5 Missing Masters of the Universe Characters Who Absolutely Must Be in the 2nd Movie

Masters of the Universe is a world full of uniquely compelling characters, and the new live-action film managed to bring no small number of those characters to the long-awaited big-screen return. Even with the film’s impressive roster, there are still so many other characters waiting for their chance to shine, and we’ve collected the 5 missing franchise characters that absolutely must be in the next movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5. Panthor

Right off the bat, we are jumping to the villain’s side of the roster, and our first pick goes to the deadly purple panther Panthor. Panthor is Skeletor’s vicious pet Panther, and he can often be seen right next to Skeletor’s throne or alongside him in battle. The first film didn’t feature Panthor, but it did feature Cringer, and if Cringer gets more time as Battle Cat in the sequel, it would make sense for Panthor to also be included, and the throwdown between the two should be epic.

4. Stratos

Towards the end of the movie, there’s a distress call from Avion, and while we don’t get to see that play out before the credits roll, it is a nod to a fan favorite hero named Stratos. Stratos is the leader of the bird people in Avion, and he generally fights alongside He-Man, Teela, and the rest of Eternia’s heroes. If we are going to introduce another major hero character, Stratos would be a great fit, and he would also allow the story to expand outside of just Castle Grayskull and Snake Mountain. Plus, his air abilities could create some great scenarios for fight sequences, and hopefully he makes it to the sequel’s roster.

3. Hordak

With Skeletor’s imminent threat taken care of by the end of the film, the question becomes who will be the main antagonist for a sequel. Obviously Skeletor is still going to figure into the story, but that’s why bringing Hordak into the fold makes all the sense in the world. Hordak was Skeletor’s mentor, but after they kidnapped Adora, they had a falling out. With Skeletor’s whole not alive thing happening, it’s a perfect time for Hordak to come in and try to take Eternia for himself, and with the tease of She-Ra, that presents a perfect scenario for him to make a major impact in the sequel.

2. She-Ra

Image Courtesy of Filmation

Another powerhouse character in the Masters of the Universe franchise is She-Ra, and those who stuck around for the post-credits scenes got their first glimpse at the character and the powerful Sword of Protection. Bringing in She-Ra makes a lot of sense when you consider that now that Prince Adam has his family back, the story would shift to a part of his family that he’s completely unaware of. Plus, having She-Ra in the mix means you can expand the story of Skeletor and bring in Hordak, so hopefully we actually get a sequel to see this whole story play out on the big screen.

1. Orko

Fans finally got their first glimpse at Orko in the post-credits scene, and like many of his fellow heroes, he looked as if he stepped out of the original series. Now that we know the team can make an accurate Orko happen, it’s time to actually have him featured as one of the main heroes in the sequel, and his lighthearted nature and magical chaos would without a doubt make that adventure even better. The next time around, it’s Orko’s time to shine, so let’s all hope he gets his chance to make that happen.

Masters of the Universe is in theaters now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!