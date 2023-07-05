Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/5/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, Captain America #750, and Swan Songs #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #5 The plot comes first in Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #5 and it effectively establishes the mainstream connection between writer Tom Taylor's long-running Injustice saga and the central continuity of DC Comics. Fans of Injustice and its various spin-offs will certainly be excited to see a new chapter unfold, especially after the events of this issue which upend the status quo of that conflict. However, plot only carries a story so far and those not invested in a decade of video game-based spinoffs may find this issue lacking. Jon Kent and various DC icons discuss their stratagems and provide quick moments of characterization, although many come across as forced with little space to breathe. Jon Kent's rush to do battle is based on a superficial understanding of good and evil as a construct for fighting in superhero comics as the actual nature of this world and solutions for improving it are relegated in the face of more punching. For those interested in knowing what happens next, Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #5 delivers more, but there's not much to be valued beyond the plotting. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: BATMAN #1 While the idea of a villain who is using dreams as a way to find its bounty—in this case the very Macguffin-sounding Nightmare Stone—is interesting, virtually everything else about Knight Terrors: Batman #1 misses the mark. Framed around the idea that the heroes are presented with their darkest fears, the issue plunges Bruce into predictable and cliche territory with the death of his parents and therein lies the entire problem of this book. Bruce facing his parents death has been done, well, to death. There's nothing original here, no meat on the bone as it were to pick, nothing new to mine. It's boring and it makes for a weak exploration. It also feels like just a massive misstep for Joshua Williamson. Williamson has previously seemed to understand Bruce/Batman, but this story reads like he has no idea who the character is. Bruce has long since moved away from his parents' death being his worst nightmare and by diving into this and using it as the gateway to the horrors of Bruce's mind, it just feels lazy and underinformed. The art here isn't great either. As for the backup story? It's just as messy. This one just isn't worth the time. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: BLACK ADAM #1 The very nature of a 2-month event filled with 2-issue miniseries is fraught and the problems with that publication model are immediately apparent in Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1. The issue opens with a brief description of the premise for "Knight Terrors" that provides little context for what follows as Black Adam is shifted from one assault by ghastly, unidentified assailants to the next. It appears that the first action sequence occurs immediately before Adam is drawn into a supernatural slumber, but the nature of that slumber or Adam's objectives are never clarified. Instead, dream logic serves to move the story forward as oddity is heaped upon oddity without ever cohering into an understandable plot. Only the final page, featuring the arrival of Batman, suggests that a story will emerge in the second half. The incoherent nature of this nightmare-fueled script is joined by artwork that typically qualifies as serviceable with nightmare creatures and settings that are recognizable but never particularly intimidating. As a result it's difficult to find a single hook for this particular outing of "Knight Terrors" as it seems entirely unrelated to Black Adam's current stories, the central story of "Knight Terrors," or any distinct aesthetic value. Knight Terrors: Black Adam primarily serves to remind readers what they're missing with Priest's Black Adam on hiatus. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: FIRST BLOOD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The DC Universe is at the horizon of Knight Terrors, a new line-wide event that brings horror to the forefront of every superhero's vision. It kicks off in Knight Terrors: First Blood by writer Joshua Williamson, artist Howard Porter, colorist Brad Anderson, and letterer Troy Peteri, and it's a stellar primer of what fans can expect from the event. The MVP of the issue is fan favorite Deadman who shines in every single exchange and appearance providing a welcome prism through which to view the DC trinity. Porter and Anderson's styles are a perfect companion for the creepier scenarios at play, and the set pieces themselves offer a number of creative opportunities. First Blood is fittingly a perfect place to start and in more ways than one. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: POISON IVY #1 Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1 understands the assignment when it comes to delivering on the idea of taking its characters into their worst nightmare and, as has been true with G. Willow Wilson's overall work on Poison Ivy, it does so by taking an unflinching and uncomfortable look at reality. Ivy's nightmare isn't a typical nightmare. It's a hellscape of perfection because, as the issue suggests, sometimes the dream is the actual nightmare. What makes this truly sing, however, is that this isn't just a story about Pam. Janet from HR is here, too, and the real horror is in watching Pam sort of give into the false perfection, giving up a piece of herself for someone else's "happiness". There's a lot to unpack in that, the idea that we sell our own souls for those we love. This issue feels like it's on the very edge of some insightful psychological horror and examination all at the same time and it's fascinating. The only thing sort of making it a little less than outstanding is the art which isn't quite there, but it does have an unsettling quality that works well enough. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) KNIGHT TERRORS: RAVAGER #1 In a breezy gut punch of an issue, "Knight Terrors" finds a clever way to reckon with Rose Wilson's place in the DC Universe. Ed Brisson's script unfolds with the relatively-simple chaos of a dream, building to a "twist" that isn't impossible to spot, but is still intriguing nonetheless. It also helps that Ravager's journey, and attempt to reconcile her traumatic past under Deathstroke, is cathartic to experience, with Dexter Soy's angular art making you feel every slice of a blade or unspeakable horror. This might not yet be one of the biggest chapters of the "Knight Terrors" story, but it still boasts a lot of promise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: THE JOKER #1 It's not difficult to figure out the biggest nightmare for the Clown Prince of Crime if you've been following the Joker's exploits, but what Matthew Rosenberg is able to do with the "Knight Terrors" crossover works to create an entertaining and interesting answer to the Joker's deepest fear. Joker losing Batman is one thing, but the villain having his arch-rival die in one of the most undignified ways possible, that Joker isn't even responsible for, is the icing on the cake. Seeing Joker attempting to live an ordinary nine-to-five life is rife with possibilities and Rosenberg and Raffaele do an excellent job navigating this scenario with a twist. Tie-In books always create a difficult tight rope to walk for the characters involved, but this "Knight Terrors" offering feels like one of the strongest entries of the bunch thanks to its killer premise and often-times hilarious character study of the Harlequin of Hate. If there's one "Knight Terrors" book you should give a read, it's probably this one. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #3 Following his inevitable betrayal and beatdown, Christopher Smith gets back on his feet in hilarious fashion in the pages of Peacemaker Tries Hard! #3. As he prepares to take on The Brain and retrieve Bruce Wayne, Peacemaker encounters two sets of DC Comics characters accurately described as Z-listers. They make for two very different confrontations, each of which deliver Kyle Starks' signature combination of action and humor in brutal sequences that make each fatality or bone-crushing impact land with a laugh. Artist Steve Pugh proves, once again, to be an excellent fit for this tone as he seamlessly delivers action and humor in the same panel, including some close ups that are bound to evoke belly laughs. There are a couple of instances in which tall panels result in a confusion reading order, but overall Peacemaker Tries Hard! continues to present itself in outstanding fashion with some of the most expressive characters in DC Comics' current line. With the stage set for Peacemaker's revenge mission, this miniseries feels like it's only getting started even after three hard-hitting issues. I can't wait to see where it goes next. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 STEELWORKS #2 Much like the premiere episode of John Henry Irons and Natasha Irons new series, the same strengths and weaknesses remain. Steelworks is able to truly excel when focusing on the relationship between the Irons' clan, their unique mission, and the tense discussion with the Super Family about working toward Metropolis no longer needing a Super Family. Where Steelworks struggles is in its antagonists, and while its main "phasing" villain gets a much needed remake in garnering a new costume and moniker, there's little meat on the bone for either the Silver Mist or his benefactor. If I had to choose between this and the first issue, I would say this edges out Steelworks #1 thanks in part to its interesting character back and forths and much stronger conclusion. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Captain America #750 is bittersweet, as someone who's been enjoying both Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth and must see them end here, but this special issue only reinforces what I loved about both series. Marvel has already announced a new Captain America series for Steve Rogers, and my hope is Sam Wilson will get another title to call his own, because as Captain America #750 demonstrates, he definitely deserves it. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1 The bridge between Carol Danvers' newly-completed and upcoming solo series kicks off in a wordy, but relatively intriguing fashion. As Carol Danvers is throw into an unconventional new cosmic conflict, Ann Nocenti's script allows for some always-welcome new angles to her personal life, and a self-aware take on the character's pop culture impact in recent years. While the end result is slightly cluttered, Paolo Villanelli's art has some inspired moments, and the narrative is solid enough to pique my curiosity going forward. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CLOBBERIN' TIME #5 With the Psychopomp's plans laid out and his final opposition assembled, there are few surprises to be found in Clobberin' Time #5 as it plays out its thread. That makes for an enjoyable reading experience with familiar humor and an abundance of style evidenced in earlier issues. Yet at this point the reason to continue reading is Steve Skroce's depictions of The Thing and his gnarly confrontation with a nigh-omnipotent being. Doctor Doom's redacted face and Tuvah Tu's battle scars are a distraction from another excruciating rock/skin-peeling endeavor, although it's the sort of action that begins to feel played out after the prior four issues. As it stands, Clobberin' Time #5 wraps up its own plot neatly and provides a fine showcase for Ben Grimm as an icon of superhero comics and unforgettable character in dialogue and spirit, but it also makes clear that there's not much left to be mined from this particular version of The Thing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #13 Daredevil #13 features Matt Murdock's "final battle" as he descends into Hell to save the souls of his best friend and others condemned by The Hand. There's an epic majesty evidenced in Marco Checchetto's artwork as it depicts a sprawling vision of Hell defined by tall towers and staircases that hearken back to epic poetry. It makes for a grand spectacle as Daredevil, now garbed in white, battles The Beast's enormous form. Yet the nature of this battle between a man and devils is largely metaphorical as the series is so far removed from Daredevil's typical setting and abilities. With Matthew already dead, there's a lack of tension surrounding this conflict as it plays out. It's only in the final few pages, especially the issue's stunning cliffhanger removed from the warm colors of Hell, that the issue finds its grounding and delivers an appropriate set up for next month's big finale. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #5 Unabashedly mystical, Doctor Strange #5 features a who's who of Marvel magic and it's a true sight to see. There's no denying Strange is at his best when he's shouting non-sensical spells that break the borders of each panel, and there's plenty of that to be had here. Even without the major twist at the end, this issue checks all of boxes of a killer Doctor Strange comic. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4 At the end, I don't really know what the point of Edge of Spider-Verse was. Was it just random Spider stories? Was it meant to be some connected web as the final story in this final issue sort of tries to suggest? In either case, the series never really succeeded and this issue sort of is a pretty strong example why. The first story, featuring Dream-Spider is weird, but interesting (B. Earl and Taboo do a great job writing this.) "The Spider-Reporter of Earth-1755" is a hot mess which is sad considering Daniel Kibblesmith is usually a lot of fun and while "Charging Station" isn't bad, it just feels really out of the blue. Everything here is just really uneven and for this to be a web, it's all just very untethered. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 EXTREME VENOMVERSE #4 Extreme Venomverse #4 assembles an outstanding collection of creators to tell three distinctive short stories, all of which manage to hit their respective marks. Peach Momoko's "Bloom of Doom" is a gorgeous, silent exploration of Venom's corruption leaching into the earth and transforming nature into something toxic. While Momoko builds upon Venom lore to tell the story, it functions as a metaphor for environmental destruction that plays upon Venom's violent imagery to splendid effect. "The Teeth of Beasts" sets up a "noir" version of Venom in which Eddie Brock is a Catholic priest using his alien gift to justify his often terrible actions. Although this is, by far, the most straightforward spin on an alternate Venom, the story has plenty of teeth and offers readers a nasty retelling of Brock's origins that would lead to an intriguing crossover with Spider-Man Noir. The final installment blends the best elements of the first two in "Sparkle and Shine" as writer Alyssa Wong develops a magical girl version of Venom named Necroko who is splendidly depicted with vibrant humor by Ken Niimura. Every page turn is a delight as the story presents Necroko, a delightful fusion of lethal protector and shojo protagonist, unleashing her abilities at school. With three distinct stories and styles all playing upon the same character concept in very different fashion, Extreme Venomverse makes a case for itself to be enjoyed by comics readers of all stripes. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #9 The first two pages of Fantastic Four #9 read as disconnected from the tense cliffhanger readers were left with in Fantastic Four #8. However, it works to splendidly set the stage for an issue focused on Alicia Masters-Grimm, her unique perspective on the Fantastic Four, and how comics interact with vision-related disabilities. What follows is a frantic confrontation with Xargorr that pushes Alicia alongside the Invisible Woman and Human Torch to attempt fantastic new stratagems as they battle The Thing and Mr. Fantastic. Throughout the issue, all three of the team mates with their memories intact enact clever ideas that play out with a genuine sense of spectacle on the page. Metatextual adjustments, including a page depicting Alicia's perspective, contribute to the action rather than distracting from it. When all is resolved, this small town battle against a global conqueror reads in a very satisfying fashion and leaves readers anticipating more adventures like this in the future. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN #10 Spider-Man's "Maxed Out" storyline has felt like classic Spider-Man through and through, and while that feeling remains in Spider-Man #10, surprisingly those aren't the elements that made the biggest impression in the conclusion. Dan Slott and Christos Gage take advantage of Peter's current spider-sense predicament to create some unexpected scenarios, including a standout moment when Peter and Electro that sees him put his body on the line just to quiet the chaos in his head. Mark Bagley, Edgar Delgado, John Dell, and Andrew Hennessy are on their A-game when Electro is in the spotlight, but that brings us to the best part of the issue. Yes ladies and gentlemen, the best part of this issue is Spider-Boy, who brings a fresh energy to the throw downs while also ushering in a welcome bit of mystery involving his power set and past relationships. I haven't really committed to feeling one way or another about the character since his debut, but the energy he brings to this particular issue is delightful, and his presence also puts Peter on his heels immediately, which again shakes things up for the better. The cover of the next issue suggests we'll be seeing far more of this duo, and it definitely has me intrigued. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS #36 With Luke tied up with Aphra, fans get to check in on the rest of the Rebel Alliance and witness them doing what they do best: rebelling. Given how many stories we've seen where the heroes of the original trilogy are being pursued by the Galactic Empire, this issue instead sees the Rebels going on the offensive in an attempt to win a symbolic battle against Palpatine. The book not only makes for a good start to an ongoing arc, but also makes for a good standalone issue, regardless of how long a reader has been along for the rise with Star Wars comics. Feeling more tonally in line with TV series like Star Wars: Andor or Star Wars Rebels, it's a refreshing change of pace for the mythology that also manages to succeed in what its attempting with this reminder that the galaxy is at war, even when protagonists aren't in immediate peril. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: YODA #9 Yoda and Anakin's collision with a megadroid comes to a conclusion, forcing both heroes to face challenges they weren't expecting, as the balance of power and control shifts for the Force. Star Wars: Yoda continues to be consistently entertaining and insightful, never feeling like it's arbitrarily trying to expand upon the events of the original trilogy and instead only adding on to them, which ultimately makes for a richer experience in retrospect. What we're learning about Yoda is, despite being shown to be so powerful and skilled in the ways of the Force, has just as many weaknesses as other Jedi, while the final pages of the book tease there we could be ending with some powerful revelations about the beloved character. With only one issue to go, we have high hopes that the ending will send the series off in a fulfilling way, making for one of the most consistent runs the Star Wars comics have had with Marvel. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THOR ANNUAL #1 Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing have an innate ability to identify the critical elements of a character and showcase them in a way that leaves fans with a welcomed new appreciation of what they do and what they mean to the larger world around them. The same is true of Marvel's Thor Annual #1, though Thor isn't the only recipient of this attention and effort. The mysterious MYTHOS receives some of that attention as well, and while I won't spoil who it is here, it was a welcome and unexpected discovery. Thor's changed quite a bit over the years, but that hasn't kept him from comparing his decisions to those of his Father. While that is true of the Annual as well, it's done in such a way that felt more full circle rather than retreading old ground, and the work of artist Ibrahim Roberson and colorist Dan Brown goes a long way in these moments hitting effectively. Some of the most powerful moments in the issue are those where only a few words are said, though when the action is called for, it doesn't disappoint in the least. The epilogue offers a lovely hook for adventures to come as well, so whether you've been following along the whole time or are just wanting to jump in the deep end, Thor Annual #1 is a book well worth your time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 VENOM #22 Never let it be said that Al Ewing doesn't swing for the fences with his ideas and surprises. Venom #22 may start on a different foot considering where its previous issue ended, and what's on the cover, but by the final page you're going to be ready for the next chapter. Artist Ramón F. Bachs also finds his footing by the end, delivering major action set pieces that look great and manage to keep you guessing on a visual level. Plus, it's not easy to make an emotionless robot look vulnerable, but Bachs handles it. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #5 The Venom: Lethal Protector II miniseries ends with a solid finale. The combination of the Venom symbiote and Doctor Doom is a brutal as expected and meshes perfectly with the 90s cheese the book is attempting to recapture. It keeps hinting at deep character connections between Eddie and the symbiote that other Venom books have thoroughly dived into, but doesn't hurt the experience of a reader simply looking for a throwback to Venom's early days as an antihero. The miniseries likely won't have the same legacy as its iconic predecessor but it's unquestionably fun. Sometimes that's enough. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #5 So we come to the end of X-23: Deadly Regenesis. If you're a big X-23 fan then I can see checking this out, but if not, you're not really missing anything aside from a surprise appearance by Kingpin. It would be one thing if Haymaker were guaranteed to pop back up again, but even that's unlikely. The art is very detailed, but it still comes across as stilted in the majority of panels. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #24 X-Men remains in its holding pattern as it awaits the Hellfire Gala, the naming of a new X-Men team, and the beginning of the Fall of X, that last one most clearly foreshadowed by a conversation between Rogue and Destiny that feels like Gerry Duggan trying to write a Kieron Gillen script and not quite nailing the tone of it. The current roster's activities in this issue suggest they are in a similar state, taking a trip to Gameworld for some R&R that doesn't go as planned. Despite not pushing any particular plot forward much, the issue still feels scattered, planting many seeds, including one for a storyline to be explored in a Marvel Unlimited Infinity Comic, making that portion feel more like a house ad than anything else. The developments regarding Scott and Jean's fracturing relationship are the most significant, though the characterizations feel muddy. How did Cyclops and Marvel Girl triumphantly founding the new X-Men in defiance of the Quiet Council's wishes to be the superheroes the entire world needed turn to Cyclops reverting to a base paranoia that seems to roll back years of character development? Coupled with Cyke's eagerness to wipe the Brood species from the galaxy a few issues ago and this version of Scott feels like a completely different person from the one who founded the team. At least the story looks great, with Joshua Cassara and Frank Martin synergizing into something that brings out the best in the linework, and there are enough stellar action beats to be worth reading for fans of the series, but some of the scenes are confounding. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1 X-Men: Before the Fall -- Sinister Four #1 finally sheds some light on the existence of these four suits of Nathaniel Essex clones -- Mister Sinister, Mother Righteous, Orbis Stellaris, and Doctor Stasis. Mister Sinister's origin has always been a quagmire of conflicted intentions and seemingly extraneous design. Kieron Gillen's story cuts through the narrative clutter to offer an explanation that's both succinct and expansive, even explaining why Mister Sinister would go by such a malevolent moniker. Doctor Stasis' date with Mother Righteous -- the heart-branded member of the Sinister Four previously revealed to have been made in the image of Nathaniel Essex's wife, Rebecca, rather than Essex himself -- is the crux of the issue. As one might expect of a meeting between two Essexes, the conversation is a cunning game of each trying to feel out the other, gain information, and acquire favors. Gillen cleverly plays with readers' expectations and understanding of what they think they know as much as the two Sinisters play with each other. At first glance, Paco Medina's art style feels too superheroic for this conversational subterfuge. However, he pulls it off well, focusing on each character's expression until he can put those superhero bona fides to work in the issue's action-oriented climax. It's a stellar issue that does well at building the tension for the coming Fall of X. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BLOOD TREE #6 Blood Tree ends with a final confrontation between Detective Azzaro and the serial killer he's been tailing on weeks. This case has become a personal one on several levels for Azzaro, so I was expecting a bit more than what we got in the last issue. This wasn't a bad crime comic, but it felt a little too safe and too procedural for my liking. The serial killer's motives were interesting, but the comic really struggled to define itself and separate itself from the countless other cop stories out there. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 FENCE: REDEMPTION #2 Fence: Redemption #2 is light on the fencing, but has all the relationship drama you'd ever want or need. Writer C.S. Pacat brings a lot of focus to Jesse and Seiji, and watching everyone else tiptoe around them and discuss all the history is delightful. That plays out throughout the entire issue, and at every point the work of artist Johanna the Mad, colorist Joana Lafuente, and letterer Jim Campbell shines. The characters are so beautifully expressive and animated, and that lends so much to a given scene, especially in the book's quieter moments. Fence: Redemption has something for everyone, and those that dive into this one of a kind world will not regret it in the least. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GARGOYLES #7 Out of every issue released in this latest Gargoyles series, issue #7 feels the most "90sish" of the bunch. It's a comic that's not afraid to be over-the-top corny with its dialogue and situations. With the return of another Gargoyles favorite and some of the world-building that made the animated shit a cult classic in the first place, Gargoyles #7 is a breath of fresh air for this comic series. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 GRIM #11 There's a lot of plotting and backstabbing going on, and I quite like it. It's admittedly gotten hard to keep up with alliances in Grim, but seeing Adira turn to Jessica for help was an unexpected surprise. Plus, we got the introduction of Life into the proceedings. But what soul does Annabel plan on releasing from Hell, and why does it have Adira so spooked that she needs Jessica's help? -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 HAIRBALL #4 Hairball #4 goes completely off the rails in its finale in the most haphazard of ways. With a breakneck pace at the forefront, this issue leaps all over the place as it both gives Bestie an origin story and a resolution to the story introduced in the first three issues. While the former is satisfactory, the latter leaves much, much to be desired as its a bit too cobbled together and rushed. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 I HATE THIS PLACE #10

The finale of I Hate This Place arrives with a bittersweet mood as it means saying goodbye to I Hate This Place, a comic book series many readers have come to adore for good reason. Given the incredibly complex arrangement presented in issue #1, including ghosts, aliens, and many forms of monsters, it's impressive how well the final issue addresses all of the series' lingering threads. There are no pieces out of place as the apocalyptic showdown concludes, and the final few steps are every bit as gnarly as readers have come to expect. Artyom Topilin's monsters, literal and human, are presented in terrifying fashion and the action sequences surrounding them are gripping to the end. Yet the most impressive elements of I Hate This Place continue to orbit around Gabby, Trudy, and their marriage. Even amidst so much fear, Topilin's depiction of this loving couple is what illuminates all of the terror surrounding them with well defined emotions that speak loudly without a single word balloon. The final few pages are a testament to their dynamic and how it drove this story forward and, before the final page is turned, readers will be left with a desire to return to the very first issue. I Hate This Place #10 secures it a spot as one of 2023's best miniseries, one bound to be fondly remembered in years to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 JUNK RABBIT #4

A host of questions get welcome answers in Junk Rabbit #4, but the heavy exposition that comes with those answers hampers the book's pace, especially when you see story points coming from a mile away. Jimmie Robinson delivers several standout moments in this issue, including an impactful five panel page earlier in the issue and just about any scene when Junk Rabbit is the star. Unfortunately, much of the book focuses on two separate conversations that feel drawn out considerably, and the artwork in these sections can't keep you from noticing. One particular conversation in The Dome also just seems so arbitrary since the twist is crystal clear. Hopefully Junk Rabbit #5 can hit the ground running, but issue #4 just wasn't clicking for me. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KONG: THE GREAT WAR #2 I can appreciate the Jaws-type approach this book is taking with Kong, and it made perfect sense in the first issue, but an entire second issue without the titular creature is a little more difficult to abide. It seems the story is more about Skull Island than Kong himself, at least for now. Things hare heading in a good direction but the pace needs to quicken a bit. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #9 Life continues to progress for Joan as Love Everlasting arrives at its darkest chapter yet. As she progresses past middle age, Don grows ill and issue #9 focuses on the end of their marriage. Yet the series' overall lack of characterization leaves Don as a largely blank slate for readers and perhaps even Joan, so there's little tragedy to be found in his demise. Rather, tension revolves around how this impacts Joan's surreal ordeal and that question is left to continue lingering after several issues depicting their marriage. The most effective moments arrive when Joan is compelled to contend with her own emotions, or lack thereof, especially with dark, scattered panels designed by Charretier that encompass her strange emotional landscape. Yet without any clear sense of what reality is or how to consider Joan's increasingly strange current trajectory, the mystery remains the focus of Love Everlasting and it provides few satisfying additions here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 MONSTRESS #45 Monstress is never a bad comic, but when it's good it's very, very good which is the case with Monstress #45. After a few months break, this is a packed issue that, while it still divides the story into three areas – ghost Maika, Ren, and Zinn-Maika-Kippa, it wisely manages the split by weighing things with the Zinn of it all being central and everything else and the associated escalating danger coming off of that. Things get vastly worse in this issue for everyone at all, but Marjorie Liu does an expert job of tempering the descent with a lot of emotional moments. There's a rich complexity to this story, but especially this issue. It's a fantastic return. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MOSELY #5 With its fifth issue, Mosely is able to convey an interesting conclusion that has some wild set pieces, but fails to ultimately deliver an emotional punch with the characters it established. While the "twist" of the conclusion is one that might throw some readers for a loop, the lack of being able to truly experience the background between Mosely and the antagonist softens the blow. There were some shining moments in this final issue but Mosely ultimately fell under the weight of the grand ideas that it was trying to convey over focusing more on its characters and what could make them work to the reader. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 NO/ONE #4 No/One's flurry of emotional and heart-stopping moments finds a real balance in this issue. The conspiracy in Kyle Higgins and Brian Buccellato's script continues to grow at a grounded, but significant rate, making a heart-to-heart conversation just as (if not more) thrilling as an action-packed fight scene. Geraldo Borges' art and Mark Englert's color work navigate those two extremes well, creating a book that is only growing on me more with each passing page. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #7

One thing that is evident by the end of Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #7 is that there's a reason Golgonooza is one of Blake's less-remembered concepts. The issue focuses on the scope and scale of Maceo and Mezzy's new paradise built out of The Wasteland and it proves to be as inventive as Maceo's original tower. While there are a number of entertaining ideas embedded throughout, the issue-long introductory tour proves too long to sustain itself. The total absence of conflict combined with a new society defined by only a handful of tangible ideas stretches Golgonooza across an issue that can't support its thin veneer. Even the splash panels presenting the setting's wonders occasionally underwhelm, although Del Duca's presentation is what keeps the issue engaging on most pages. It's only at the very end that promise of some progress in the story is made and it should prove a welcome distraction in issue #8. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 PHANTOM ROAD #5 The first arc of Phantom Road comes to a close in issue #5. While some outstanding questions are answered, especially when it comes to this story's characters, the mysteries of many plot points only grow with the passing of each page. That said, Walta's work is arguably his best at this point in the series with the humanity and desperation in the lineart palpable in every panel. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #2 As the layers get peeled back, the story gets even more compelling. What made the first issue work so well was its simplicity, so when things start spiraling here it feels a bit uneasy, like the book is going to veer too far into something less interesting. Fortunately. that isn't the case, and Sins of the Salton Sea's narrative is handled rather well. Everything works so far, let's just hope the series can keep it up. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #62 Sonic the Hedgehog #62 positions itself as a filler issue, focused on setting up future stories while Sonic is out of the spotlight. That's not an inherently bad thing for a series that thrives on the presentation of its supporting cast, but when a slower pace is paired with sub-par presentation it makes for one of the series' more forgettable issues. Amy's visit to Knuckles on Angel Island is plagued by issues of depth as each time either of them are presented falling (or, even, just in motion) there's a lack of depth to the panels which results in figures appearing to be frozen in space. While the duo remains cute together, their romp here is less than exciting. The reintroduction of some B-tier villains proves far more exciting in some expository that are all exposition here, but promise big things ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE – THE DOG OF WAR #4 Star Trek: Deep Space Nine —The Dog of War #4 is a fine Deep Space Nine comic that suffers from some of the same tonal dissonances that plagued the previous issue of the series. Deep Space 9 has been hacked and data were stolen that could swing the tide of the Dominion War and decide the fate of billions of lives. With that as the backdrop, Sisko's focus on saving Latinum's life seems incongruous. There's a weigh to handle this in a way where these two goals feel complimentary rather than confusing, but Mike Chen can't quite find the right balance to make it work that way, and that lack of cohesion bleeds into some of the sequences where dialog seems to be scattershot and unfocused. Angel Hernendez's artwork helps carry these weaker moments, enhanced by Nick Filardi's colors, which sell the wartime mood even if the script doesn't commit to it. Chen does deliver some nice moments for the DS9 crew to shine, similar to the one of Worf going into battle in previous issues. Here we see Sisko firmly in command as Dax and Kira infiltrate the ship and Bashir and Miles O'Brien play support. Everyone is where they should be, helping make the issue an enjoyable one despite its flaws. – Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR TREK: DEFIANT #5 For taking place in what amounts to a single set piece, Cantwell shines bright with a script that flourishes with its dialogue between its cast. This event lead-in is paced exceptionally well, and hits every beat it needs to – even when dealing with this title's most despicable characters. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext