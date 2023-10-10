NYCC: Oni Press Announces NacelleVerse Line of Comics and Graphic Novels (Exclusive)

The Nacelle Company and Oni Press are collaborating on a new line of comics and graphic novels centered on the former's iconic toy and animation properties. Oni Press is a multiple Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award-winning publisher, while The Nacelle Company is the global pop-culture powerhouse behind The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, A Toy Store Near You, and more. Ahead of New York Comic Con, Comicbook.com can exclusively reveal that Oni Press and Nacelle will partner for the interconnected NacelleVerse featuring properties such as Robo Force and Biker Mice From Mars.

The NacelleVerse will officially kick off in NacelleVerse #0 launching in spring 2024. The oversized, 40-page one-shot will be written by Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) with art by Diogenes Neves (Realm of X, Suicide Squad), alongside more all-star artists from the upcoming NacelleVerse series. Speaking of those future series, they include Robo Force, Biker Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, The Great Garloo, and Power Lords. Comic book legend Mike Deodato, Jr. (New Avengers, The Flash) will provide a wraparound cover. NacelleVerse will also consist of interconnected animated series beginning with 2024's Robo Force and Biker Mice From Mars, produced in partnership with Ryan Reynolds.

(Photo: Oni Press)

"This fantastic partnership with Oni Press helps us expand our storytelling capabilities in a way that we know resonates with fans – through the limitless power of comics and graphic novels. Building upon the rich history of the many fan-favorite toy lines that populate the NacelleVerse and building a roadmap for fans to enter the interconnected world of our upcoming animated series, these series will be tailor-made entry point for longtime fans and new readers. Before anyone hits play on one of our series, they'll know exactly what the events leading up to the first fade are," said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss.

The giant-sized NacelleVerse #0 – featuring the first comic book appearances of many of the NacelleVerse's biggest heroes and villains – will be followed by Robo Force #1 (of 3), which will introduce the 22nd century world of the NacelleVerse in the first of a new slate of interconnected limited series from writer Melissa Flores. The debut comic series will chart the rise of Robo Force – a scrappy, overworked team of once-thought-obsolete robots who might just be Earth's last, best chance at survival – in the lead-up to Nacelle's upcoming Robo Force animated series.

(Photo: Nacelle)

More series will follow in 2024, featuring the adventures of Biker Mice From Mars, Sectaurs, The Great Garloo, Power Lords, and the entirety of the NacelleVerse's biggest and most beloved properties.

"Toys and comics have a long and storied history of mutual admiration and cross-collaboration. From Transformers and Micronauts to G.I. Joe and ROM, some of the most impactful comics stories ever told have drawn inspiration from the world of toys. Alongside our partners at Nacelle and our amazing cast of creators, we're working to craft the next chapter in that time-tested legacy," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "Having seen firsthand Nacelle's exciting and ambitious plans for the future, I know toy fans and comic readers alike are going to have a lot to look forward to in the NacelleVerse."