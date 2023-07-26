Mother Nature's Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Has a "Really Dark Imagination"

Things in Hollywood might be on ice for now, but movie industry legend Jamie Lee Curtis showed up at Comic Con International in San Diego last weekend to promote Mother Nature, a comic book adapted from a screenplay she had toyed with making as her feature directing debut. The graphic novel, which hails from Curtis with Karl Stevens and Russell Goldman, will be published by Titan Comics, who brought the creative team to San Diego to show off early print copies.

The plan, at least as of now, is to bring Mother Nature to life as a Blumhouse movie soon, with Curtis directing. It centers on a young woman who, after her father dies in an industrial accident, becomes an eco-terrorist, lashing out against the irresponsible actions of the company that orphaned her.

"I don't know about all of y'all, but I have a really dark imagination for somebody who doesn't like violence," Curtis told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "And have you ever seen one of those hydraulic scissor lifts? Every time I see one, I think, 'Wow, I have a dark idea: what if you're like a Mafia guy and you're trying to get somebody to talk about something, and you put them cross-ways in the scissor lift and then move the button and start to compress it?' And then when things start to get a little...tense, that guy's going to talk?"

Curtis then showed off a sequence in the comic, in which that exact scenario played out. Other preview pages from the series have shown similarly violent and gory deaths, suggesting that Mother Nature has a bit of a Final Destination energy to it.

Titan's description of Mother Nature reads, "Nova Terrell who, after witnessing her father die in mysterious circumstances on one of the Cobalt Corporation's experimental oil extraction projects, has grown up to despise the seemingly benevolent company that the town of Catch Creek, New Mexico, relies on for its jobs and prosperity. The rebellious Nova wages a campaign of sabotage and vandalism against the oil giant, until one night she accidentally makes a terrifying discovery about the true nature of the 'Mother Nature' project and the long-dormant, vengeful entity it has awakened that threatens to destroy them all."