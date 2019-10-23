Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/23/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle #1, Black Adam: Year of the Villain #1, and Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1016

Between “City of Bane,” “Event Leviathan,” and “Year of the Villain,” there’s a lot going on at DC Comics right now and, sometimes, when there’s that much going on across various titles you just want an issue that is primarily an epic fight. That, friends, is what Action Comics #1016 delivers on. The issue is largely taken up by a breakdown of Superman’s fight with the Red Cloud, as told through the eyewitness accounts of various citizens of Metropolis. It’s a clever way to tell the tale, especially when it comes to Naomi’s involvement and if you’re looking for just one cool fight scene, this issue has it. The flip side of that is that the issue feels like a good bit of filler—an issue between major parts of the overall story that is ncessary to nudge things along, but not all that intriguing. Overall, it’s a pretty average issue with cool art, a fun fight scene, and serves as a bit of a breather from some of the other madness in the DC Universe right now. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

AQUAMAN ANNUAL #2

The stakes are awfully high over in the main Aquaman book, and by comparison Aquaman Annual is a stroll in the park. Writers Kelly Sue DeConnick and Vita Ayala craft a charming and lighthearted Aquaman story that gives the current residents (both human and gods) chances to shine, resulting in unexpected comedic gold. That said, there’s a poignant takeaway for Arthur as well, and even some action with your soon to be favorite DC villain Sea Daddy. Okay, maybe not, but at least the action looks cool thanks to artist Victor Ibanez and colorist Jay David Ramos. Though the non-action aspects of the book don’t rise to as high of a level. This is not mandatory reading to enjoy the main series, but those who give it a chance will find a lot to like in this one-shot, and for Aquaman fans we definitely recommend it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATGIRL #40

This issue gives Barbara a challenge unlike anything she’s faced before, as Oracle and the Terrible Trio set Burnside on fire. The colors from Jordie Bellaire definitely deserve a praise in this issue, as they capture the fiery blaze of Burnside in an epic but vibrant way. Cecil Castellucci’s narrative packs nearly all of the punch it sets out to, and definitely sets up a new potential status quo for Barbara going forward. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #37

After a woefully plodding previous arc, Dan Jurgens’ Batman Beyond #37 is back on the right track with a new storyline that introduces us to Batwoman Beyond. Long story short, Terry lost his memory and is on the run in Gotham’s slums, while someone else has stolen his suit out of the Batcave and is running around Neo-Gotham taking down criminals. Even though it’s spoiled by the cover, the issue has a lot of fun hiding Batwoman’s appearance across multiple crime scenes. But once we get our first look at her the real mystery begins, as not even Bruce can figure out who she is. Add in the extra twist of a classic Batman Beyond villain’s return, and you’ve got yourself a fun issue. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN: CURSE OF THE WHITE KNIGHT #4

There’s one page in Batman: Curse of the White Knight #4 that I’ll likely always remember, and oddly enough it’s in the issue’s opening. Writer Sean Murphy in a few pages not only breaks down the relationship between Barbara and James Gordon, but in one page captures how important Gordon is to Bruce as well, and it’s a gut punch that Murphy and colorist Matt Hollingsworth deliver in stellar form. Murphy also continues to peel back new layers on old favorites with fresh exchanges between Barbara and Harvey, Dick and Barbara, Bruce and Leslie, and more. The stunning visuals ensure you viscerally feel every heated exchange and exhilarating action sequence, and the mystery behind it all continues a slow build that is starting to pay off. It might be set in an alternate universe, but if you’re a Batman fan there’s no reason you shouldn’t be reading Curse of the White Knight. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #3

Batman/Superman features quite the rollercoaster-meets-chess-match between the Batman Who Laughs and the World’s Finest, and #3 stacks the deck further in the villains’ favor. Writer Joshua Williamson is using each of his moves to maximum effect, especially in regards to Superman, who is stepping out of his normal comfort zone a bit and is subsequently stealing the show on just about every page. It doesn’t hurt that those pages tend to look spectacular thanks to artist David Marquez and colorist Alejandro Sanchez, who bring Joker toxin Superman to life in a stunning yet also unsettling way. Throw in a twist you don’t see coming and you’ve got yourself an action-packed popcorn flick that you’ll no doubt want to stick around for. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

