Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/8/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Static: Shadows of Dakota #1, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants #1, and Monarch #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN #132 While I'm not entirely sold on how this story fits in with the overall Batman series of it all, there is a great deal that I like about Batman #132. After dropping Bruce into another world's Gotham in the previous issue – one in which there has never been a Batman, Bruce is dead, and things are exceptionally bad for the city's inhabitants, this issue sees Bruce trying to do figure out a way to get back to his own reality but along the way finds himself invested into saving this Gotham, too. It is, in a sense, an interesting play on a Batman origin story and in addition to seeing different approaches to familiar faces from Bruce's real life—watching Bruce and his feelings for Selina be a constant across even alternate worlds as well as be sentimental and miss his boys is a treat—we also get to get a more balanced sense of Bruce versus Batman. This is a world where there was no Bat, but it's clear Bruce still was a man seeking justice, just in a different form. It is, perhaps, a more hopeful version of Bruce/Batman than we're used to but it's well executed and one worth exploring. This is a solid issue cover to cover. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #4 Batman & the Joker: Deadly Duo #4 is an interesting book, but I don't mean that in the sense that it is intriguing or fascinating. Instead, I mean that it is interesting in that it should be intriguing and fascinating with Batman and Joker weirdly working together to deal with a dialed-up-to-eleven take on the Trolley Problem and it has good visuals—the Gotham bullet train is absolutely gorgeous and a sight to behold—but the whole issue feels overly burdened with trying to out-grimdark itself on nearly every page. Story-wise, we get a flashback that has a more crass and extreme Harley than we've ever really been presented and at many points Batman just seems ineffectual. It's bleak for the sake of being bleak and while Gotham is never sunshine and roses, this is just a bit… much. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FLASH #792 The One-Minute War is a fascinating premise for a Flash story arc. Part three is primarily a team-up between Kid Flash and Impulse, and it's nice to see their friendship and bond continue to grow. Miss Murder isn't the flashiest name for a character, but it does get the point across. Seeing Roger Cruz on art takes me back to my days as an X-Men fan in the 90s. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #5 As Gotham City: Year One builds to its climax, issue #5 lays out most of the conspiracy that Slam Bradley stumbled into when his name was listed first in the directory. Much of the issue is given to montage-style flashbacks, cast mostly in black and white, with narrative captions taking readers through the unseen events beyond Slam's scope. It relies almost entirely on how effectively constructed the mystery and this is a story developed by creators who clearly love their noir inspirations. Each new detail fits neatly into place without reducing the sprawling mess into a single, neat twist. There are plenty of painful details with Hester and Gapstur capturing the wide array of pained expressions on all sorts of characters possessing unique forms of regret. When there is action, it manages to be genuinely impressive without ever exiting the harsh, realistic environments of what a typical body can manage and that matters in a story stuffed with so much pain. The final panel returns to the bold black and white approach and will leave readers anxious to discover how this terrible affair ends, even if they already know nothing good is left to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #5 This Joker series might be off in its own corner of the larger DCU, but it should be required reading in terms of well-executed, self-contained comic book crafting. The main story continues the narrative of the two Jokers in countless zigzags of ways, but does not lose its clever emotional beats along the way. And the backup story, which sees Joker go to great lengths to attempt to woo Giganta, delivers on even weirder visuals and antics than the now-infamous pregnant Joker issue. It's clear that Matthew Rosenberg, Carmine di Giandomenico, Francisco Francavilla, and company are putting a surprising amount of care and genuine fun into this series, and it will be interesting to see where things go from here. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 LAZARUS PLANET: NEXT EVOLUTION #1 While the "Lazarus Planet" event has already been delivering some surprising and intriguing developments, this week's tie-in issue just might be the most significant yet. This quartet of stories, which center around Red Hood, Flatline, Dead Eye, and Red Canary, each advance their respective hero's journey to an exciting extent – using the new Lazarus rains as a backdrop as opposed to any sort of narrative crutch. There really isn't a badly-executed story in the bunch, but Red Canary's solo tale is easily a highlight – and either way, this issue makes me really excited for the chapters yet to come. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MONKEY PRINCE #11 Monkey Prince #11 is a solid issue that manages to acknowledges its tie to the "Lazarus Planet" event without sacrificing its own story and managing to bring Marcus back into his own story again in a way that feels like it has real stakes – especially as we finally get to meet the Monkey King and question the connection between the two characters. The problem with the issue is that this issue is coming in the second to last spot for the series and does very little to answer many of the questions the series has set up or left open to date and simultaneously tries to add on some higher stakes to boot. With just one issue remaining, there is a lot of ground to cover and even with this being a good issue, it definitely feels like a case of running out of runway to land. That said, this may be the most coherent issue in the run since early on, one very rooted in the humanity of Marcus as a character and one largely devoid of the quippy nature Monkey Prince has shown throughout. That aspect makes it a really strong entry and all the more heroic, in a sense. The art here is also fantastic – particular a special "red envelope" variant cover that is absolutely stunning. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POISON IVY #9 It says something that the Poison Ivy comic does a vastly better job with Harley Quinn than Harley's own book, but outside of that interesting bit of something approaching irony, Poison Ivy #9 is absolutely beautiful and does a fantastic job of approaching not just Harley but Ivy as well. It's very much a break in the action and narratively, it's necessary. Ivy has been through quite a bit in the story to date with some twists and turns that have left her at a crossroads of sort. Enter Harley to not only give her some very sound advice and psychology, but to help Ivy see herself in a way that she's been neglecting. And it's a love story on top of that, one that is honest and real, that delivers to fans something they very much want to see without being patronizing. Story-wise, this is a home run, but it's also visually a feast as well. This is truly a glorious issue and while sure, it could be seen as "filler" in the overall story – it's actually a beautiful character study and it's expertly done. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] After a nearly year-long absence, Static returns for a brand new miniseries that puts him on a collision course with a villain that Static Shock fans should recognize. Static: Shadows of Dakota brings back the creative team of Vita Ayala and Nikolas Draper-Ivey from the 2021 series Static: Season One, with Draper-Ivey added as a co-writer as well as the primary artist. An unspecified amount of time has passed from the events of Static: Season One, and our titular hero has a new costume, a better control over his abilities, and more of a purpose in his home town of Dakota. The refresh results in a more confident superhero comic, one that seems to be more sure of itself and better paced than its predecessor. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #6 Monstrous creatures, synths, and humans collide in this final issue of the series, delivering doublecrosses and frenetic sci-fi mayhem, while also teasing that this isn't actually the end of the intergalactic terror. The biggest frustration with most Alien comics, whether they come from Marvel or previously from Dark Horse Comics, is that they are just familiar branding that helps move relatively generic sci-fi stories. Sadly, this ends up being the case for this narrative, as it goes out on an underwhelming note that does little to earn its namesake. Everything reverts to the schlocky B-movie vibe in all its tropes and cliches, which includes bland characters of both human and synthetic variety. This means the weight of any reveals of this conclusion is entirely lost on the reader, because we never cared much about these characters in the first place. There had previously been glimpses of ways in which this series could evolve the beloved franchise, only for that potential to almost entirely be squandered. Instead, we're given a montage of vaguely sci-fi scenes of monsters ambiguously fighting humanoid figures, leaving us to wonder what the hook of this narrative was meant to be in the first place. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 In the wake of "Dark Web," The Amazing Spider-Man sees a team of guest creators—writer Joe Kelly and artists Terry and Rachel Dodson—take the helm for a date night story featuring Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy. The series' current run has excelled at placing guest creators, whether it's finding alternate artists or casting a crossover event, and this continues an already impressive streak. Kelly captures the voice of Wells' Spider-Man perfectly and builds upon a number of key threads, while making callbacks to much earlier issues. Everything about The Amazing Spider-Man #19 reads as essential to the series, as a result. The Dodsons are splendidly suited to the story at hand, as well. They provide the very necessary reactions and visual charm to make a brief romcom work in superhero comics; the jokes consistently land and it's genuinely fun to see Black Cat and Spider-Man interacting as a couple, even out of costume. This issue doesn't lack for action either and delivers a devilishly clever premise that lands exactly where any reader might expect after its introduction, and promises another great issue next month. Despite the challenges of managing such a high-pace schedule, Kelly and the Dodsons ensure that The Amazing Spider-Man's streak of excellence won't end anytime soon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #2 Like the first issue of Avengers: War Across Time, writer Paul Levitz and artist Alan Davis are creating a comic story that feels like a truly classic adventure in visual style and tone, just with modern comic book motifs. All this is to say that the plot itself isn't much to write home about, but it remains engaging from an artistic point of view and at the end of the day is something that's fun to read. Colorist Rachelle Rosenberg is due some credit for marrying the classic look with the modern, giving the heroes and world a pop and making sure to include details that were staples of the era. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 Few teams have delivered as many fresh and beautifully insane concepts as the X-Men, and yet just as often the X-Men demonstrate how wonderfully chaotic and loving their one of a kind family is in the moments between. All that has set the bar rather high as a result, and while there are standout moments in Bishop: War College #1, it just can't meet that bar. Other books have focused on the need to defend Krakoa, and utilizing Bishop in that role makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately the version of Bishop we're getting feels like a regression rather than someone taking all the things they've learned and... you know, learning from them. It felt like we took an entire issue just to get Bishop to the point of who he should have been in the first place, though there is promise in the team writer J. Holtham assembled. The dynamic between the team and how they deal with someone of Bishop's temperament is one of the issue's best qualities, as is any scene involving Tempo, who has become one of my favorite characters as of late. Holtham utilizes her well, and Tempo and Bishop's abilities open up things for artist Sean Damien Hill, inkers Victor Nava and Roberto Poggi, colorist Espen Grundetjern, and letterer Travis Lanham. There is inconsistency throughout the issue though, and the villains in the midst of everything didn't exactly grab me. This could still turn into something great, but it's off to a rocky launch. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #14 John Ridley has put his stamp on the former King of Wakanda by tearing him down issue after issue. Not only is T'Challa embarrassed by being forced to work alongside his longtime rival Namor, but another development looks to drastically upend the hero's status quo. The collaboration between the three separate strike forces and the action scenes also help elevate this penultimate issue. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10 What an intense issue! Sam Wilson has to deal with his partner Falcon, who has been experimented on and turned into a vampiric figure out for blood. I felt sorry for Joaquin, especially after he gave a refresher on how he gained his bird abilities. A lot of that I had forgotten from Sam Wilson's previous Captain America comic. After plotting in the shadows, it appears White Wolf is getting ready to get his hands dirty. I'm already anticipating the confrontation between Captain America and White Wolf next month. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #8 Regardless of how events unfold in the pages of Daredevil #8, this issue is an absolute triumph – showcasing The Fist's first battle against The Hand as they face down The Punisher riding a dragon to save a father and his son. It is a melee of biblical proportions that seizes upon a war defined by faith and ideology between Daredevil and Punisher. Marco Checchetto seizes upon the opportunity and delivers a tapestry of violence that allows for both heroic and painful moments to be provided upon nearly every page. Every splash panel and spread is earned against an epic backdrop carefully constructed across years of serialized storytelling. That dedication is also what allows Zdarsky to root the narrative in Detective Cole, a reformed former-police officer struggling with notions of good and evil, and how to act given whatever time is provided to us. His voice, especially when contrasted with Daredevil's new perspective on Punisher, makes the issue play out like a parable and the ending largely rests in the moral grays that this run of Daredevil has embraced. However, the cliffhanger casts as critical lens against costumed superheroes as the series has upon policing and incarceration, one that's bound to make for a thrilling read next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2 GHOST RIDER #11 Ghost Rider #11 doesn't necessarily take a side-step to the main story at hand, it simply takes a step back and allows for much more character exploration. While the plot does progress, Percy carefully examines both Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad under intense scrutiny, allowing readers to see the exact things that makes each of the two tick. It's a masterclass in character development, even though plot takes a backseat and to add the cherry on top, David Wachter's artwork as a fill-in guest on this issue matches the tone of the title totally, making for a well-rounded issue. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GOLD GOBLIN #4 Gold Goblin cannot be faulted for being slow; the story speeds ahead and doesn't allow readers the comfort of settling into a status quo before the inevitable twists and betrayals are revealed. One drawback of that relentless pacing is that obvious conflicts are often ignored in order to move ahead. Readers are left questioning the exact nature of Norman Osborn's existence not because of his questionable sanity, but because he seems impervious to direct questioning by the FBI and police when suspected of a crime. Leaving certain elements of this story so ill-defined distracts from his potential meltdown, which still lacks clear definition regarding his many nebulous sins and how they are being incarnated, literally or metaphorically. The premise is shaky, but the renderings are solid with action sequences that offer clear cause-and-effect even when it's unclear what's real or in Norman's head. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 JOE FIXIT #2 Following last month's faux Spider-Man issue, this sophomore outing puts some much-needed focus on the eponymous character. While this title may still be best suited for those looking for a quick hit of nostalgia, David's story begins to even itself out here, despite continuing to follow an ensemble. Luckily Mr. Fixit gets the bulk of the spotlight when he's quickly reverted back to his Hulked-out form, going on a tear through the casino. It's a big popcorn book through and through as the pacing on this issue is set at a breakneck pace. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE #4 Miracleman: The Silver Age #2 begins in a church, as a small congregation gathers to worship Miracleman. They sing a hymn, and one of its lines will linger: "I am redeemed by his perfect love and am a little child again, and when my life does get me down, I think about the miracle men." It is a house of worship built around superhuman iconography, where simplicity and nostalgia are revered. The decades of delay between issues of this story have only made it more relevant as superheroes have since come to become to conquer the world through movie theaters and fandoms full of acolytes that defend their canon against any heretic who may criticize it. The issue teases that sinister subtext out further as the Warpsmith called Phon Mooda attends a meeting with the Black Warpsmiths, as an angel returning to the foot of God's throne to report on the "confluent world" that is Earth. Mark Buckingham draws the Black Warpsmiths across two pages as massive, looming, and intimidating, incapable of being contained fully within a frame. "Neotenous" is how Phon Mooda describes the world remade in the image of the miracle men. It is a world unable to achieve maturity. The cracks are forming in Miracleman's utopia, tracing along the same fractures that run through the superhero genre. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #3 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur peels out a third issue this week that takes our heroine for a spin. After bringing her Dino friend back to their senses, this story's plot jumps forward into a fun back-and-forth with aliens and more. And of course, Lunella finds herself in over her head by the end of this week's update. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES #5 There's that thing we say, when you know better, you do better and in the final chapter of Namor the Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores, that is precisely what Namor's story embodies. The story sees a final reflection by Namor on his errors of the past as the truth about what happened in the human settlement in Atlantis comes to light and who is behind it. I don't want to discuss the details of the plot very much – there's a revelation there that needs to be read for the gravity to be truly enjoyed as well as for the significance of Namor's ultimate lesson to be fully appreciated, but what Cantwell does really well here is give readers Namor as a leader in his final form. This Namor is wise, thoughtful, and still imperious, but ready to have learned from his past to build towards a new future. The final panels of this story are some of the most beautiful I've read in some time, a beautiful and hopeful full circle moment that genuinely had me in tears as the true nature of the idea of doom is explored – and not necessarily one of gloom. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 RED GOBLIN #1 It turns out Symbiotes are perfect vehicles for exploring human trauma, especially when coupled with a family dynamic and legacy as complicated as the Osborns. Such is the case with Red Goblin #1 by writer Alex Paknadel, artist Jan Bazaldua, colorist David Curiel, and letterer Joe Caramagna, which explores the still evolving relationship between Normie Osborn and his new symbiote pal Rascal. I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from this series heading in, but the relationship between the host and symbiote immediately sets itself apart from others we've seen in the past, delivering a welcome change of pace. That said, there's nary a symbiote to be seen in the book's most impactful moments, trading in larger than life action for brutally honest dialogue. Children are so impressionable during their younger years, and with as much as Normie has had to go through in such a short time, you can't help but empathize with him as he struggles against the legacy forced upon him while also at times embracing certain aspects of it. The action doesn't shy away from brutal moments either, and Normie and Rascal's relationship provides ample opportunity for memorable moments, including one panel in particular that acts as a lovely summation of their entire dynamic. As for that big ending moment, we'll have to wait and see what comes of it, but there is promise there. Red Goblin #1 was a truly pleasant surprise, and I'm eager to see what lies right around the corner. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SECRET INVASION #4 The longer that Secret Invasion goes, the more I realize that this series simply being named something else entirely could have gone a long way. Invoking "Secret Invasion" as the title of this series misaligned my own expectations greatly compared to the story that we were given. Rather than being a sprawling, all-encompassing Marvel event series, this new take on Secret Invasion just centers around Maria Hill's somewhat private battle with a much smaller group of Skrulls. The resulting narrative isn't awful, but I have a hard time caring much about seeing how things will wrap up in issue #5. -- Logan Moore Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #31 Vader's pursuit of Sabé sees him recruiting the rest of Padmé's handmaidens on the quest, but as is his nature, he has a variety of ulterior motives of why he's really brought them along on this rescue mission. In the prequel trilogy, the handmaidens appeared as little more than servants of Padmé and, when necessary, served as doubles for Padmé's safety. This issue further explores not only their connection to Padmé, but also showcases what makes each of them unique and what it was about the royal figure that resonated with them, in addition to how that impacts their future. The book manages to balance action and excitement with exposition and insight into these characters, while also putting Sabé in a fascinating position for the narrative going forward, a feat that we wish all Star Wars books could pull off as effectively as this chapter. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #3 Vader's mission puts Kho Phon Farrus and The Archivist in his crosshairs, but as the Sith Lord has been known to make an enemy or two, he's confronted by a group calling themselves the orphans, who have lost their families due to Vader. They put their research of the villain and battle tactics to work, resulting in an impressive display of power from both sides. While we're at this third issue of Hidden Empire, we're still struggling to find an overall narrative throughline of what the goal of this miniseries might be. This book specifically feels like nothing more than a one-shot that displays Vader's ruthlessness and reminding us that he's made a lot of enemies, while doing almost nothing to move the overall narrative forward. Luckily, we'll gladly take any books featuring Vader on the warpath and demonstrating his fighting abilities, so it still makes for an entertaining read, if still leaving us in the dark about where Hidden Empire could be headed. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5 In the wake of the Convocation prohibiting the use of the Force throughout the city, all manner of chaos ensues, creating multiple scenes of mayhem of varying capacities. The book effectively captures the feeling of a riot, jumping from one intense encounter to another that are unfolding between everyone caught in the path of madness. A drawback to that vibe being captured so effectively is it makes for a messy and confusing plot, as it feels as though we are meant to track the encounters of dozens of individuals throughout the city, making for a dizzying experience that fully captures the spirit of being tossed into a tempest of terror. Some fans are sure to appreciate that overwhelming feeling, and it's difficult to say it's a poor issue, based on how evocative the entire narrative was, but it could have served the story better had it deliver a more cohesive narrative to make the overall throughlines a bit more obvious. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Sins of Sinister #1 laid out the premise for the eponymous spring X-Men event to which it provided the first chapter, but it's the second installment, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants #1 that sets expectations for how this eleven-part event spanning five distinct titles will function. The first issue set ten years after the timeline juncture introduced in Sins of Sinister simultaneously provides a distinct perspective on the event through the survivors of Arrako's destruction gathered under Storm's leadership and builds out the broader story and connecting characters who will compose "Sins of Sinister's" one-thousand year battle for dominion. This is, in fact, the second chapter of a miniseries in much the same way that Powers of X #1 was the second chapter of its own. Once readers understand that positioning, this is an easy issue to enjoy as it frames a very promising saga ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: LEGENDS #6 This issue of X-Men: Legends leaves most of the previous chapter's moral complexities behind, instead enacting a straightforward telling of Bishop's ill-fated plan and Fitzroy's plotting and betrayal sent them to the past, and Bishop's squad to their deaths. The story adds a bit more tragedy to Bishop's history and a dash of nuance to his early portrayal as a hard-ass out for vengeance, but there's not much else to it. Whilce Portacio's artwork remains the draw, he's well-suited to bringing out the intricate details of Bishop's high-tech future. One might think that a prison break plot would provide the opportunity for some exciting action scenes, at the least, but those never materialized. The pages instead feel crowded with no room for movement. For any X-Men fans who feel like they need a little insight into how Bishop became a member of the X-Men Gold Team after showing up through a time portal in a murderous rage, this will provide that. The issue offers no hook for anyone outside of that narrow demographic. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ALL AGAINST ALL #3 All Against All provides a touch more detail about the alien's parasitic nature as well as the fraught relationship between B'Tay and V'lmann, which started almost at birth. Meanwhile, the hilariously named Helpless continues to play the role of murderous monster, killing trained alien soldiers with his now superhuman strength. I'm continuing to enjoy this comic, and this is probably its strongest issue yet. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE #3 At this point Assassin's Apprentice has its hooks completely planted, and issue #3 feels like it's the biggest shift forward thus far. Robin Hobb and Jody Houser have established the world and are now moving Fitz's story forward in major ways, and it's hard not to get swept up in it. Fitz and Burrich's evolving friendship is one of the book's most compelling elements, and though we've really only seen this friendship evolve over two issues, it feels wonderfully messy and most importantly earned. At times it is still difficult to deal with characters like Regal and how they treat others, even those of similar royal blood, but you aren't supposed to like them so in that sense they more than doing their job. We also start to meet some of the larger surrounding cast, and artist Ryan Kelly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou are impressively able to create lasting impressions in only a few pages. Assassin's Apprentice is a series I now look forward to each and every month, and I don't see that changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOOD STAINED TEETH #9 The first arc of Blood Stained Teeth is coming to a conclusion as the story hurriedly moves along to tie up some significant loose ends. Luckily here, the issue both pushes the story forward significantly while also giving readers some lore-building that helps build out the main character's arc and role. Things do move by a little too fast, but that's definitely better than the alternative. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD MALL #3 The penultimate chapter of Dead Mall does not hold back as the remaining teenagers find themselves run through a buzzsaw – sometimes in near literal fashion. Issue #3 paces itself well, never hesitating to rush into the next phase as each new terror is bound to dramatically change them. Seeing what arises from the playground is unnerving, but the monster designs at the center of Dead Mall mostly underwhelm in the form of half-sketched Cenobites. It does not help that the characters they are murdering never provide readers much beyond their immediate motivations and feelings, which results in an effective countdown to gore rather than developing much tension. Coat all of that with self-aware narrative captions which regularly explain what's already apparent and it's unclear what value the series provides beyond it's half-baked cascade of Americana-inspired monsters. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 GOSPEL #4 Each issue of Gospel is an increasingly fascinating exploration of humanity, belief, and story but this penultimate issue of the series might be the best example of it. The story sees Pitt and Matilde have a falling out over what comes down to belief, but it's also communication and humanity that brings them back together – and puts them closer than ever to their goals. Will Morris does a beautiful and eloquent job of expressing the complicated nature of baring ones soul to the person they are perhaps closest to and the challenge of having different beliefs and different paths. Artistically, this issue is probably the best to date with each panel almost telling its own story in support of the words on the page. I have no idea where we're going in the final issue, but this one is glorious. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 HARROWER #1 Writer Justin Jordan and artist Brahm Revel team-up for this unique new take on the slasher movie subgenre, introducing us to a surprising new world and killer. Quickly hearkening to the likes of Halloween and Friday the 13th, Revel's artwork not only doesn't shy away from the gruesome nature of such killer-fueled excursions, but most importantly captures the look of the town and place where these things happen. It could be any place, but it's also only these places that look like this. There's also a key component that makes the generational nature of this storytelling fun to watch unfold, seeing the inherent sadness of the people trapped here as adults. Coupling all that together makes this one an easy pick-up for horror fans. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IT'S ONLY TEENAGE WASTELAND #3 We get some more backstory with the survivors on this strange, yet familiar, world. We also learn some more details on how time may work after the big flash, and got to follow a rescue mission for Gord and Sione. The group of raiders that pick up the duo were both hilarious and scary at the same time. This seems to be a busy time for post-apocalyptic survivor stories in media at the moment, but It's Only Teenage Wasteland still manages to carve out its own lane of entertainment. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 JIMMY'S LITTLE BASTARDS #2

