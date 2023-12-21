NacelleVerse: Year One Pre-Order Bundle Offers Limited-Edition RoboForce Action Figure (Exclusive)

Oni Press and The Nacelle Company are offering fans the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition RoboForce action figure. The publisher and global entertainment powerhouse are teaming up for the interconnected NacelleVerse featuring properties such as Robo Force, Biker Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, Power Lords, and more. The first details for the NacelleVerse were revealed at New York Comic Con, but there are even more surprises in store next year. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the NacelleVerse: Year One Pre-Order Bundle, which is a first-of-its-kind pre-order-exclusive offering fans who pre-order the complete first year of the NacelleVerse publishing line with an exclusive RoboForce action figure.

The RoboForce action figure will only be available to fans who sign up for the complete bundle offering by February 26, 2024. The steps include pre-ordering the complete first year of the NacelleVerse publishing line – beginning with the 48-page NacelleVerse #0 one-shot in March and continuing in RoboForce #1 (of 3) in April, Biker Mice From Mars #1 (of 3) in July, and through two more upcoming series to be revealed at a later date – to get exclusive pre-order editions of all 13 issues, plus the limited-edition RoboForce action figure featuring the villainous TERBL. The action figure measures at 4" inches high with five points of articulation.

"The NacelleVerse bundle from Oni is not only well-written by Melissa Flores and beautifully illustrated by some of the best artists in the biz, but it's literally the very first unified step of what we hope will be a fun and long-running storytelling universe!" said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss.

"Oni Press excels at making award-winning, action-packed comics. Nacelle specializes in incredibly crafted, highly detailed toys and action figures. Together, we're planning a huge array of captivating stories across the first year of the NacelleVerse publishing line – so what better way to bring both comics readers and toy collectors together than with an awesomely exclusive offering that celebrates the best of both worlds? It's the next best thing to a Kenner mail-away that you can find in the year 2024!" said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson.

All 13 issues tied to the NacelleVerse: Year One Pre-Order Toy Bundle (MSRP: $89.99) will be fulfilled to Direct Market retailers monthly upon their solicited Direct Market release dates, while the limited-edition, bundle RoboForce action figure will be fulfilled directly to retailers in late 2024.

The Nacelle Company is also growing with an interconnected slate of animated series that begins with RoboForce, produced in partnership with executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Hiram Garcia and Seven Bucks Productions, and Biker Mice From Mars, produced in partnership with executive producer Ryan Reynolds. NacelleVerse #0 will lay the groundwork for Oni Press' first year of comics chronicling the adventures of NacelleVerse's biggest icons, from writer Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and a rotating cast of all-star artists, including Diogenes Neves (Realm of X, Suicide Squad) and Eisner award nominee Francis Portela (Green Lantern, Faith).

RoboForce #1 (of 3) is due in April, followed by Biker Mice From Mars #1 (of 3) in July, and Sectaurs #1 (of 3) and Power Lords #1 (of 3) both coming soon.

You can get a look at the limited-edition RoboForce action figure, as well as covers for NacelleVerse #0 below.