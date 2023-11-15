Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/15/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Outsiders #1, Superior Spider-Man #1, and The Deviant #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #3 Batman and Robin #3 is an interesting case of a lot going on but nothing happening. As we head into the issue, Batman and Robin are trying to save White Rabbit from the Terrible Trio, but beyond that, there really is no story. It's an issue of just action after action with the pages full of characters merely chasing one another around with some occasionally overly quippy dialogue. The only thing to really come from the issue is we learn that Shush isn't working with Hush that somehow weakens the character as a villain here because now what's the point? Everything about this issue just screams busy work and while not unpleasant, it doesn't really serve any purpose and even the art isn't especially strong or organized, either. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 DANGER STREET #11 There's an audaciousness surrounding Danger Street #11 as it sets the stage for the series' climax. It shifts in tone from grandiose sturm und drang to the banal shocks of a Tarantino crime flick, and makes all of it work. As all of the surviving cast members converge on the Dingbats and Lady Cop's hometown they collide with effects ranging from the tragic to hilarious. Even as the narrative centers upon a recently dead child, there's an obvious humor to it all as Danger Street #11 makes clear that this series is a love letter and consideration of lesser figures in the DC Comics canon (and within culture, more broadly). It runs in the same vein as Doctor Thirteen and delivers a striking penultimate chapter by blending genuine pathos for these strange figures and self-effacing charms at the obvious madness of this ensemble. There is one particular spread that captures the heart of this series so well and is all the funnier for the corpses at its center. Even the narration transforming cringey subtext into text functions as the ironic effects of its statements are made consistently obvious. Danger Street #11 is terrific fun and sets a high bar for whatever finale follows this issue's excellent cliffhanger. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1077 Catwoman and Gordon have gathered up a crew to rescue Batman from the Orgham family, and it conveniently ties together several of the side characters and ambiguous enemies Batman's run across during this extended arc. Jason Shawn Alexander's grittier art style is a good fit for this particular arc although there's a tonal dissonance between the gothic and strange horror of the previous arc and the more grounded "heist" theme of the current arc. While it's a natural continuation of the storyline, it still feels like a jarring change, although that might be the point of the shift given how off-putting and off-balance the previous arc was. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #5 Green Lantern #5 impressively captures so many of the elements that make Green Lantern so wonderfully unique, creating one of the best issues of the series so far. With the age old rivalry between Hal Jordan and Sinestro as the foundation, writer Jeremy Adams builds new elements around Hal and Sinestro that should continue to push them forward, both as characters and as difference makers within the superhero realm. Arist Xermanico, colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr., and letterer Dave Sharpe delver some top tier ring-slinging as well, with praise deserved for the creativity behind the constructs themselves and the scenarios in which they are used. Those sequences are beautiful to behold, and that last page sets up one hell of a showdown. Green Lantern #5 sets a high bar moving forward, and I couldn't recommend it more. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 OUTSIDERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Since the team's creation in the 1980s, The Outsiders have been a home for the overlooked and underestimated personalities at DC Comics. With this week's Outsiders #1, that mentality is taken into a new dichotomy, blending the grounded with the outrageous to a sufficiently successful capacity. While some stylistic choices and a lack of clarity get in the way of the comic's perfection, the promise of Kate Kane and Luke Fox's grand adventure is just enough to make this series promising. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPEED FORCE #1 It isn't always a guarantee that spinning off two characters from a larger superhero family is going to work, but Speed Force carves out a fascinating and fun path all its own. Wallace and Avery's superhero partnership zigzags in some unexpected ways, and although the younger slang and other elements in Jarrett Williams' script might not hit for every reader, they're incredibly fitting for the two characters at hand, and set up an intriguing concept in the issue's final pages. Daniele Di Nicouolo's art brings an intentionally-chaotic, anime-inspired flavor that fits incredibly well as well. Overall, Speed Force shows great promise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) SUPERMAN: LOST #8 There are striking moments in Superman: Lost #8 portraying memorable characterizations and colorful superhero tropes, but there are also many that land dully on the page and more than a few transitions that fail to make themselves apparent. It's a blender of ideas that balances toward the inventive and entertaining, but the duds are self-evident and create a cliffhanger where suspense is likely to be found humorous. The late inclusion and posturing of Lex Luthor has created a distraction that fails to cohere with much of Superman: Lost and as a result issue #8 winds up being as recommendable as tie-in to Priest's outstanding Black Adam as its own story. There's familiar posturing in the layouts so that even with so much action and enjoyable team ups, the lack of invention is apparent. Walking into the final two issues of Superman: Lost, issue #8 makes it apparent that they'll provide readers plenty to talk about at the comic book store. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE VIGIL #6 The Vigil #6 runs on spy genre cliches and positions a "just as I planned it" reversal that serves to deliver almost the entire climactic conflict with narration explaining events in corresponding panels. It's a poor form of comics writing that makes for an often tedious read. There are some interesting ideas and great bits of humor, but the plot of the issue combined with artwork that primarily serves to get the point across drags down the better qualities. Despite the middling to mediocre qualities of this final issue, The Vigil leaves behind an idiosyncratic team staged to feature within old Wildstorm's increasing influence in current DC Comics. Their strained dynamics and odd personalities will be very welcome. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #2 Readers of the cult favorite Sandman Mystery Theater will appreciate the tone of Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #2 as it lays out and slowly puzzles over a clear mystery with a mysterious villain over plenty of low key drama and fine 40s fashion. Wesley's methodical approach to life might make him appear cold to observers but makes for an excellent narrator who lays out the questions in an inviting fashion for mystery fans. His investigation provides both new clues and a brawling action sequence that is both exciting and fundamentally human in its mechanics. Wesley may be a martial artist, but in the most honest fashion of that term readers will find in superhero comics. He is far from an obvious victor when stumbling across common crooks and suffers for his mistakes; it makes for a much more exciting action sequence as the consequences are clear. Rossmo's portrayal of this and other superhero-adjacent elements provides them with plenty of flourish while maintaining a consistent sense of weight amidst both combat and more mundane sequences. Wesley Dodds: The Sandman offers itself as an excellent pulp detective fiction with an irresistibly modern style in what threatens to be a spiritual successor for one of Vertigo's best overlooked series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WILDC.A.T.S #12 WildC.A.T.s's final issue in this new series in the DCU plays on both the strengths and the weaknesses of the comic to date. At the end of the day, WildC.A.T.s suffered from trying to inject too much, too quickly into its proceedings. When the series focused on individual characters like Grifter, it was able to shine, but it would often get bogged down in the sheer glut of Wildstorm characters populating its pages. Such is the case with this series finale. It's quite clear that Matthew Rosenberg has a love for the Wildstorm universe, and was attempting to create an epic scale story for their inclusion in the DCU, but too many spinning plates will crash to the floor. WildC.A.T.s isn't a bad comic book, it's just one that is specifically made for fans of Wildstorm and might not have as much to offer to those who are unfamiliar with the comic universe. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #5 Sometimes it can difficult to think of new ways to sing the praises of DC's World's Finest series, but World's Finest: Teen Titans can often make it easy with its dynamic storytelling and fresh ideas. Waid and Lupacchino are able to masterfully re-tell the earlier days of the Teen Titans, injecting some ingenious new characterization for classic characters. What makes World's Finest work so well is that all the characters feel "right" and the conflic arises organically. I've said it before and I'll say it again, World's Finest is a superhero comic book fan's dream come true and you're doing yourself a disservice if you're not checking out at least one entry under Waid's umbrella. The final page isn't a surprise for those who are big Teen Titans fans for example, but it feels like one thanks to the inventive new approach. Buy this comic book. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #1 Alien's new path is accessible enough for newer fans of the franchise, but still possesses a unique relationship to what came before it. Declan Shalvey's script provides enough emotional tension and moments of macabre brevity, while also laying the groundwork for a new fight against the Xenomorphs. Andrea Broccardo's art works well with the titular aliens, but is slightly inconsistent with regards to the humans, but not enough to be inherently distracting. I might not love everything about this new Alien, but I like a lot of it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ALPHA FLIGHT #4 Alpha Flight #4 if solid and very straight forward as it brings together the threads that previous issues have been rolling out and makes the stakes higher than ever as Krakoa North is found by the Box Sentinels in the final pages, bringing everything to a head. The pacing is strong, the storytelling is solid, and while there are things that do feel a little like caricature with Department H, there are real stakes for the characters and and investment in how things are going to play out. A strong comic, overall. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ASTONISHING ICEMAN #4 As a longtime fan of Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, I will support any opportunity to get any combination of the band back together, and that fact alone rocketed Astonishing Iceman #4 to the top of my reading list. As expected, the reunion of Iceman and Spider-Man was a delight (as was the addition of Chantal), though we could do with a few less puns. Writer Steve Orlando is clearly having a grand time with Spider-Man in the mix, and his exchanges with Iceman later in the issue are some of the book's best moments. We rarely get to see these two characters get into more vulnerable topics, and it's easy to just stay on the surface and litter their battles with puns. There's plenty of that mind you, and some of them unfortunately fall flat, but Spider-Man's interactions with Chantal rarely do, and I grew to love their dynamic. Meanwhile Vincenzo Carratu, colorists Java Tartaglia and Chris Sotomayor, and letterer Travis Latham make for a brilliant team on Bobby Drake, as his ice slides, ice drones, and fight scenes overall consistently steal the show. The villain storyline woven between everything isn't as compelling as Iceman's own story, and there's a lengthy block of text in the form of a letter that slowed everything to a crawl, but those are relatively small issues that don't bring down all the things that clearly work. Hopefully we get more teacups down the line, but even if this is the only one, it's one I truly enjoyed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #6 At least 75% of this issue is spent giving an origin to the new series villain. That can be frustrating and tedious of not done well, but Ewing is more than up to the task. This character's journey is layered, engaging, and gives even more weight to the rich history of Wakanda. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 BLADE #5 Fallout from the disastrous mission in Blade #4 is quickly dispatched as Blade rushes headlong into further bad choices and his supporting cast is relegated to the sideline. It's an unfortunate shift in focus as the new supernatural talents and arms dealers surrounding Marvel's best known vampire hunter have been a genuine highlight in this series. Instead, there's a quick reframing of the threat posed by Adana that makes Blade appear unsympathetically foolish and minimizes the value of Doctor Strange as a guest star. There's a lot of spectacle, but much of it seems unearned in an adventure that only spans a few issues and chronological days. While this quick turn of events serves to provide a very enticing cliffhanger, the continually rushed pacing of Blade detracts from the series' obvious potential. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #2 Though the first issue in this mini-series pushed the "Wolf" part of Capwolf & The Howling Commandos to the back, the spookiness takes the spotlight in this sophomore outing. Capwolf #2 reads like an epic creature feature with plenty of gothic-tinged pages throughout. Complete with monster hunting spies and more monsters than you can count, Capwolf & The Howling Commandos is much more thrilling than its predecessor. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #4 Children of the Vault provides one of the few notable victories in the "Fall of X" line as the buddy cop duo of Cable and Bishop deliver big sci-fi solutions to this tech-heavy brand of false saviors. The staging for this particular underdog victory pays off various points of interest from across the miniseries and offers a new framing for the "big gun" trope tied to both of the protagonists. It's an excellent sci-fi twist that leads to a denouement that clarifies the Children's role as antagonists in this moment within the messy mutant metaphor. Fixing this entire globe-spanning and -altering adventure within such a tight timeframe leaves it somewhat disconnected from surrounding events as entire cities melting away amidst human devastation is ignored, but they may also be a neat element of commentary within this excellent miniseries' framework. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #3 While it's always great to see Daredevil mowing his way through hordes of street thugs, Daredevil #3 once again makes it clear that the change in status quo and Matt's shift to becoming a priest and caretaker is little more than window-dressing. He's right back to having to balance his personal life with his vigilante mission, with one clearly taking its toll on the other. A familiar face pops back up at the end that all but guarantees some in the near future, but it also feels like the book is taking its sweet time getting back to that demon idea first introduced in the new #1 issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2 DARK X-MEN #4 Dark X-Men #4 starts on a strange foot. Gambit touches base with his wife Rogue, who hasn't appeared previously in the series, seemingly as a reason for him to recap the series thus far. Given this is the penultimate installment of a five-issue series, that hardly seems necessary. Once that's out of the way, Steve Foxe, Jonas Scharf, and Frank Martin kick things into a higher gear with a mercilessness typically reserved for horror stories rather than superheroes. It suits the subject matter – we are dealing with demons here – and the final page earns the stygian atmosphere. There's a nice beat here with Chasm, a.k.a. Ben Reilly, Peter Parker's clone who went villain after some clone stuff happened (again). Chasm rejecting Orchis' rescue outright is a nice touch, making him a slightly more complex character than he might otherwise be given how vengeful he is now. He may yet ally with Orchis to get payback against the specific mutants he hates (the rest of them are fine), but it's an important bit of nuance to put to paper if this character is ever to be redeemed in the future. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 DEADPOOL: SEVEN SLAUGHTERS #1 An over-sized issue with multiple short stories seems like the exact kind of format that would behoove Deapdool, but Marvel's Deadpool: Seven Slaughters is a tiresome exercise with nearly 70 pages of mostly unambitious and uninteresting stories. Though the roster of creators all have an extensive history with the character, only a few even manage to leave a remotely interesting mark at all. Cullen Bunn and Phillip Sevy's opening storyline is clearly the best, playing with the format and multiverse shenanigans in a fun way; even Rob Liefeld's short story is a highlight (no, really) compared to the stale stories that make up the rest of it. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #13 The two-part story featuring a Dinosaur-themed vision of Marvel superheroes is a roaring good success and the best entry in the current Fantastic Four run by far. Fantastic Four #13 returns the perspective to Earth as The Thing finds his human Avengers battling the dinosaur FF just as two Dooms encounter one another. The new mix of characters and problems provides plenty of new challenges, which are addressed with the cleverness that has defined Ryan North's scripts from page one. What's surprising in this adventure is how much the spotlight rests on The Thing and to excellent effect. Every member of the team has a relationship with Doom after so many decades of arch-villainy and The Thing's is perhaps the most comical. It plays to outstanding effect in these dinosaur comics. Fantastic Four #12 and #13 serve as a model for this incarnation's potential with an abundance of colorful ideas reflecting challenges that require more than bombastic battles and a strong focus on familial relationships – if only Thing's head didn't appear like a volleyball unattached to his tose. I'm already anticipating re-reading this particular adventure, though. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #20 Ghost Rider #20 is a comic issue that you'll think about for a long, long time. Maybe not because of it's quality—it's perfectly fine, at that—but because it includes one of the most original and insane plot threads Marvel has ever released. Unfortunately for the flashback to Talia's past, the current timeline story takes center stage as it demands your attention, leaving any origins to simmer on the back burner. Things get real weird, real fast in Ghost Rider #20 and quite frankly, it might be one of the most demented things we've seen in comics in a long time and that's a good thing. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE IMMORTAL THOR #4 If there's an award to be given out for the best first page of a comic book in the year 2023 then I'd like to nominate the opening splash of Immortal Thor #4. Al Ewing wreathes Martin Coccolo's depiction of Toranos, the vengeful god of the storm, hurtling toward earth with captions, each one a beat with the repeated phrase "he is coming" embedded within. While you sleep and while you work, an election year and denialism be damned, "he is coming" to make the storms worsen and the oceans rise. It's a poetic chant heralding climate change's avatar and a scene that honors and homages Jack Kirby in a way that goes far beyond the surface-level artistic pastiches that often seek to channel the King's style but not his spirit. But Ewing and Coccolo are not one-page wonders. The assemblage of Marvel's new Thor corps is an exciting sequence to behold, as the differences between Thor and his allies are put plain with a playfulness and humor that stands in joyful defiance of the serious threat they face. It's a full realization of the smiling Thor facing a threat far greater than himself that Ewing wanted to return to from Immortal Thor's first issue, and that threat's scale is once again driven home by the use of a two-page spread to convey the fullness of the Utgard-Thor's stature. Cap that all off with a brilliant, borderline subversive reintroduction of one of Marvel's best modern villains, who has gone somewhat forgotten in recent years, and Immortal Thor #4 is as close to a perfect superhero comic as I've seen in some time. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 JEAN GREY #4 Few characters in the X-Men mythology are as nuanced or complex as Jean Grey, and that couldn't be more evident in Jean Grey #4. The final issue of Louise Simonson, Bernard Chang, Marcelo Maiolo, and Ariana Maher's series reframes the confronting of Jean's past traumas in previous issues in a way that solidifies the character's sense of calm and confidence that she's captured in the Krakow era, while also creating the space for genuinely healing moments. The issue wouldn't work without reframing those past events, but when that clicks, it really brought everything together in a truly satisfying way, and the teases of the future for Jean and the X-Men as a whole provides a welcome hopeful flicker for both. Chang and Maiolo deliver stunning work throughout the issue, though the sequences involving the Phoenix absolutely steal the show. While the beginning of the issue could have sped things up a bit, it's a small complaint for an otherwise stellar finale, and I'm eager to see what's next for all involved. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 RED GOBLIN #10 Red Goblin goes back to where it all began for its conclusion, delivering a satisfying full circle moment for the series leads. Writer Alex Paknadel waited to bring back Dylan, and the patience paid off, as the Normie Dylan first gave Rascal to is very much not the Normie Dylan is meeting now. The complicated and difficult lives the two characters have experienced lends the duo's conversations a legitimacy and welcome genuineness that feels earned, even if they haven't shared much screen time in the series overall. There is some awkwardness to some of their exchanges due to the odd proportions, but elsewhere artist Chris Campana, colorist David Curiel, and inker Roberto Poggi deliver several high octane action sequences that also further Normie and Rascal's growth as individual entities and as a team. Red Goblin has been one of 2023's most pleasant surprises, and I'm happy to report it also nailed the landing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #3 These big galactic sagas always end up getting incredibly busy with characters like the Silver Surfer, Thanos, and Galactus popping up whenever possible. It brings an unfortunate sameness to many of the tales. Rebirth at least has the benefit of the dueling Surfers, which adds a fun element, but it still has a tendency to fall into that frustrating familiarity. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #2 Spine-Tingling Spider-Man's debut was an unexpected delight, with writer Saladin Ahmed kicking things off with Juan Ferreyra's stunning twist on classic Spidey and then twisting that classic scenario into the frightening landscape that Peter is now desperately trying to escape. That shift isn't really present in Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #2, as things just go from bad to worse as Peter makes his way through this haunting and mysterious world. The questions continue to mount and the stakes continue to rise, and the sense of isolation permeates the book as things move along. One of the biggest shocks happens relatively early on, shaking up your perception of what can happen as Peter moves forward. The end does seem to move into predictable territory, though the journey there is far from typical, so hopefully more twists are coming in issue #3. If the series can continue to subvert expectations, Spine-Tingling Spider-Man will thrive, so while I enjoyed the debut more, the series is still on the right track. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #4 Focusing largely on the scourge itself, we kind of sort of start to get some glimpses of insight not only into what the whole plan is, but also the futility of such a plan, as the droid grapples with itself and its various components and questions what this whole endeavor is for. In a sense, this issue feels like a surrogate for the audience, wondering why any of this is happening, why now, and the pointlessness of it all. To a degree, even the scourge itself seems to think all of its actions are meaningless in the grand scheme of things, so for the book itself to be self-reflexive, we appreciate that we're not alone in questioning what the hell has been going on in Star Wars comics these last few months. This installment is both existential and expositional, though also marks some of the closest steps we've come to learning why this crossover event is happening in the first place. As the Dark Droids event starts to wind down, we're crossing our fingers that it has a satisfying payoff, but it seems even the creatives might be doubting their own convictions, even if the event has been offering glimmers of delight. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #38 With Magna Tolvan infested by the scourge, Aphra seeks allies to sever her cybernetic connection to the invading presence. As Aphra aims to enlist more help in her cause, however, the scourge itself is also spreading its power even further, though Aphra's history with cybernetics could prove to be the key to unlocking the entire saga unfolding in the crossover event. This issue marks what feels like the first official tease in the whole Dark Droids event that could shed insight into what the point of the experience is, other than an ancient entity wanting to make the jump from a mechanical body into living flesh. Aphra, her specific traits, and the nature of her series feel like the crux of the entire storyline, and while we have yet to see how the entire experience pans out, this latest issue helps solidify just how significant this series is within the major crossover event and helping establish Aphra and her supporting characters as integral components of the galaxy far, far away. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #6 In hopes of locating other Jedi to train Grogu, Din Djarin takes his companion to a sacred location, only to encounter Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and a squad of stormtroopers. Luckily, Fett and Shand strike a bargain with Djarin, igniting an intense showdown against the former Imperials. This episode of the series was an action-packed experience that brought lots of delight to fans, thanks in no small part to seeing Boba Fett back in action for the first time in decades. This installment of the adaptation shows more than it tells, though it still manages to capture the explosive energy of the episode in an entirely fulfilling way. Given that the script and story for this Season 2 adaptation has been largely true to the source material, the most engaging elements of the book are the ways in which the visual action is replicated, with Steven Cummings' illustrations fully making good on those expectations. The action is frenzied, kinetic, and entirely satisfying. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: VISIONS – PEACH MOMOKO #1 In the absence of the Sith, a new threat has emerged that aims to fill that void, leaving a small group of allies to set their sights on stopping this new cult from picking up where the Sith left off. Creator Peach Momoko's work in Star Wars comics, albeit brief, has been unparalleled by any other creator in the galaxy far, far away. Her artwork specifically is ambitious, surreal, bizarre, and gorgeous all at once, and this installment of Visions is no different. Her imagery is ethereal in a way that captures the more mystical elements of the franchise without being straightforward in her interpretations of the iconic lore, making for a rich visual feast. Given that the book is devoid of dialogue, the art needs to compensate and Momoko once again delivers an entirely unique vision of this galaxy. The only thing holding back this book is that the actual narrative tissue can waver and make for a less-than-literal experience for readers, as Momoko relies entirely on visual storytelling, which also happens to be highly conceptual as opposed to literal. It's easy to pick up on the bare bones of the narrative, but for audiences looking for a more straightforward or obvious experience, this chapter of Visions will leave you wanting, but for a purely visual level, Momoko stuns with her work once again. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Superior Spider-Man #1 simply doesn't move the needle any measurable amount. It refuses to inject new life into the concept, and so it simply exists. It doesn't want to stand out, nor does it lay the groundwork for an interesting story ahead. Instead, Superior Spider-Man #1 feels like a story crafted out of the desire to sell to those looking for the long-since-misremembered thrills of nostalgia, only it doesn't even manage that much. It just is, and that may be the biggest mistake it could have made. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2 out of 5 UNCANNY AVENGERS #4 Uncanny Avengers is a weird one. Though issue #4 is a marked improvement over the previous one due to both its fun action beats and the economics of its storytelling. Series artist Javier Garrón and colorist Morry Hollowell get the chance to really shine here with a series of pages at the end that are full of life and capture the essence of the characters physically that might be the best spreads of the series. Writer Gerry Duggan plays his hand here as well with a major reveal that will have Marvel fans reeling. Time will tell if it's a storytelling choice that works or not because right now it's just baffling. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ARCADE KINGS #5 Arcade Kings was brilliant from its first punch to its last. Arcade Kings #5 once again delivers all the melodrama of pro wrestling and anime mixed with the visuals and visceral action of classic arcade fighting games. It's only true downside is that its story was forced to squeeze into a mere five issues – you can absolutely see where this could've fit into a 12-issue run or an ongoing. There's a tease at the finale for a sequel series, and if there's any justice in this world we'll get one down the road. -- Connor Casey Rating: 5 out of 5 CODA #3 Compared to the two previous books in the series, Coda #3 is a bit messy and has some structural weaknesses that make it difficult to follow as there are multiple things happening at once, though none of them are particularly clearly laid out. You have the issues with the religious group that Hum is dealing with, Serka's own issues stemming from her recent adventures, and then the personal things between them with Serka being pregnant. There are some excellent themes and issues at play here: manipulation of the believers and how even breaking the manipulation to reveal genuine hardship may not be enough to shake true faith, but navigating the various elements of the story is just enough of a challenge that it requires perhaps a little more effort than one might be willing to devote to help sort it out and keep it all straight, especially when there feels like some strange stops and starts in different spots of the story. The art in the issue all also has a very uniform feel, color-wise which doesn't help much in terms of differentiation. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE CULL #4 It'll be interesting to see how The Cull wraps its saga up in the fifth issue, because The Cull #4 feels less like a penultimate issue and more like the beginning of the story. The protagonists coming home to an invaded world is the most interesting idea the series has introduced to this point and it's a shame there isn't going to be a lot of time to sit with that. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE DEVIANT #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Deviant #1 satisfies on multiple fronts. If you're just looking for a murder story set at Christmastime, the comic book delivers that ten times over. It's an excellent read for a cold, dark night. But if you're willing to get a little uncomfortable and allow The Deviant to tell you something about the world you don't already know, it becomes something truly special. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #11 The penultimate chapter of Dune: House Harkonnen reminds readers exactly what this adaptation and its source material are – unnecessary prologue for a much better narrative. Every twist in the miniseries' climax leads to a moment in which readers are reminded of vocabulary from Dune, whether it's Rabban claiming his nickname or the tragic backstory of a hardly referenced school. All of these elements are certainly recognizable for readers, but they add little to nothing in the form of understanding or sympathy. What's more is that it's necessary for readers to possess that outside knowledge for many of these climactic sequences to resonate. The weakness of the source material is only exacerbated by its condensed and often rushed nature when shoved into 20-page installments of comics that provide too little space to wonder at visual elements related to so much plot. Dune: House Harkonnen #11's best promise is that only one issue remains. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: FORTUNE FINDER #1 Fortune Finder #1 is a new Planescape tie-in that serves to introduce Sigil to readers. This is a fun introduction to the famous City of Doors and captures the weird energy of the original Planescape campaign setting through the eyes of an amnesiac adventurer who literally knows nothing about himself besides his name. Very glad that Jim Zub is continuing to explore the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons because he's one of the best at capturing the timeless energy of the game's many worlds. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 DUTCH #0 Dutch #0 feels like the "Old Man Logan" equivalent to so many of the comics that flooded Image throughout the 90s. Over-the-top machines of death and destruction, guns that would snap a man's shoulder after firing a single shot and endless black-op, top secret teams with names that produce an eye roll as a reflex. There's a bit too much "old man yells at cloud" tone in the narration and the artwork is far too busy at times to discern what's going on, but the book has a self-awareness and a kind of visceral intensity so many of the Young Blood-esque books were missing back in the day. That's just enough to get me to want to pick up the #1 issue when it drops next year. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 EARTHDIVERS #12

I feel like there's a lot going on in each issue of Earthdivers. Not only do you have the time travel plots to keep up with, but there's also characters disappearing and then reappearing out of the sky, for example. Meanwhile, history is still being changed, which is probably what's causing all of the chaos our protagonists are dealing with. The plot would work better if we spent more time either in the past or the future, really getting to know the characters in each period. -- Tim Adams Rating: 2 out of 5 FISHFLIES #3 Fishflies may be a six-issue miniseries, but it almost felt as if Fishflies #3 was intended to be an ending. The nagging discomfort of the world Jeff Lemire has created never ceases, whether it be a scene of a police officer interrogating a drunken, abusive father or when that same officer calls home to his loving wife. Everything from the dialogue to the misshapen characters never lets you shake the sensation that something is horribly wrong in this small town. And yet, within that stomach-churning malaise, is an almost dreamlike quality. So when the issue ends on the closest thing this book can offer to a happy ending, it actually works. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FORGED #6 Five assassins target members of the Forged team in an issue that delivers outstanding action in combination with plenty of evolving subterfuge and character dynamics. The most impressive sequences in the issue come early as five sequences play out in nearly simultaneous fashion with each member of the team facing a distinct challenge. It's an interesting change of pace with the soldiers stripped of their mechs and other gear, and it affirms the fearsome reputation of the Forged in this setting. It also serves to establish the third arc (coming in spring of 2024) with a new mission, new allies, and plenty of new problems waiting ahead. The ongoing use of spreads in this series' over-sized format provides some of the most impressive layouts in comics this November. Each issue of The Forged provides outstanding artwork combined with a good sense of humor and ambitious sci-fi craft, and issue #6 assures readers that streak will continue for many issues to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #1 There is a lot of worldbuilding taking place in Geiger: Ground Zero, but there story is accessible to new readers. There are elements plucked from real-world events, or events that could take place in our everyday world. The Glowing Man is in search of his family, but is being hunted for being a radioactive monster. His origin story is quite sad, especially when you factor in being from another country. Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson are a powerhouse creative team, so fans of their work will want to pick this up to follow their story. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #301 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero begins its third life (or fourth, if you count the Devil's Due Publishing era) with issue #301. Larry Hama returns to continue writing the series, which exists separate from the G.I. Joe stories being told as part of Skybound's burgeoning Energon Universe. While Skybound emphasizes the "1st issue" part of the "301st issue" on the cover, the story inside this comic picks up right where #300 left off. Efforts are made to quickly familiarize potential new readers with the basic concept of the G.I. Joe team and Cobra, and one's reaction to the latter being described as a terrorist organization that started life a pyramid scheme with a rogue orthodontist as its second-in-command will likely serve as a suitable litmus test for whether or not this comic book is for them. With introductions out of the way, it's easy to get swept up in the atmosphere and dramatics of the story even if the specifics may be unclear to newcomers. Chris Mooneyham's artwork feels classic in a way that makes it suit this 40-year-old ongoing series while still having a modern touch that keeps it from falling into pastiche territory. Francesco Segala's golden hour colors add a warmth and gravitas that elevates the tragic ending and signifies the transition from the old era to the new, not only because of the move to a different publisher but because the rogue orthodontist's rebellious clone of Genghis Kahn set off a silent nuke that turned them all into mutant cannibals. Yeah, this comic rules. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 A HAUNTED GIRL #2 A really enjoyed A Haunted Girl #2, but I feel like there is a bit of a disconnect from the end of the first issue and this second issue, almost as if the second issue is as much a first issue as the first issue was. We don't really advance the story too much, save for to see Cleo struggle to integrate into high school as her haunting intensifies, but the actual mystery of what she's dealing with feels a little stagnant here. The art is still quite lovely and there's a great bit of reverence for mental health, both aspects which elevate the book, but narratively it very much feels like we haven't advanced very much which is a bit of a problem for a story that is hinting at having wide implication. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HEXAGON BRIDGE #3 Adley and Staden begin their trip into the alternate dimension to rescue Adley's parents. Hexagon Bridge continues at its slow pace, but the art continues to be the highlight of the issue. Blake's art is absolutely gorgeous to behold so this continues to be one of the best-looking comics Image has put out in years. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #3

