Namor the Sub-Mariner Surfaces in New Marvel Comic Trade

As Namor the Sub-Mariner surfaces in the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is collecting classic Silver Age comics featuring Prince Namor. In Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Namor, the Sub-Mariner Vol. 1: The Quest Begins, on sale November 15th, Marvel visionary Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan send the half-human, half-Atlantean anti-hero to the depths of the Marvel Universe with his first feature stories in Tales to Astonish. (The double-feature book co-starred Giant-Man and the Hulk until issue #70, when Namor replaced the super-sized Avenger. The split book became The Incredible Hulk with issue #102 as Prince Namor went on to lead his own series in 1968's Sub-Mariner #1.)

The 176-page trade paperback collects Namor's features in Tales to Astonish issues #70-80, the start of the Sub-Mariner's quest to find Neptune's Trident and reclaim the Atlantean throne from the Warlord Krang. Also included is Daredevil #7, the first of a two-parter that pits Namor against the horn-headed hero of Hell's Kitchen (wearing his red costume in its debut appearance).

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

These classic issues of Tales to Astonish feature appearances by Namor's allies, the Atlantean Lady Dorma and Lord Vashti, and the Sub-Mariner's clashes with such foes as Seaweed Man, Zantor the Merciless, and a legion of Faceless Ones. Guest starring Avengers Giant-Man and Wasp, readers will witness Namor's fateful battle with the Behemoth and a Machiavellian villain from the pages of Fantastic Four. (Note that the Hulk's half of Tales to Astonish are omitted from the collection.)

Per the official description: "Namor, the Sub-Mariner, is one of the first — and greatest — heroes in the Marvel pantheon. A volatile monarch, his temper is second only to his desire to serve the people of the mighty undersea kingdom of Atlantis. In this debut Mighty Marvel Masterworks edition, Stan Lee and Gene Colan send the subsea scion on a great quest for the trident of Neptune. Only by obtaining that mythic object can Namor put an end to the warlord Krang's attempt to usurp the throne and thereby prove his status as right ruler of Atlantis. Along the way, you'll experience a whole new realm of the Marvel Universe, meet Lady Dorma for the first time and witness Namor's iconcic battle with Daredevil!"

Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Namor, the Sub-Mariner Vol. 1 joins a growing list of the accessible and affordable line of trade paperbacks collecting the earliest stories of such heroes as the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Hulk, the Avengers, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and the X-Men. Retailing for $15.99, Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Namor Vol. 1 is on sale November 15th.