Mind MGMT: Bootleg - Check Out The First Issue For Free

Ahead of the release of Mind MGMT: Bootleg as a collected edition, Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com with the full first issue of the series, which we can offer here for our readers to check out the series by Matt Kindt and Fairel Dalrymple. The latest entry into the vast and acclaimed universe of Mind MGMT gives off some weird, creepy, funny vibes as the launch title for Flux House, creator Matt Kindt's new publishing imprint.

You can see the pages (as well as the covers and backmatter, we aren't cheating!) below. The four-issue miniseries is now available as a hardcover collected edition, with an all-new cover by Dan Brereton. You can also get it digitally, which is less fancy, but you can read it right away. So, you do you.

Here's how the hardcover, out in comic shops today, is described:

MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG is not: a prequel, a studio-driven sequel, or a corporate re-imagining of that comic you love.

MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG is: weird, mind-blowing, paranoid storytelling. It was also the first ever comic book series from Flux House, Matt Kindt's all-new imprint which features crime, science fiction, and humor stories, all told in startling and untraditional ways.

Previously in MIND MGMT: a covert government agency of psychic super spies fell into oblivion after one of their top agents went rogue.

Now: what looked like the end was only the beginning as a former leader of MIND MGMT explores the darkest parts of the world and recruits a team of forgotten agents to rebuild the organization, bend reality, and go to war with a competing agency. From New York Times bestselling and Harvey award-winning graphic novelist Matt Kindt and Farel Dalrymple (The Wrenchies) comes the next chapter in the conspiracy-laden and mind-twisting universe of Mind MGMT, with variant covers by Dan Brereton, Jim Rugg, Marguerite Sauvage, Aron Wiesenfeld, and Laura Perez.

Collects Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1­-#4 with all covers and pinups by Dan Brereton in a hardcover format!