Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/9/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Suicide Squad: Blaze #1, Secret X-Men #1, and Norse Mythology III #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1

BATGIRLS #3

Something continues not to click about Batgirls #3. On the surface, this comic has everything I should like about a DC superhero book: a group of fantastic and occasionally misused characters, a unique art style, and a focus on fun instead of dour and overly serious drama. But the comic still continues to struggle to follow one plot through to the end – this issue at least focuses mostly on the Tutor, a new villain using art instillations and fear toxin to hypnotize Gotham’s residents, but it gets sidetracked with all the other villains that also have their sights set on the trio of Batgirls. I really want to like this comic, but I feel like it’s still missing a crucial step somewhere. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #10

With just a couple of issues remaining in Batman/Catwoman, nothing about this book makes any sense. It’s not a Batman story. The Phantasm gimmick was just that, a gimmick (and a poorly executed one at that) and now, in Batman/Catwoman #10 we get the “big reveal” that the Joker isn’t the madman he’s presented as and somehow this plays into Selina wanting to force her daughter into making an agreement her father did. First, if anyone actually thought the Joker was crazy going into this, I can’t help them. There’s a larger issue there. But coming out of Batman/Catwoman #10, I can’t help but be firm in the feeling that this is the comics equivalent of a meeting that should have been an email. The art’s okay, but the story itself and its execution leaves a lot to be desired and really should have been reigned in a long time ago given the bloat, the fluff, and the lack of substance overall. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #12

Batman: Urban Legends #12 is a brilliant mix of genres, bouncing from the realms of the supernatural and the afterlife all the way to spy thrillers and animal team-ups, with each one bringing something memorable and compelling to the party. “Bound To Our Will” by Vita Ayala, Nikola Cizmesija, Nick Filardi, and Steve Wands is a clear standout, as is “Hounded” by Mark Russell, Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill, and Wands, which puts together a Super Pets-esque team that demands their own series ASAP. After a solid first chapter, “Eternity in Gotham” by Mohale Mashigo, Arist Deyn, and Saida Temofonte picks up considerably in chapter 2, and you’ll likely be quite hooked moving into its final chapter. Wight Witch continues to be the story that takes the longest to click in each issue yet always manages to captivate me by story’s end. I am curious to see how “Bound To Our Will” fills out 4 more chapters, but right now I’m not complaining. In fact, there’s not much to complain about at all, as Batman: Urban Legends continues to provide one of the most satisfying and unique Batman experiences in comics. Seriously, what are you waiting for? Go get it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BLACK MANTA #6

Black Manta #6, despite its somewhat abrupt ending that leaves a great many of loose ends, is somehow better than the entire run of the series to date. We get a face off between Black Manta and Devil Ray that is both intellectual and physical (though, to be fair, Devil Ray is a little too easily swayed considering everything to this point) and we get to see more of that rich character development with Manta that the first issue set up for the reader. The art remains shaky, but the color work here from Marissa Louise is fantastic and makes up for it greatly. And in the end, things feel oddly satisfying. Considering how lackluster and uneven this series has been at times, it’s a sound finish and a decent issue overall. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1052

After a couple of really strong issues, Detective Comics feels like it’s spinning its wheels this issue. While Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco’s meandering “House of Gotham” has a rather delightful ending that ties in with Batman’s use of children for sidekicks, the Mariko Tamaki/Max Raynor “Arkham Tower” plotline has a frustrating reset, with no visible progress being made towards the inevitable breakdown of Arkham Tower. The Tower storyline in particular is feeling thin during Detective Comics‘ stretch of weekly releases. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #10

Future State: Gotham #10 kind of feels like it could be sorted out using a series of bullet points at this point because most of the criticisms the previous issues have earned remain here. The art in this issue very much feels like the doodles in someone’s school notebook. In fact, the whole issue has a very much “I did this in homeroom” feel to it, from characterization to story, to art. And, truthfully, thats the problem. The story isn’t particularly well-written (the New Joker in particular is rather juvenile and it’s just…weird) and things feel pieced together in a way that just doesn’t really carry much of a story, especially if you want to have any sense of what’s going on. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

I AM BATMAN #6

A new era begins for Batman in I Am Batman #6, as Jace Fox moves to NYC and finds himself becoming a partner of the NYPD. Coupled with a new artist (Ken Lashley), this comic feels a whole lot different than it did just a few issues ago. On the one hand, it’s great that the series is out of the quagmire that was “Fear State” and can finally try to tell a coherent story. On the other hand, I’m not sure that the right move for Batman’s big NYC debut is to immediately team up with the New York Police Department, even if the cops he’s assigned to work with want to see Batman fail as much as the next person. Additionally, the series doesn’t do much to really sell New York City as much of a locale for Batman. It feels like… just a place instead of a substantive element that makes the comic unique. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

THE JOKER #12

The Clown Prince of Crime’s ongoing series is one that is able to really give readers an insight into the mind of Jim Gordon, taking the opportunity to unravel the mystery of who has been hunting the Joker. Though Joker and the faux-Texas Chainsaw Massacre family don’t appear much in this latest issue, the story is made better for it. While the reveal in the final pages might be a bit predictable, Tynion and his art team are able to carve out another interesting story for those characters that are wrapped in the life of the Harlequin of Hate, promising some major developments thanks to the hand grenade thrown into the proceedings. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE #72

The march towards “Death of the Justice League” continues, but there’s plenty to keep the League occupied with until then in Justice League #72. Writer Brian Michael Bendis weaves together a Justice League Dark-heavy story alongside artists Szymon Kudranski, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Wade Von Grawbadger, colorists Szymon Kudranski and Hi-Fi, and letterer Josh Reed, and the JL Dark portions of the issue are easily the ones that stand out the most. These Dark-focused moments are just gorgeous, and though the larger battle delivers a bombastic power-filled scuffle with the League, the moments with Team JL Dark are the ones that leave an impression, even if it’s just that Nabu is pretty much a flake in the worst of times. The number of artists on this one issue does lead to some abrupt switches in style, and there are moments where the League sounds a bit off (like Aquaman’s weird “suit up, my League” line), but the heavy focus on the JL Dark team and a promising setup for the battle moving forward make this an issue worth picking up. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE 2022 ANNUAL #1

The latest annual for DC’s premier super-team is the perfect encapsulation of the strengths and weaknesses of writer Brian Michael Bendis, as the long-time comic book creator has been able to come up with lofty ideas that can sometimes fall under their own weight. Bendis is able to create quiet moments that work well in exploring the dynamic of the members of the League but the giant exposition dumps that fill double-page spreads can often fall short in getting a message across. Acting as a precursor to the Justice League/Legion of Super-Heroes crossover, the annual buckles under its own weight, but has some interesting ideas along the way. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

PENNYWORTH #7

Pennyworth #7 is a fine conclusion to the Pennyworth series. While the issue does lack some of the wild action and adventure (and downright crazy) the previous two issues held and we don’t get quite as many shifts from the past to the present, Scott Bryan Wilson does a fantastic job of tying the whole series together while also staying true to who Alfred Pennyworth is. While things do feel a little bit like they were too easily tied up at the end, we’re left in a place where not only do we know Alfred better, but there’s room for so many more stories. Truly, Pennyworth has been a great series and this was a very fun way to end it while keeping sight of the character, the legacy, and maintaining the quality right to the end. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGE LOVE ADVENTURES #1

From top to bottom, Strange Love Adventures captures everything I adore about DC’s holiday anthologies—and the power of solo storytelling within the DC universe. The special shares eight stories about love—romantic, platonic, or otherwise—tied to a number of DC heroes and villains, and it’s every bit as charming as one could hope. The creativity on display across these pages is delightful and well-executed, with the Harley Quinn-led “Lightning in a Bottle” and the Alfred Pennyworth story “Service” being definite highlights. Even when a few stories occasionally drag in momentum, they’re still all filled with something incredibly compelling—a gorgeous aesthetic decision, a piece of long-forgotten DC canon, a significant character beat, or (in the case of one story) the comic debut of a fan-favorite TV character. No DC book this week will give you more bang for your buck quite like Strange Love Adventures. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #1