BLACK ADAM: YEAR OF THE VILLAIN #1

Black Adam: Year of the Villain #1 is defined by events occuring in other superhero comics already lacking substance. Characters are facsimiles derived from five sentence bios and their battles are pulled from other stories with similar problems.There’s no excitement to be found in a confrontation without any clear grounding or visceral thrills. This is a product mandated by other publishing initiatives and that ought to be obvious for any reader. A vague sense of competence doesn’t make the delivery of this purposeless story worth any readers time. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE BOOKS OF MAGIC #13

This issue of Books of Magic stands out from its predecessors. That’s partly due to Tom Fowler only providing layouts, with Craig Taillefer coming in for finishes. The change is noticeable but works for this story. Taillefer’s warm linework enhances what is a tale of human connection succeeding where even magic fails. Writer Kat Howard has Tim Hunter finally try to undo the damage inflicted on his hapless father. When counterspells prove fruitless, a walk in the park and a heart-to-heart succeeds. Taillefer’s warmth and Fowler’s expressiveness work in these moments connection, even they could use a few more beats to breathe. It all comes together for what feels like an emotional oasis in the fallout of the series’ most recent turning point. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1014

Detective Comics #1014 continues the story of Nora Fries’ rebirth, although it feels a bit off-kilter with how the character has been presented in the past. Nora Fries has largely been a cipher, a comatose woman shown only through the eyes of her husband. When she awoke last issue, I was curious how she would look at her husband’s attempt to preserve her until he could find a cure. The results were… well, they were a bit underwhelming. While Nora initially pushes back on her husband’s control issues, she largely relents and goes along with his mostly villainous plans. It’s really unclear how she feels about her new life, but it seems that she’s once again taken a backseat to her husband… which is a tad disappointing. There’s still at least one more chapter to go, so maybe the story will turn Nora into a more well-rounded character. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

DIAL H FOR HERO #8

Dial H for Hero has stood out thus for for its impeccable writing and adoption of various art styles. But the series decided to shake things up once again with #8, as it toys with the very function of the book by having two stories alternate between pages going in opposing order all in the effort to explain the link between The Operator and Mr. Thunderbolt. Like everything else Sam Humphries has done with the series, the gimmick is excellently executed. Plus the final stinger at the end with Miguel gives a hint at just how insane this series will be willing to go in the near future. — Connor Casey

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #81

Williamson ends the brawl between Barry, Hunter, and the Grim Reaper of the Speed Force in one of his strongest issues to date. The Flash #81 feels like an issue ripped straight out of Geoff Johns’ original run with Wally West (also thanks in part to Scott Kollins electric artwork), offering us an ingenious twist to the origin of the “True Flash”, aka Hunter Zolomon. While the action and story beats revolving around the Flash proper are great, it’s the inclusion of the crossover event “Year of the Villain”, and Lex Luthor’s plan happening in Scott Snyder’s Justice League, that feels a tad shoehorned in. The Rogues are still written in character here, albeit with a vastly different appearance thanks to Lex’s “gift”, but it could have been weaved into the story a bit stronger when all was said and done. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

FREEDOM FIGHTERS #10

Perhaps the most typical issue of the series, Freedom Fighters #10 still has great-looking art by Eddie Barrows, although his layouts are less creative than they have been for most of the series. The issue is, basically, a protracted battle scene broken up by some inspirational speeches on both sides, and sets up the central conflicts to the last couple of issues. In spite of the issue alone seeming kind of procedural, it follows the terrific setup of the series so far and manages to be the best version of this kind of issue. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #16

Throughout Tynion’s run on Justice League Dark, there’s been peaks and valleys on pacing—in fact, inconsistency might be the most consistent thing about it. That said, this issue might end up being the slowest, most inconsequential issue of this entire run. Taking Wonder Woman and thrusting her smack dab into the middle of this magic-filled world is as innovative choice as we’ve seen in the past couple of years, but the trouble this team is running into now is writing her into the same story arc after arc. At this rate, this title has advanced much, if any, from the arc we all read six issues ago. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #9

