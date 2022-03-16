Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/16/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1, Carnage #1, and Slumber #1.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #1

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest is an absolute smorgasbord of all things DC Comics and works as a stellar introduction to a series that certainly isn’t original in concept but goes the extra mile in building a story that fires on all cylinders through the strengths of these two legendary heroes and the worlds they call home. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #3

This issue further proves that Batman: The Knight is easily among the most profound and compelling Batman books DC Comics has published lately. As young Bruce Wayne’s vigilante studies abroad grow increasingly complicated and deadly, the emotional ethos of his character begins to be explored in some epic and intimate ways. Chip Zdarsky crafts an exhilarating narrative that fits perfectly within the canon of Bruce that fans know and love, with the art from Carmine di Giandomenico complimenting everything in a moody and inventive way. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on this book. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

BLUE AND GOLD #7

The second half of Blue and Gold starts off with some intrigue, as Dan Jurgens brings back Jaime Reyes and a surprise antagonist. While having two distinct sets of artists on the series is an odd choice (especially as Phil Hester has such a distinctive art style that makes it stand apart from Paul Pelletier), I thought that the comic continues its trend of strong chapters. While the fight scene is relatively mundane, there’s enough intrigue creeping in around its edges without being too overbearing. Another fun issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CATWOMAN #41

This issue takes all of the frothy, action-packed flair I would hope for in a Catwoman run and uses it to cleverly play within the DC sandbox. As Selina’s fight against the mob families of Gotham grows increasingly complicated—and increasingly emotional—a familiar antihero and a lesser-known Batman adversary enter the fray, and some clever and entertaining storytelling ensues. While Tini Howard’s script takes a few short sequences to really get the ball rolling, it is a genuine delight once it does, especially when Nico Leon’s gorgeous character design gets a chance to shine. This is easily the Catwoman issue that best showcases the potential of the series as a whole, and I love it. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #1057

Detective Comics races towards what appears to be a conclusion of its two long-running storylines. With Batman back in Gotham City, things quickly feel back in control as he guides his allies to reclaim the Tower. Given how slowly things have moved over the past ten weeks, I feel like the comic now has the opposite problems. It suddenly sprints to the finish, with the characters acting more as parts that need to be moved to complete a plot rather than reacting to the chaos still unfolding. Honestly, I feel like this arc needs to end. The pacing is a mess, and it’s hard for me to stay invested at this point. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

THE FLASH #780

Jeremy Adams had a tough job on his hands with this latest issue of The Flash, not just in continuing the fallout for Wally West’s Magical Journey, but also tying it into the crossover events of War For Earth-3. While typical tie-ins to big company events can sometimes cause another storyline to suffer, both Adam and Conrad are able to weave a story here that balances a number of spinning plates quite adeptly. While we don’t necessarily get much insight into the personality of Johnny Quick here, of Crime Syndicate fame, we do get some great moments for Mirror Master. Ultimately, the tie-in to Earth-3 events works here as a strength rather than a weakness and is definitely worth your time. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #74

Much of Justice League #74 is steeped in murky darkness to achieve an evident good vs. evil contrast, but unfortunately, those shadowy scenes do little to help readability. And while invoking the full power of the Justice League in a call to arms scenario makes for an impressive show, it does more to highlight in this case just how much of the heavy lifting some heroes do against more imposing threats while others are merely there for dramatic effect. Still, Naomi is a literal bright spot in the issue just as she has been before, and the arc ends on a high note in true superhero fashion. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

NIGHTWING #90

There are comics with superheroes on the cover, then there are comics that embody the full essence of capes and tights. Since Tom Taylor took over the reins to Nightwing, the series has been packed to the brim with top-tier storytelling and #90 is no different. Every hero needs a good crossover, and Wally West enters the mix here to satisfy that particular tastebud. More importantly, however, Taylor has thrust Dick Grayson into an intense character study and the vigilante is better off for it. What a comic. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #5

At this point, Refrigerator Full of Heads feels entirely too indebted to its predecessor and yet misses so much of what made that original Basketful of Heads such great fun. Following the last issue’s surprise twist calling back to the original series, this new installment offers longwinded exposition to ensure everyone understands how this otherwise simple revenge story is possible. What follows is an all too predictable betrayal and out-of-left-field transformation from grounded grindhouse horror into monster movie territory. It somehow manages to be both dully rote and read like an adlib. The artwork is mostly fine, though the attempts to increase the horrific mood by drenching every bloody scene in red coloring have the opposite effect by making everything on the page read with equal weight and allowing nothing to pop or demand attention. It’s a silly, messy, and weird turn into the story’s final act, and not in a good way. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ROBINS #5

Our Robins find themselves in a virtual reality simulation, where we get to witness their lives if Batman hadn’t taken them on as sidekicks. Each former Robin leads an interesting life (e.g. Damian Wayne as a monk, Dick Grayson back as Agent 37 working for Spyral), which almost makes me wish more of this series offered this vantage point. It feels like there have been multiple antagonists running throughout the storyline, with each big bad revealed to be secretly working for someone else. The big reveal at the end of the issue also doesn’t have as big of an impact as possibly intended. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5

SOUL PLUMBER #6

The finale of Soul Plumber is here and it’s a lot. The final battle for Earth’s soul is on and it’s up to Edgar (and Blorp) to save us all. Somehow, this issue packs a lot of things into its pages. Not only do we get some wild action, but we also get a strong conclusion to Edgar’s story. We see him come to sort of see religion for what it is, as well as find a way to use faith and belief as a tool. There’s a certain amount of wish fulfillment in the issue, but that isn’t really a bad thing for a story that has been so bonkers from the start. Where the real strength lies, however, is the commentary about the nature of people — just how far we’ll take things, how cynical we can be, and how history doesn’t always repeat itself but frequently rhymes. For a book that was, fundamentally, an exploration of humanity and faith, it’s a knockout send off. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

TITANS UNITED #7

With its final installment, Titans United comes to a close with the triumphant and entertaining conclusion that the miniseries deserved. The climactic battle comes to a head in a way that allows for some satisfying twists and turns, genuine character moments, and the unabashed energy of its central team to shine through. Cavan Scott’s script delivers some timeless and charming beats for the team as a whole, and Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade, and Daniel HDR’s art is seamless and aesthetically delightful. Titans United ultimately pleasantly surprised me, and I can’t be happier about that. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #785

Wonder Woman #785 is a dense issue and it’s one that almost requires you to read the previous installments of “Trial of the Amazons” to make sense of exactly what is going on as the various Amazon tribes come together to not only battle it out with one another but also figure out who killed Hippolyta. But that’s not what makes this issue so dense. Cloonan and Conrad also try to weave in that mysterious stranger from several issues ago, as well as toss in the arrival of Donna Troy, and there are just a ton of characters, a lot of unanswered questions, and a combination of impending doom and Amazonian politics filling nearly every page. Each of these elements are integral to the story, it just feels a bit bloated putting them all together like this. That said, the story here is interesting and the art, while a bit uneven in places, is engaging. It’s a decent book that could probably benefit from being two issues. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #5

While Wonder Woman: Evolution still feels like a really unnecessary comic book, issue #5 does at least seem to be a little more cohesive. The issue finds Diana being tested by the Amazons in this latest test with her sisters and mother claiming that she has failed and humiliated them by being a costumed hero. There’s also a surprising turn at the issue’s end with someone else entering the story who seems to be well-aware that what Diana is experiencing is not real so that makes things if not better at least interesting. The art does have some improvements this issue as well, though there is a lot of unevenness on that front. Overall, there’s quite a bit more to chew on with this issue. Things are a bit more interesting and it feels like we might finally be getting somewhere. Only took us five issues. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY

Another strong issue from the Spider-Man Beyond board. What has made these .BEY issues so appealing is they are telling compelling stories featuring supporting characters in Ben Reilly’s tale. Fans of Nextwave will find plenty to enjoy, as Monica Rambeau and another of her former teammates work together to bring down the Beyond Corporation. We also get a small dose of Misty Knight, Colleen Wing, and Morbius before diving into the main story. Several epilogue stories also set up future plot lines to play out down the road. — Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE AVENGERS #54

“The Death Hunters” comes to a close with an issue that’s primarily prologue. The members of the Multiversal Masters of Evil have been showcased against these Avengers, and they deliver some neat designs for future toys. Beyond that there’s not a lot to be seen and that’s clear as this story wraps up after three distinct segments of setting and characters. The villains finish their work dispatching Deathloks and return from whence they came; this results in lots of allusions as to what’s to come in the story. Minor changes are made within the Avengers themselves with new and uncomfortable alliances, while Doom and Mephisto deliver protracted dialogue designed to promise even bigger things ahead. Yet what’s here is so hollow it’s hard for that promise to hold much interest. The new character designs and action sequences are compelling in a vacuum, but these Avengers lack much character beyond their need to fight villains together. They lie flat on the page as a story of ever-increasing stakes suggests it all matters a great deal; I disagree. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

CARNAGE #1

Carnage seems like it could have a promising future. Although I still wish this series would have done more to get its hooks into me right away, some of the larger ideas and themes that have been presented in this installment make me interested in seeing where writer Ram V takes the story in the future. I remain hopeful that this new run to coincide with Carnage’s 30th anniversary will prove to be equal parts compelling and harrowing as time goes on. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3 out of 5

ETERNALS: THE HERETIC #1

Kieron Gillen’s new Eternals world takes a massive leap forward with The Heretic, a one-shot that explores the relationship between Thanos and his terrifyingly-reimagined great-uncle Uranos. In a battle of who can be the worst threat to humanity, Gillen and the brilliant art team of Ryan Bodenheim—Rest In Peace—and Edgar Salazar take fans on an exceptionally deep dive examining the very fabric of human existence. In the grand scheme of things, a comic like The Heretic fits in perfectly with what Gillen and Esad Ribic have built with the main title, but not so much on its own. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE MARVELS #9

Pacing has been one of my bigger problems with The Marvels lately and issue #9 doesn’t do a whole lot to change that criticism. While the ending of issue #8 seemed like a major confrontation would be happening in the next installment, this latest chapter is yet another backstory and lore dump that fills in some more gaps of the ongoing conflict at the center of The Marvels. And while these details that have been offered up in issue #9 do make the story a bit more intriguing, it comes at the cost of putting the ongoing narrative on the back burner yet again. Even though I didn’t love this issue of The Marvels overall, I’m hoping that this detour into the past will make the present-day storyline that much better once it picks up again. — Logan Moore

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1

This entire issue is essentially a What…If? tale that applies directly to the actions of the Watchers. Unfortunately, the result has little to say, as the Watchers still feel every bit as useful and frustrating as they did before the story began. Watchers are best used in small doses, and this Trial spends entirely too much time using them as its focal point. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS: GALACTIC STARCRUISER – HALCYON LEGACY #2

While the debut issue of this series was a thinly veiled attempt at making the Halcyon seem relevant to Star Wars canon, this issue managed to tell a somewhat more effective story, yet did so by moving off the ship almost entirely. In the present, the Halcyon faces a solar storm, reminding the on-board droid of a similar occurrence, when Aurra Sing took a protection job that saw her facing an unlikely and deadly threat. Fans of the character will surely appreciate seeing her exploits, as she uses her cunning to take advantage of a situation that could cause certain doom, even though it has almost nothing to do with the Halcyon. The story that bookends Aurra’s adventure does little to make us more excited about the future of the series, but being given a relatively engaging and action-packed story focusing on the fan-favorite character is a marked improvement from what the debut issue had to offer. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

X LIVES OF WOLVERINES #5

Oddly, X Lives of Wolverine concludes with Wolverine saved by the healing power of nationalism contrasted hard against Mikhail Rasputin’s “this is not a democracy” remarks to Omega Red. It’s an odd bit of sentiment coming from a book that’s all about solving a problem caused by Krakoa’s covert national security apparatus. It also reaffirms the sense that this series is little more than an arc from X-Force dressed up as an event, with only a tacked-on reference to its sister series on its final page. Joshua Cassara still brings the lush visual splendor. However, the artwork suffers from colors that can’t convey the painterly richness that Dean White often imbues into Cassara’s linework. Like the rest of the series, it’s functional but forgettable. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ANGEL #3

Boom’s current Angel series maintain its odd-duck status through its third issue. Setting the story in an alternate and unfamiliar timeline leaves readers unsure how much they think they know about these characters is true, which muddles some of the drama and big revelations. It also struggles in ways that many episodes of Angel struggle as it tries to juggle the Buffyverse’s signature witty dialogue and referential humor with a story about a despair demon possibly destroying the lives of everyone living in Los Angeles. This issue delves into some particularly low-brow territory by offering literal toilet humor. However, there are some clever moments, and the caricature-like characters are endearing. It’s not bad but suffers from the same lack of focus and direction that seems to have infected all of Boom’s Buffy-based efforts. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASSASSIN’S CREED: VALHALLA – FORGOTTEN MYTHS #1

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla‘s “Dawn of Ragnarok” expansion is finally here, but if you’re looking to get some additional context, Dark Horse’s Forgotten Myths miniseries is a perfect first stop, and so far it’s off to an extremely promising start. Writer Alexander Freed sets the foundations for the upcoming takeover of Svartelheim by the Muspels by sticking an Asgardian right at the center of it in Baldr. Not only does this allow you to see another side to Havi (also known as Odin), but you get to see another side of Loki as well, and this relationship should be the foundation upon which everything else in this series is built. It does take the story just a bit to get going, and the same can be said for the artwork, but from about the midway point in this issue the creative team of artist Martin Tunica, colorist Michael Atiyeh, and letterer Jimmy Betancourt hits their stride, and some of the pages in that second half are simply gorgeous. The artwork has its own unique style but also fits within the parameters of the Valhalla world Ubisoft’s established in the games, and by the end, the series managed to plant a compelling hook for the next chapter. If the second issue can hit the ground running and carry the baton without slowing things back down, we could be in for a must-read prequel adventure. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BASILISK #8

One of the biggest strengths of this issue is diving further into the horror aspects of the Chimera, with the full power of the terrifying union, now incorporated into one being, is unleashed on an unsuspecting town. Regan and Hanna are still on their journey to take down the supernatural group that has been tearing a path around the country. While the flashback sequence in this issue isn’t as solid as the outings of the past issues, the main storyline is able to carry the heavy lifting this time around once again, and creating another solid issue for Basilisk. — Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

BYLINES IN BLOOD #3

Bylines in Blood continues to be a tough read due to a thoroughly unlikeable main character, but at least issue #3 has an interesting twist and a soldi cliffhanger. — Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE CLAY PEOPLE: COLOSSUS #1

The Clay People: Colossus #1 is an altogether unique project and premise, as the story is inspired by a song, and those lyrics are woven back into the story, one that runs from the tragic sights of World War II to the modern-day, and all of it tied together by the unknown of the supernatural. Writer Matt Hawkins introduces us to Michael, the son of an Air Force pilot who is based on Hawkins’ own experiences, and there is a relatability and genuineness that comes through in Michael’s story because the two are so tied together. Meanwhile, the supernatural element is worked in effortlessly, providing a heartfelt and compelling foundation for the more fantastical and brutal elements that present themselves later, but they work because the root foundation holds. Many people have been bullied, and many have found themselves the target of racism, and those who have will quickly be able to put themselves in Michael’s shoes. It’s also what helps this revenge tale land so well as the book soars towards its epic finale, and while Christian Dibari, Simon Gough, and Troy Peteri immerse you in this world throughout the entire issue, the last quarter hits the gas pedal and floors it to the finish line, delivering some heavy-hitting scenes that will leave an impression. At times the lyrics felt a bit out of place, though at other points they did help to establish mood and tone and even enhance them. I understood why they were there, but if they weren’t, I’m not sure if I would have missed them. More often than not though they didn’t really detract from how immersed I was in Michael’s tale of loneliness, fear, anger, displacement, and ultimately hope, so if you’re looking for something unlike anything else out there, you’ve come to the right place. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

CLOAKED #4

We’ve reached the conclusion of the noir mystery series, and it delivers a satisfying conclusion. Even though more bodies continue to pile up for private investigator Jake Stevens, he’s still able to solve the riddle of who is secretly behind the costumed identity of the Sentinel. While readers wait for a surprise twist to occur, it comes in a form you may not be expecting. It’s been a joy to see how a simple theme of a masked street vigilante can be viewed from several points of view. All four issues are definitely worth checking out. — Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

FAITHLESS III #2

The commentaries and introspections Faithless III pursues are becoming increasingly more difficult to appreciate or digest when it seems like every other page and panel is there for shock value. That’s certainly not the intent, but Faith’s limited dialogue is somehow more revealing than her sensual moments depicted throughout which makes the two key aspects of this story seem constantly at odds with one another. The Louis vs. Malcom dynamic was a refreshing one, at least, however crude and short-lived it may end up being. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

HOME SICK PILOTS #13



The perspective shifts and focus between each issue of Home Sick Pilots has proven to be a very effective approach for the series as the narrative and visual focus create an irresistible tangent of discovery that inevitably connects to the other strands of the story. Home Sick Pilots #13 focuses on the pieces of the Old James House left abandoned far below the earth in a showdown between multiple ghostly entities – not all of which survive the encounter. Those struggles, especially the terrifying deconstruction of lesser entities, make for stunning visuals that also serve to slowly reveal the secrets behind their origins. While the dead members of the military held a dark story, it’s apparent that the horseshow and toilet seat (visual reflections of one another) represent something far worse. It’s evident in the rising tension throughout this issue in every exchange and the visual displays of power. Ultimately, it’s a lot of chilling fun to watch this chapter unfold, even as ghostly kaiju battle to the death on a beach elsewhere. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #8

Well, at least Invincible Red Sonia #8 moves things forward. We see Sonja and Tuma captured in this issue which of course is just a set up for Sonja to have to do some serious fighting and butt-kicking while Zaria and Ederlik are both largely useless and helpless, but this issue is full of just a lot of slinging of insults and references to Sonja’s hair being blood colored (at one point even menstrual colored). While that’s part of the whole… thing about Red Sonja, this issue just takes it all too far, especially when you add in the under educated characters being written in a particularly offensive fashion. The art does seem to be slightly better here, though, so there’s at least that. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

NYX #5

Much like Nyx #2, the latest issue gets back to hitting its stride by mixing the fantastical (demons, god kings, the hierarchy of Hell) with painful realities (abusive relationships between parents and their children). The book’s biting humor is also at its best here, especially whenever demons are having conversations. — Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5

PLAYTHINGS #1

Playthings is a dark horror comic about a broken woman targeted by a sentient clown toy. Written and colored by Jon Clark and illustrated by Travis Williamson, the new series starts with a very disturbing and lurid scene of series “protagonist” Alison Hart tied to a chair with licorice before flashing back to the circumstances leading to her bizarre abduction. The comic is a strange one, as Hart isn’t exactly portrayed as likable (then again, neither are most protagonists in torture-driven horror stories) and Alison’s slow realization that her child’s new toy is alive is undercut by the opening scene of the comic. The art is very abstract, which adds a unique flavor to the comic, although I’m not sure if that really adds much to the series. This comic seems to be very much “not my thing,” especially as the comic doesn’t really seem to be very innovative in either story or style. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

POWER RANGERS #17

While most of the attention is rightfully on the main Rangers, Power Rangers has an absolutely delightful supporting cast, and the series is at its best when it keeps everyone involved. This is no more evident than in Power Rangers #17, as writer Ryan Parrott not only gets Yale and Arkon in the mix early but also moves XI into compelling new territory that instantly changes up the team’s dynamic moving forward and presents its own compelling questions. Artist Marco Renna, colorists Walter Baiamonte and Sara Antonellini, and letterer Ed Dukeshire keep the action fluid and dynamic, but also know how to maximize the quieter moments with big pops of color without sacrificing the serene quality that Safehaven has always contained. Those looking for a jumping-on-point should look no further, while longtime fans will be delighted in that last page reveal, so it appears to be a win all around. — Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAD WRAITH #1

“It’s time to skate or die” is a phrase written at one point in Rad Wraith #1, and I’m not sure there’s a better way to encapsulate what this debut’s all about. It’s on the one hand a story about trying to fit in and on the other a tale of visceral vengeance, but both sides of that coin are lifting equally to carry things forward. Rad Wraith gets surprisingly grim and graphic at some points with foreshadows of more to come, but not so much that it’s overbearing compared to the quieter moments. — Tanner Dedmon

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

RAIN #3



Rain #3 loses nothing from the previous two as Honeysuckle’s journey continues and somehow, the issue even manages to escape becoming a long mediative walk with a sudden turn that while not entirely unexpected, injects a new sense of energy and even dread into the issue. There’s a lot to enjoy about this issue, as much as one can say they enjoy the suffering of others. We get a broader sense of what is presumably going on in the world and a possible source of the devastating rain. We get a greater idea of just how broken society has become in a mere day or so since the first rainfall. And we also get a deeper exploration of grief and what it means to exist in a world where there feels like there is not only no future but only pain and ghosts. Every single detail about this issue is on point, from the art to the color to the pacing to the tone. You could not ask for a better issue, but particularly of this story as we continue to explore the horror and variation that is grief. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

REGARDING THE MATTER OF OSWALD’S BODY #5

The final issue of Regarding The Matter of Oswald’s Body makes it clear this series was never about “solving” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, whatever that would even mean. It treats the conspiracy surrounding his murder as the cruel assertion of the status quo by those already with power, which makes for a potent framing against the quartet of characters drawn in to assist Oswald with his escape. With their backs against the wall they’re compelled to make some fateful choices and make whatever sense they can of right and wrong in the midst of a very bloody mess. Their collective reckoning with the situation and preparedness to watch one another’s backs evokes a sense of tragic optimism – making sense of a world filled with tragedy. And they manage to offer some sense even as the bullets fly without regard for any meaning. It’s a chilling and oddly hopeful conclusion which never forgets that nothing ever really ends. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: MORTY’S RUN #1

This issue of Rick and Morty Presents reads like a brainstorm idea tossed into a writer’s room and quickly rejected, but transformed into a spin-off comic rather than being relegated to the trash bin. It provides an homage to the sci-fi film Logan’s Run as Rick drops Morty off on a planet of children in which everyone older than 13 is brutally murdered. The set up drags on for far too long with the only appearances of other Smith family members all of whom make statements that roughly adhere to their characterizations, but never approach being funny. This odd, almost-there quality is present in their appearances as well with coloring and shadows that make every panel fall into some new form of the uncanny valley in which they are unsettling simulcra of the animated series. The rest of the story rushes through the beats of the homage with plenty of references to Morty being horny and Rick being unreliable, but it also remains utterly humorless. Many elements, including the fates of 14-year-olds, are so vaguely depicted as to have no impact and the final few pages are so rushed that it’s difficult to determine exactly how all of the characters turn out in the end. Not that anyone who reads to the end of this comic would have much interest left in any case. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

THE SCORCHED #3

The Hellspawn team-up book continues to lack focus, but when your entire population are characters that are largely indistinguishable from one another that’s nearly to be expected. Writer Sean Lewis does good work with the plotting despite the characters feeling like a chorus of clones, and this issue especially pulls back on the most irritating trope of Spawn comics, the over-explanatory text boxes. Artist Stephen Segovia does good work, especially in the splash pages and action sequences. There’s still room for improvement in The Scorched but it seems like it could become a dynamic read with more practice. — Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

SHADOWMAN #7

Told almost entirely through Deadside’s own internal monologue, this issue’s story is told in grandiose metaphors and exposition, ultimately boiling down to Shadowman expressing that he and his fellow Arbettors have to team up against the personification of the Deadside to keep the universe intact. Cullen Bunn’s dialogue is as poetic and dense as ever, which will surely excite some fans but potentially disappoint others who might have been hoping for more narrative urgency, but even if this book was entirely wordless, Pedro Andreo’s work on the book is nothing short of jaw-dropping, with panel after panel of kinetic and fantastical action. Between not only the current battle unfolding, but also glimpses into other chaotic collisions from yesteryear, every page highlights the macabre and majestical draw of this Shadowman series, with this issue arguably having been more effective with even less text. If the upcoming issues, which concludes this story, manages to thread the needle between an effective ending and compelling illustrations, it will likely be the series’ best entry yet. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE SILVER COIN #10

Michael Walsh provides another lore-layered installment of The Silver Coin in an issue that showcases a group of teenagers discovering a cursed artifact. The mode of storytelling is clear from the start as Walsh deftly defines the quartet before the coin enters their midst. What’s different about this tale is that the teenagers do not fall into a familiar horror sub-genre with the coin serving to make it all real. Instead, they seek to confront the coin directly with an exorcism and so the coin’s nature becomes the source of the horror. Readers will draw many connections to earlier stories, whether it’s the coin’s origins from “Covenant” or many of its past victims. Voices swirl around the object and offer some insight into what it seeks and how it functions. Ultimately, The Silver Coin #10 functions as both a summer slasher and an origin story, offering readers visceral thrills and something to ponder before the series begins its third arc. There’s plenty to anticipate as this story only grows more ambitious with each new round of terrifying tales. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SLEEPING BEAUTIES #10

Sleeping Beauties #10 brings the series full circle as the truth about the world’s dreaming women comes to light. When a solution is presented to mankind to return its women, a last-minute decision gifts the decision to those hurting the most. The rolling finale stretches Evie’s powers to new heights. And by the end, readers will be left wondering how long gender and peace can coincide in this comic’s new world. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

SLUMBER #1

Slumber #1 is a delightful starting point for what will surely become a hit at Image Comics. Its dark aesthetic and supernatural twists have are already combining into a force to be reckoned with. As Stetson’s journey continues, fans can do little but watch with unease as her town’s nightmares crowd her shadow. But at its core, Slumber‘s first issue is still a dream to read and a great dream at that. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

STILLWATER: THE ESCAPE #1

Stillwater has been rushing headlong into upheaval as a community predicated upon never changing confronts the inevitable paradoxes of that concept. Amidst all of the death and revolution, it’s possible to lose track of the sentimental and subtle human elements that were so evident in the first few issues. Stillwater: The Escape, an anthology collecting three tales from Stillwater lore, serves to balance the scales. It features a handful of recognizable characters telling stories of past town members who supposedly escaped around a uniquely haunting fire. Each tale features a different creative team, but they all fit perfectly into the sensibilities and setting Zdarsky and Perez have developed. “Live to Tell” and “Matrimony” are clear highlights, although all three stories and their framing device are well told. They interrogate conservatism in specific contexts, questioning how the desire to preserve and protect what is can often diminish individuals and relationships. The lack of certainty about each tale’s ending ensures they resonate because the focus remains on character’s needs, not their outcomes. However, it’s difficult not to anticipate one or two of these tales reemerging as Stillwater continues to grow. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #3

The Sword of Hyperborea serves to remind readers what a thoroughly populated world has been built around Hellboy in comics. Each issue introduces new protagonists who connect with specific periods in history, figures from Mignola’s lore, and their own idiosyncratic features. Issue #3 features a famed deep sea diver tasked with recovering the titular sword from the adventure found in issue #2. In a single pamphlet, this diver’s personality and life are laid out in clear terms and readers witness the shocking spectacle he endures upon redisocvering the object. Every element from the threats of World War II to the supernatural ties to lost cities inspires awe, and it ends in a fashion that suggests there will always be more mysteries lurking behind every corner and behind every bar. The Sword of Hyperborea is an outstanding addition to an already rich supernatural epic. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

TIME BEFORE TIME #11

The second major arc of Time Before Time wraps up in issue #11 and it sets the stage for a number of interesting plotlines moving forward. In some ways, some of the important story beats that have continued to evolve over the past couple of issues feel unresolved at the end of this installment, which leads to this arc feeling a bit unsatisfying. That being said, it’s clear that these narrative threads are only going to continue to expand from this point onward, so it’s hard to be too dissatisfied with how Time Before Time continues to grow. — Logan Moore

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO #27

“A Ghost Story” features Usagi Yojimbo as he wanders through others’ stories from the past and present in an outstanding single issue. It begins by framing an old shrine in the woods tied to the ghost of a soul killed 50 years before and, as with so many ghost stories, one that finds parallels in the current narrative. This plays out in a murderour mystery, action sequences, and melodrama – each aspect of which is presented by Sakai in near-perfect fashion. Readers can engage with the wide array of tones and revel in the swordplay or piecing together the truth behind all of that violence. Ultimately, this issue remains a ghost story and displays a sense of dramatic irony in its final few pages that will doubtless leave a smile upon reader’s faces despite all of the death. Usagi Yojimbo #27 is a masterful single issue reminding readers of Sakai’s deft craftsmanship and ability to tell seemingly any story within the bounds of this single title. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WHAT’S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #5

Our collection of misfit teenagers sure know how to get themselves into trouble. There’s about three different story threads in progress as the story plays out. This isn’t a new development, but the chapter breaks really help to divide the action, almost turning each issue into numerous short stories that collide by the end. While a game of societal politics plays out at the carnival, the truth behind one of our main cast member’s violent act is slowly revealed. And in another instance, someone else is seemingly killed during a carnival game, and no one treats it as a big deal. In other words: these kids have been through a lot. — Tim Adams

Rating: 3 out of 5