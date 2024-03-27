Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/27/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: Dark Age #1, Jackpot and Black Cat #1, and The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) THE FLASH #7

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46 The Amazing Spider-Man #46 is a return to form for the series' as it showcases both the fundamentals of a one-and-done Spider-Man adventures and highlights how this era contrasts with others. At its core this issue features a prisonbreak inspired by the coming threat of a reunited Sinister Six – and it features plenty of familiar faces from Aunt Anna to the original Electro. There's a clear contrast to Maxwell Dillon's antics in a psychologically complex Sandman whose conflicted feelings reflect an overall theme of struggling to walk the line. It's meaningful character work that still delivers upon a colorful Spider-Man adventure with plenty of action and humor, and a truly excellent twist. Carmen Carnero proves to be an outstanding fit as guest artist for the series as he capably captures these classic costumes while imbuing his action sequences and layouts with an exaggerated appeal. He fits smoothly in contrast with the likes of Romita and McGuinness. It's an outstanding issue that signals Amazing Spider-Man is ready to deliver its best with recent events behind it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CABLE #3 When Cable and Cable are digging through the complicated history they share, this comic book is surprisingly enjoyable. Unfortunately, this series so often finds whatever excuse it can to cram in as many popular X-characters as possible, and it reverts to being a bit of a mess. The final page provides a great hook, though, so there will be interest in what's still to come. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #7 At first glance, Daredevil #7 has a strong idea on its hands. Wolverine is the latest recognizable character to be possessed by one of the Seven Deadly Sins, and the pairing actually makes sense by having him embody Wrath. Except about halfway through the book Matt realizes he's not fighting Wrath, but rather Lust. Not Matt's carnal lust, which is actually a disappointment given his shockingly long dating history and his complicated relationship with many exes, but his lust for violence. So instead of diving into a complex (though not necessarily kid-friendly) issue regarding his past behavior, we're back in the same well as before with Matt's Catholic guilt colliding with his desire to be Daredevil. It's a letdown, buoyed only by the fact that the fight between the two is pretty solid. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 The dual stories featured in Edge of Spider-Verse include an eerie Spidey tale introducing Spooky-Man, and the return of Cyborg Spider-Man. The Spooky-Man story is fun for its rhythmic dialogue and the redesign of the Sinister Six. I really enjoyed the art in the Cyborg Spider-Man story, which also gave us a cyborg-themed Sinister Six. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #6 Reading G.O.D.S. feels a bit like watching the creators pull a sleight-of-hand trick. Many of the flourishes associated with Jonathan Hickman's writing style are a present—a sense of gravitas and mystery, systems within systems—yet, underneath that veneer, the series hasn't revealed much conflict or plot to latch onto and remains content to slowly build out its new take on Marvel's cosmic power balance as an exercise in pure worldbuilding. The approach can still yield dramatic and entertaining results from issue to issue, but eventually, something more must emerge, or the façade falls away. G.O.D.S. #6 goes in both directions. Aiko enters a world that is not hers, venturing into the domain of the Powers-That-Be without the sanction or protection of her patrons, the Natural-Order-of-Things. There's a grandeur to the proceedings and a subtlety to seeing how a woman of (more or less) science navigates a dimension built more of storybook logic. However, it mostly feels like a long walk to an obvious destination. Yet, once Aiko gets there, is forced to pay her price, and consults with Wyn afterward, the series' true potential snaps into focus. However, with only two issues remaining, one is left to wonder if G.O.D.S. will realize that potential without Marvel extending enough grace to see it through in future returns. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #10 The Incredible Hulk feels a lot like Hellboy or Eric Powell's Hillbilly, in that it just finds ways to bring in all sorts of interesting supernatural lore. And what better place to find supernatural stories than in New Orleans? The grotesque and eternally eerie seep through every panel of every page of this story, doing a great job of transporting you to the rich history of the city. Again, The Incredible Hulk is reminding readers that there are no such things as boxes when it comes to creating stories for superheroes. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Emilio Laiso's art works well throughout the issue, capturing the energy and style of the two superheroines as they navigate across very different parts of New York City. Felicia making her way through Chance's casino and the ensuing escape is the highlight of Jackpot & Black Cat #1 and Laiso nails the action and character moments therein. Jackpot & Black Cat has the bones to be a solid superhero outing, but it needs to lay additional foundation on the structure of this issue to make it a real winner. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18 The celebratory 300th issue featuring Miles Morales as Spider-Man is an emotional rollercoaster, but one I'm glad I was on board for. There are a lot of personal moments between Miles and his crew, Scorpion and Prowler, and Agent Gao and Rabble. Of course, with this being a superhero comic book, it doesn't lack in action either. You just knew something Earth-shattering would happen to Miles, and that's teased in the final moments. -- Tim Admas Rating: 4 out of 5 PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #2 After a strong opening issue, Predator: The Last Hunt #2 is mostly table-setting for a much bigger fight between Theta and the Nightmare Hunter. How the aforementioned Predator set his trap is clever and it's still awesome to see the book call all the way back to the original film and the earliest comics by brining in John Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger's character's older brother), but it's a quick read otherwise. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3 Rise of the Powers of X essentially engages in a narrative holding pattern, which buys some space to pay off specfic character arcs established in the Krakoa era and lay out additional exposition, often in painfully drab data pages. The time travel, solve-this-narrative-knot plot is terious in nature and unsatisfying in execution. It's likely to get the job done in laying out the right survivors and status quo for whatever comes next, but that doesn't prove to make this event much more exciting and it robs every intended cliffhanger of its gravitas. There are individual elements to admire—Rasputin IV's story stands out—but that good is outweighed by the unwieldy nature of this event and sci-fi concepts that serve the function of continuity more than theme or character. It's a drag to read, especially given the comparison evoked by its title. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE #2 While it takes about half of the issue for the proverbial ball to really get rolling, Spider-Punk #2 ultimately becomes a delight. Cody Ziglar's script shines best with the interplay between Hobie and his team, especially during the lively fight sequence that anchors the second half of the issue. Justin Mason's art also takes a kinetic approach to even the most mundane of moments, with Morry Hollowell's colors tying it all together. While this new iteration of Spider-Punk is still finding its footing, even that experience is proving to be entertaining. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #6 Knowing how much Vader wants to finish him off, Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a risky mission to draw the Sith Lord away from Leia, though Vader isn't the only one with a score to settle, as Inquisitor Reva sets her sights on Luke at the Lars homestead. In the live-action TV series, this chapter in the story was quite emotional, as it saw Kenobi and Vader have a rematch that has been years in the making, while Reva must confront her lot in life and the journey that brought her to this point in time. The writing effectively conveys these elements, but after five issues of ups and downs with the artwork, this final issue feels like a breaking point. It's not that any single panel is particularly bad, it's that the images themselves feel so static and lifeless that the experience of reading the book feels more like catching up on bullet points of a story on Wikipedia. With each issue of the series having the same number of pages, while the episodes themselves had slightly different run times, this final issue feels rushed and dull, despite being set to deliver multiple cathartic encounters. Sadly, we don't feel like this is the end of such adaptations of Star Wars media into the comic book realm, we just hope Marvel enlists a wider variety of artists that can put their own spin on something familiar as opposed to offering up what merely feels like a compilation of freeze frames lifted directly from the scenes in the proper series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA – SO'LEK'S JOURNEY #2 Even for those who aren't overly familiar with Avatar's world and who have not played the Frontiers of Pandora video game that So'lek's Journey spins out, most of the series' second issue may feel familiar. As this issue begins, So'lek has spent four years (Four years!?) stalking palulukan beasts to connect with and train one. His failure forces him to finally ask for help from a tribe more familiar with the beast. Here, he meets Entok, who takes on a cliched mentor role, pulling the rote routine of forcing So'lek to perform a repetitive, mundane task (in this case, carving a flute) that is seemingly unrelated to his goal only for that very task to be the key to his success. Ultimately, So'lek's flute helps endear him to a wounded palulukan whom he nurses back to health. In turn, the palulukan becomes something like a therapy animal for So'lek, helping him reach a new milestone in his quest for inner peace. While the story feels well-worn, the artwork at least stands out for its heavy use of shadows and firmly drawn, detailed characters, as well as for struggling, at times, with perspective. It's a fine enough comic for fans of the game or the larger Avatar franchise, but it's unlikely to impress outsiders. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: THE END #6 The End has arrived, and it is beautiful. The perfect capstone to an eight-year run, Jeff Lemire and Malachi Ward tie things up nice and neat with their (temporary) finale. In true Black Hammer fashion, the metaness of Lemire's script gets four layers deep by the end of it. By the time the back cover closes, you realize you've been reading a superb examination of superhero stories and comics as a whole. Beyond that, there's even a killer life lesson to boot as Lemire takes you on a trip to therapy and back. Black Hammer: The End excels on every level and would make for a delightful finale – if the title wasn't set to soon return. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #2 Following the horrific events of issue one, the Cemetery Kids are attempting to find their lost friend Pik, but continuing to discover jus thow deadly the video game the Nightmare Cemetery is. Once again, Irizarri's art is the star of the show here, creating a visual feast for the eyes in both the "real world" and the game world. Thompson is able to do some solid character work here, though my minor complaint remains that I wish readers were given more to work with when it comes to the Cemetery Kids who aren't Pik and Birdie. Ultimately, Cemetery Kids Don't Die is one of the horror comics to watch right now, and I'm anxious to see where the spooky story goes with its remaining issues, especially considering the skin crawling finale here. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #9 This is as retro a Conan the Barbarian issue as you're going to find nowadays, and I mean that as a compliment. There's intense action, exotic settings, beautiful coloring, and a gritty, determined warrior at the center of it all. Zub knows what was so enjoyable about the Conan of the past and continues to find ways to tell new stories with the character. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEAD LUCKY #12 The Dead Lucky #12 brings Bibi's adventure to a close, at least for now, and it's a satisfying cap to a year of growth and change. Writer Melissa Flores brings Bibi full circle in a way, showcasing the character's evolution over the course of the series as she takes major steps out of the isolating shell she's used to keep the world at arm's length. The payoffs feel earned and leave Bibi in an intriguing place of hope moving forward, and it will be interesting to see how that affects her adventures when she does return down the line. Artist French Carlomagno and colorist Matt Iacono continue to work wonders when Bibi is powered up and wrecking the opposition, and that's true here as well, though I wouldn't have turned down even more of that either. The Dead Lucky delivered a satisfying finale to one of the Massive-Verse's most intriguing characters, and set things up well for the future. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DUKE #4 Duke, Baroness and company make their triumphant escape in spectacular fashion, but the story feels not closer to getting back to the big Transformers crossover storyline that keeps getting teased out. Instead, more recognizable figures from COBRA keeping popping out of the woodworks. And while that's fun, if my options for a big reveal are evil either soldier from a toy line I barely remember or a freaking Decepticon, it's a laughably easy choice yet they keep going the other way. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures has largely failed to showcase what made the cartoon characters interesting in its first two issues. That changes this issue and all it took was a dragon turtle and a somewhat clever plan to steal a healing staff from a pirate who was using it as a peg leg. While not particularly deep, just about every character gets a chance to shine and Minsc feels for the first time like an organic part of the story rather than a just a tacked on bit designed to tie in the past of D&D to its present. A fun comic, the first in this series. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #10 The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #10 sets the stage for the miniseries' climax as Laconia's plans become clear to everyone involved and their spies respond with force. The issue plays out several threads of creeping tension, some of which escalate in an entirely predictable manner with others emerging from left field. Every set up presented in this issue offers some element of suspense or excitement, though, with plenty of space to pay off these arrangements in two more issues. Other Publishers #2 FERAL #1