This series—and this issue in particular—deserve a heavy heaping of praise. This issue deals with the direct fallout of Ashley Addams’ condition, as J’onn and Diane begin to investigate what to do next, only for their two worlds to smash right into each other. Orlando and Rossmo have created something that kinetically and narratively feels unlike anything else in comics right now, and that handles trauma through a heartbreaking and truly amazing lens. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #39

Red Hood: Outlaw #39 sees the team get into formation as they take down a group of overzealous scientists. With the group’s teamwork on point, fans are left impressed by the Outlaws as they grow by one. But on another side of the multiverse, Bizarro and Artemis find themselves joined by an unexpected guest heralding the arrival of Doom itself. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #21

The Terrifics is a series with some rocky moments, but there’s something fun and satisfying about when they stick the landing. This issue—which continues the team’s decade-hopping fight against Bizarro—is even more eccentric and truly weird than you would expect. Yang and Segovia craft an installment with heart, humor, and more pop culture homages and hilarious moments than fans will know what to do with. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #81

The finale of “Loveless” reads like a mandatory connecting issue between much more significant events, poor form for a story built across so many issues and month. The first five pages are composed of splashes compelling only for the symbol of Doom glittering in the sky, and this symbol only possesses meaning for readers paying attention to Justice League and other series. These pages are bland in construction, lacking compositional creativity just like the dull action sequences to follow. Otherwise, it’s a massive dedication of real estate with minimal effect. That’s an effective summary on how the entirety of Wonder Woman #81 functions, though. The climactic battle with Cheetah is resolved by a literal deus ex machina that occurs due to little more than a change in sentiment. There’s no sacrifice or meaning to these large moments, and so the entire issue reads as being underwhelming. A final cliffhanger that undoes this finale mere pages after it is complete only serves to make matters worse. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: LETHAL PROTECTORS #3

Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors #3 lives up to its name with its most recent issue. The update checks in on Iron Fist’s gang as they desperately search for Misty Knight. Finding the heroine proves more difficult than expect, but their well-timed arrival and one villain’s surprising turn keep the heroine safe. With Misty safe, the team learns more about the plans which Carnage has in mind, but this so-so update will end just before fans get to any meaningful reveal about the baddie. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

AGENTS OF ATLAS #3

Greg Pak seems to truly enjoy writing this team, and that enthusiasm comes through on every page. The premise of a nation that exists everywhere but nowhere all at once continues to be an intriguing one, and as Pak pulls the curtain back the inner workings of nation and the person who runs it all, he also weaves in endearing interactions between the book’s stellar cast. The back and forth between Amadeus and Luna is one of the book’s many highlights, as is Shang Chi’s knowledge of the stock market, and each member of the team brings their own unique flavor to the group. Artist Nico Leon and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg fill the world with a palette of lovely purples, blues, and oranges, and paired with the character’s animated expressions create a style that isn’t like any other book out there. Agents of Atlas has carved out its own little corner of the Marvel universe and will reward anyone willing to try something new. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AMAZING MARY JANE #1

The only part of The Amazing Mary Jane #1 I might describe as delightful is this note of irony: It is a comic that dedicates half of its pages explaining how women are underserved in superhero stories and fails to provide its own lead with even an iota of its own prescription. Mary Jane spends much of the issue moving through a movie set explaining a not-terribly-complicated premise to readers, delivering critiques of an apparently bad script that never transfer to the series itself. The result is a slog through exposition without any promise that it might end until the final page. Relationships and motives all read as being forced, especially as the story is framed in the context of the ongoing Amazing Spider-Man. There’s an energy to this comics’ style, but it’s never deployed by a Sorkin-esque “walk and talk” approach to storytelling that makes even the appearance of supervillains yawn-inducing. None of the jokes land and a cliffhanger arrives without explanation, forcing readers to consider whether some pages might have been accidentally removed upon printing. A dull premise and inability to live up to its own promises leave The Amazing Mary Jane dead on arrival. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

