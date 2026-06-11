Masters of the Universe Sets Up Another Iconic Hero for the Sequel

Masters of the Universe managed to fit quite the lineup of heroes and villains into the movie, as both sides featured a mix of mainstay characters, allies, and deeper-cut choices. Even with that substantial lineup, there are many franchise characters missing from the roster, but the film already managed to set up yet another iconic hero for the sequel.

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During the last scenes of the film, the heroes receive a distress call from Avion, which is the home of the bird people. The heroes head out to lend a helping hand, and longtime fans know that Avion is protected by the flying hero Stratos, so this is the perfect setup for Stratos to make his big-screen debut when the story picks up in the sequel.

Who Is Stratos In Masters of the Universe?

While He-Man has many allies, one of his staunchest allies is Stratos, who is the leader of Avion’s people and is quite the hero all on his own. Stratos has the ability to fly, is highly agile, has incredible vision, and can fire blasts from his hands, so anytime he lends some aid to He-Man, the heroes of Eternia get quite the boost.

Stratos was heavily featured in the original animated series early on, and would frequently fight side by side with Ram Man and the other heroes. While he helped He-Man quite a bit, Stratos was also in charge of defending Avion from outside threats, which included an invasion by Skeletor during the first season. He would find himself exiled from Avion later on after being framed, but he was eventually cleared of all wrongdoing.

Stratos has also appeared in other renditions of the franchise, including the 200X series and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, but he hasn’t yet appeared in live-action. If this tease is delivered on, that could change in the sequel, and hopefully it does. Getting a sequel that included Stratos, Orko, and She-Ra on top of the returning cast would be amazing, but only time will tell if a sequel ends up happening.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now.

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