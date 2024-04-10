Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/10/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Green Lantern #10, The Incredible Hulk #11, and Deadweights #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1064 Action Comics #1064 is a huge improvement, story-wise, from the last arc with the arrival of Braniac's Lobo army descending on Metropolis and it's clear that this issue is meant to set up a major story that's intended to feel like classic Superman comics in a big way. The issue has a ton of action and plenty of stakes. That said, at times it feels like it's overstuffed and almost too much. It's an oversized issue, but it might have been better served by keeping things a little tighter and a little smaller to drive home the emotional punch of it all, especially with the repetitive nature of putting Superman's loved ones in the crosshairs. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN #8 Batman & Robin #8 feels a little bit like a low compared to where this series has been over the past couple of issues. Robin's outing with Flatline falls a little short as it turns out to be a highly orchestrated scheme to protect her sister – and in turn feels like a bit of a side tangent just to keep Robin away from Batman and have a handy reason for Flatline to be around. Meanwhile, Batman's team-up with Shush doesn't really feel like a team-up and turns into being something of an ambush, but the way its executed feels rushed and messy and lacks focus. Between the two separate stories, the issue has a disjointed feel to it that functionally nudges the story along but doesn't really feel like it delivers anything al that interesting. I hate the term filler, but it might just fit here. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN AND HOWARD #2 It's kind of adorable to see how uncomfortable Batman is while parenting Damian. The feud between Damian and Howard continues, and it's all so petty that all you can do is laugh and shake your head. The comic perfectly captures what it's like for kids in school, with cliques and the urge to always fight for dominance. I'm more curious to see if Batman's investigation does lead to actual criminals like Joker, or just some innocent school hijinks. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN/DYLAN DOG #2 Batman/Dylan Dog #2 takes full advantage of the combined settings to introduce a wide-array of DC Comics characters to Dylan Dogs (and one or two more of Dylan's compatriots to Batman). Even as Batman takes the lead in the issue's first half—utilizing his advanced gadgets, scientific ability, and wealth to resolve cliffhangers from issue #1—Dylan steals the issue as their combined focus turns to the supernatural. Batman disappears for the second half of the issue to be replaced by two iconic figures of DC supernatural lore, both of whom make a big impression. Whether the issue is delivering some snide dialogue between Dylan and a fellow Londoner or exploring the realm of Hell, there's an undeniable charm. Every new setting, whether understated and slobbish or filled with fire and brimstone, is striking, especially the latter. Abstract depictions of various levels from Dante's masterpiece alongside nefarious demons make for instantly imposing splash pages and many more memorable sequences. It's the exploration of Batman and Dylan Dog's combined worlds that drives the sophomore installment of Batman/Dylan Dog; given what's displayed here, readers will be left wishing this series was an ongoing feature. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT #2 The Bat-Man: First Knight continues its Golden Age-inspired noir run, with Batman escaping from a near-execution at Blackgate Prison. The comic portrays Batman as only a step above an amateur, barely winning fights and needing help from the likes of Gordon or others several times during the comic. Given the timeframe of the comic (this is set around the time of his earliest appearances), it makes sense, but it's a good reminder of how much Batman has changed over the decades. My biggest issue with the comic is that the series is really struggling to balance some of its competing threads of intrigue. Because everything is so different, it's hard to tell what is just flavor to showcase how different the setting is and what's supposed to be relevant to the plot. That won't be a problem in the eventual collection, but it's not always engaging in monthly reading. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #10 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Hal Jordan has had quite the journey thus far, but Green Lantern #10 shifts from his own personal evolution to the macro-level problems facing the entire Green Lantern Corps. Hal Jordan has had quite the journey thus far, but Green Lantern #10 shifts from his own personal evolution to the macro-level problems facing the entire Green Lantern Corps. That shift doesn't work without everything writer Jeremy Adams has built across the first nine issues of Green Lantern, however, and the investment pays off in a significant fashion now that Hal is mixing it up with the other Lanterns. The talented artistic team of Xermánico, Amancay Nahuelpan, and colorist Rumulo Fajardo Jr. are up to the task of expansion as well, delivering several stunning sequences that superhero and sci-fi lovers will adore, and it all results in a can't-miss issue for Green Lantern fans. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) OUTSIDERS #6 This just might be Outsiders' most ambitious issue yet, blending a high-concept take on the DC multiverse and canon with some satisfying character reveals. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's script never buckles under that pressure, instead delivering a meaningful and fun take on the limbo of comic book publication. Robert Carey's art renders that expansive scale perfectly, both where character designs (or redesigns) are concerned, and background Easter eggs that demand your attention. Once again, Outsiders is a moody and thoughtful delight. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 RED HOOD: THE HILL #3 Red Hood: The Hill #3 continues the series' trend of having the character who is theoretically supposed to be the main character or at least a central character, Red Hood, be mostly a side player. It also continues the feeling that the story is treading water. We have the Big Bad still frustrated with the Good Guys and their efforts, the Good Guys looking to have someone else take on their work for now with the reminder that Batman or the rest of the Bat Fam seem to generally only care about certain parts of Gotham. The only thing that is really of interest here is that there's a major attack that leaves the fates of most of the characters a major question mark at the end of the issue but then much of that interest is wasted when Batman shows up. At this point, as a reader I'm still not entirely certain what's going on here other than to drive home the point that there are pockets of Gotham that the heroes don't touch and that's a problem but that alone doesn't feel like enough to build a story on. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SINISTER SONS #3 Tomasi and Georgiev give readers, in my opinion, the best issue of the series focusing on the sons of General Zod and Sinestro to date with this one. Thanks to the inclusion of "Major Tom," Sinson and Lor Zod are given quite a lot to work with here, as their adventures ramp up from issues one and two. Tomasi is clearly having a lot of fun with these dark reflections of Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent and that fun is infectious. The cliffhanger alone easily sells the price of admission for the upcoming fourth issue and I'm looking forward to seeing what other tricks the new super villain-centric series has in store. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 SPEED FORCE #6 Speed Force's final chapter perfectly encapsulates much of the series' unabashed, even if misguided, youthful exhuberance. Jarrett Williams' script does have some flashes of charm and character, but it gets a little too bogged down by awkward jokes and a scattered presentation of the plot. Aesthetically, Tom Derenick and George Kambadais' work is also a little disjointed, and seems unsure of whether it wants to be incredibly lively, or clunky. While I still admire the concept of Speed Force, I am ultimately a little underwhelmed by its execution. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #2 The initial mission of Suicide Squad: Dream Team is resolved in short order as it establishes the foundation for this miniseries' story. Although there's plenty of confusion in tying up the loose ends from Dream Team #1, once Waller arrives on the scene the new status quo is presented clearly enough. The narrative is split between Waller's ambitions alongside the team she uses to obtain them and a more heroic journey presented by Dreamer following her exit from Gamorra. While the ugliness displayed in a US-led coup over a sovereign state provides few redeeming elements on the page, the staging presented between Waller and Dreamer near the issue's end is far more intriguing. Not only does it present Dreamer as a desperate hero grappling with her complex situation, but it provides a sympathetic lens for Waller – a useful contrast to the pure villainy the character has been disposed to recently. None of that is to say Waller's actions are justifiable (they are not), but her perspective is made to be understandable and that adds a useful layer to the building conflict between herself and Dreamer. It seems the heart of this story still lies ahead of it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #2 Aliens: What If…? walks an impressive line in humanizing Carter Burke, a character depicted as being entirely reprehensible in the original Aliens film. Some of that is due to the premise of the story, this being an alternate reality where he survived Aliens and became Weyland-Yutani's scapegoat for everything that went wrong with the colony on LV-426, and some it is also letting us see him struggle with his broken family life. All of this makes him, if not sympathetic, pitiable without absolving him of the guilt for his actions in Aliens. Much of it also needs to be credited to the issue's dialog, which is surprisingly funny in a way that feels true to the character. He's sardonic in a way that speaks to his desperation, something that borders on gallows humor. This whole exercise could have been a by-the-numbers extrapolation of what happens when a writer chooses option A over option B or when a character outlives their relevance. Instead, the tale is adding more depth to the character without fundamentally undercutting the thematic underpinnings that defined him in the first place. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 Ben Reilly's return as Chasm—the great underappreciated antagonist of this Amazing Spider-Man run accompanied by the always-great Hallows' Eve—bookends this issue as it introduces and updates a wide array of plot hooks in the best soap operatic fashion of Amazing Spider-Man. Ranging from adorable new exploits in Peter's dating history (that some fans are just determined to hate) to updates with long-simmering villains, it provides a chaotic portrait of Peter's life. That blend of encounters and supporting characters, new and old, also paints Peter with the earnestness, good will, and drive that makes him so admirable. Guest artist Todd Nauck proves an excellent fit to this volume with detailed characters capable of delivering horror and humor within a single page turn. The only thing better than the chaos found throughout The Amazing Spider-Man is the storylines bound to unfold from these introductions as things get very hectic by the final page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CARNAGE #6 After crossing over with Venom for a couple of issues, Carnage returns to the main plot that it had left by the wayside. Returning to the previous material resets the pace of the narrative as it spreads itself thin, checking in with Flash Thompson revisiting his war trauma while trapped in the Darkforce Dimension, Carnage continuing his internal debate over the pros and cons of godhood, and digging deeper into the life of an internet video commentator whose become obsessed with Carnage's latest murder spree. It feels like a lot of re-stacking is happening and not much else since the characters mostly remain where they begin until the very end, where we get a tease of what's to come next time. It feels like there are ideas buried here, but the lack of mood and motion makes it hard to invest in whatever the narrative is trying to say. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 Count me a fan of the new Star-Spider, and of the creative team of Justina Ireland and Pete Woods. I've always enjoyed Woods' unique art style, and Ireland uses the Spider-Man mythos to craft a pulse-pounding tale. And Persephone (Percy) Parker is the best name ever! The return of Web-Weaver is always welcomed, but the story focuses more on the personal relationship between roommates Cooper Coen and Peter Parker, which isn't a bad thing. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #19 Fantastic Four #19 absolutely delivers on the promise of Alex Ross's noir cover art. It opens on Alicia Masters in black-and-white with rare splashes of color and delivers on narration that sets the mood perfectly. Both the mystery presented in those opening pages and the underlying mystery of how this story came to be provide satisfying answers within a single issue; both halves of that plot deliver upon the characters of the central cast while continuing Alicia's spotlight in the current volume. While Jesus Aburtov's color design may pay homage to Frank Miller, he and artist Carlos Gómez deliver a noir panoply that is effective and entirely their own. The character designs of the Fantastic Four and many of their familiar cast are excellent and make this one spin on reality readers may wish had lingered a little longer. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #11 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It wouldn't be a killer comic without a good hook, and The Incredible Hulk #11 ends with a great one. That final page is more than enough to keep the series in your pull box, even though the twist is really just the cherry on top of another wonderful issue. The Incredible Hulk is the last Marvel title any comics reader should be sleeping on right now. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17 The unstoppable force of Tony Stark's power and drive is on full display in The Invincible Iron Man #17. The story of this individual title takes a hard turn due to the wider Fall of X storyline, but that's alright because it still fits perfect in the scope of the scripts Duggan has written for the better part of two years. Patch Zircher joins the series as guest artist, the perfect match for the darker themes introduced in issue #17 that will likely carry through to the end of the series. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #2 Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada are clearly in love with the Marvel Universe and that admiration for the comic book locale shines through in Mutant Menace. It's also clear that the writers are having an absolute ball with Kamala as she finds herself struggling with being the latest member of the Mojoverse. There are some issues with the art here as it can often feel like a good deal of detail is lost in the sea of hilarious antics. Mutant Menace is a fun romp despite the troubles and tragedies facing Marvel's mutants and I look forward to see where Ms. Marvel goes next in this series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4 Magneto narrates his return to the living world and an opening foray against Orchis in Resurrection of Magneto #4. The only interesting conflict is the internal choice presented to Magneto in choosing an identity for himself. Outside of that there is a battle against the Stark Sentinels which have proven to be inconsistently implemented plot devices across the X-line and an unconvincing threat against three of the most powerful figures in Marvel's pantheon. That mecha battle which concludes in an absurd round of fisticuffs is portrayed clearly without many panels of note. It's the moral battle portrayed by Magneto that is much more satisfying with an excellent gore effect in the issue's most impactful panel. Yet the internal monologue arrives at an answer and status that handwaves the sprawling range of Magneto's past identities looking toward a future in which the only certainty is inconsistency. As satisfying as it is to have the Master of Magnetism returned, he currently lacks for a satisfying narrative to occupy. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #45 It's no easy to task to add nuance and character to a villain that has long since been dead, while also placing shackles on a creative team that they can only work with said character during a specific time in his life. Luckily, Marvel found the right creators for the job as Greg Pak, Adam Gorham, and Paul Fry are able to weave an interesting look at Vader while planting some interesting seeds for the future. One way to explore a character is by studying them through the eyes of those in their employ, and it's a great way to start off Darth Vader's forty-fifth issue here. Pak has always been a major boon to Marvel Comics and I look forward to see what he has in store for this galaxy far, far away. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 The core High Republic comics have typically been pretty focused, keeping a tight narrative while some of the spinoffs try grander tales. This issue is something of an exception at times and it could really benefit from some fine tuning, especially in the flashback portions. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THRAWN – ALLIANCES #4 The comic book adaptation of Timothy Zahn's 2018 novel Thrawn: Alliances comes to a head, without fully feeling like a climactic finale. Timothy Zahn and Jody Houser's script contains some fun character interactions and a few intriguing pieces of lore, while still teasing that there's always more in store for the never-ending Star Wars saga. Pat Olliffe and Andrea di Vito's art is the right blend of photorealistic and exaggerated, especially for the era in which the story is set. It might not be earthshattering, but this final issue seems to stick the landing for Star Wars' latest adaptation. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #2 I learned some things I didn't know about Spider-Man 2099. For example, who his father and brother are, and his complicated family tree. But as far as other aspects of the comic goes, Spider-Man 2099 with a Venom symbiote is properly terrifying. It was cool seeing the internal struggle Miguel O'Hara is under trying to fight off the symbiote's evil influence. What I want to see more of is Spidey versus Venom, though. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 ULTIMATE X-MEN #2 Ultimate X-Men #2 is an outstanding magical girl-horror mash-up comic that introduces the start of Hisako's supporting cast (and presumable fellow mutant) and expands upon its antagonist in a series of thrilling and terrifically depicted sequences. Oh, and apparently it's a spin on the X-Men, but readers are best served focusing on the story at hand and letting those connections introduce themselves. Peach Momoko spreads the introduction and fixture of Mei, Hisako's outgoing new friend, across several distinct sequences that make this issue read like a short story unto itself. The evolution of their friendship is natural in its depiction and earns the genuine warmth and charms tied to great

Other Publishers #1 BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #5 Sam faces a dark night of her (already very dark) soul as she flees home in the wake of Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees #4. It's clear that there's no easy return given her exposure and following Sam as she flies below the radar is interesting enough. New sequences set in the city work to showcase both Sam's ingenuity on the lam and her mental state. The latter portion becomes the focus in a dreamlike sequence in the issue's second half – the best sequence to date from an already impressive miniseries. Every element on the page is utilized to place readers in her headspace, ranging from partially obscured word balloons to wonderful use of color in establishing boundaries. The overall effect is stunning and sets the stage for a very exciting conclusion. By the end of issue #5, readers will be anxiously gripping the pages of Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees wondering when issue #6 will arrive. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE CABINET #3 The Cabinet #3 begins to go off the rails a little here, but that's largely part of the title's charm in the first place. If more comics were like this one, it'd be hard to get bored while picking up your pull list every Wednesday because, at the very least, this story is entertaining from cover to cover. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 COUNT CROWLEY: MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #3 The biggest joy of reading Count Crowley over the years is seeing how writer David Dastmalchian steadily evolves Jerri as a human, not just as a monster hunter. Here, we see a more confident, focused Jerri than we have before, and we get to explore the various challenges and stresses that come with that particular step in her evolution. Dastmalchian has also developed a real knack for balancing multiple story threads and knowing exactly when to pivot between them for maximum effect. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: DUNGEON #5 Dark Spaces: Dungeon's ending is challenging. What first seems like the climactic showdown is satisfying, but the reader can't shake the feeling that it's over too quickly. One gunshot to the back of the head and that's seemingly it for "The Keep." Madoc can't shake that feeling either, leading to the "true" ending. It lands on the right notes of horror and dread the book has been built on all along, and to Scott Snyder's credit the clues sprinkled throughout previous issues did leave just enough for the final reveal to seem viable. But the final message the ending delivers just doesn't sit right. Can we overcome past trauma? Can we free ourselves of the pain abusers have inflicted if they're confronted properly. This comic book's answer seems to be a quiet yet haunting "no." Like I said, it's challenging. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADWEIGHTS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Creators Tyrone Finch and Sebastián Piriz ask, "Is there life after super-villainy?" The first issue wastes no time in arriving at that core conceit, opening in media res as a team of supervillains fall out of the sky, having had their butts handed to them once again by a superteam called the Paladins. However, the debut issue seems unsure how to answer its central question. A clashing of tones that fails to commit to one sensibility or another, or even to the tension between, creates a disorienting reading experience that fails to pose some obvious and important questions about its central characters. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE THIEF OF MANY THINGS #1 The Thief of Many Things is a one-shot comic focused on the Deck of Many Things, the infamous D&D artifact that was fleshed out in the 2023 rulebook of the same name. The comic follows Rudd, a former paladin of Istus, who was cursed as an oathbreaker after an incident in her past. When a former companion offers her the chance to save a fallen ally (with whom she was romantically entangled), Rudd gets caught up in a scheme to utilize the chaotic deck with destructive results. While I liked the slow burn to the reveal of Rudd's "sin," I felt that the comic too often felt like a hodgepodge of elements from The Deck of Many Things rulebook. The D&D comics often toe the line between story-driven and highlighting bits from recent adventures and rulebooks, I thought this comic leaned a bit too far towards the latter. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 EARTHDIVERS #16 Stephen Graham Jones delivers an uppercut of an ensign for Earthdivers that has surprises on almost every page. Artist Davide Gianfelice elevates these storytelling moments with artwork that captures the exact right moment in each sequence, never revealing their hand too early. Gianfelice also deploys a cinematic level of shot styling to keep the pace of the story moving, allowing for it to feel exciting and fun with every panel. Series colorist Joana Lafuente is a notable aid in these powerful images, adding detail that layers them in satisfying ways. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 HERCULES #1 Hercules #1 revisits the world of Hercules as the Disney classic gets new life by Dynamite. The impressive adaptation follows Hercules as he continues his demigod jaunt through the world with Meg and Phil. While Aphrodite tasks Hercules to catch a rogue foe, the hero's mission gets complicated fast, and it ends with a godly kidnapping. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #22 Jace's story has been the backbone of House of Slaughter, and that continues in House of Slaughter #22. While Jace isn't actually featured in the issue all that much, his pretense is felt from the very first page, and Tate Brombal throws a magnificent curveball into the mix that I delightfully didn't see coming. That twist has immediate effects and yet also sets up another cliffhanger that will have fans on the edge of their seats for next issue, and that's on top of the wider range effects that this story will have on the Slaughters and the Order overall. All of this is beautifully (and brutally at times) brought to life by artist Antonio Fuso and colorist Miquel Muerto, who pivot seamlessly between brutal aftermaths and emotional reunions on a dime. House of Slaughter continues to bring powerful and meaningful stories into the Something is Killing the Children universe, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 LITTLE BLACK BOOK #2 Little Black Book jumps in headfirst on the mystery laid down in its debut issue last month a little too hard here. The comic tries a bit too hard to be Yellowstone, and the story suffers as a result. The pacing is thrown out of whack, and the jumping between scenes is a little too rough for this reviewer's liking. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE RETURN #3 Well, they got me on this one. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #2 had a wealth of big surprises, but while issue #3 has fewer of them, the impact might be greater overall. Writers Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson provide some much needed answers in issue #3, and those answers significantly reframe events you thought you understood. Both Tommy and Rita's stories are affected in major ways, and the stakes are raised in major was as well. The artwork of Nico Leon and colorist Dono Sanchez-Almara is superb throughout, communicating the stakes throughout, though their work on Selena Repulsa and Finster in the present steals the show at every turn, and that's before we even get to that stunning final page. The stage for the finale is set, and it should be epic if issue #3 is anything to go by. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 MONSTERS ARE MY BUSINESS #1 While it doesn't necessarily reinvent the wheel in terms of apocalyptic and kaiju hybrids, Dark Horse's newest original series does possess a good deal of charm. The stakes are laid out in a straightforward but relatively fun way, with Cullen Bunn's trademarks apparent in even the most pedantic of moments. Patrick Piazzalunga makes some fun decisions with regards to creature design and panel layout, although those choices do create some unnecessary confusion in the latter half of the issue. Still, Monsters Are My Business (And Business Is Bloody) shows promise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext