DC Announces New Mister Miracle Miniseries

The Future State event has been making a profound impact on the DC Comics canon, weaving new, classic, and under-the-radar characters into an epic bout of storytelling. That has especially been the case for the mantle of Mister Miracle, with backup stories in the Superman Family of books reintroducing readers to Shilo Norman. As the second man to take the name of Mister Miracle, Shilo has made a unique, albeit understated impact on the DC universe -- and it looks like that will soon be expanded on. On Thursday, DC announced a new six-issue miniseries called Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom, which will tell the next chapter in Shilo's story as he is reintroduced into the main DC universe. The series will be written by Brandon Easton, who is currently writing the Future State Mister Miracle stories, with art by Fico Ossio.

The “Mister Miracle” show used to be the hottest ticket in town, whether you caught him onstage escaping from perilous traps or spotted him on the streets of Metropolis taking out bad guys. What Shilo Norman forgot is the first rule of both show business and being a superhero: always leave them wanting more. Now it’s time to start showing the world what a miracle man can really do.

Showbiz/superhero rule #2: Timing is everything. There’s a new performer in town who wants to knock Mister Miracle off his pedestal and stake a claim to his famous moniker! Can Shilo break free of this trap?

“This series functions as a de facto origin story and a reintroduction of Shilo Norman,” Easton said in a statement. “Fico and I have a fantastic opportunity to establish him as a major hero in the DC pantheon, while making him a more complex character.”

“The series will explore Shilo’s dealings with the trappings of celebrity, his understanding of the ‘Mister Miracle’ identity and his possible connection to the New Gods,” Easton continued. “We’ll also dive into what it means to be a Black superhero in a world where his heroism is in conflict with a society full of distrust and suspicion.”

Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #1 will debut on May 4th, featuring a cover by Yanick Paquette, with a card stock variant cover from Valentine De Landro.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom