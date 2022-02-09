Norse Mythology III Review: A Delightful Return for Neil Gaiman’s Sequential Adaptation

Norse Mythology is back for its third round of comic book adaptations, and it’s starting off with what could amount to one of the series’ strongest issues yet. When it comes to something like this project—an adaptation of an adaptation of an adaptation that’s been adapted for thousands of years—a lot of my focus, at least as a critic, doesn’t go on the story itself but rather, how that story is turned into a new medium. In this case, how the story settles in as a comic book.

On that front, it excels at nearly every turn and corner. P. Craig Russell’s layouts push this story, the fishing trip of Thor and the giant Hymir, right along. Better yet, the artwork comes from David Rubin, an artist suited perfectly for these folks-type tales.

The basis of this tale is that Thor and his Asgardian friends look to have a feast with the sea giant Aegir. Aegir will only cook a feast for them if they manage to fetch him a cauldron big enough to brew all their ale—an insurmountable task according to the sea giant. The story then follows Thor and Tyr as they traverse to the house of Hymir, a giant (and Tyr’s stepfather) with the biggest cauldron in the universe. What follows next is a campy fishing trip between Thor and Hymir where they go through some feats of strength that’d make Frank Constanza blush, a battle with Jorgumgandr, and eventually a cup-throwing contest.

The story itself is a bit all over the place with no real rhyme or reason, and that’s typically been the case with this entire project. Russell’s scripts and layouts, however, make this palatable fare that brushes right along. On top of that, his script calls back to the narrative structures of prime Silver Age comics, making Norse Mythology III #1 a treat to read.

Then comes Rubin’s artwork, and his kinetic lineart that’s perfect for this campy tale. I’ve always been a fan of Rubin’s texturing methods and addition of halftones throughout his projects, and that’s certainly applicable here. His work excels best when Thor is in possession of Mjolnir, and his beasts are an absolute sight to behold.

Norse Mythology III is back with a bang, there’s no denying that.

Published by Dark Horse Comics

On February 9, 2022

Written by Neil Gaiman and P. Craig Russell

Art by David Rubin

Letters by Galen Showman

Cover by P. Craig Russell with Lovern Kindzierski