Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/26/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1, X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, and Conan the Barbarian #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #1 Batman Beyond has long been a fan favorite, and DC has continued to explore Terry's future world with quality results over the years. That makes Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 all the more impressive, as DC's latest foray into the future might just be one of the character's best yet. The writing team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing team up with artist Max Dunbar, colorist Sebastian Cheng, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou to create a perfect launching point for new fans that also rewards longtime readers in a satisfying way. The book picks up after Terry has taken down the living Gotham, but the city is still a prominent character, just not in a sentient way. By the way, the city and the underbelly of the city are beautiful, with the blinding neon of topside giving away to the haunting lights of what's below, but the characters within those worlds also give each one its own distinct personality and feel. Meanwhile Terry has rarely felt so layered, and Kyle brilliantly pushes Terry further out of his comfort zone. Whether you're a long time fan or someone looking to start something new, I couldn't recommend Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #3 Batman: The Brave and The Bold #3 opens with a new feature, "Mr. Baseball," from writer Dennis Culver and artist Otto Schmidt. While fans may find themselves aching for more of "The Winning Card," this interlude delivers a vicious new antagonist with the name and stylings of a Silver Age villain. Schmidt's style carries the fast-paced action well and the premise behind Mr. Baseball makes him perfectly suited to a one-and-done mystery exactly like the one presented here. "Down With the Kings" provides its best installment to date as the story begins revealing its broader conspiracy and provides the team with their gnarliest foe yet in a particularly gruesome action sequence. "Order of the Black Lamp" is the most indulgently designed contribution and readers will find plenty to appreciate in Javier Rodríguez's depiction of the climax, even if the final note leaves the story seeming incomplete. The final entry for this third outing seems designed to pitch an Elseworlds miniseries as Jorge Molina's best pages are centered on presenting an urban fantasy vision of Gotham in the midst of a brief and all too familiar origin. The Brave and The Bold continues to curate an outstanding array of talent in an anthology bound to please any Batman fan. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS #2 Knight Terrors #2 is a case of a comic that doesn't really know exactly what it's trying to do all built on a premise stretched so thin that the holes get bigger and bigger every page. The issue tries to give some backstory and some context for the Nightmare Stone—which, again, feels like the cheesiest and least sensical plot device ever—but it's really just a paper thin excuse to involve Sandman for reasons that make no sense. The issue just jumps from flashback to dream sequence to flashback and back again, disrupting any momentum the story could have, and then tries to some how loop it all back to Deadman and his weird "pick me" agenda of it all. Add to that that none of what is being set up here seems to carry with any of the rest of the event and what you've got is sort of a weird, jumbled mess that tries to be quippy but spooky and deep, but thrilling and fails at all of it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: ACTION COMICS #1 While as an event series, the tie ins for Knight Terrors have no consistency whatsoever, Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1 is actually really fantastic and is probably the best one of the whole event thus far. There are two stories, one from Leah Williams centering around Power Girl and it is just another bit of evidence that confirms Williams is the absolute perfect person to be writing the character, as the story drags the character through nearly ever facet of her life and history and preys upon her deepest insecurities in a way that genuinely feels like nightmares – the teams delving into Batman's bad dreams should take note. The second story, from Philip Kennedy Johnson, is a bit more slower paced and centery around Superboy, Steel, and the kids with the watching of a horror movie as a device, but it's really brilliantly put together, giving both stories a tone that is exactly the right kind of unsettling a tie in like this needs. DC #2 (Photo: DC) KNIGHT TERRORS: DETECTIVE COMICS #1 Knight Terrors: Detective Comics has some very impressive art in a very strange and horrific nightmare story. As someone who doesn't follow the main "Knight Terrors" events, I'm not really sure if Jim Gordon's nightmare involving a grotesque facsimile of Batman attacking Gotham is necessary reading for the event. However, the artwork by Riccardo Federici is top-notch and gorgeous. In a lot of ways, it reminds me a bit of JH Williams III's artwork mixed with a touch of HR Giger. Truly fantastic stuff – Federici needs a top-tier comic ASAP. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: HARLEY QUINN #1 Another "Knight Terrors" tie-in where it seems like the rules don't really apply across the titles, Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1 takes the approach that because Harley is "crazy" she doesn't really have any nightmares, that her craziness has already seen her confront everything so instead she gets to just meddle with the multiverse instead. While it's a convenient way to more or less just avoid "Knight Terrors" entirely, the reality is it's just bad storytelling. It leans too hard into the idea of "crazy" for Harley, making her a very one-dimensional character but by then just having her mess around with the multiverse, that also just doesn't really make any sense except to fill space and put her on zany adventures in what is supposed to be some sort of somber exploration of fear and self. The backup story is also a bit rough and confusing, though it mostly suffers from being a high concept that needs more space to play out and both stories over all suffer from just bad art – particularly Ben Templesmith's work in the backup story. This is just a rough, rough issue and further cements that no one knows what they're doing with Harley. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: TITANS #1 "Knight Terrors" remains an interesting crossover in DC Comics' arsenal, taking the opportunity to show the worst nightmares of the comic book universe's heroes and villains. Like many tie-ins, a crossover event will have its hits and misses, with the latest featuring the Titans being somewhere in-between. Based on the number of heroes that make up the team, we unfortunately don't get as much time to really dive into the interesting terrors presented here, especially with Starfire and Donna Troy. Perhaps the most noteworthy was Beast Boy's nightmare, presented as the most harrowing thanks to his lovable nature. The issue's conclusion loses a lot of its "oomph" not due to the creators themselves, but the decision to use the conclusion as the cover of the issue itself, lessening its impact. If you're a fan of the Titans, this might be worth your time to explore their psyches a bit more, but otherwise, it might be a tie-in worth skipping if you're not a "Knight Terrors" completionist. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 POISON IVY: UNCOVERED #1 It's a little hard to critique something like Poison Ivy: Uncovered #1 because it's really just a very nice collection of variant covers from the first year of the current ongoing series sprinkled with a little bit of well-written monologuing/dialoguing from Pam (and guest Harley Quinn) sort of guiding the reader through the story to now. It makes for a nice sort of guide to the covers and keeps things interesting in what is otherwise just a well-curated art collection that covers a strong variety of different approaches to Poison Ivy and the series to date. There's nothing groundbreaking here, but as these sorts of collections go, this one in particular is very nice and well-executed. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor #1 reaffirms Hitch's place in comics and is worth reading, if only to see his depiction of grandiose Superman adventures. Yet the underlying premise proves far weaker than it appears on the cover. Superman's approach to this conundrum only envisions a world in which he and Luthor matter, even as it depicts a sprawling globe filled with individuals in Hitch's iconic style. It ignores the sticky nature of this premise in order to barrel ahead without addressing the conflicts and interests that may interest readers more than the fate of a fictional villain. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 Disregard the number in this review's title; one of the great joys of reading Amazing Spider-Man is seeing one of superhero comics' longest-running sagas continued. The Amazing Spider-Man #30 is a testament to how legacies can empower these serials and carve out new stories building upon the past, and it does so in a very fun fashion. The conclusion featuring three of Spidey's greatest foes (four if you count Ock's old arms separately) makes it clear that they've all grown—nearly all reformed—and that makes for a better story. The heroes, including the likes of J. Jonah Jameson and Norman Osborn, express empathy and new perspectives that make them seem more relevant than the hundreth iteration of their more familiar stories. They also frame Doctor Octopus in a far more sympathetic light as his own path to reform was stolen from him, although it creates the opportunity for an outrageous showdown. The dueling arms between Spidey and Ock fill pages with bombastic action that Ed McGuinness delivers with outstanding style. The thoughtful sentiments and character growth are evident throughout the issue, but only take a down-to-earth tone in the final few pages (to excellent effect). Building upon now-classic stories ranging from Green Goblin's earliest victories through Superior Spider-Man, it's clear this vision of Amazing Spider-Man is creating a very bright future for the series and character, alike. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #3 It can be challenging to create an adversary worthy of a group as powerful as The Avengers, but Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, Federico Blue, and Cory Petit are off to a stellar start so far. The spotlight is firmly centered on this new threat in Avengers #3, as fans get to know the Ashen Combine and the extent of their powerful abilities. Avengers #1 captured those classic assembling the team vibes and elements, and issue #3 follows suit with what feels like a classic Avengers set piece, filled with grand stakes, powerful foes, and the surge of hope and safety when an Avenger meets that threat head-on. This is only furthered by the lovely work of Villa and Blee, who bring a distinct energy and threat to each member of the The Ashen Combine. The villains were clearly created with the Avengers' abilities in mind, but that's what makes their eventual collision and the tease of more to come so satisfying. MacKay is utilizing the team's varied skillset while also exploring the interpersonal and leadership dynamics that come with leading a team of leaders, kings, and powerhouses. Carol and T'Challa's exchanges are especially great, and while a few pieces of dialogue try a bit too hard, it's a small hiccup in an otherwise excellent issue, and I can't wait to see these bigger than life battles play out when Avengers #4 hits. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 AVENGERS BEYOND #5 And with this final issue, perhaps the worst comic book of the year comes to an end. Thanks to the writing and art used in this mini-series, I still am not quite sure what the point of this Avengers story was, or how it was all supposed to come together around the Beyonder. Ultimately, this series never justified its existence and its poor plodding was joined by poor artwork that made this an extremely easy series to recommend that no one pick up. Avengers Beyond is a sloppy, confusing mess that should have never seen the light of day. Avoid at all costs. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1 out of 5 COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5 Cosmic Ghost Rider #5 puts a twist on our favorite interstellar destroyer. At last, we learned why a horde of riders are out for Frank, and it turns out the man is the piece they've been missing for so long. As for Frank, well – Cosmic Ghost Rider wants nothing more than to settle a debt, and his issue ends with the man seemingly passing his powerful torch to another. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #3 There's a video game sort of logic that pervades symbiote-centered comics as the muck occasionally shaped like characters endlessly reforms itself amidst waves of action. That continues in Cult of Carnage: Misery #3. The new villain Madness is more comical than threatening with a rainbow of symbiote faces forming appendages across his chest. As they battle Liz Allan, it seems like the series' protagonist is largely absent from her own tye-dye suit as events happen to her. Splashes lie flat on the page and are best characterized as odd. Yet a new symbiotic sort of villain promises less messiness in what's to come, so maybe the next issue will be better. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #3 Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider #3 is where this story begins to crumble under the weight of its nostalgia. Though the series has been packed to the brim with fun Easter eggs paying homage to the stories of yesteryear, the non-existent plot has finally grown stagnant. While this issue is a tremendous tribute to the stories that have come before, it does nothing to propel the tale or its characters forward. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL & ECHO #3 Daredevil & Echo #3 certainly cranks up the action this issue, but it still struggles to find anything interesting for its modern day characters to do. Marvel #2 DEADPOOL #9 Deadpool #9 delivers one hell of a gut punch. Since Alyssa Wong's Deadpool run first began, it felt like she was setting up Wade for yet another heartbreak with Valentine Vuong. But this issue decides to put all her cards on the table, revealing her connection and hatred for the Horned Emperor. But Deadpool's fight with the mysterious figure comes at a terrible cost, meaning we're probably getting the heart-wrenching conclusion next issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #16 Ghost Rider #16 functions like a ghost story told by a campfire with a narrator detailing the narrative of a mysterious hitchhiker who crosses paths with all three of Marvel's most prominent Ghost Riders. The concept makes for an intriguing one-shot, especially with the tightly paralleled trio of stories providing plenty of material to reflect the broad strokes of this new villain's origin. When the hitchhiker's nature and goals are revealed, it's an especially gruesome twist that makes for some excellent horror, but the artwork can't bear the load of these sequences. Gory elements of dismemberment and exposed muscle underwhelm expectations and cannot make the revelations of this harrowing antagonist's nature as impactful as they ought to be. Readers will be left anticipating the reappearance of this hitchhiker, which makes the upcoming crossover with Wolverine a bit more interesting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 HALLOWS' EVE #5 Hallows' Eve #5 concludes the anti-heroine's first solo outing, but also makes it clear why she'll be returning in both an upcoming annual and one-shot. Her showdown with goons armed by the many magical masks in her bag provides the biggest display of this colorful powerset in the entire series before delivering a final showdown with Maxine Danger. The shape of the plot is familiar, but it provides every element well and carves out space for a few surprises by the end. Janine's victim from the very first issue (i.e. the guard-turned-werewolf) is given plenty of space to experience their own story that enhances Janine's own perspective and development; minor characters are provided the space they need to appear human in a familiar pattern for figures like Janine Godbe. Her development from villain to antihero is earned in the climax of this adventure and sets the stage for much more fun to come with writer Erica Schultz. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLCAT #5 Hellcat's finale culminates as meaningfully and bizarrely as Patsy Walker deserves. As Patsy backslides into being Demonic Hellcat once again, she discovers the truth about the series' murder mystery—and about herself—that completely changes the game. While the ending leaves Patsy on a surprising footing, it's also an incredibly profound one, further proving Christopher Cantwell's knack for writing her. Alex Lins' art is a perfect match to that, getting even more surreal, but heartfelt, as the issue goes allong. I'm incredibly sad that this journey for Hellcat is over, but it was absolutely an excellent one. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 I AM IRON MAN #5 The final issue of I Am Iron Man is easily among its best, providing a gripping tale of invention, action, and Tony Stark's own hubris. As Tony navigates an increasingly-complex situation, Murewa Ayodele's script not only provides room for charming banter, but for some spine-tingling reveals regarding Tony's tech. Dotun Akande's art is equally-excellent, particularly in the use of panel composition, and in conveying a lifetime of emotion in a single expressiveless panel of Tony's helmet. While I Am Iron Man has now come to a close, you definitely owe it to yourself to check out the journey – or at very least, this issue. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #2 Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein have teamed up for what is easily the raddest book currently being published by Marvel Comics. The Incredible Hulk #2 dives even further into the southern horror and chilling religious ties that were only teased in the first issue. On top of that, Banner is as interesting as he's ever been, and his relationship with Hulk has taken some great notes from Eddie Brock and Venom. Marvel #3 PREDATOR #5 The latest arc of Marvel's new Predator comics comes to a very quick close. After building up the events with major twists and turns, writer Ed Brisson manages to put a bow on things very fast in the final issue, perhaps too fast. Artist Netho Diaz, collaborating with inker Belardino Brabo and colorist Erick Arciniega, deliver some gruesome imagery here, as one might expect from a finale, the kind of gory art that Predator fans dream of seeing. It's a fast ending, but a satisfying one, and where the path ahead is clearly marked once again. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 SHE-HULK #15 She-Hulk, in its finale, delivers on all of the promise contained, not only in the current story "Girl Can't Help It," but the entire series to date; it is funny, thrilling, dramatic, action-packed, romantic, and sincere across that entire range. She-Hulk's final confrontation with Scoundrel sets up a conflict that pulls in every aspect of her life in some way. Whether it's the understated humor of Punch Club or a twist from one of Jennifer Walter's patent cases, the issue delivers on every page for readers of the previous 14 issues. An amusing new antagonist expands the scope beyond Scoundrel in a useful manner, although the sprawling action implied by the repeated use of "horde" is not managed well by Genolet's character-centric style. Yet at the heart of this neatly woven grand finale plot rests the series' beating heart: She-Hulk and Jack of Hearts romance. The way in which this story's love triangle is concluded in the final few pages is a soaring feat that will have all but the hardest hearts smiling from ear to ear. The only big disappointment in this finale is that She-Hulk won't be on the stands in August, but expect Sensational She-Hulk to be the best new Marvel Comics series to arrive this fall. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SILK #3 The new Silk series is able to find a right blend of dream world and real world antics in its latest issue. Artist IG Guara, with help from colorist Ian Herring, manages to combine the aesthetics that readers associate with Silk but stretch them into new territory as the dream takes on a pirate motif. Series writer Emily Kim introduces some elements to the story that at first appear to be a little too convenient, but in the end they bring the issue to a more interesting place than the previous ones were able to manage with their own conclusions. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #2 Following Pavitr Prabhakar's debut in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, a new series focusing on Spider-Man: India seemed like a smart move for Marvel. Unfortunately, this new series is too entrenched in presenting a "Spider-Man story" rather than one that shows off the strengths of this alternate wall-crawler. This series simply plays it too safe and it almost feels as though you could have swapped out Pivitr and his new take on the Lizard with the original iterations and not miss a beat in the mean time, minus a few tweaks. This feels like a Spider-Man story that we've seen all too many times before and by not breaking the wheel, misses out of some exciting territory for Prabhakar in the process. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #4 The first story in this book brings to an end Jason Aaron's highly anticipated return to Star Wars and, much like his story in the previous three issues, this final installment reminds us why he has been one of the best to ever do it in the realm of Star Wars comics. Vader is ruthless, exacting, and strategic in all of his schemes, with every setback only allowing him to learn from such an experience to make sure it never happens again. After the conclusion to Aaron's story, we see a bit more of an ambitious tale from Steve Orlando about Vader becoming infected on an alien planet, and while the story itself is exciting enough, the art from Paul Davidson might be the best execution of the black, white, and red theme in the whole series. Between Vader's black armor and red blade, these colors often dominate any scene he's in, with Davidson's art finding new ways to use these contrasts to make for some truly stunning artwork that's both frightening and beautiful. The final story sees Vader coming to Hoth and facing off against a gang of wampas, and while the experience itself is entertaining enough, and does fall in line with the tone of this miniseries, it doesn't really do much outside of "Vader fights wampas." Understandably, that's an exciting showdown to watch, but given the inherent potential of the entire Black, White, & Red series, it felt like an underwhelming sendoff. Had these three stories in the final issue had even been rearranged to create a different dynamic for the reader, this issue could have been the best the miniseries has to offer, and while still engaging and intimidating, sends us off slightly underwhelmed, given how much the book has offered over the last few months and the talented creators involved. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON TWO #2 In hopes of finding more Mandalorians, Din Djarin accepts to transport a woman across the galaxy in hopes of reuniting her with her husband and giving her eggs a shot at survival. As things tend to go in this franchise, this is easier said than done, as a run-in with The New Republic forces them to touch down on an icy planet, which is the least of their worries when it comes to hatching eggs. In comparison to the live-action version of this story, the "Frog Lady" doesn't hold quite as much charm when she's illustrated as opposed to being brought to life in an endearingly absurd way, but her exotic look shines through, as does the frigid locale that is visited in this chapter of Din Djarin's journey. Especially given how many episodes and issues of the series are spent in dusty and arid environments, this chapter gets all of the major narrative points across as the art helps break up the monotony of the otherwise straightforward adaptation of the Disney+ show. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STORM #3 While it's easy to appreciate what its creators are attempting to do with Storm, something still feels not quite right with this throwback to 1980s era X-Men. While known for its soap opera vibe, the X-Men here feel petty in their interpersonal conflicts and wider concerns. Professor X feels more pedantic than ever, and everyone else seems to be their least mature versions of themselves. With so much of the issue spent on a poolside argument, it's hard nto to dwell on that aspect of the issue, but at least the artwork brings some real emotion to the proceedings, and the mystery villain remains interesting. Marvel #4 (Photo: Marvel Comics) ULTIMATE INVASION #2

Other Publishers #1 007: FOR KING AND COUNTRY #4 007: King and Country #4 forces James Bond to question whether he's put his trust in the right people. There are no clear answers for Bond, and lots of talking things through, but when the action hits it is brutal and brash in all the right ways. The art is stylish and retro, seemingly going for the vibe achieved by Darwyn Cooke in his Parker adaptations, and the colors shift appropriately from mood to mood. Even for a relative neophyte to Bond's canon, King and Country has enough attractive flair to make it an enjoyable read and energetic reading experience. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ALICE NEVER AFTER #1 Alice Never After kickstarts this week with a new issue, and it checks on Boom's gritty retelling of Lewis Carol's classic tale. With Alice free from prison, she is now stuck in her imaginary world while her sister tries desperately to bring Alice back. All the while, things begin going wild in Alice's fantasy as friends such as the rabbit start acting strangely. And by the end of issue #1, fans will be left wondering where Alice's journey will take her. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #2 Tenement #2 is at its best when it gets weird, when artist Andrew Sorrentino is able to play with the form of paneling and when the mundane world the characters live in is transported into something completely alien and hellish. The latest issue suffers a bit from getting to that point, with some peculiar staging when the story is still in its regular stages. With things finally in an interesting place the next issue seems poised to be its best, but the story is already half over with only two left, and no real sign of where things are going. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 BRZRKR: POETRY OF MADNESS #1 While readers of BRZRKR know the end of Unute's story, much of his past remains a mystery and that's what BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness seeks to fill in with mixed success. In terms of art, the sort of one-short special follows very much in the same vein as the series before it and is bloody and graphic without being too gore-filled. What it excels at here is the more fantasy and mythological elements that elevates the story, which is good because the story is just a little lacking, trying to merge a story of Atlantis with a Cthulu tale all while giving some sort of outsider's insight on Unute, all with mixed result. There's a lot of things that try to intersect but don't quite catch and the story leans a little too hard on contemporary vibes, for lack of a better term, in a story clearly set in the ancient past. It's, on the whole, a book that works for BRZRKR fans but probably isn't going to make much sense for new readers. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Titan's debut issue of Conan the Barbarian may not be the very best we've seen from Conan over the years, but it's much closer to the character's best than his worst. It's a strong, if uneven first issue that plants the seeds for some exciting adventures ahead. -- Charlie Ridgley Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CREED: THE NEXT ROUND #2 With the premise established already, Creed: The Next Round #2 uncovers new ground and delivers a stronger second round. Although there are no arranged fights here, the second outing delivers much more conflict as Amara seeks out her aunt as a trainer and Adonis seeks out new acquisitions for his growing company. Both tap into the history of the Creed clan and offer fans of the films (Rocky and Creed franchises, alike) new material and robust drama. Amara's Aunt Artemis, nicknamed "The Butcher" when she was a fighter, provides a pivotal new figure whose strained relationship with Adonis is both understandable and in need of resolution. She provides a perspective that enhances Amara's and their flashbacks and training sequences look quite good. Adonis' receives a much-needed sub-plot as a mysterious figure is set to oppose his own ambitions, as well. Creed: The Next Round is on the upswing and seems ready to continue developing an interesting set of new characters in this boxing saga. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE DEAD LUCKY #7 Bibi's life never fails to get a bit more complicated, though that only makes things more compelling for those reading along, and Dead Lucky #7 fits that bill perfectly. There's a palpable thrill in watching Bibi just be a badass and one of the best at what she does, and artist French Carlomagno and colorist Matt Iacono know how to maximize those sequences with big action and even bigger colors. Between the set pieces, writer Melissa Flores explores the price of peace and the toll grief and regret can have on someone, even someone as powerful as Bibi. A discussion between Bibi and Maria is easily one of the deeper conventions in the issue, and it will be interesting to see where Bibi as a character goes from here. Other Publishers #2 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #4

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth finally unveils the central conflict of its story, defining what the eponymous "Dragon Tooth" is and how it is poised to cause all sorts of disruptions for a solar system only recently returned to peace. That clarity is valuable and leads to the first notable action of the comics adaptation in an intense spacebound battle. However, comics proves to be a poor fit for the science-informed, space battle aesthetics of The Expanse, which worked splendidly on television. With such large distances all set against a black abyss, it's difficult to visualize the dynamics between vessels leaving much of the logic to dialogue. While readers can discern the ultimate outcomes, the journey to them is less than thrilling on the page. Yet the new intrigues and clarity of broader political conflicts here are sufficient to keep a fan of the television series, like myself, hooked. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE GIMMICK #5 The Gimmick is racing towards a conclusion in its next issue that it doesn't quite feel prepared for. The characters are still largely deciding who or what they want to be and there's very little of the story remaining. Five issues in we should have some idea as to who these people are, but only one or two have actually shown real consistency. A little less story in the early issues would've helped this penultimate installment feel a little less rushed and chaotic. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 INDIGO CHILDREN #5 Indigo Children continues to be a case of style over substance, essentially a prolonged action movie sequence in search of even a shred of emotional resonance and reconfigured into comic book form. On the upside, at least the style is delivered more competently this time around. Where previous issues included some baffling layouts, Indigo Children #5 includes some slick page designs and capable use of insets to bring attention to details on a larger landscape (though they do not suggest any movement in time, as the best artists often manage to convey with such tools). But the while the sheen is there, it still reads like a lot of attractively drawn noise with little weight for readers to latch onto. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 KLIK KLIK BOOM #2 Klik Klik Boom #2 continues the story of Sprout in spectacular fashion as the comic molds itself into one of the most inventive stories of the year. Wagner's duel-timeline script opens the writer up to a delightful balance of storytelling opportunities, allowing readers to examine the protagonist across all of time in a single issue. Though Dabb's lines are traditionally better when there's action aplenty, the gun fight here is expansive enough that only the couple of pages it takes place on are impactful enough. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #110 "Darkest Hour" is set to live up to its name, and while the event has been building for a few months now, the event really gets underway in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #110. Writer Melissa Flores gets the ball rolling in a big way in the official prelude, moving all the pieces into place and putting the Rangers in a substantial hole right away. The continued evolution of Mistress Vile is a sight to behold, as the character has never felt more lethal, so much so that at times it feels like the Rangers are truly outclassed for the first time in a while. The scope of the story is impressive, with artist Simona Di Gianfelice and colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez giving the battles an epic feel and a sense of mounting dread as things become more dire. That said, the sequences involving Mistress Vile are some of the best in the issue, and her spells and abilities have rarely looked this good. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #110 gets "Darkest Hour" off to a thrilling start, and Power Rangers fans better buckle up for quite the ride. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 MONSTRESS #46 Monstress #46 is a fairly dense issue, as many are, but a lot of the individual bits of the story come together here and it feels like the issue is a massive turning point for everyone involved on Golga. Ren discovers that they are critical to getting everyone out safely, the tensions between the Monstra are higher than ever, and Maika makes a massive discover that could change just about everything and not necessarily in a good way. 