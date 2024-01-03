Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/3/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Fall of the House of X #1, Kneel Before Zod #1, and Pine and Merrimac #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN #141 Almost from the moment he made his appearance in Zdarsky's run, Zur-En-Arrh has been little more than an interesting gimmick whose plot thread was completely lost—assuming there ever actually was one—and that's definitely true here in Batman #141. We get a bit of exposition that is supposed to center the idea that Zur is supposed to become Failsafe before jumping into another Failsafe versus Batman battle which very broadly feels like a repeat of what we've seen before. There's nothing new really broken here, just more of Batman fighting something that has him outmatched so badly you know where it's going before you get there. The art is solid, which is nice, but again, it very much feels like a lather-rinse-repeat sort of situation in which Batman hasn't learned anything, just this time jammed full of references that don't always work. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #5 Birds of Prey's "Megadeath" continues in an increasingly-glorious and brilliant fashion. Kelly Thompson's script increases the situational and emotional tension in some beautiful ways, without ever sacrificing the group's lively dynamic. Although Arist Deyn's aesthetic is decidedly different from Leonardo Romero's remarkable "house style" for the series, it still suits the conflict in a surprising way, and is tied together by gorgeous coloring. This continues to be an absolute marvel of a relaunch for the Birds of Prey. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #5 It would seem Blue Beetle artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorist Will Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni are on some kind of mission to try and outdo themselves with each and every issue, and Blue Beetle #5 is a testament to that. The book commands your attention from the very first panel, and writer Josh Trujillo follows that up with an addition to the team that brings some welcome unpredictability to the proceedings. Jaime and Victoria's conversations are some of the issue's best, but the Blood Scarab takes most of the attention here, both in terms of impact on the story and his impact on the page. The Blood Scarab's design is impressive, but Gutierrez and Quintana take that core design and convey a sense of intimidation and lethality that raises the stakes for every fight without the character having to utter a word. When the fight does happen, you're quickly swept up in the epic ness of it all, with the team switching up styles and approaches mid-fight to create something completely unique and no less enthralling. Blue Beetle #5 keeps the momentum moving and sets the stage for a grand final battle, so don't miss out on one of DC's best. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #5 Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #5 starts to pull things together in time for the next issue's finale and while the overall plot of the issue is a little clunky and jumbled because it has the task of throwing a lot of new information at the reader while also tying that information to previous events, it's still pretty enjoyable largely for the character development on the part of Fire. We see her finally having to be confronted by some of her tendencies and vulnerabilities which certainly helps set things up in an interesting place heading into the finale. That said, there's just enough going on here that it makes you wonder how they will stick the landing and if they pull it off, what it will ultimately mean. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 KNEEL BEFORE ZOD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Kneel Before Zod #1 offers some intriguing new shades to its titular villain, but the promise the series holds is almost stronger than the execution of its first issue. Anchored by a fitting brutality and an unmistakable tragedy for its supporting cast, the series sets up a descent into madness that could be consequential to the larger DC Universe and, at very least, will probably be entertaining. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 POISON IVY #18 Poison Ivy #18 is fascinating. It not only continues the fight against the zombies and puts Ivy in a position to where she's having to deal with the consequences of her own actions—including calling in help from Batman—but perhaps most fascinatingly there's a wild development for Ivy that makes things even more personal with Ivy, in a sense, giving "birth" to her own enemy. There are a lot of layers here and watching Ivy try to reconcile all of them is a great bit of character development. It's beautifully done and lands on a wild cliffhanger that leaves the reader wanting more. It's fantastic. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #7 Shazam! #7 slows down with the departure of artist Dan Mora from the series and focuses primarily on the paperwork-obsessed dinosaurs from outer space. Even the inclusion of Black Adam struggles to make the events of this issue as thrilling as those preceding it, especially when much of Black Adam's contributions are a boilerplate introduction of his abilities and role. That dull expository approach centered on what has primarily been a comedic gag makes the issue seem somewhat light on ideas. And while artist Goran Sudžuka delivers a number of excellent panels, including an impressively designed opening splash, much of the work on the page lies flat especially when complemented by the limited color palette found here. Sequences of mystical bank heists and dinosaurs in space lake the richness and depth that made the Silver Age tone of prior issues so appealing, and so Shazam! #7 falls a bit flat. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN '78: THE METAL CURTAIN #3 Much like later installments of its inspiration, Superman '78: The Metal Curtain seems to be lacking a clear purpose as it stretches the fallout of Superman's first encounter with Metallo across its entire third issue. There remains very little to the villain of this piece – a generically furious Soviet super soldier with no clear motive beyond "defeating America" in a fashion that makes Ivan Drago seem nuanced. Superman's own response introduces new characters who primarily wink at comics readers after a quick recovery from that battle. The pacing of sequences spent in the bathroom or contemplating decisions are drawn across multiple pages with little justification for the extensive use of space. It's only in the final panel that a new twist in the story arrives and it feels like too little, too late after slumping through such decompressed storytelling. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR – ATLANTIS #1 Ultimately, "Beast World"'s tour through the briney depths of Atlantis has its strengths and weaknesses as we're offered another anthology issue touching upon the characters both above and below the sea. Perhaps the best of the bunch revolves around a crew of heroes and villains put together by Amanda Waller to take down a Black Manta that is living up to his name. Ultimately, there's a lot here that might fly over the heads of readers who aren't caught up on their "Aqua lore" but it's easy enough to follow the individual stories. The first and third stories seem a tad disjointed when it comes to what happens to some characters, but it's a minor gripe. The Beast World Tour perhaps doesn't need to make so many "stops" along the way but there's luckily at least some diamonds in the rough with it. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 The Amazing Spider-Man #41 focuses entirely on the two battles set up at the end of issue #40 and doesn't manage to resolve either one – essentially ending on the same cliffhanger as its predecessor. Even for a series published twice monthly, that's some slow pacing and it's solely the grace of John Romita Jr. depicting two superhero brawls that saves this issue from being skippable. Romita's take on Kingpin and Typhoid Mary has been a force to behold since early in his career and this bloody spectacle reveals the artist hasn't lost a step, but has evolved. A reliable grid of panels delivers alternating punches and showdowns that make clear the pain, even as these big names refuse to fall. Even the best jokes are found in Romita's repertoire as a hilarious Typhoid Mary is centered in background gags. "Gang War" has slowed to a crawl in its middle section and it saps the energy from tie-ins and Amazing Spider-Man alike. It's past time for the story to meet the energized artwork of the artist carrying this event forward. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #1 Set before the events of Planet of the Apes, this new Beware the Planet of the Apes focuses on an unexpected meeting between a human and Lucius and the search it ignites in Zira and Cornelius. From the first pages, the book effectively replicates the tone and visual style of the beloved franchise, while also honoring comic book adventures from the '60s and '70s. This means the dialogue is a bit more campy and the color palette is brighter, while the art style still feels relatively contemporary. All of the characters and their interactions feel authentic to how we first met the figures in that debut movie, but with each entry in the franchise bringing with it an engaging narrative hook, this book has yet to offer anything nearly that exciting. We know that we shouldn't expect any cataclysmic reveals, though even with these tempered expectations, this narrative is off to an underwhelming start, as we haven't been delivered anything that will command us to come back for the next issue. There's only so many pages in a single issue of an all-new series that can sink their teeth into a reader, so while the book relatively effectively sets the stage for the adventure that's about to unfold, we have yet to be given anything that confirms this is a series worth delivering to longtime fans. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 As the villain of the series takes shape, the overarching tale actually makes a lot of sense. I see where this is going and I can appreciate it, but getting there is as big of a drag as ever. At its core, this isn't a bad story, but there are countless other ways it could have been told that would have made Captain America a compelling comic book. We know that we shouldn't expect any cataclysmic reveals, though even with these tempered expectations, this narrative is off to an underwhelming start, as we haven't been delivered anything that will command us to come back for the next issue. There's only so many pages in a single issue of an all-new series that can sink their teeth into a reader, so while the book relatively effectively sets the stage for the adventure that's about to unfold, we have yet to be given anything that confirms this is a series worth delivering to longtime fans. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Finding an ending to the Krakoan age that would satisfy its fans, many of whom would have been happy to see this remain the X-Men's indefinite state of being, was always going to be challenging. Readers may have gritted their teeth and braced for tragedy. A tragic ending may have been preferable to what Fall of the House of X #1 offers, an uneven story where a showdown between Nimrod and Krakoa, opposing avatars of the mutant-human conflict, is written off in a single page with a farcical tone, and the fate of mutantkind may hinge on the sudden moral awakening of those among their genocidal opponents. They say you can't go home again. After reading Fall of the House of X #1, it feels like Marvel and the series' creative team may be poised to test that maxim, clumsily stumbling all the way back to Xavier's front door. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #15 As a follow up to both the A.I. plot and cliffhanger found in Fantastic Four #14, issue #15 is a triumph. It's quickly revealed that the reason why the Baxter Building did not return is directly linked to the team's own actions; that reveals a whole new layer of considerations for the team, as well. The work of parsing out responses and considering how to rescue their children without causing further harm is exciting and colorful in its quick development. While the team gets plenty of opportunities to utilize their powers, seeing them in action requires little to no violence. Instead, Fantastic Four #15 emphasizes notions of coexistence and creative problem solving in which tragedy is presented without brutality. There's a cost to retrieving the Baxter Building and its wonderfully unadorned presentation proves surprisingly moving. All of the promise of the current run of Fantastic Four is present in this issue and it's not to be missed for FF fans. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MARVEL MEOW #1 Marvel Meow takes the opportunity provided by meme-able felines' semi-permanent hold on the Internet by having some light-hearted fun with the felines of the Marvel universe. Going into this comic initially, I had no idea how many heroes, and villains, actually had cats of their own so it was surprising to see folks like Sabretooth and Winter Soldier get their own stories. Ultimately, Marvel Meow doesn't break the mold when it comes to introducing wild new storytelling, but it's a light-hearted romp that works at creating interesting stories that are almost free of dialogue. Sometimes, thinking outside of the "kitty" box can work wonders, and while Marvel Meow isn't necessarily a home run, it's a solid enough entry for fans of both the Marvel Universe and felines in general. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 While the first three issues of Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood each had one standout short story, issue #4 has two. We start off with a fascinating concept where Blade, Rick Jones and a horde of vampires seem to have found a way to keep humanity alive. This is followed by a philosophical story regarding The Punisher and two potential ways he could end the zombie apocalypse, though both make him question his identity and motivation. Since the canonicity of these stories relative to the actual Marvel Zombies series seems to be tenuous at best, the fact that these two feel like legitimate endgames for the Marvel Zombies concept is a testament to their quality. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MIGUEL O'HARA: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 This new Spider-Man 2099 weekly series does an excellent job of telling a self-contained story, while also setting the stage for all of the conflicts to come in future issues. We're introduced to 2099's version of zombies, and the type of threat they pose to Nueva York. Miguel O' Hara even gets to team-up with a new addition to 2099's hero gallery in Blade. The art also captures the terror and frenzy that accompanies a zombie outbreak.. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #5 Regardless as to whether the nostalgia-driven, continuity-fixed nature of Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy (and various other recent Marvel miniseries and one-shots) is to blame, this series and its finale struggles to make itself necessary reading. The stakes are low and the power struggles are arbitrary, but elements of characterization and thematic interests are almost non-existent as well. Luckily, artist Ron Lim remains an excellent draftsman whose depiction of battle between Mephisto, Silver Surfer, and a couple of others (who won't be faulted for their era-appropriate design work) still offers a reason to consider the merits of Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #5. Lim's work on Silver Surfer throughout the 80s and the "Infinity" Trilogy remains seminal and a new addition with similar energy is welcome, even if the quality of story and invention pales in comparison to the past. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #42 Having defeated the Scourge, Darth Vader uses his power to track down cyborgs who are working on behalf of the Rebel Alliance in hopes of using what he learned about mind control from the Scourge to turn them over to the side of the Galactic Empire. Given the mutual disdain Vader and Palpatine have for one another, an unexpected Imperial makes an enticing proposition to Vader that could turn the tide in his favor and give him even more power in the galaxy. The overall reaction to this issue is "thank God that Dark Droids has ended." There's not much notable happening in this issue, but just the fact that there are glimpses of a new arc focusing on the Sith Lord has us excited, and while we know the events of this arc won't have permanent ramifications on the original trilogy, even getting any middling story that doesn't tie into an overall underwhelming crossover event is such a relief. Even if this issue isn't entirely revolutionary, there are seeds being planted that could result in a more compelling overall arc in the coming issues, so we'll keep our fingers crossed about the grand plan. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #4 The great part about Shadows of Starlight is that it uses its anthology style to get you up to speed on where things stand in the High Republic era at a given time. That doesn't just apply to the Jedi we've been following, as this latest issue is all about the era's big villain, which makes it incredibly satisfying for anyone who jumped into The High Republic with Light of the Jedi. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THANOS #2 There's so much potential in a Thanos series, but right now it feels like it's being wasted in Thanos. One of the biggest problems is the new Illuminati is acting nonchalant while Thanos rips the city of Fresno from the surface and transports it into space. Yes, they successfully bring Fresno back down to Earth, but there have to be thousands of citizens to account for. Every character's voice comes across as being off too, especially Thanos. Unfortunately, the art isn't able to lift up the story either. Maybe things will improve once we learn what dirty secrets the Illuminati are hiding, and how Thanos is tied to this woman named Roberta. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1 The death of Moon Knight was never the conclusion of Marc Spector's story, only the next chapter, and that rings true throughout the superb Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1. Over the course of the series, writer Jed MacKay has deftly built up the comic book's supporting cast to the point that the series doesn't miss a beat without Moon Knight in the core mix, and yet his presence is unquestionably felt throughout the issue. The team holding up the Midnight Mission is exemplary all on their own, as are the various paths each character begins to walk. That said, Reese is the anchor that ground everything and is becoming the central star, and every moment of dialogue only cements that notion. Artist Alessandro Cappuccio and colorist Rachelle Rosenberg make each of those moments shine throughout, including a Tigra encounter that just leaps off the page. Moon Knight has been one of Marvel's top comic books since this amazing team took over, and that doesn't look to be changing in 2024. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 VENOM #29 Al Ewing finally returns to Venom, moving the story back to the wild cosmic ride that made this new series worth reading in the first place. Even though the latest issue feels like the series getting ready to wrap itself up very quickly, it remains fun and features some wild swings about the future of Venom. If there's a fault to be found in the issue it's that series artist Cafu, who does good work with the actual interiors, depicts the entire story through long vertical panels, making the readability very difficult on the long form. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #6 Mixing the old school, barbaric violence with green and ghoulish supernatural elements is just a killer combo for Conan. The whole issue feels like you're wading through the undead marshes with Frodo and Sam in The Two Towers and it's just such an eerie good time. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 CRITICAL ROLE: THE TALES OF EXANDRIA – ARTAGAN #1 Dark Horse's collaboration with Critical Role continues with another sequel series to one of the popular recurring NPCs from the campaign. This time, Sam Maggs and Aviv Or weave a new tale about Artagan, the archfey turned temporary deity that made an impact in two Critical Role campaigns. The opening issue sees that Artagan's penchant for godly mischief has caused him to run afoul of both the Seelie and Unseelie Courts. But for the first time in a long while, it appears that Artagan doesn't have the upper hand, which sets up an interesting stake. Unlike the last Tales of Exandria miniseries, which was a little too self-serious and confusing, this new issue captures both the feel of the Critical Role campaigns and Artagan himself and this is definitely something that Critical Role fans want to pick up. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DRIVE LIKE HELL #3 Readers get some much-needed answers as to what's inside the demon-possessed car, and who its items belong to. Of course, it all ties back to heaven and hell, but there at least you can feel the human emotion behind some of the characters' choices, especially Bobby Ray. He's a simple man that just loves racing cars, and is a little too loyal for his own good. There's only one issue left, and I'm looking forward to see how things turn out. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #7 Ghostlore #7 brings Harmony's group face to face with Shane's people—or his emissary, at least—and starts to set the stage for a major battle between the two all while fully establishing the idea of a coming storm. The problem, however, is that other than the set up for a conflict between the two sides, there's still a lot that we just don't know about w hat's actually going on. We don't know what this storm is or why it's so high stakes or even why the two sides are opposed to one another. Because of that, this issue feels like a slightly incompletely little snapshot of things that gives us just a bit more information but not quite enough. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #3 Mike Mignola proves once again why he is the master of this world he created, pushing a unique storyline that shouldn't work into territory that's not only fun to read but carries actual weight across the entire Hellboy mythology. Artist Duncan Fegredo also continues to manage a firm place as one of the best artists that has ever put pencil to paper for Hellboy comics, delivering a unique experimentation with his paneling that both fits the story and acts as a funny visual experiment. Giant Robot Hellboy is both a can't miss story for longtime fans and a total blast for newcomers too. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK #5 Every new direction this story takes is another fascinating choice from Wilson. These characters are able to explore so many different parts of themselves without their decisions or shifting paths ever feeling forced or unnatural. The Hunger and The Dusk knows exactly who these characters are at their core and it uses that knowledge to craft a brilliant tale that never ceases to be compelling. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #11 Love Everlasting returns and shifts its focus to a new protagonist, although it still features Joan at the center of this romantic Western tale. Much like the series' earliest outings, Love Everlasting #11 features a complete romance story packaged with the familiar twists and tropes of its genre until a metatextual twist arrives in the final few pages. The core plot is enjoyable unto itself as Elsa Charretier's depictions of Western showdowns and violence are every bit as effective as the tender kisses and torn emotions rendered so well across this series. Yet the slow revelation of a leading man and their parallels with a cowboy running through the pages of the last 10 issues also serves to open up Love Everlasting to new possibilities. Just as the most recent formula was proving tiresome, King and Charretier reinvigorate the series once more and provide plenty of excitement for the arrival of issue #12 next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 THE MIDNITE SHOW #4

It's hard to tell if The Midnite Show was sprinting to its finale or expected to get a sequel and tapped out with a half-hearted wrap-up to its initial series. After three issues of having its take on the Universal monsters tearing their way through unsuspecting victims and chasing our group of heroes, this issue cobbles together three big consecutive twists, kills most of the remaining cast, stops short of revealing its villain and leaves the reader hanging on something of a cliffhanger. A literal killer film mixed with classic monster movies is a great concept and the first three issues did a solid job of executing that premise. It just stumbled at the finish line. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #2 There are a series of pages in The Ministry of Compliance #2 in which the same dull backgrounds and barely changing figures are repeated, developing neither suspense nor humor as they stretch time out. It would be dull on a screen and is unbearable to read as a comic book. Action and torture sequences alike fail to excite with limited choreography between panels and a reluctance to show any of the most interesting encounters or moments suggested. Despite existing in a visual medium, The Ministry of Compliance seems to rely primarily on innuendo and suggestion for its most interesting elements. Combine that with characters who speak largely in cliches (see every reference to the purpose of Avigail's sword) and with inconsistent voices. There remains a reliably portrayed plot that never actively confuses readers, but it also never answers the question as to why readers should seek out the next issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 MORTAL TERROR #2 Mortal Terror continues its unique take on the Dracula story, and drops another new idea that makes its inverse of the entire story even more interesting. Scribes Christopher Golden and Tim Lebbon have a great idea on their hands but it's all made better by their artistic team. Artist Peter Bergting does tremendous work with the staging of the scenes in Mortal Terror, including the way characters look at each other and the depth of each image. Color artist Chris O'Halloran also manages to elevate Bergting's work even more, creating the mood for every given moment and even enhancing the visual style of this world when called upon. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTS #4 There are times when Nights moves too quickly for its own good. Most of the time, zippy back-and-forth dialogue helps with a sprawling narrative, but it feels like a lot of the dialogue in Nights gets in its own way more often than night. What's meant to be fast-paced and breezy ends up being more difficult to keep up with than it needs to be. Thankfully, Nights is ultimately a vibe kind of series, and the vibe is where it always excels. This is a cool world to spend time in. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #6 The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #6 presents the series first climax as the many characters and concepts introduced so far collide in a thrilling chapter. Action sequences look fabulous under Isaac Goodhart's layouts and designs combined with a technicolor presentation by Miquel Muerto, whether it's a clash of word balloons in planning or epic underground struggles against overwhelming forces. The assembled team of supernatural teenagers function much better as a unit with personalities and power sets that interact with consistently satisfying results. This battle also serves to offer a thesis on the series' broader metaphor of oppressed peoples responding to their circumstances, and it makes the resulting battle a joyful sequence to witness. The potential found in The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos is clearly evident at the end of its first arc and, with all of its best elements already in place, suggests the series has plenty more to tell readers in 2024. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #11 The arrival of Nick Dragotta as the primary artist on Once Upon a Time at the End of the World is very welcome as their detailed linework summons a madness-drenched wasteland loaded with gnarly effects. Witnessing the apocalypse as visualized by Dragotta's pencils makes issue #11 the most engaging installment since the series began with a promise of this terrible destination as its cliffhanger. It also serves to contrast with the styles of both Leila del Duca and Anexandre Tefenkgi whose flashback sequences highlight evolving tones and provide a clear sense of nostalgia for the series' two embittered protagonists. While the arrangement of characters and events in Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #11 can be heavy-handed at points, it also serves to effectively establish the stakes for its upcoming finale. With Dragotta depicting that finale and ten issues of history established, it seems that the best part of this saga may still be yet to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PAKLIS #0 A collection of previously-unpublished stories from the 1990s and 2000s from Dustin Weaver, Paklis #0 is as much of a mixed bag as most other anthologies, but with some bright spots. While your mileage on both chapters of the provocative animal-themed noir "Rat Bastard" might vary, there is charm in installments like "TechW.O.L.V.E.S.," a repurposed story meant for Wildstorm's WildC.A.T.S. Sure, it might not be the most accessible or enticing thing on shelves for new readers, it is an admirable snapshot of how the creative spirit evolves – especially across decades of change in the larger comics industry. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5