The team behind the stellar Stray Dogs is back with a new series Feral, and while it definitely does share similar DNA with their previous hit, Feral is able to carve out its own path. The team of writer Tony Fleecs, artists Trish Forster and Tone Rodriguez, colorist Brad Simpson, and Sara Richard bring the same high stakes tension and brilliant artwork that made Stray Dogs such a phenomenon to Feral, and survival is still at the heart of this adventure. Feral flips the original story's premise on its head however with a much different threat, and that allows the story to steer these characters and the general mysteries about the world itself in unique directions. Feral already has its claws hooked in, and fans of Stray Dogs should absolutely add this to their wishlists. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 GHOSTBUSTERS: BACK IN TOWN #1 The Ghostbusters are back in theaters with Frozen Empire, but those who want to get a better idea of what happened after Afterlife in the lead-up to the sequel can do so with Dark Horse's Ghostbusters: Back in Town #1. Writer David M. Booher keeps things lighthearted throughout, even when ghosts are at the doorstep, though there's also plenty of dysfunction to mine as this group learns how to work together as they adjust with their new lives in New York City. That's were the most endearing moments are found in the book's debut, though the scenes of the group just fixing up the firehouse are delightful as well. Artist Blue Delliquanti and colorist Mildred Louis are a perfect compliment to the tone of the story, and one particular Lighthouse splash is one of my favorites of the issue. That said, they absolutely deliver when the ghost-busting starts too. This was a delightful debut, and those looking for a lighthearted adventure in the world of the Ghostbusters will not be disappointed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE GOON: THEM THAT DON'T STAY DEAD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Goon, Eric Powell's iconic leg-breaking enforcer who keeps Lonely Street safe from supernatural threats with plenty of both horror and humor, returns to Dark Horse for their 25th anniversary this week in The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead #1. Regardless as to whether readers are returning for the newest installment in Goon's saga or discovering it for the first time, this new issue #1 delivers the essence of what made this character and their world a staple of comic book shelves for the last quarter century. There may not be much in the way of genuine surprises here, but there's an abundance of familiar charms and a cartooning style that has only improved over time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 INVASIVE #4 Invasive #4 pushes forward with a dark if not predictable confrontation. As our leads find themselves taken in by a mad doctor, they learn where the hard line between science and madness rests. And when confronted with a lost loved ones, a surprising hero finds their morals tested like never before. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 JILL AND THE KILLERS #3 Sometimes all a series requires is a likable protagonist to maintain reader interest. In spite of shoddy draftsmanship, inconsistent storytelling, and other flaws, Jill and the Killers opts to make the eponymous Jill a deeply unsympathetic individual. Across issue #3 she shoves the grisly fate of one friend's significant other in their face, berates someone for sharing their own homicidal familial trauma, and steals a car only to immediately wreck it without any semblance of a plan. It's one thing to be uncaring or foolish, but when every action is defined by these characteristics, it's difficult to find much cause to root for someone simply because their mother has disappeared. Leaps in logic surround the solving of this mystery with poorly made connections simply landing in the characters' collective laps. Helpful figures surrounding them are continually ignored in order to progress the plot toward specific incidents without clear motivations. Jill and the Killers is a terribly messy story that lacks even the charms of style or character that might make it possible to overlook that mess. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #34 While I still don't quite get the idea of bringing the catalog of (admittedly cool) Image characters into Killadelphia, I can't pretend that Killadelphia #34's introduction of Blacula to the mix isn't both cool but interesting. As many of the previous issues has done and done well, this one plays a lot on the humanity and emotions of its characters and gives an emotional core to the battles that are taking place. This is probably the greatest strength of this saga overall and it shines in this issue. And, again, the issue has freakin' Blacula. It does not get better than that. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 LOCAL MAN: BAD GIRLS #1 Local Man's latest interlude unfolds with a lot of the flagship series' charm, all while providing some surprisingly vital pieces of backstory. Other Publishers #3 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118

There are times where Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #118 feels like a "Darkest Hour" mid-season finale, delivering a big twist or two that will shake up the bigger story while also giving fans a taste of the bigger battle to come, and it works. Writer Melissa Flores gives the Rangers a much needed beacon of hope by issue's end, but that newfound hope doesn't dilute the stakes and massive odds the Rangers still face. One particular twist including Mistress Vile feels like a linchpin moment and her journey has been one of the most compelling character stories within the larger arc. That is no less true by the end of the issue, and Zedd's story entangling with hers only makes his story that much more interesting. The core group of Rangers offers an eclectic mix of personalities and motives, and when the fists start flying artists Simona Di Gianfelice and Marco Renna, colorists Raul Angulo and Jose Enrique Fernandez, and letterer Ed Dukeshire are up for the challenge. Their work on Vile alone is praiseworthy, but epic moments with Ranger Slayer, Lord Zedd, Kimberly, and Tommy are deserving of that praise too. "Darkest Hour" has delivered across the board, and this sets the stage for the next major chapter in a truly satisfying way. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #4 The twist that arrives by the end of The Ministry of Compliance #4 was broadcast from the series' debut and arrives in the exact sort of fashion readers possessing any familiarity with the spy genre would expect. That is not a problem, in and of itself, but the lack of motivation and stakes means that it's a twist without a purpose. With the story so focused on Avigail's extraordinary competence and the need to remove her, it's failed to define why readers (or supporting characters) should be concerned with her fate. The conspiracy still centers on aliens seeking to dominate sentient life on Earth, but the plot plays like these are simply two sides of an intelligence agency with few standards or global outcomes to be considered. Unmoored from personalities or greater purpose, the named characters swirl about one another concocting a plot lacking any interesting hooks. The Ministry of Compliance #4 does introduce some alien technology that is equal parts horrifying and fascinating on the page, though – a much needed contribution of visual interest where the story has none. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 MONSTRESS #50 Monstress #50 is one of the more dense issues of the series, but so much happens this issue and it's novel-level in both it's narrative and execution. We get major developments for Zinn as well as discover that there are traps being set for Maika, not to mention that some things that we thought had previously been established might not exactly be as they seem. There's not a ton of action in a traditional sense, but there's rich storytelling here. And we get some good developments with the cats as well. This one is a very engaging issue that might require a few reads to fully catch all the interesting reveals, but it's expertly done and carries a tension that seems to be leading to something big. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NEWBURN #16 Newburn #16 provides the story with an epilogue in which Emily's diary is largely obscured as the narrative leaps ahead by weeks or months to track the fallout of Newburn #15's explosive conclusion. It presents a tightly plotted set of twists that follow naturally from everything presented thus far; Emily steps into her new role and proves to be every bit as adept in it as Newburn suspected she would be. It's one last mystery for the road, but the mystery isn't at the heart of this denouement. Instead, the final few pages offer the sort of conclusion that will please fans of crime fiction as it ties up loose ends and revels in its moral ambiguity. Jacob Phillips' depictions of everything from New York City's streets to rustic getaways offer these final moments, often centered on sparse dialogue, with a sense of scale that matches the ambitions and personalities involved. It's a fine epilogue that marks Newburn as one of the best new series from Image Comics in the past several years. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTS #6 Nights continues to be such a polarizing read. This book as so much going for it, and it gives you a ton to ponder in what is easily the biggest and most important issue of the series. But there are several occasions where it puts so much into such a short frame that you're left trying to connect seemingly un-connectable dots. At the end of the day, though, these characters are immeasurably strong, and they keep everything moving in the right direction. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #8 The second interlude issue focused on the origins of Adam Frankenstein continues to reimagine familiar sequences from their inspiration's source material in both literature and film. It's the issue's second half which makes the most of playing upon these classic scenarios, when Adam encounters a young girl, while the first half depicting Victor's monstrosity is less engaging. The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos is typically at its best when juxtaposing its horror elements against mundane acts and notions of kindness. It serves to establish Adam as more than a mentor figure, but as a hero in their own right. Soo Lee's artwork is not as sharp as the series' standard established in issue's #1-6, with multiple panels bordering upon an unfinished appearance, but the most significant moments are competently delivered. One last hook into the modern day serves to establish ambitions as the story continues to expand – bound to keep current readers eagerly anticipating the arrival of issue #9. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 QUICK STOPS II #3 The big plot twist here is definitely welcomed. It would be tough to get any sort of excited about the final issue without it, and those final pages do enough to make you think there may actually be some light at the end of the tunnel. The whole thing still reads like a teenager's fan fiction, but at least we finally have some intrigue in the story itself. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 RED SONJA #9 I want to love this Red Sonja storyline, but its repetitive and underwhelming nature is standing in the way. 