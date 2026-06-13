Masters of the Universe: Wings of Fate’s Tim Sheridan Reveals How the Book Gives Orko His Due (Where the Movie Didn’t) [EXCLUSIVE]

Masters of the Universe brought a bevy of beloved franchise heroes and villains to the big screen, with many of them looking incredibly close to their animated counterparts. That was the case for Orko as well, but only in the brief post-credits sequence that followed the movie. While it was a fun scene, fans would have loved to see more of him in the movie, but the new Masters of the Universe: Wings of Fate series actually gives Orko his due.

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Masters of the Universe: Wings of Fate ties into the new movie with a story from Tim Sheridan, artist Will Sliney, colorist Israel Silva, and letterer AndWorld Design, and in an interview with ComicBook, Sheridan revealed he knew pretty early on that Orko was going to be the lead. “I looked at it (the screenplay) when I first got it and I thought, what’s that niche that we can occupy? I said well, what are the characters that as a fan I feel like I want more of? I’m gonna go see this movie, I’m gonna love it, and now I just want some more. Give me more detail, more color, more of the world, and right away, knowing the challenges that it was going to present because he was going to be a surprise for the audience, I knew that it had to be an Orko-centered story,” Sheridan said.

“My work on Revelation had led me to realize that, although when I was a kid people made fun of Orko and for a long time he didn’t get a lot of respect, I feel like in recent years that’s turned around, and I think I figured fans would say ‘Oh, I really value the idea of learning more about Orko stories, so I thought that might be a place to do it,” Sheridan said.

Masters of the Universe Wings of Fate Also Spotlights The Sorceress

While Orko is the character readers follow through the series, Wings of Fate is also a showcase for another storied Masters of the Universe character in The Sorceress. In the film, we don’t get to spend all that much time with her, but this series looks to explore the character a bit and her storied power.

“Then also the Sorceress, who looms large throughout the film, but really has not as much screen time as you might expect, and I thought, well, this is great because I want to know what happens to The Sorceress after the siege on Eternos,” Sheridan said. “You know, what’s next for her? Why do we only see her in falcon form? And those longtime fans will know that The Sorceress appears in falcon form when she’s outside of Castle Grayskull, and this idea that she’s been kicked out of Castle Grayskull was kind of the starting point for the whole thing.”

“So yeah, so it’s a story about how even the smallest among us can heed the call to action and walk the path of a hero, and that’s Orko’s journey when he comes upon a mysterious wounded falcon and has to help bring her back to health,” Sheridan said.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate #1 is now available in comic stores.

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