Jimmy's Little Bastards is the sort of deranged, manic, satirical comedy you'd expect from a Garth Ennis-written James Bond parody. Russ Braun's art brings a crisp, clean style and fantastic timing to a comic that straddles the line between brilliant satire and edgy tryhard humor. Not every bit lands, but the ones that do are hilarious. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KNOW YOUR STATION #3 Part of the genius of writer Sarah Gailey's script for Know Your Station is its uncanny ability to layer in new character work while still engaging with and breaking down its larger plot machinations. Artist Liana Kangas also continues to find new ways to make this sci-fi world engaging and unique, including the overlay of its technology across panels and gruesome crime scenes. A shout out is due as well to colorist Rebecca Nalty, whose work continues to give a depth to the images that might otherwise make this not as visually engaging. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 KOSHCHEI IN HELL #2 Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck are largely an unbeatable team when they collaborate and Koshchei in Hell continues that tradition. Stenbeck's art, with colors by Dave Stewart, continues to impress as the latest issue is contained largely to a battle between our title character and one of Hell's less-than-friendly denizens. Throughout the encounter Stenbeck not only has a totally firm grasp on spacing and their location, but the evolution of the demon's form as the fight carries on. There's also, naturally, the continued channeling of the storytelling beats of Hellboy in Hell, which are yet another reason this series keeps on delivering. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 LITTLE MONSTERS #10 Little Monsters has made a habit so far of dropping tidbits of knowledge and backstory on readers through its back-and-forth swaps between the present and the past, but issue #10 takes things a step further by relinquishing some big "aha!" moments. Romie, our silent pseudo-protagonist, is the recipient of the biggest surprise of all which is saying something when the whole plot revolves around vampire children anyway. This latest issue plays up the child-like innocence the vampiric kids are at odds with and puts a clever twist on the question of who the monsters really are. Little Monsters again here runs into an occasional issue where its black-and-grey art style makes some of the busier pages harder to decipher at a first glance, though the style works especially well here overall given that this is such a somber issue. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MONARCH #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Monarch #1 is one gut punch after another, but the characters it manages to create amidst the devastating chaos are already captivating. This is definitely one series to keep an eye on. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #57 Sonic returns to Eggperial City alongside Tangle, Whisper, and Lanolin in a not-so-stealthy mission to witness what's happening in the center of Eggman's empire. While Sonic stars as the team's powerhouse, the issue carves out plenty of space for his supporting cast – now calling themselves the Diamond Cutters. The process of exploration provides several opportunities for action, which includes fun combinations of powers and skills to make sense of what this new threat is. By issue's end they're running a classic out of the frying pan and into the fire scenario, and it delivers an absolutely killer cliffhanger. While Sonic the Hedgehog #57 presents itself as a straightforward raid, it also builds on years of past appearances and encounters to build tension and grow the scale of what's to come. Even when watching Sonic and the Diamond Cutters engage in some typical Badnik smashing, there's plenty of tension bubbling beneath the surface and that makes this a propulsive comic book read. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SPACE JOB #1 Space Job is likely to be seen as a spiritual sibling to The Orville. It is a spaceship-set comedy from David A. Goodman, a writer/executive producer on The Orville who also penned Dark Horse's comics tying into the show. However, The Orville was born of creator Seth MacFarlane's love for Star Trek: The Next Generation and channeled much of that series' optimism. Space Job leaves that outlook behind, disabusing readers of the notion by introducing a fresh-faced first officer as he's fantasizing about sexually harassing his imagined assistant. Instead, it veers more into The Office-like workplace comedy tropes. Everyone aboard the S.S. George H.W. Bush is incompetent, self-centered, annoying, or a blend of the three except for the one straight man who's good at his job but harbors an unrequited love the ships doctor. Álvaro Sarraseca and Jordi Escuin Llorach play into the workplace vibe with clean lines and metallic colors that gives the environment an industrial feel, lacking the warmth of TNG's bridge or the brightness of The Orville. The uniform for whatever Space Job's Starfleet-ish organization is a nice touch, with button-down shirts tucked into slacks emphasizing the office-like culture. Since The Orville veered more into straight sci-fi as it progressed, Space Job feels like an alternate timeline where the show went in the opposite direction. It's one familiar premise crossed with another but executed well enough to hit the mark. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5