Nick Spencer and recent DC Comics transition, and stylish artist, Patrick Gleason, manages to deliver a strong start to a story that brings readers back into the world of Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. While the main story follows Peter Parker and his study group, a cast of new side characters also enrolled at Empire State University, Spencer manages to juggle a good number of plot threads that all hold the reader’s interest. From the Chameleon to the Foreigner to Teresa Parker to a number of other suprises, the newest storyline does a great job of establishing the stakes as well as adeptly navigating through Peter’s life as both a student and as Spider-Man. Spencer brings the goods when it comes to the writing and Gleason hammers home his initial outing with Spidey. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: FULL CIRCLE #1

Amazing Spider-Man: Full Circle #1 is nothing short of a spider-fueled fever dream. An excellent experiment executed to near-perfection, Full Circle was a refreshing take on typical comics one picks up every Wednesday. Sure, halfway through it starts to wander, but at least it provides wacky, adventurous takes on everyone’s favorite friendly, neighborhood superhero. Something like this would get exhausting week after week but it’s a great trip off the beaten path this Wednesday. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #25

The dynamics created within this current Avengers team by Jason Aaron are simply wonderful and his take on the mythology of the Ghost Riders continues to be captivating. While this entire book is relentlessly fun, it’s the final page cliffhanger that really takes things up a notch. It’s hard not to be excited for what’s to come, even if not much has happened over the last couple of issues. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CONTAGION #4

The penultimate issue of Contagion is upon us and while the issue wisely uses its pages to largely run out the clock on the infection’s timeline—there’s a very short period from time of infection to when it kills the “host”—it does so in a way that also raises the stakes. The Avengers? They’re infected now, too. There are only a handful of heroes left and they aren’t exactly the A-listers. Now, they have what feels like one last shot at saving their friends and while that sounds like, well, most comic book stories in a sense, the fear and desperation rises off the page as each panel shows things getting worse and worse for the heroes. That is perhaps what Contagion as a series does best: tells the story in both action and emotional elements. What started just as Ben Grimm’s worst nightmare has quickly become everyone’s and it’s so satisfying, if not frightening to read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

FEARLESS #4

Fearless #4 closes the miniseries as it began, with rich characterization of Marvel’s most iconic female characters. Seanan McGuire writes a well-woven tapestry to voices into her camp story, making what it deliberate anticlimax as rewarding as any epic, highest-stakes fight scene. The main story is backed up with a Namora story that is solid if a bit obvious. The series closes out with a tribute to the golden age women of Marvel. It’s mostly a list of names adapted into comic form, but Marguerite Sauvage makes it gorgeous. This entire series has been a worthy showcase for the women of Marvel. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FUTURE FIGHT FIRSTS: LUNA SNOW #1

Marvel Future Fights Firsts: Luna Snow (now there’s a mouthful) brings so little to the table it’s hard to get mad about it. The book is meant to provide the backstory to one of the Marvel Future Fight characters, this time a K-pop star turned ice-powered hero named Luna Snow. And it’s about the most predictable story you can think of. Snow comes from a loving home, is nervous about her first show, it gets interrupted by a super villain, she suddenly gets powers and a few ice blasts later the fight is over. The book also doesn’t seem to know how flimsy its premise is because every page is loaded with dialogue and exposition that slows down the pace to a crawl. Maybe if you play the mobile game and like that character you might care about this book. But if you don’t, it’s a hard pass. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

GHOST-SPIDER #3

Ghost-Spider continues to be a frustrating read. There is a good story to be found here, but it’s hiding deep beneath sloppy art and mundane character building. You’ve really got to put a lot of time and energy into this book to get anything out of it, which is difficult given how dull it can be most of the time. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL HULK #25

The Immortal Hulk #25 explodes the scale of superhero comics wider than HoXPoX and captures the concepts of alienness and eternity as well as Prophet. It simultaneously stands alone as a profound reverie on extinction and a significant addition to an already sprawling story. This is a masterclass on how to construct a single issue of an ongoing comic book. The far future world that it builds is wondrously constructed by Germán García, who infuses characters lacking any human traits with pathos. Their world is easily understood while being unlike anything readers have witnessed this year. This is the terrible magic of The Immortal Hulk, providing a poignant story that touches on modern fears while constructing a terror that only the comics medium could deliver. Bravo. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE #3

Rey, Leia, and Rose’s mission on Mon Cala isn’t going entirely according to plan, leading to Rey having to prove her skills as a warrior in an unexpected battle. Finn and Poe Dameron, on the other hand, aren’t having an easier time on their mission, forcing them to make quick maneuvers in hopes of evading capture. The first issue of the book started strong, teasing some exciting adventures, only for the subsequent chapters to feel like the sidequest that our heroes are forced to embark upon that doesn’t feel entirely necessary. It’s absolutely entertaining to watch Poe and Finn improvise their way out of trouble and see more displays of Rey’s fighting skills and growing abrasive attitude, but nothing about the story feels necessary for any of these characters. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

KING THOR #2

King Thor continues its grand finale of Jason Aaron’s Thor run with a miniature encapsulation of the complex relationship of Thor and Loki, who were fighting at each other’s throat last issue. With the return of Gorr, Thor attempts to appeal to Loki’s better nature while Loki betrays, deceives, and ultimately stays at Thor’s aid. It’s interesting that, in the final Thor tale, we got one final round of the cycle of love and betrayal Thor and Loki seem to be stuck in. We’ll see if that cycle is finally broken next issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

MARAUDERS #1

Marauders #1 is off to a killer start, and has absolutely everything I want in an X-Men book. Writer Gerry Duggan picks up one of the more interesting threads left from House of X, and assembles a delightful team that encapsulates everything you love about the X-Men as not only a team but a family. Duggan finds lovely ways to inject the serious task at hand with humor and fun, and there’s a sense of adventure to this cast and quest that has been missing from the books for some time. Artist Matteo Lolli and colorist Federico Blee are a perfect fit for the book’s balance of tone, and it’s their expression work that really sells the familial dynamic between these heroes. That said, that’s not the only skill they bring to the series, as that Kitty Pryde takedown scene is worth the price of admission alone. This was already one of my most anticipated X-Books, and so far it’s not lived up to those expectations, it’s suppressed them. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN: VELOCITY #3

Spider-Man: Velocity sets up a intriguing new chapter that sheds light on its latest villain. When a speedster begins giving Spider-Man and the press grief, a story of tragedy and loss surfaces before Peter Parker. An angry mother-daughter duo seem to be taking revenge against New York City, but an update informs the mom of how wrong her plight has been. And what’s worse is that her actions may have permanently ruined her daughter’s future moving forward. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS #73

After our heroes were first separated in this arc’s first issue, their plans all start to align, with Han, Leia, and Dar Champion being tasked with a seeming suicide mission that could see their reunion with Chewie and C-3PO, whose fatal quick thinking could put them in danger. Luke, on the other hand, is forced to decide between a path that could enlighten him about the Force or a heroic mission that would save his friends. This final arc in the Star Wars title has consistently been entertaining, albeit overly complex, as the separation of our heroes has also resulted in frustration. With only a handful of issues to go, it’s clear that the pieces of this puzzle are finally coming together and, while we know what fate awaits our heroes, knowing that their reunion is just over the horizon adds an extra element of joy to the isolated issues, leaving us to hope the book concludes in a fulfilling way. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRIKEFORCE #2

