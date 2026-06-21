Masters of the Universe Just Revealed Epic Eternia Playset (And It Might Be Difficult to Get)

He-Man and Skeletor’s battle has taken place across all of Eternia, but there are two locations that are central to their conflict in Masters of the Universe. Those locations are the legendary Castle Grayskull and the villainous lair of Skeletor, Snake Mountain, and now Mattel has revealed an epic new playset that brings both iconic locations to life in one single playset. Unfortunately, the set might be difficult to get, but we are going to give you everything you need to help track it down.

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First, let’s talk about the actual playset, which is the Masters of the Universe Battle for Eternia 2-in-1 Playset. One side of the playset features the front of Castle Grayskull while the other side features the front of Snake Mountain, and each one is based on the designs from the film. Plus, each one features its own action figures, and you even get an exclusive Golden Armor Skeletor included. The biggest issue with the set is simply finding one, as right now it is sold out at Walmart. The good news is the playset will likely come back into stock online, and there are other options if you don’t want to wait and see if you can find it at Walmart.

Where Is The Best Place To Find The Masters of the Universe Battle for Eternia Playset

Right now the Battle for Eternia playset is out of stock at Walmart.com, and a search locally shows no stores seem to have it in stock. That said, the playset is likely to be restocked at some point, but there are two options if you want to try and lock it in before that happens. If you do wait for a restock at Walmart or a chain to find it in person, you will get it for the retail price of around $87.

There are two listings for the Battle for Eternia playset on eBay, and both are higher priced at around $159. The first is from FrightFindz, and the item is up for pre-sale there at the price of $159.50. The good news is that shipping is free with UPS Ground Saver, and the delivery date is estimated to be between July 6th and July 14th. The second listing is from brickflipss, and the item is up for pre-sale there for $159.99. Shipping is free on this as well through USPS Ground Advantage, and the delivery date is between August 5th and August 8th.

The Masters of the Universe Battle for Eternia Playset Seems Worth The Hunt

If you do end up either grabbing one at Walmart or ordering from an outside source, the playset does seem very much worth the hunt. When you fold open the playset and set both entrances side by side, the playset stands at 27 inches wide, and you can also separate them completely if you wish.

Each fortress includes one key removable element, which is the Sword of Power and its altar in Castle Grayskull and the Bone Throne in Snake Mountain. Other features include an opening Jawbridge, an elevator, a lift gate, prisoner lock-up with arm chains, a weapons rack, a biplane, and four additional weapons.

You’ll also get the exclusive Gold Armor Skeletor, which goes perfectly with his throne. The figure looks pretty slick, especially when sitting on his throne, which is actually pretty big when combined with the rest of the display. There are even stairs that go up to the throne, and while the Sword of Power altar is impressive as well, the Bone Throne does manage to steal the show.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now.

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