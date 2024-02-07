Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/7/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman #142, Ultimate Black Panther #1, Thundercats #1, and The One Hand #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN #142 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman #142, kicking off the "The Joker Year One" arc, is part origin story, part retelling, and part attempt to reconcile current elements of the character's story in Chip Zdarsky's Batman with more definitive tales preceding it. But instead of making important connections between the Joker's past, present, and future, the issue over-explains unnecessary details about DC's most iconic villain and offers very little of substance. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #6 "Megadeath" has finally wreaked its havoc on the Birds of Prey, and the end result is another truly wonderful issue. Just when you think the plot has been wrapped up a bit too neatly, it throws out another curveball that perfectly and poignantly sets up the series' next story arc. Kelly Thompson's characterization is filled with great moments, and Leonardo Romero's art is always a wonderful thing to see, especially in some of this issue's more extravagant layouts or action scenes. If you somehow have not been reading this new era of Birds of Prey, catch up and fix that right now. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 DC'S HOW TO LOSE A GUY GARDNER IN 10 DAYS #1 DC Comics has forged a tradition wherein the comic book publisher will routinely create anthology comics to coincide with major holidays. While I have reviewed quite a few anthologies as a comic book reviewer, I would be remiss if I didn't make mention of how How To Lose A Guy Gardner in 10 Days wasn't one of the best issues of the past entries. The Valentine's Day special doesn't have a weak story in the bunch, weaving tales for the many heroes and how past and present tales of love and romance have filled their lives. In the issue, we see some light-hearted stories that might have never found their way to the main comic series for these characters, but are worthy tales all the same. Guy Gardner, John Constantine, Red Tornado, Batgirl, Nightwing, Booster Gold, Plastic Man, Wonder Woman, and the Flash all get the spotlight here, each getting a unique story that combines some solid writing and art for each member of the DCU. If you're a fan of any of these characters, and want a light-hearted romp that has quite a bit of hilarity in its pages, this is definitely worthy of your time. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #6 From the first issue, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville has been probably the most unique series DC Comics has published in a long time and the finale holds to that. Bea and Tora find themselves dealing with Rocky/Kooey Kooey Kooey while Martha Kent ends up having her own battle of sorts with Crave and it all comes together in a way that shows how both Fire and Ice have grown from their time in Smallville as well as gives nearly all of the characters interesting purpose. At the heart of what makes this issue so strong is how individual the personalities are – and that is especially true for Martha, who gets to shine and be very much her own person outside of just being Superman's mom. The book is a bit silly, but also really fun and heartfelt. It's a blast throughout and hopefully we'll get more adventures from these two. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #2 While its ambitions are simultaneously both too lofty and too small, the sophomore outing of Kneel Before Zod does exhibit some promise. Joe Casey's script boils over into something with satisfying ramifications, especially where Faora is concerned, even if they are rooted in a bit of a superficial plot. Dan McDaid's art continues to have fun with panel composition and costuming, so much so that the occasional goofy facial expression is easier to ignore. Here's hoping Kneel Before Zod ups the ante even further. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 POISON IVY #19 Poison Ivy #19 takes the idea of one's life flashing before their eyes as they die and turns it into a revisiting of Pamela's origin story and much in the same way the entire Poison Ivy run has helped craft more humanity and accountability into this beloved character, this new origin adds new depth and nuance as well. The issue sees young Pam in the sway of the sociopathic and brilliant Jason Woodrue who happens to be her professor and later greatest enemy, but also doesn't put at his feet her failings. Pam takes accountability for her own naiveté and the various places where she could have chosen differently. It also cleverly weaves in some other characters and makes them part of her early story as well. It's beautifully done even if there is little action and it is beautifully crafted both in story and art. Poison Ivy #19 is a fantastic issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #8 Shazam! #8 continues to slow the series' pacing and style in the second part of "The Captain vs. Black Adam." Both of the problems presented in Shazam! #7—the return of paperwork-obsessed alien dinosaurs and