Strikeforce #1 showed immense potential, but #2 truly delivers on it. Tini Howard’s new team is full of unique personalities, and the setting of Las Vegas is a perfect location for all of them to shine. Each member of the team has at least one standout moment, though MVP’s of the issue are easily Wiccan, Spider-Woman, and Satana, who isn’t even a part of the team but is no less entertaining. There’s a sense of fun to this investigation, and the straighter edged personalities of Blade and Angela allow the rest of the team to come into their own. On the visuals front, artist German Peralta and colorist Miroslav Mrva bring out the best of this underground club scene and seem to have a blast with finding creative ways to bring the team’s varied power set to life. The duo captures this team’s delightfully chaotic nature, and things should only get better from here. Strikeforce is already hitting its stride, and if the rest of the series is this fun, we’re in for one hell of a ride. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #17

To an extent, this series definitely feels like its biding its time until the “Iron Man 2020” arc begins, but this arc is doing so in a bizarre and busy way. This arc has gone through some truly weird developments and plot twists, and this latest issue is no exception. There are some genuinely great moments—namely, the last few panels—but by and large, this issue both feels incredibly jumbled and by-the-numbers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

VALKYRIE: JANE FOSTER #4

Lots of characters are introduced in Valkyrie: Jane Foster #4 with a rapid-fire appearance of the heroes and villains that’s handled in such a way that it doesn’t feel overwhelming. Everyone’s moments are spaced out enough to provide time to be acquainted with each of them, and for the first time, the focus is more on the supporting characters than it is on Jane Foster. Mephisto’s introduction is one of the most visually appealing ones the series has seen so far—seeing the character scheming around Valkyrie’s demise in a sleazy businessman persona already made him a love-to-hate character, but there’s at least once scene bathed in fire that steals the show in this issue. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANGEL #6

Angel might be involved with the Hellmouth at the moment, but somehow his solo book doesn’t miss a beat. Writer Bryan Edward Hill uses Angel’s absence to shine a light on the book’s supporting cast, and Gunn, Fred, Spike, and Lilith don’t waste the opportunity. Fred and Gunn are already developing a lovely rapport, and Lilith makes any scene better instantly. Spike only makes things more chaotic, but in the best way, and bringing all of that frantic action to dazzling life is artist Gleb Melnikov and colorist Roman Titov. Everything about this world feels so authentic, and their take on Spike is absolutely perfect in both tone and style. Angel continues to capture the essence of the classic show while finding fresh new ways to twist the mythos, and it shows no sign of stopping anytime soon! — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASCENDER #6

Ascender is one of those stories that may have taken a bit to get going but it’s one of the best books out today now that it has. Where #5 hit with some major emotional punches for readers regarding the fate of Mila and her father, this week’s Ascender #6 offers no reprieve. Perhaps that is what really shines about Ascender #6, other than the always-exquisite artwork. There’s little room for bright and happy moments in the story, but this isn’t a just page after page of sadness, either. There are real truths about grief and the human experience on these pages and while the twist in the final pages isn’t exactly a surprise, it has a deeper emotional resonance because Ascender takes you through the process to get there through the loss and grief its main characters experience. It’s a well-crafted comic. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR II #3

Archie vs. Predator II #3 gleefully reminds its readers that this issue is not in continuity. That’s both part of an ongoing gag about “what counts” in franchises that will never be allowed to die and a reference to this issue’s gore-laden body count. It certainly doesn’t disappoint for metatextual commentary or horror either. While there’s nothing particularly poignant being said here, everything is delivered with just enough excess to make sure that it’s plenty entertaining (even if that excess borders upon being pointless in a couple of moments). The total issue is a lot of fun and sets up a willingness to go further than any of the other Archie properties straying from the beaten path in 2019. As far as the mainstream of comics go, this issue at least feels fresh and that counts for a lot when discussing properties that are quickly approaching their centennial anniversaries. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

COUNT CROWLEY: RELUCTANT MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #1

David Dastmalchian’s Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter may be a much more meta, much less fantastical approach to the wild horror concepts that Dark Horse has been known for over the years, but it’s still a very enjoyable introduction to what could be the publisher’s next great, twisted hit. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRIMINAL #9

“Cruel Summer” takes another detour to visit the early years of Criminal‘s original protagonist: Leo. Fans of “Coward” will certainly appreciate this story that explores a familiar personality and all of its warts in a heist with much lower stakes. That smaller scale doesn’t make the robbery itself any less exciting. Leo’s narration is useful in framing how this sort of activity is performed and delivers thrills that feel appropriate for teenagers just learning to walk on the wrong side of the law. While the narrative only adds texture to the characters feature for the larger story, this is a diversion that enhances the whole of Criminal more than its current arc. With a small, but exciting story at its center, and two characters who continue to reveal their depth and complexity, Criminal #9 is bound to keep longtime readers satisfied before “Cruel Summer” pulls its many threads together next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

G.I. JOE #2

G.I. Joe has seen many interpretations in the world of comic books, but this current run is certainly one of the most original. Switching the roles of Joe and Cobra, with the former now acting as something of a terrorist cell sounds exceptionally good on paper, but fails to deliver when all is said and done. This doesn’t feel like a second issue, rather it feels like an installment that should have been told after the dozenth episode of the series. It almost feels a bit claustrophobic, in the worst ways, as the artwork seems almost counter intuitive to the dire stakes set up in the tale. While the last page twist certainly promises big developments down the road, it isn’t enough to shoulder what’s lacking for the second issue overall. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: SATURN RETURNS #3

Hellboy choosing between an ongoing investigation and a little girl who needs him results in a less exciting conflict on interest than readers were led to believe in Saturn Returns #2. Both narrative threads are resolved in a satisfactory manner, but character’s individual choices play little role in those outcomes; it’s possible to imagine the same endings occurring no matter where Hellboy goes. Even with that said, the ghoulish threat in the Northeast is plenty frightening and delivers some excellent chills and gore before its resolved. Additionally, the moments shared between Hellboy and Liz Sherman speak to the heart of the Hellboy saga—tapping into the very human heart within a monster. This is far from essential reading, but it won’t disappoint longtime readers looking to spend time with characters whose endings have already been delivered. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

KAIJUMAX: SEASON FIVE #1

“Prison drama by way of kaiju and super sentai” sounds like a concept that shouldn’t exist, let alone thrive, but here we are with the fifth season of Kaijumax. It isn’t difficult to jump into this as a new reader as Zander Cannon launches into a new storyline about gangster Pokemon. The rest is easy enough to piece together with context clues. As a newbie, Kaijumax: Season Five is unlike anything else in serialized comics, a potent blend of the reality filtered through the absurd. Even five seasons in, Kaijumax reads like a giant-monster kick to the gut. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

LUMBERJANES #67

Lumberjanes #67 follows up a tantalizing cliffhanger with one satisfying response. The comic keeps up with Diane’s group as they chase after Freya in the wake of the Norse goddess’ kidnapping escapade. However, things get intense when Freya claims her stolen goods actually belong to her, and Diane challenges her to a battle which would make JoJo fans happy. And with the arrival of a glowing yellow alien to the camp, this issue feels at home with the best of Lumberjanes. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION: SPIDER-MAN #10

Marvel Action: Spider-Man #10 finally brings Venom into the fold in what’s become one of its biggest introductions to the Spider-Man trio. While this version of Spider-Man is geared towards a different than the more visceral depictions of Venom have been, it handles the character’s introduction well by establishing his place in the power hierarchy of heroes, anti-heroes, and villains and depicts him as a larger-than-life character compared to the normal heroes like Ghost Spider. The depiction of the character is aptly grotesque compared to the normalcy of the heroes’ other villains but not so much in a way that it doesn’t fit in with the style of the light-hearted Spider-Man series. I’m not sure how much I believe the idea that the Spider team suspected Miles—one would think the newspapers would report that the character was a hulking, villainous version of Spider-Man—but I’m glad Venom’s here regardless. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIDDLEWEST #12

Middlewest ups its ante with a brand-new issue this week that gets things going. Not only does the issue begin with Abel’s fox friend returning home to secure help in rescuing the boy, but the lost hero learns where he’s been taken too. Abel and Bobby learn they’ve been trafficked to work on a dangerous farm with a man who believes himself to be the meanest in the land. But thanks to a quick update on Abel’s dad, readers are reassured the farmer has nothing on him. After all, Abel is missing, and his dad is well determined to get his son back no matter the cost. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

