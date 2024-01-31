Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/31/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman/Superman: World's Finest 2024 Annual #1, Dead X-Men #1, and Jill and the Killers #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #4 Alan Scott's most personal conflict yet manifests in a backstory-filled, but still engrossing peak. As Tim Sheridan peels back the layers behind Red Lantern, the end result adds an inherent tragedy to Alan's past without undermining it, allowing for some moments of real rage and real levity. Cian Tormey's art outdoes itself in this issue, spanning decades and emotions with a clean and charismatic ease. Here's hoping Alan Scott: The Green Lantern can keep this momentum up for subsequent issues. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN 2024 ANNUAL #1 Annual issues are interesting things as they, generally, are stories that don't necessarily fit the current storyline, but fit into the continuity. In the case of Batman and Robin, that means we see Bruce and Damian leave Gotham for a little camping trip because it would be good for Damian to get away – a little bonding time if you will. That quickly turns into something not quite normal when they find themselves stuck in a sick hunting ground situation where the rich hunt victims as run by Roulette. Add to this, Bloodsport is involved. What works in the issue is the father-son dynamic. Williamson does an especially good job of writing that in this issue while staying true to the characters and not leaning into stereotypes about kids and parents. There's also nothing inherently troubling about the story more broadly in that this not only feels like something Bruce and Damian would find themselves dealing with, but the twist at the end also feels fitting. What doesn't quite work, however, is the art. just doesn't quite do it when it comes to the human characters. It's messy and a complicated and it detracts from the overall quality. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #3 Batman: Off-World #3 is a bit of an improvement from previous issues in terms of its pacing and in that it does coalesce around a strong direction for the story going forward. Unfortunately, that doesn't help in terms of the characters that still feel disconnected to the point of it feeling like it is weighing things down. There is also the matter of Jason Aaron's overuse of exaggeration with his writing – not uncommon with Aaron generally and if you like that sort of thing, great, but it feels out of place here and makes it hard to reconcile where we are in Batman's general timeline. This is supposed to be a newer Batman; he's written like a grizzled veteran. The art, however, is wicked cool and that makes things so much fun to read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST 2024 ANNUAL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In reviewing the World's Finest comic book franchise, I have said time and time again that this remains the pinnacle of superhero storytelling for DC Comics in our modern age, and the Batman/Superman annual doesn't buck this trend. The annual issue works on a number of different levels, with the originator of the World's Finest umbrella, Mark Waid, planting the seeds of the wild challenges facing the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel in the future. What the issue also does is traverse the lesser-known corners of the DCU with a modern flair. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DC POWER 2024 #1 The annual anthology of DC Comics' black creators and characters in DC Power 2024 delivers exactly what is promised and showcases a wide array of artistic styles and storytelling approaches. There is an obvious highlight found in "Enduring Farewells," in which writer N.K. Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell provide a coda to their masterful maxi-series Far Sector. This story alone justifies the price of admission, even if later installments reflect the typical ebb-and-flow of quality found in large anthologies. An excess of narration is a consistent problem as writers attempt to squeeze complete stories into only a handful of pages. However, Cheryl Lynn Eaton's "The Spice of Life" uses a frenetic pace to capture the relationships and humor of its characters very well, while defining both of Jefferson Pierce's daughters. John Ridley, who has displayed a past penchant for over-writing, steps back in a reverie on Val-Zod in "Pure Blackness" that allows Edwin Galmon to capture this outstanding alternate-Superman. Other stories quality run closer to the middle of the road and readers will likely find themselves flipping through pages or paying careful attention based upon the characters involved. Overall, DC Power 2024 reflects a diverse lineup of storytellers under DC Comics' publishing umbrella at the start of this year and makes it clear that this pool of talent contributes significantly to the ongoing success of the entire line. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD #6 The DCU's latest comic book crossover ends strong across the finish line, throwing some big curveballs at the Titans and their fellow superheroes. Amanda Waller has been a big element of Beast World, playing her hand at the appropriate times and her grandiose finale in the series one that feels natural while presenting a unique challenge to Nightwing and company. Some readers might feel a tad cheated with the final resurrection, but the last stinger of the series works well at planting some shocking seeds in the Titans' future. As mentioned in previous issue reviews, the biggest drawback of the series has been balancing the artistic duties between two pencilers and that once again plays true here. Titans: Beast World was a good example of how a comic book crossover should be done in this modern era and has a strong enough finale to rank as one of DC's most solid. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 TRINITY SPECIAL #1 Trinity Special #1 is a tale of two Tom Kings. The special begins with the three-part "Worlds' Finest," a series of vignettes showing Jon Kent and Damian Wayne's largely unsuccessful adventures in babysitting young Lizzie Prince. These chapters are closer in tone to the Wayne Family Adventures Webtoon series than to the usual DC superhero fare, with their low stakes and character-based humor. That humor is roughly evenly split between hits and misses – the running gag about what the Superman "S" stands for goes on to the point of diminishing returns, but Damian's threat to hit Jon until he wakes up with a black costume and mullet is the type of gag based in DC lore I can get behind. It's a sharp contrast to the second half of the issue, which reverts to King's formalist tendencies to show how Trinity's coming of age mirrors her mother's, then adopts the tone of heroic trial and myth as Jon and Damian – now Superman and Batman – aid Trinity in her descent to the underworld in search of answers about her origin. The "Mothers and Daughters" tale is affecting, but the descent feels more like a teaser for King's ongoing Wonder Woman series than a tale that stands alone. The difference in tone across the issue can be attributed to the difference in art styles, with Belen Ortega's exaggerated, emotive characters (setting aside the flagrant use of a Batman v Superman magazine cover as reference material) differing drastically from Daniel Sampere's figures, which appear as if cut from stone. It's not a bad collection of shorts, especially if you're interested in catching up on Trinity's story without hunting down a copy of Wonder Woman #800 or the other places where the bulk of this issue's contents have appeared previously. However, none of it feels essential, and the new material is the issue's weakest, making it redundant to those most invested in its title character's existence. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 AVENGERS INC. #5 We're saying goodbye to Avengers Inc. far too soon, but luckily, the now mini-series goes out with a bang. Nearly all the subplots are wrapped up here in a neat little package, while planting the seeds for this new team of Avengers, and Hank Pym's Lethal Legion, to have roles in the Marvel Universe in the future. Ewing as a writer here doesn't just inject a fresh new take on the Avengers, but dives deep into Marvel lore when it comes to Victor Shade's true identity. Again, it's a real shame that Avengers Inc wasn't given a far longer shelf life than what we inevitably got, but the series is one that is a must-buy for fans of the Avengers, and especially for long-term fans who want to read a story that plays on the team's past. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #2 Avengers: Twilight #2 quickly puts Steve back in action, with him trying to make a big splash with the help of his new underground Defenders. However, being Cap alone doesn't appear to be enough – he isn't able to inspire the masses like he once did nor is he able to inspire some of his former heroes back into action. Another big twist is the reveal of who is pulling the strings behind the heroes' downfall. Unfortunately, the whole thing is a bit too trite and predictable. So far, this comic doesn't feel like anything more than another Avengers in the future story. I feel like the pieces are here to make it a lot bigger and better, but Avengers: Twilight just isn't there yet. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 CARNAGE #3 Even as Carnage #3 offers up the series' centerpiece – a showdown between the original Cletus Kasidy and the Carnage symbiote, with its coughed-up clone – it lacks the focus and seems at odds with itself. The two-page spread of Carnage and Cletus clashing amid the flames of an explosion is captivating and effective, but it stands as the exception in an issue unwilling to commit aesthetically to the darkness of its plot. While that central conflict delivers some creepy, deranged sights, the colors throughout most of the issue create an antiseptic atmosphere that's ill-suited to the themes at play, and many of the compositions feel empty. Even when this is done intentionally, such as one moment in Flash Thompson's muddy subplot, the creators seem to be acting at cross purposes. There's a page in which Flash stands alone, positioned outside of the main panel layout. This visually conveys his isolation, but the presence of an unnecessary and unnatural red gradient in the otherwise blank background, presumably there to increase the sense of dread and tension in the scene, only serves to undermine the effect. Carnage and Cletus' violent argument over whether it's the deed or the doing that matters might be interesting, but the execution is lacking, and the plodding Flash story drags the issue down. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DEAD X-MEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Dead X-Men #1 is simultaneously a great hopping on point for someone looking to catch a final glimpse of this current X-Men era, while also being faithful to the past few years of mutant storytelling. It helps reinforce the idea of the X-Men being Marvel's most elaborate and extensive house of characters, hopping genres without missing a single beat along the way. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #2 The central rule of Shang-Chi comics, ever since Paul Gulacy arrived on Master of Kung Fu, is to make the action look incredible. The character has been defined by many artists, some legendary and some simply well-suited to the genre. But that's the missing heart of Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War with action sequences where readers could imagine any costumed superhero delivering a montage of generic blows. The issue delivers a couple of interesting twists within an overly familiar plot structure, including an intriguing last page that unfortunately feels entirely disconnected from the larger "Gang War" event. Readers approaching this miniseries as a crossover (which it is, by definition) will find a story in which Spider-Man and Luke Cage have nothing better to do than stalk Shang-Chi through the city and chat about him from the office. In a one crazy night, gang battle across Manhattan scenario, Deadly Hands of Kung Fu seems to be taking place in another reality altogether. Yet it still adds some interesting notes for the character that suggests a better artist and premise could deliver a great future chapter for Shang-Chi. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #8 The Incredible Hulk is firing on all bloody, twisted cylinders. The story inside of Hulk's mind is just as compelling as what's going on in the real world, giving readers multiple storylines to enjoy. The big action set pieces get a little murky for a frame or two, but they don't ever get too complicated to deter a whole lot from what's going on. Marvel doesn't have anything else quite like this right now. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #3 Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld is firmly situated within the tone of the original series from 1984 and reads believably as a sub-story fitting within the final issue's larger structure. That includes many elements that have not aged well with characters detailing their actions in excessive dialogue and rarely misses the most obvious opportunity. Yet the style still possesses some clear charms as it treats B-list villains with sincerity and no ironic humor about their oddities. It's Pat Olliffe's art that really makes Battleworld work as well as it does, though. Stong draftsmanship and a dynamic mix of costumes that haven't lost their appeal in intervening decades creates a grand sense of warm nostalgia paired with genuine skill in its execution. The final page suggests that the story is prepared to deliver an excellent Spider-Man miniseries, even if the extended setup has largely played like a Secret Wars cover band. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGENDS #1 Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 brings legacy to life as some of the universe's most famous black heroes are revisited. From Black Panther to Patriot and Storm, this loving anthology explores the impact these characters have. This emotional debut brings everything from racism to family bonding center stage. So if you've got the time, Marvel's Voices is definitely worth listening to. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGUEL O'HARA: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #5 Man-Thing 2099 is the newest in a long line of Man-Things and other characters that tried to do good and got physically transformed as a result. He does continue the Man-Thing tradition of "burning" his victims with a touch, but this time the burn comes from deleting someone's digital footprint. It's a clever move and lines up with how something like this would behave in the future. Of course, the end of this mini series teases even more adventures for Miguel O'Hara and the rest of the 2099 cast. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-BOY #3 Spider-Boy is simply a homerun for me, and Spider-Boy #3 is a perfect embodiment of all the things I love about the series. This is Dan Slott at his best, delivering delightful comedic banter along with a genuine relatability that worms its way into your heart. In just three issues, Bailey Briggs has become just as important as his Spider-Boy alter-ego, and while his points about being paid are played for comedy, they're also quite valid and create genuine discussions within the issue. Spider-Boy's rogues also feel authentic to the character and the tone of the series, with Killionaire immediately making an impression. That also a major credit to artist Paco Medina and colorist Erick Arciniega, who knock the design out of the park and have a field day with the action figure Adaptoid premise of Toy Soldier. It's used for comedy, action, and heart in equal measure, and the battle itself lives up to the fun that premise guarantees. The Spi-lingual story follows that up brilliantly, delivering a fun and heartwarming story that might not feel as important initially, but still moves an important aspect of the character forward and allows Bailey's empathy and heart to shine. I adore this series, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #4 TSpine-Tingling Spider-Man #4 brings Saladin Ahmed, Juan Ferreyra, and Joe Caramagna's disturbing Spidey tale to its big conclusion, and it's a fitting end to what has been an unexpectedly captivating tale. For starters, this should be the only reference Ferreyra needs for more Spider-Man work. Ferreyra's Spider-Man dazzles at every turn, conveying so much through Spider-Man's eyes alone, and yet his work on the Jackal might be even more impressive, crafting truly terrifying iteration of the longtime villain that rivals just about anything we've previously seen. Then the book jumps to the daylight and somehow stuns even more, and Ahmed punctuates that sequence with a message to the character and the viewer that signifies the trauma Peter experienced will be something he has to carry for the rest of his life. It's that message that hits home throughout the issue, and while it does feel like the final showdown happens rather abruptly, the overall story doesn't outstay its welcome, so it's a bit of a tradeoff. I greatly enjoyed Spine-Tingling Spider-Man, and here's hoping we see another entry somewhere down the line. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #40 In order to thwart The Spark, Aphra took some drastic measures that saw her cutting herself off from her closest allies, though also saw her colliding with a valuable artifact. Despite spending years alienating those closest to her, these actions ended up showing her the ways in which these people impacted her, much to her dismay, she reluctantly accepts that she has a new outlook on what's most important to her. Serving as a sendoff to this run of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, the book is largely told in Aphra's own voice, recounting how Sana Starros and Magna Tolvan left a major impact on her outlook of treasure-hunting and, namely, how they've opened her eyes to the downside of backstabbing everyone around you for your own personal gain. It marks one of the more significant and direct evolutions of the character since we met her years ago, while much of her shifts in attitude were either subtle, indirect, or temporary. While this era of Doctor Aphra is coming to an end, this final issue marks a self-reflective moment for the character that delivers what fans have liked most about the series, which is Aphra's own personality and journey. Regardless of who she encounters along the way or the high-stakes journeys she embarks on or her inclusion in company-wide crossovers, Aphra is always the standout component of any issue and, while we're sad to see this stretch of stories conclude, it also marks a great reset of her status in the galaxy far, far away. Whatever the future might hold for the character, whether she is included in a team-up book or a solo title is relaunched, Aphra is in a better place than ever from both an emotional and narrative standpoint. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #42 Wolverine #42 is a gorefest, plain and simple. I won't dare go into all of the bloody details, but two issues in the "Sabretooth War" is living up to the hype of being Wolverine's most violent event to date. There's a tease for a particular character's death that I don't buy them actually going through with, but expect to see headlines about it until next issue confirms whether or not a particular fan-favorite was taken off the board. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 CODA #5 While, overall, the second volume of Coda hasn't been my thing—there are a lot of elements of the overall story that just didn't gel for me—Coda #5 (the finale) is a genuinely incredible issue in how it takes on the concept of loss. The previous issue implied that Hum and his wife had experienced pregnancy loss and this issue digs into the deep emotions that come with that and how that impacts them as a couple, individually, and the choices that leads them to make about the world they live in and their futures. It's beautiful, it's gut wrenching, and ultimately it is a story about hope and it's one that is very finely crafted. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #7 The Conan character work is what worked so well in the early issues of this series. The more recent issues have excelled at delivering on some fantastic supernatural elements. Conan the Barbarian #7 brings those things together for arguably the most compelling issue of the series so far. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK RIDE #10 Dark Ride stays true to its form in this installment, ramping up both the personal and literal terror to a fascinating degree. Joshua Williamson's script delivers some much-needed conversations between characters, balancing them with a increasingly-compelling sense of dread. Andrei Bressan's art also lends itself well to the narrative at hand, showcasing gore and character growth in equal measure. This issue has me very excited to see what Dark Ride does next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEAD LUCKY #11 Bibi truly is the heart and soul of The Dead Lucky, and the series is at its strongest when she is front and center. That said, The Dead Lucky #11 manages to find a welcome balance between following its lead hero and building out its grander plot, leading to an issue that moves the Bibi forward as a character and Morrow as a villainous force. Writer Melissa Flores has been building to Morrow's villainous takeover since the beginning, and when things hit the fan that step feels earned, and seeing how everyone reacts to the chaos is part of what keeps the intrigue alive. Artist French Carlomagno and colorist Matt Iacono have epic Bibi action sequences down to a science, but it's actually their work inside Bibi's own mind that might be most impressive. Jimmi doesn't quite come across as the monumental threat he's being treated as from a visual standpoint, but hopefully that changes in future issues. What is apparent is the throw down between Morrow and Bibi is going to be epic, and that can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DRIVE LIKE HELL #4 This was definitely not the conclusion I was expecting, but it is fitting. It's usually difficult for comics to properly display cars in action, but Drive Like Hell does it in style, especially when Bobby Ray uses his supernatural car in a chaotic roller derby escape scene. While Heaven and Hell fight for superiority, all the little guys like Bobby Ray care about is driving fast and having fun. You have to respect it. -- Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5 DUKE #2 Duke #2 once again shows its patience by avoiding any direct reference to or appearance from any Transformers. Instead, Duke links back up with Clutch and tries to continue his mission, only for Rock 'n Roll and Stalker to capture them both. While the government conspiracy intrigue might not be as flashy as readers might expect, it's still infinitely better than previous G.I. Joe I've read in the past. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 EDENWOOD #4 Same as it ever was, Everwood continues to be a comic where its narrative and characters don't make a lot of sense but it remains fun to look at and watch unfold. Tony S. Daniel is credited with story and art, delivering some awesome character armor designs and shocking moments of gore, but navigating the web of this story and what almost anything means at any given point isn't easy. Color artist Leonardo Paciarotti elevates Daniel's inks and pencils with great effect, providing some depth to the images and making its nasty splash pages even more gross at times. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 JILL AND THE KILLERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's plain to see there's a conspiracy afoot (as plain as a human foot, really) and, with so many strange and disconnected pieces, it could be an alluring one. But the story built around these questions is too obvious to draw much interest beyond answering those questions. Jill possesses interesting problems but fails to ever inhabit a recognizable reality on multiple levels. So why are we interested in seeking answers? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #33 I have long loved Killadelphia—and to be clear, in Killadelphia #33, I have great love for the parts of this story that are intimate and more focused on individual characters and their experiences—but this strange idea of throwing various iconic Image Comics characters at things (this time, Savage Dragon) doesn't really work. While introducing Savage Dragon definitely injects something a little fresh in this long running story that, at times, does feel a little stagnant, it also doesn't feel like it's connecting to the original concept or the overall heft of things. Visually it looks very cool but at its heart, Killadelphia works best when it is its own story. And right now, it just isn't that. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 LILO & STITCH #1 Lilo and Stitch #1 may distract and amuse very young readers seeking more of the titular character, but those reading it to them or seeking more from the form of children's comics (and literature) will be left wanting. In the first issue from Dynamite, the story re-establishes its core cast of characters, their status quo, and a few key vocabulary words, but all of these elements read like synopsis of the film. Dialogue is used primarily to explain relationships, conflicts, and key ideas that are already familiar to audiences (and every character on the page). Even with a deep appreciation for Stitch and his rescue-dog-like antics, this approach quickly grows tedious. Although the artwork generally captures these characters well—the aliens more so than the humans—it struggles to clearly depict action with lots of close-up and mid-range panels failing to capture scope and motion. The only source of genuine momentum in this first issue comes from a set of outside aliens playing familiar roles of Stitch-kidnappers. Their intervention lays out an intriguing problem in the issue's cliffhanger splash, but the promise of that final twist isn't found in the preceding pages. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #9 The penultimate installment of Local Man's second arc unfolds in a massive but meaningful manner. As Jack's accidental investigation leads him right into Inga's master plan, the script from Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs still manages to keep things entertaining and delightful, with callbacks that longtime readers won't even know they needed. Visually, Seeley and Fleecs approach their respective chapters in a matter that, while not as outwardly gonzo as recent issues, still delivers some inventive aesthetic choices. Local Man continues to impress on basically every level. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 MOON MAN #1 Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi) enlists a host of great collaborators for his new series Moon Man, a fresh take on the superhero that blends not only a unique visual style but the motifs that have defined Cudi's entire musical career. Cudi writes the series alongside Kyle Higgins, which is built on a major hook that will have readers interested in the opening pages. Artist Marco Locati is able to create a fully realized world that blends a graffiti like aesthetic with sci-fi conventions, made even more unique by the eye popping colors of Igor Monti. At its core the story isn't really something you haven't seen before, but the way it's being delivered and the cast of characters all feel fresh. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 ORCS!: THE GIFT #2 This has turned out to be more entertaining that I initially believed. It's fun seeing the different classes of humans, orcs, wolves, elves, gnomes, etc. interacting with another, with new alliances being formed. Even the side adventures involving removing monsters and tracking down unicorn killers is intriguing. You can tell the creative team is having a blast crafting this story, and it should only get better. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 PATHFINDER: WAKE THE DEAD #5 Pathfinder: Wake the Dead ends with both a fight and the reveal that the party was simply a pawn in something greater by a (not so unseen) mastermind. I enjoyed the series and the promise that this group's adventures could continue, although I feel like the series suffered a bit from being too…expansive. It felt like the series tried so hard to fit in so much weirdness from Geb and Nex that it felt like the plot had to move to fit it in, rather than the other way around. Still, the series was a fun showcase of some of Pathfinder's cool settings and that's really what counts. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5