Black Adam's battle at the Batson household—are resolved in its follow up, but in an entirely unsatisfying fashion. Answers seem to present themselves for convenience's sake. No matter how cute Darla's interactions with the aliens may be, they reduce a sub-plot simmering across so many issues to something better suited to a three-panel gag strip. The catastrophe created by Billy in the prior issue is resolved without any intervention on his own behalf and with little investigation of antagonizing figures involved, like Black Adam and Zeus. There's still plenty of fun to be found in these interactions, but contrasted with earlier issues of Shazam!, these past two installments have been largely weightless – running laps while awaiting the next substantial part of the story to arrive. That's additionally disappointing as the absence of artist Dan Mora is felt across a still-colorful series that struggles to depict its grand scale and fast-moving figures with consistent anatomy or detail. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL ARKHAM ASYLUM #1 It's not unheard of that a superhero tie-in comic book supporting a film or video game release will defy expectations and carve out a well-crafted story, but that's certainly not the case for Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #1 – a prequel to last week's much-maligned release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The story plays out like paint-by-numbers with familiar characters and plot points being quickly checked off in an arrival sequence that does little except remind readers what they already know. Whether it's Batman, Waller or the four key members of this team, they are defined as caricatures without any exaggerated humor or violence to make those caricatures effective. When King Shark finally makes a kill after pages of building tension, it's a dull image offered without a punchline. Much of what's depicted at Arkham Asylum may be characterized as dull with generically imposing concrete structures making it a blandly awful place to exist and most of the figures inside only vaguely resembling humanoids. Killer Croc appears like a misshapen lump of green play-doh throughout much of the issue. Marvel #1 ALIEN #4 Alien's story arc has come to a close, delivering a violent and largely-impactful tale. While some of the interpersonal dynamics will still leave newer readers lost, there's enough of a genuine sense of emotion in Declan Shalvey's script that helps it all stick. Andrea Broccardo's art excels where the Xenomorphs are concerned, and largely does justice to the issue's human and humanoid ensemble, albeit with a few awkward panels. Overall, this Alien tale has been an intriguing, but non-essential extension to the beloved franchise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #10 What makes Avengers #10 so entertaining is that Earth's Mightiest Heroes are barely in it. Instead, we get two different showdowns – one between a helpless Kang the Conqueror and Myrddin, and another between Thor, Scarlet Witch, and the villain Nightmare. My favorite has to be the one featuring Nightmare, as the Avengers got down to uncovering some startling truths, all while looking and sounding cool. All of this praise is given to the dynamic creative team, who have taken their years of working together to form an unstoppable juggernaut on Avengers. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 This is first issue of Captain America that didn't tried to be super profound or thought-provoking, so it had less opportunities to miss its own targets. The big fight at the end is well paced and fun to flip through, even if its filled with a whole lot of nonsense. I get what Straczynski is trying to say with this series, and the idea is admirable, but the execution has simply been missing from the very first page. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #3 Each sequence in Daredevil: Gang War #3 reads as if there were an accompanying narrator saying, "and then this happened." The story ties into "Gang War" neatly enough, but adds no additional drama to that particular event or in its own proceedings. Elektra remains a bland superhero undistinguished by her motivations, actions, or abilities within these pages. None of the broad sequences are offensive in their execution, but they seem largely interchangeable with one another – something the issue seems to acknowledge when Daredevil allows her quarry to escape to the next showdown when receiving a call to show up at the final battle in Amazing Spider-Man. One save-the-innocents sequence takes a horrifying turn with children illustrated in stylistic contrast to every other character on the page. Their chibi-infused faces give the impression that Mr. Mxyzptlk is threatening to make this an especially ambitious crossover. Much of the other art is consistent, but none of it is impressive and that's true for much of Daredevil: Gang War. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #12 Doctor Strange #12 is just the right one-shot coming of one of the Sorcerer Supreme's biggest story arcs in quite some time. Spanning nearly an entire year, the first 11 issues of this title were steeped deep with mystical lore and here, readers get a fresh change of pace. They're given a light, jovial story from the vantage point of Bats, one Very Good Boy. It's breezy and just right for what the book needs before it kicks off another arc next month. Top it off with guest artist Danilo Beyruth and guest colorist KJ Diaz, and the art is an homage to the horror comics of yore. Doctor Strange #12 really is a delight. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #17 Fantastic Four #17 plays upon Sue's less-celebrated academic background to craft a time travel story that is impressive both in its showcase of history and play upon time travel tropes. To the first point, the issue moves back millennia in time and stresses the significance of this era to understanding the human species. There are excellent details in the flora and fauna, which artist Carlos Gómez portrays to excellent effect. This approach to history offers another facet of what it means for the FF to be explorers and is satisfying in its own right before a classic time-traveling villain appears. It seems as if writer Ryan North has puzzled over the intricacies of defeating a nigh-omnipotent time-traveling supervillain and delivers an excellent response that is also rooted in character. THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #5 Picking up where last month's girls night-turned-demon battle left off, Sensational She-Hulk remains as utterly charming and well-executed as ever. Rainbow Rowell uses the premise to both advance Jen's story and provide a meaningful showing for Patsy and Carol Danvers, one that fans of either will definitely want to pick up. Ig Guara's art provides it all with a scrappy and snappy backdrop, one that crackles when both literal and metaphorical demons are fought. I have the utmost confidence that Sensational She-Hulk will only continue to get even better from here. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #1 Set before Mace Windu was a member of the Jedi council, he is among the many Jedi tasked with keeping the peace of the galaxy. This debut issue sees him coming to the aid of a woman who claims to have made a major discovery in the realm of intergalactic travel, with the major issue being that Mace and the Jedi are far from the only ones who want to track her down and not everyone has helpful intentions. This book opens with Mace launching out of the ocean, clearly already in the midst of a death-defying mission, only to land his next mission courtesy of Yoda. Fans of the prequel films haven't seen this side of Windu, and while we may have already seen his skills in combat in the prequels, this book highlights a much more spry and quick-to-act figure than seen in that trilogy. The tone is pulpy and noirish, delivering a Jedi on a mission that requires him to keep to the shadows, while the artwork mirrors that narrative tone with a grittier look and feel compared to the slicker and more polished Star Wars comics being published right now. This debut issue doesn't entirely reinvent the wheel, but it's refreshing to be getting a book featuring a cool character on a cool mission who is keeping his cool. We don't yet know what the future holds for the book, but we're thrilled to see the fan-favorite character earning a series that is as exciting as his reputation. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #5 With Obi-Wan and Leia surrounded by newfound allies, it ultimately isn't long before Vader, Third Sister Reva, and the Empire track down their location, putting the entire base and all of its Rebels at risk. This chapter in the story, much like the source material, jumps between action-oriented encounters and more dramatic, emotional conversations between characters, with the stark contrast between these tones being what makes this chapter work and also fall short. The artwork in the high-octane encounters, thanks to the intimidating armor of Darth Vader and his stormtroopers, work in the artist's favor, capturing the oppressive and intense tone of the characters in juxtaposition to the earthier settings they find themselves in. Unfortunately, the effective sequences make the dramatic reveals by characters and their contorted expressions all the more unpleasant to witness. Sadly, the tension and drama of these more emotional conversations feel devoid of the necessary emotions as the art still looks like the image is an arbitrarily frozen screenshot of this sequence from the episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. We only hope that the upcoming final issue finds a more successful balance in tones to send the series off on a higher note. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THANOS #3 I want to like this series, but there have been some very confusing choices made through these three issues. The art is very lackluster, save for a scene from the past when we get to see the Illuminati together making a deal that set up the entire series. The choice of writing style for Thanos is confusing, because he sounds more like an eloquent madman than the feared Mad Titan he should be. Listening to him beg for Death to return to him left me shaking my head. The Illuminati also sound out of character. It's obvious that the Thanos series is meant to be impactful and set up his new status quo, but it just hasn't lived up to its billing. -- Tim Adams Rating: 1 out of 5 ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] There's a moment near the beginning of Ultimate Black Panther #1 where T'Challa makes a bold proclamation, telling his wife Okoye, "Traditions must change." It's clear that this is the larger thesis for this take on Black Panther, in addition to being the driving force writ large for this new Ultimate universe at Marvel Comics; but what the remainder of the pages in Ultimate Black Panther reveal is that things are mostly going to stick to how they're used to being. A handful of surprises are still in the mix that will have readers raise an eyebrow, but if you've read a Black Panther comic in the past 20 years this one doesn't feel all that different, but that's still not a bad thing to publish. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #30 If this is really how Al Ewing's radical reinvention of Venom is coming to an end, or at least choosing to conclude its largest storyline, it's one of the most disappointing ways a Marvel series has gone out in a while. What began as a grand science fiction take on the entire mythology of Marvel's antihero appears to have given way instead for crossover fodder, becoming something that isn't remotely as interesting as what preceded it. Artists Cafu and Rafael Pimentel join forces for the issue and their style blends together well at least, delivering largely symbiote-on-symbiote fighting that offers plenty of chances for goop and knife hands. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2.5 out of 5 WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #1 Just as the normal Wolverine book goes full splatter-fest with its ongoing Sabretooth event, here comes Chris Claremont to follow up on one of his most iconic Uncanny X-Men issues (#268, the one with Wolverine, Captain America and Black Widow on the cover). The opening issue of Wolverine: Madripoor Knights does a solid job in getting everyone up to speed – Jubilee and Psylocke are around, Logan's healing factor is failing him and The Hand wants a piece of him, Rogers and Natasha. There's some really fun fights in here and the look screams prime 80s X-Men. I'd be lying if I didn't say the dialogue feels a little wooden, but compared to the blood-soaked modern alternative, sometimes retro cheesiness does the trick. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN #31 X-Men #31 brings the tragic saga of Synch and Talon to its conclusion. While Talon tries to talk sense into Synch, with the X-Men's entire plan to "invade" Earth hanging in the balance, the remainder of the team teams with Spider-Man and trades blows with Nimrod. Gerry Duggan seems to be having a lot of fun getting to write Spider-Man as his most self-deprecating, but otherwise its standard superhero material. Phil Noto's soft artwork helps the tragic end of Talon and Synch's time together go down smoothly but is less well suited to life-threatening throwdown with a killer robot, though some of that lack of menace can be placed on the issue's awkward timing in relationship to Fall of the House of X #1. At one point the story shifts focus to the reunion of the Kingpin and Typhoid Mary, which feels like the ending to a tale told elsewhere, and the diversion doesn't benefit the issue. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5

BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #3 Samantha's investigation in Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #3 is as engaging for readers as it is for the increasingly desperate serial killer. Every sneeze and sideways comment offers a moment of suspicion and Horvath allows sufficient space for readers to parse the small town community. The issue centers on a particular suspect and the outcome of Samantha's investigation is stranger and sadder than expectations. Understated elements of humanity amongst the anthropomorphic cast, especially in their emotional expressions, prove very effective in grounding this bloody tale. By the issue's end, there's progress made albeit progress that raises more questions than answers. Regardless, Horvath has made clear that this journey will both pay off and subvert reader expectations, so I can't wait to see what Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #4 shows us next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOODRIK #3 Bloodrik, King of the Woods, comes to the end of his journey, but not before a bloody encounter with a self-professed "god" in a hut at the top of a mountain. The detail in the art is superb, from Bloodrik's massive frame to the little details you can find at the blood sacrifice. You can feel Bloodrik's madness when the blood touches his tastebuds. The man just wanted food, but instead he had to absolutely murder a murderer to get it. Sounds like a fair trade to me. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 COUNT CROWLEY: MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #2 If there was a new issue of Count Crowley every month for the next hundred years I would gladly pay up every month until I died. Hell I'd leave plans in my will so that my family continued to pay for new issues in my memory until the series is finished. It's a warm, creepy blanket filled with ghouls and spiders. But, like, really cool ghouls and spiders. Ghouls and spiders you want to hang out with and hear about their day. Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter #2 is honestly one of the weaker issues of Count Crowley to-date, which says quite a lot because it's still a great read from start to finish. There's a lot going on and the varying stories get a little bogged down by one another. Fortunately, a lot of seeds are planted to take us through the rest of the arc, and there's so much to enjoy and get excited about. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 CRAVE #3 A stark contrast from last month's issue, character and story returns to Crave. The erotic thriller regains its footing after a slight detour into pornography and now instead of full-on smut, it's just an extremely horny comic book. When Llovet allows the characters to speak and take action, Crave shows just how impactful it can be. It's a slippery slope for many of reasons but when this comic works, it works extremely well. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE CULL #5 This ending feels rushed but it still packs something of a decent punch. Great characters get some great moments and the ultimate moment of the group coming together for one another is well earned. That final page twist is certainly a choice, one that will be made or broken by whatever comes next. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 DARK SPACES: DUNGEON #3 Dark Spaces: Dungeon seems to relish in its slow, deliberate pace. Three issues in and we're still mostly in the dark about the killer and any attempts at his motives are mere guesswork. At first, Dark Spaces: Dungeon #3 seems like it's going to make some real progress in solving the mystery, only to leave us with just a first name and little else. As a reader, we're left with the same helplessness as the victims, and it's a sensation that sticks with you. It's dark, but it's some of Scott Snyder's best work in years. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #8 Ghostlore #8 shifts us back to Lucas and focuses nearly exclusively on him and his attempt to find Harmony as time is running out. The result is almost a game of chase as he catches up with the Ferrymen – a group with the same sort of powers, but who are actively killing people to force them into their side. The issue is almost exclusively the hunt—Lucas looking for Harmony and finding the Ferryman—and as a result, the lead up to a much larger confrontation coming. It's well-executed and perhaps the most interesting look at Lucas so far, making it a really fantastic issue, even if somewhat slow. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 GODZILLA: VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL #1 Godzilla: Valentine's Day Special brings together the best of romance and all-out kaiju destruction. When two unlikely people are thrown together amid a kaiju upheaval, this adorable comic follows their story as Godzilla brings them together in the most unexpected of ways. So if you love Godzilla and all things rom-com, then this special comic is made for you. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GONE #2

Gone #2 draws some important lines that were missing from the series' debut issue. Jock's story may be less about the conflict between the radical freedom fighters and the nebulously oppressive government that has ruined their home world, but between those who would endear themselves to that government and those they leave behind. That's the tension between Abi and the captain of the ship she's stuck on, who we learn is the father who was unwilling to give up his rank and prestige to stay and care for his family. It makes Abi's story feel more grounded and personal, but many aspects of the tale are still vaguely defined. The radical faction turns out to have a religious aspect to it that might be an interesting wrinkle if we understood more about who they are and what they're specifically fighting for an against. Jock's artwork is as stellar as ever, walking that line between gritty realism and impressionistic flair, but while focusing on Abi and her father may be beneficial, it still feels like much of Gone's narrative picture is unpainted. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 KAYA #15 Kaya #15 is engaged in the heavy work of exposition. After receiving a quest and being chased through the streets of Shazir, Kaya finally pauses long enough to consider the ongoing conflicts and setting into which she's been drawn. What's most impressive is how deftly Wes Craig details a multi-faceted urban center with conflicting indigenous populations and obvious colonial forces. Refusing to craft simple perspectives of good and evil allows for even the heroic rebels Kaya finds herself situated with to reveal nuance. Delivering all of this in a single issue would be impressive, but Craig seeks out perspectives to make each new strand of dialogue visually engaging. Whether it's the exploration of a new space or a climbing-chase sequence, the issue is never dull, even as it provides a respite from open violence. Whatever is coming to Shazir, readers can be certain that the fate of this city and its inhabitants will resonate much more strongly after finishing Kaya #15. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #12 The Cowboy carves a bloody trail through the Old West in Love Everlasting #12 as readers see the recently introduced character transform into the specter of death tracing Joan throughout the series. The final few pages provide a bit more perspective on the series' mysterious premise, but they primarily serve to raise more questions. It's the body of this story stringing together a series of increasingly bloody encounters that pulls the weight. There's little to be discerned from the Cowboy's path beyond a resolute brutality – a caricature of Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven. Yet Elsa Charretier's depiction of that carnage makes for an outstanding Western aesthetic. Each shootout, whether it's tragic and unnecessary or overwhelming in spectacle, is distilled perfectly into the layouts. Wherever Love Everlasting is wandering next, Charretier assures readers the journey will provide plenty of wonder whether or not the underlying story does. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE RETURN #1 The much anticipated Power Rangers series from Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson is finally here, and longtime fans are in store for some surprises in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return's debut issue. With the original Pink Ranger involved and a story that features the original Mighty Morphin team, expectations were understandably high, and thankfully the issue manages to meet those expectations and in some ways surpass them. It's the comic's willingness to take some risks with the core cast that stands out most, so while there is an embracing of nostalgia surrounding this world, the characters that have lived in it are anything but stuck in that same time. A lot has occurred in the years since the Rangers morphed at will, and Kimberly has withstood the most heartbreak of anyone. That leads to some revealing and quite complicated conversations that truly set this particular tale apart from other Ranger stories, and there are still plenty of mysteries to be addressed as the series moves forward. The work of artist Nico Leon and colorists Francesco Segala and Gloria Martinelli can't be understated either, who brilliantly capture older versions of the characters you grew up with in the show. There are some twists throughout the issue that will get longtime fans talking, though just catching up with what the characters have been up to is engrossing all on its own. Kimberly herself remains the biggest question mark in all this, but I left the issue wanting to know those answers and see how this group can pull together after so much baggage, so in the end consider me hooked. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #12 Once Upon a Time at the End of the World has covered childhood romance and adult exploration, but its depiction of late-in-life break-up bitterness proves to be its most effective aspect. Throughout issue #12 there continue to be echoes of Mezzy and Maceo's story from earlier series artists Alexandre Tefenkgi and Leila Del Duca. Their styles create an instantaneous impression of nostalgia with far softer forms (and words) echoing from the past. That contrast also elevates Nick Dragotta's already savage renderings of the apocalypse with brutally fast-paced action and gorey renderings of rats and raiders. It coincides with the ugliest exchange in the series thus far and one that sounds terribly honest in how these former romantic partners seek to hurt one another with words alone. Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #12 is the series most effective entry to date and forecasts a similarly impressive climax on the horizon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ONE HAND #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The One Hand #1 proves a dark and deeply satisfying introduction to Neo Novena, a setting shared with The One Hand's upcoming sister series, The Six Fingers, in a Rashomon-style retelling of the same story from multiple perspectives and with different creative teams. I do find myself wishing I had The Six Fingers #1 in hand to fully understand the interplay between the two. However, even apart from that conceit, The One Hand offers a compelling and thematically rich mystery that will quickly sink its hooks into readers. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 PINE AND MERRIMAC #2 The pacing of Pine and Merrimac provides no room for readers to catch their breath, even with the smalltown drama and warm humor of the first issue persisting. The series' central duo charges headlong into investigating the mysterious island uncovered at the end of the prior issue, which quickly leads to dramatic new turns in the case. Even if the underlying conspiracy bears many familiar hallmarks, it's the people uncovering it who maintain the spotlight on themselves. Linnea's quick wits and sympathetic sensibilities drive the action forward, while Parker's fast-thrown fists continue to thrill as depicted by Galán. When combined there's rarely a page turn that doesn't reveal some new fascinating thread to the ugly tapestry they're unfurling. Starks also appreciates the value of a strong supporting cast, including minor allies and enemies who offer humor to balance the poignant darkness witnessed by the end of Pine & Merrimac #2, leaving readers to anxiously anticipate what comes next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5