This is such a gorgeous book to look at. Not just the art itself, but the trippy, experimental layouts used from page to page make flipping through Junior Baker an experience on its own. The story itself continues to be more concerned with heady concepts than an actual mystery, though, and it makes for a more complicated read than it needs to be. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #31 Killadelphia #31 features one of the most insane crossovers that I think I've ever seen—Spawn comes to Killadelphia this issue—but for as insane as it sounds, it somehow works. The already complex and rich world and mythology that Rodney Barnes has created somehow expands perfectly to fit Spawn into it and it's Spawn's presence that actually helps order the conflict in a way one might not expect. Heaven and Hell themselves are at war in Philadelphia and things are much larger than merely vampires versus humans now. For a story that takes a lot of twists and turns all without ever losing sight of the core issues and commentary, this is a very big swing but it works brilliantly, completely redefining things in a way that just makes it all fresh while still feeling familiar. The art here is also incredible. This is a great issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 LOTUS LAND #1 Boom's latest cyberpunk noir story, Lotus Land, creates a fantastic setting for what is looking to be an emotional story with shades of Blade Runner. All is not laid out to bare in this premiere issue focusing on former gumshoe Bennie Strikman. The first issue revolves around Strikman being pulled out of retirement to crack the case of someone attacking a computer program known as the Keeper Program, which is gluing society together. Poelgeest and Filipe might not make a perfect first issue, but its a very solid one that has me itching to see where the cyberpunk noir story goes next. Boom's always had a solid streak when it comes to exploring new worlds that might not make the cut at other publishers and Lotus Land is a prime example. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 The Ministry of Compliance #1 offers readers a nearly 60-page introduction to a new sci-fi tale of global conquest and alien bureaucracy for an outstanding price, but what's contained within those pages doesn't offer much confidence in the series' premise or execution. It contains a sound structure that capably introduces an alien conspiracy composed of various ministries determined to harvest Earth's resources with a wide range of characters and motives; that alone merits acknowledgement. Yet the aliens are all portrayed as interchangeable, suit-wearing cogs and their meetings take place largely in generic board rooms. There's very little on the page to evoke a sense of wonder or strangeness, and the violence is largely interchangeable with current superhero fare. Although the concept and thematic ties to mixed-identity status are clear, there's no hook to be found to make these alien conquerors sympathetic or particularly intriguing. Ultimately, The Ministry of Compliance #1 reads like an illustrated script designed for screens and budgets lacking in the visual aplomb that makes sci-fi stories in comics so appealing. It's a disappointment that never answers the question why all of this grandiose plotting looks so dull on the page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #5 Christopher Chaos and his friends finally receive some context for who they are as monsters and what came before them. An extended expository monologue from Adam Frankenstein is paired with a tour of the series' most compelling new setting that neatly balances the dumping of long overdue information. It certainly helps that the issue opens with an exciting action sequence that, while vague in its causes and effects, offers plenty of thrilling effects on the page. The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #5 seems to embrace what the series has avoided acknowledging until this moment as it assembles its four teenagers like a horror-themed superhero team facing a supervillain and their many minions. While very familiar, it's a staging that functions and serves the available artwork and ideas better than the (lack of) structure in earlier installments. Even if the cliffhanger reads as being forced, it establishes the greatest expectations of any last page in the series to date and that's a notable improvement. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 OPERATION SUNSHINE #2 Operation Sunshine #2 is a little confusing, but a part of that is the structure. The issue drops readers in right where the first issue leaves off and attempts to provide backstory as to who Anwar is after while also informing Hex and Steve at the same time. That backstory is devised to introduce us to several other characters while also spreading a bit of distrust for Anwar who may or may not exactly be trustworthy. It's pretty dense and there's a lot to pick through and at times some of the dialogue and characterizations seem superfluous. But Anwar is weirdly likable even if bordering on moustache twirling territory and while some of the overall plot of what is going on feels a little muddled here, the mess Hex and Steve have found themselves in is interesting enough to keep going. It's a little rough, just like the first issue, but it still holds promise. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5