SECOND COMING #4

Separating Jesus Christ and Sunstar helps Second Coming to find a clearer tone and voice after several rocky installments. Christ’s time in prison toys with humor, but is focused on how Jesus is interpreting how his own teachings have been reinterpreted across two millenia. It’s a reflective series that matches the pencil-heavy artwork well, and one that is given enough space on the page to maintain its own sense of gravitas. There are plenty of familiar satirical superhero gags occurring in Sunstar’s own story, including a lampooning of Batman’s wealth, but these moments provide a regular break from prison monologues. Second Coming is still struggling to clarify its own purpose, as Satan’s asides still feel forced, but it has become much more confident in its approach here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #22

Sonic the Hedgehog continues to successfully repackage zombie tropes into an all ages package, but this one, neat trick is starting to wear thin. Another outbreak results in some genuinely frightening moments along with some heroic ones, but they all resonate with familiar elements from earlier in this same story (not to mention the zombie canon it regularly borrows from). Splitting the story into parallel segments occurring in #21 and #23 adds a further level of complication that seems entirely unnecessary given the relatively clear plot progression on the page. It’s a great idea that has been made to feel overly full, and for the first time it raises whether there’s a clear timeline for how and when this will end. It is becoming clear the current storyline in Sonic the Hedgehog has reached its limits; time to wrap it up before this great execution on a Halloween-themed concept spoils. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: TANGLE AND WHISPER #3

Sonic: Tangle & Whisper tries something a bit different by telling parts of the third issue’s story through a first-person perspective, but it doesn’t work as well as it could’ve. After introducing us to Whisper’s team of Diamond Cutters, the scenes bounce back and forth from different characters’ perspectives. The only problem with this is that if it’s your first introduction to them, you have to stop and remind yourself on each panel who’s being shown and through who’s perspective you’re seeing the action. It’s off-putting even if it was incredibly informative and manages to convey its information and set up a climactic clash—it’s just a shame that we couldn’t see it done in a less cluttered manner with fewer characters and moving pieces. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

STARCRAFT: SURVIVORS #4

StarCraft: Survivors finally gets what could’ve been its first truly compelling issue, so of course it would happen right when the series ends. We see Caleb and the Protoss puppeteer spending more time together than ever before as the two compete to see who can show less emotion (it’s a tie). Again, it’s the Protoss who manages to be the redeeming part of the series with its visceral displays of aggression depicted in some vibrant, grotesque displays of violence as Caleb continues to be useless right up until the end of the story. The ending comes off as supremely underwhelming, and as much as some issues have dragged on, it felt like StarCraft: Survivors maybe needed one more issue to build up to its inevitable conclusion. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #33

This Steven Universe issue takes a charming and insightful look at fandoms and the different ways people approach their favorite shows, movies, or whatever else they might be into. The characters’ roles in the story are aptly chosen here with Peridot playing the easily offended and standoffish proponent of a fake TV show while Amethyst and Pearl hop into the middle of the fictional series with their own unique opinions. It paints an extremely relatable picture where you’ve got something you care deeply about because you feel like you’ve been a part of it for so long doesn’t translate the same way to newcomers and you feel the need to justify it to someone who might not be as interested. With such limited action in this issue compared to previous stories, the art shines in the characters’ expressions and subtleties. Peridot shows a range of expressive emotions greater than we’ve seen before, and Steven’s initial aversion to the story that eventually culminates in his virtuous nature coming forward are all moments that perfectly represent the cast. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 5 out of 5

TOMMY GUN WIZARDS #3

With just one issue left in this mini-series, I can already tell you I’m going to want more of this comic. In just three issues, Ward and Kivelä have crafted this incredibly expansive world that’s the perfect blend of genres. Ward certainly writes Capone as pukey as you might expect but even now, the legendary mobster has taken a backseat to some of the title’s more radical ideas—a welcome change, indeed. Anytime there’s a mind-controlling toad, you can consider me a fan. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5