As a start, Suicide Squad: Blaze packs all the promise Squad readers could want, whether they’re being diverted from HBO Max or longtime fans of the original series. It focuses on its exceptionally damaged (and damaging) cast of characters as they’re let loose on a world filled with terrors. This delivers plenty of visceral thrills in addition to some not-so-subtle commentary on American prisons and other topics. The individuals charting their way through that chaos make for the heart of the story, still, and that makes Suicide Squad: Blaze seem like it’s bound to be a classic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #8

It honestly does not get much better than Superman: Son of Kal-El and this week’s Superman: Son of Kal-El #8 continues to prove that Tom Taylor is crafting the best Superman book in decades. What works? Everything. There’s a balance between action and story, but within both are these rich layers of complexity and truth. We get more of the conflict with Bendix and that plot gets darker and more urgent, but we also see the humanity in Jon Kent’s superman that is simultaneously very reverent to the Superman legacy but also very fresh. I also love how Jon’s relationship is important, but not fetishized. This is just part of his life and it’s done with dignity and grace. Art-wise, the book is lovely and matches the energy of the writing brilliantly. The only real slip is that it feels a little like the pacing is off this issue, but it’s overall a beautifully done issue of a fantastic series. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TITANS UNITED #6

It’s weird, but this penultimate issue of Titans United might be my favorite yet. Cavan Scott’s narrative manages to provide some well executed and rewarding character moments and team-ups, while also advancing the fight that the larger team is against to some genuinely interesting stakes. The art from Jose Luis and Jonas Trindade delivered on every single level and then some, with an attention to detail with regards to the Titans and their various costumes and fighting styles that I haven’t experienced since reading New Teen Titans. This issue proved that Titans United has ultimately been an entertaining blend of timeless and modern, and now I’m excited to see how the final issue sticks the landing. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #784

In a sense, it’s a relief that Wonder Woman #784 concludes the “Through A Glass Darkly” arc. Despite Conrad and Cloonan’s best efforts, this arc didn’t really take off especially well and while Diana smashing mirror duplicates of herself was at times pretty entertaining, it felt a lot like treading water, which it kind of was. Trial of the Amazons is coming and this very much feels like an extended lead in for that, to the overall detriment of a “good” Wonder Woman story. That said, there’s an earnestness to how Conrad and Cloonan approach Diana which is always nice to read so the writing isn’t bad. It just is lackluster overall in terms of the story, big picture. Art-wise, there’s a lot of creativity with smashing glass and that is a visual treat. Overall, it’s an okay issue. It does what it sets out to do. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY

What makes this tie-in to Amazing Spider-Man‘s Beyond era so entertaining is it takes a supporting character in Hobie Brown, aka the former Prowler and new Hornet, and finds a way to naturally progress his character arc. His genius intellect and inventor spirit is on full display from Geoffrey Thorne, with beautiful art by Jan Bazaldua, Jim Towe, Jim Campbell, and Joe Caramagna. Hobie comes across as hero capable of leading his own series just like Peter Parker or Tony Stark, plus his brilliant mind should have his name among the smartest in the Marvel Universe. This shouldn’t be the last readers see of Hobie and the Slingers. — Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE AVENGERS #53

Avengers #53 only includes one actual Avenger, though Jason Aaron makes you forget that as soon as Valkyrie enters the picture, and once she does you’re immediately reminded of the magic Aaron can work with the character. It’s not hyperbole to say that Jane steals every scene she’s in, though Horse also deserves some credit. I’ll take more Valkyrie vs. Doom please and thank you, especially with Juan Frigeri and David Curiel bringing it to life. I know the point of this is to build up the villains as a lethal threat, but it always feels like the Avengers don’t see anything coming. There’s a bit of that here, though some of that is offset by Black Panther’s actions and foresight. Things are building towards a thrilling finale, and this is an immensely entertaining step towards it. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DEVIL’S REIGN #4

Reading through Devil’s Reign has been like watching master chess players duke it out. That’s why it’s infuriating the major turning moment here—the big reveal, if you will—happens solely by chance, and not by the calculating characters this title has built up. This title has been such a slow burn throughout its four issues then all of a sudden, they happen to take the easy way out. That said, the script is packed to the brim with raw emotion and heart, so the plot should have capitalized on that instead of, quite literally, a mistake. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #4

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop puts our heroine in the hot seat as she comes face-to-face with her mission’s ringleader. When some C-list villains take hold of a precious artifact, it falls to Kate to keep the world safe by foiling their plans. This means a return to Bishop Manor, but as always, her path home hits some bumps along the way. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #1

Every new series associated with Maestro continues to up the ante even further. The latest mini-series associated with the futuristic version of Hulk, World War M, comes out of the gate swinging and introduces a litany of iconic Marvel characters into the story. The inclusion of all of these faces sets up the narrative arc for World War M quite well and suggests that this really going to be an all-out battle between Maestro and those who remain in this apocalyptic version of the Marvel universe. Maestro has been one of my personal favorite comic book runs in recent years and all signs currently point to World War M being another fun arc. — Logan Moore

Rating: 4 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #8

Moon Knight’s current incarceration thanks to Wilson Fisk presents a perfect opportunity for Hunter’s Moon to move back into the limelight, and Jed MacKay takes advantage, showcasing the differences in method and approach between the Fists of Khonshu. Like always, every page of Moon Knight radiates style and tensity thanks to the talents of Alessandro Cappuccio and Rachelle Rosenberg, though perhaps more impressive is how they’re re-envisioned Stained Glass Scarlet, both in regards to her look and abilities. The classic hallmarks are there, but so is a lethality and creepiness factor that feels fresh and opens up new possibilities in how she interacts with Moon Knight and Khonshu. Moon Knight has yet to miss a step since launch, and the stellar run continues. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

NEW MUTANTS #24

Much of New Mutants #24 focuses on mending lingering wounds, with text pages introducing each character-focused vignette. It’s a conversational issue suited to Beyruth’s style, which is slightly cartoonish and more akin to a slice-of-life comic than the more pose-focused superhero fare. He draws some of the most varied and distinctive facial features you’ll find in a mainstream comic, helping to make each character unique. His layouts are clean and straightforward, saving the more dramatic, larger panels for the emotional flashback montages that Brown infuses with popping purples. Ayala’s employs continue to employ dialog with characters sounding like they’re in mediated group therapy or conflict resolution sessions. Setting Marvel time aside, it makes a statement that the younger mutants on Krakoa might employ this language and fits with the book’s focus on undoing personal harm and trauma, extending towards restorative justice with this issue. The older mutants using the same language as their youngers somewhat flattens what could be a more textured look at the Krakoan community. But New Mutants remains the book most interesting in what it’s like simply living on Krakoa rather than constantly defending it, and Ayala and company masterfully make these personal stakes feel as high as saving the universe. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SECRET X-MEN #1

There are some clever moments here, but for an issue that seemed primed for hijinks, it’s surprisingly forgettable. If the Secret X-Men wanted to prove why they’re deserving of more attention, I’m not sure that this issue achieves that. Mostly, they each come off suitable for filling gaps on a roster, but it’s difficult to imagine Secret X-Men #1 inspiring anyone to demand more stories with these characters. Oddly, Secret X-Men, the comic feels much like Secret X-Men, the team: hastily thrown together, almost as if on a dare, in the wake of the more memorable Hellfire Gala, but not serving any apparent purpose. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #20

Still seeking vengeance for Padmé, Sabé reveals herself to have infiltrated the Crimson Dawn, if only to get closer to Vader. Thanks to her skills in manipulation, she manages to guide Vader’s path of fury, though the methods of deception that the Sith, the Galactic Empire, and Crimson Dawn are going to prove just how untrustful every corner of the galaxy really is. The action-packed nature of this issue gave fans a real page-turning adventure, with each panel being more exciting than what came before it. While the book might not have exposited massive chunks of storyline, it gave just enough narrative momentum to remind viewers that this current arc was just as chaotic as ever, showcasing that even the most elite members of the Empire or Sith have a full handle of what’s going on. Given how often we’ve seen Vader and Palpatine demonstrate the ways in which they control the galaxy, seeing their plans starting to become unhinged offered an underexplored theme for the galaxy far, far away, making for one of the more entertaining installments in this series in months. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #5

On one hand, the finale of Trail of Shadows is rather explosive and exciting. If action is what you’re seeking, you’ll find plenty. On the other hand, this acts more as a companion to the other High Republic books than the ending of a standalone mystery series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #2

X Deaths of Wolverine goes full Terminator in its second issue, sending the Phalanx-Wolverine into the world chasing Moira. Moira, meanwhile, does her best Sarah Conner impersonation, but there’s no tension around any of this. Several moments should be jaw-droppers, but they fail to make an impression because the visuals are so constantly busy and cluttered. There’s no quiet to contrast the big moments against; thus, these moments have no impact. Vincentini’s artwork is showy, with sweeping lines and constant motion better suited to an action-heavy book, but Percy seems to be trying to build a mood here that doesn’t suit the visual style. There are other distractions as well. Consider the “brand” of Moira’s whiskey, some beat cop feeling comfortable stepping in front of a glowing cyborg superperson, and what should be a foreboding moment involving Destiny that instead feel like the concept art for a Wolverine howling at the moon gag t-shirt. It all feels a bit slapdash as if the creators weren’t on the same page about the issue’s goal, and it ends up being more unintentionally funny than good. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #2

Ernie discovers the plot in Apache Delivery Service #2 as Sobrat delivers exposition on his own pursuits and the unexpected history that led to literal tons of gold being buried deep in the jungles of Vietnam. Sobrat’s own story and Ernie’s keen eye lead to the most suspenseful moments of the issue, even as it’s later filled with the gunfire and expedient death that filled the Vietnam War. Tyler Jenkins’ portrayal of the jungle and violence within it is outstanding with atypical compositions creating a sense of disorientation. The trees, smoke, and blood pile up on the pages and draw the reader ever deeper into this mess, alongside the unfortunate pair seeking the gold to buy their way out. It’s a tremendous sequence of exploration and survival that culminates in a suspenseful cliffhanger, even if Sobrat’s first words only seek to oversell expectations for whatever may come next. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #3 finally leans into the series’ premise. It takes the real-life-is-horror basis of the original show and applies it to concerns that wouldn’t have meant much to Buffy in high school. It touches on the distance that grows between once close friends once school’s out, the complacency and compromise that come with adulthood, and learning to accept an aging body. Some other plot points end up getting squashed as Casey Gilley’s script makes room for these moments. Whatever revelation Spike’s coven offers Buffy about her health is implied perhaps too subtly, and it isn’t entirely clear what we’re supposed to think is going on with Thessaly’s gifts. Joe Jaro’s artwork doesn’t always seem in sync with the script and dialog, but subtle moments work wonderfully. Jaro leverages perspective to make Spike’s living conditions feel especially small and pulls out the “camera” a bit further in each panel of Tessaly’s flashback until the photograph of the Scoobies hanging on the wall behind becomes visible. Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #3 remains clumsy in spots, but this series makes a case for its existence for the first time. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BYLINES IN BLOOD #2

It’s still hard to tell where Bylines in Blood is going two issues in. The main character remains unlikeable, the villain is nothing to write home about and there’s no real hook beyond it being a slightly-futuristic version of a typical detective noir narrative. — Connor Casey

Rating: 2 out of 5

CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA – ORIGINS III #5

Critical Role: Vox Machina – Origins inches a bit closer to the events of The Legend of Vox Machina, as it appears that our heroes are about to make the trip to Emon. This was a fun issue that highlights how not every problem needs to be solved with ample violence and also nicely sets up a change in locale. With only one issue remaining in Vox Machina – Origins, I’m curious to see how this particular chapter ends, especially as we’re inching closer and closer to catching up with the start of the actual Critical Role campaign. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAISY #3

Daisy is starting to get extremely weird. This series has been weird and dark from the jump, but the deeper the story goes, the more I’m starting to wonder if I even like it. For the most part, issue #3 adds some much-needed backstory to further explain what has been happening up until this point. And while that explanation makes sense, I’m now left wondering what kind of ground Daisy will make in its final two installments. This is a comic that I don’t think is for everyone but if you like stories dealing with the occult, this could be up your alley. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

EVIL ERNIE #3

Both readers and Ernest himself are treated to the backstory of the demon that has inhabited him, shedding light on what’s really going on to the mild-mannered student, though this doesn’t make his life much easier, as he still needs a way to stop it from happening. Tonally, the book feels as though its starting to find its footing when it comes to humor, horror, and campiness, which makes for a much more palatable experience than previous installments. Even with a more consistent tone, however, it’s still largely settling for jokes and scenes that aren’t entirely inventive and appeal to as broad an audience as possible, resulting in an experience that once again fails to impress. Though, with the creative team having a better grasp on the book’s overall tone, we hope upcoming issues can embrace that spirit and offer something more substantial and engaging from a narrative standpoint. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

FAITHLESS III #1

Faithless III knows how to get your attention if nothing else. At the risk of seeming prudish, it’d be difficult to explain what was in front of you if someone looked over your shoulder while reading, though those following the story so far may be a bit more desensitized. It’s effective in that regard, but where do you go once the bar is already set at the top? Faithless III seems like it’ll find a way to raise that bar regardless, though one can only hope the story keeps up with the shocks. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 3 out of 5

HELLBOY AND THE B.P.R.D.: 1957 – FORGOTTEN LIVES #1

The next chapter of the Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. yearly saga begins with a tale that brings together much of the franchise in one of its most poignant stories in recent memory. Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson pen the tale which sees Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm meditating on death and memory, it can be as wordy as many of the Roberson collaborations have been but in the end it’s still a good story. Artist Stephen Green evokes a grand mood with the different settings but one of Hellboy at a courthouse auction is among the funniest of the entire series. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

LAST FLIGHT OUT #4

The problem with Last Flight Out is that to make sense of what is going on in the current issue, you need to go back and read issues before it. If you don’t (or if you aren’t someone who keeps notes on the comics you read) you’ll end up pretty confused each new issue. That’s certainly the case for Last Flight Out #4 which drops readers into a standoff of sorts and then immediately just rushes into an explosive escape before hurtling along to a betrayal. That sounds like it would be exciting to read, but the way it’s actually written is pretty disjointed and minimal—something that would work better presented on the screen rather than the page. There also is something kind of superficial and not especially interesting about where the issue leaves things, even with the attempt to remind the reader that time is absolutely running out. Art-wise, it’s rather mid: not bad, but not great, though the explosion was pretty cool. Guggenheim and Ferigato have crafted a rather mediocre issue here. It’s just okay. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAGIC: THE GATHERING #11

Boom Studios’ Magic: The Gathering #11 begins the second “season” of the ongoing by introducing a new planeswalker troika. The issue inhabits the perspective of Chandra Nalaar, the pyromancer planeswalker. The issue’s aesthetics reflects Chandra’s fiery powers and personality, infusing burnt reds and oranges into the coloring and lettering. Those colors turn cold in moments when Chandra seems weakened or defeated. Jed McKay characterizes Chandra well, all impulse and good intentions, but doesn’t provide much of a thesis for this new season of Magic. By the issue’s end, we don’t know why any of the planeswalkers, including Chandra, visited the Stronghold, nor why Garruk Wildspeakers is hunting Tibalt. All that seems shunted aside when another Planeswalker shows up with a seemingly unrelated problem. Ig Guara shows his usual strengths and weaknesses. Guara leverages character positioning in his compositions to effectively communicate motion and power dynamics, but his backgrounds often suffer, hindered further by wan coloring, particularly on the opening splash page. While uneven, the issue assembles an exciting cast of characters for further adventures. Plus, it’s full of action that’s exciting enough moment to moment to overlook the thin plot. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN #16

“The Eltarian War” finale had a high bar to live up to, and thankfully it did so in spades. Ryan Parrott expertly brings together all the pieces of the puzzle into one thrilling climax, and while there are characters that would have benefited from a bit more time (hello Horrid!) There’s only so much space to fit everything in, so it’s easy to see why they could only occupy so much real estate. The issue bounces between the grand battle in Angel Grove and the more personal bout at the palace, and both have their shining moments thanks to the lovely artwork of Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte, Sara Antonellini, and Sharon Marino. Both battles deliver maximized payoffs, though the Empyreal fight is the one that stands out the most thanks to a stellar final sequence. “The Eltarian War” has been one of my favorite Power Rangers events to date, and it more than stuck the landing. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

MONKEY MEAT #2

The art in the second issue of Juni Ba’s Image Comics series is a lot easier to follow than in the first. Some of this can be attributed to the slower pace of the story, as readers follow a young man named Haricot who finds himself on Monkey Meat Island after some troubled time at home. Unfortunately, things don’t improve for Haricot on the island, which lead him to make a tragic decision. Haricot’s status seemingly improves, but it brings him into conflict with Monkey Meat Island’s resident clean-up man, Lug. There’s also the addition of pop culture Easter eggs that are funny to witness in the moment. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT II #5

The matchup we’ve all been waiting for finally takes place between Vale and Timor. After witnessing their somewhat-friendly rivalry play out in both volumes of No One Left To Fight, Aubrey Sitterson, Fico Ossio, Raciel Avila, and Taylor Esposito deliver an explosive battle that leaps off the page. Watching the two prized fighters throw haymakers at one another brought back fond memories of Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, right down to their world-shaking power-ups and fancy finishing moves. Timor’s desperate need to defeat Vale is his defining characteristic, while Vale pleads for another way to avoid the inevitable conflict. When the dust clears, only one competitor is left standing, and readers will still be left with some unanswered questions. — Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #1

Norse Mythology is back for its third round of comic book adaptations, and it’s starting off with what could amount to one of the series’ strongest issues yet. When it comes to something like this project—an adaptation of an adaptation of an adaptation that’s been adapted for thousands of years—a lot of my focus, at least as a critic, doesn’t go on the story itself but rather, how that story is turned into a new medium. In this case, how the story settles in as a comic book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

PHENOM X #4

I can recognize the intent of something like Phenom X, but in this seemingly-final issue, the execution remains profoundly frustrating. The dialogue of this installment feels both surface thin and unnecessarily wordy, with quips and character voices that could not feel more painfully generic, even as it tries to elicit emotional beats. The art from Chris Batista and Sabrina Cintron continues to be filled with cheesy facial expressions and awkward proportions, but with no sense of irony (especially when the majority of the major players in the event still clearly resemble well-known actors. If you’re not already following the journey of Phenom X, you’re not missing a whole lot. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RADIANT BLACK #12

Radiant Black has placed most of its focus on Marshall with a slight detour to get to know Red. Now we’re getting a chance to know Pink and Yellow, and their story doesn’t play out at all like I expected, though frankly, I didn’t go in with many expectations. That’s been part of the fun in Radiant Black, as more often than not the series shakes things up just as soon as you feel like you have your bearings. Issue #12 doesn’t zig-zag quite as much as previous issues, but writers Kyle Higgins and Meghan Camarena take you on a delightful journey throughout the issue that feels modern and relevant without coming across as trying too hard at either. Eva’s a treasure by the way, and quickly charms her way into your heart, and the issue is a stunner thanks to the work of French Carlomagno, Matt Iacono, and Diego Sanches. Red is getting her own series soon, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Pink is not too far behind with a solo of her own. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

REDNECK #32

After a flash forward in the first issue of this final Redneck arc, #32 gets back into the action of the present day. This series has always been a punch to the gut, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down in these last few issues. Redneck is possibly Cates’ career-best work, and he continues to deliver great dialogue for his layered characters, but it’s also shaping up to be his most devastating. –– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY VS. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE MEESEEKS ADVENTURE #1

The title is accurate in that this is a one-shot that endlessly references the named franchises while delivering jokes that were funny when they first appeared on television in “Meeseeks and Destroy” back in 2014. While there’s still plenty of humor to be found in both Rick and Morty and Dungeons & Dragons, this story of a Meeseeks Box appearing in a generic D&D setting with generic D&D characters is incapable of funding any of it. The story spirals out of control with Meeseeks creatures focused on gaining XP until they achieve a seemingly impossible goal and the resolution brings no laughter or thought; it simply and mercifully arrives. Even as a fan of both franchises, it’s difficult to find any joy in this, although it’s depicted competently enough and that might be worth something – just not much. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

THE SCORCHED #2

A vast improvement over its first issue, The Scorched #2 does exactly what fans wanted it to do from the jump, be a big goofy action comic. Writer Sean Lewis, with additional dialogues by Mr. McFarlane, gives us a battle that lasts most of the 22 pages and it’s satisfying in that it checks all the boxes. Artist Stephen Segovia brings great splash pages when the beats in the narrative require them and delivers panels of uncut coolness with some of the characters on the team. There’s still not really anything happening in The Scorched that we weren’t already getting in the flagship Spawn but for fans it will be a treat. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3 out of 5

SEVEN SECRETS #14

The dominoes are starting to fall after Canto’s defection, and Seven Secrets #14 highlights just how bad things are getting throughout in stunning fashion. Daniele Di Nicuolo, Walter Baiamonte, and Katia Ranalli’s work here is brilliant, delivering stunning pages filled with vibrant color and brutal action while Tom Taylor’s snappy dialogue gives the issue the bounce and mood it requires to keep things moving towards a reveal that will have people clamoring for next month’s issue. While the artwork is gorgeous in the book’s latter half, sometimes the rain effect makes it a bit difficult to make out everything that’s happening. Otherwise, Seven Secrets once again delivers, and more answers can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES II #14

The story in the first half of the book shows Rey at her best, as she’s resourceful and heroic, even if not always prepared. For as much fun as it was to see the hero embrace her destiny as Jedi throughout the course of the sequel trilogy, this narrative harkened back to her early days of being courageous, with the somewhat lower stakes allowing for a bit more humor than her death-defying missions. The backup story shows the depth of Deva Lompop, a character younger Star Wars fans might not have learned about yet, which showcases their strange and twisted sense of morals. Despite feeling geared at a young audience, the story comes with a twisted sense of humor about how a figure like Deva could stand up to bullies in one moment and then unleash their unbridled aggression in the next scene. The book is a relatively entertaining read, though fails to leave much of a lasting impact on the reader with either story. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

VAMPIRELLA VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL 2022 #1

Vampirella sets out this year with a series of shorts to celebrate Valentine’s Day. From sweet to somber, these tales run the gambit as our heroine helps others fall in love or recalls the days where she had a sweetheart of her own. The anthology is a quick read that will keep you smitten no matter the holiday but reading Vampirella’s special on V-day will definitely sweeten your plans. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5