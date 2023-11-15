Outsiders #1 Review: Stumbling Through the Secrets of DC's History

Being a part of a larger superhero family can be a blessing and a curse. In the best-case scenario, a character can be hoisted up as part of a larger unit, in all of the triumphant glory that entails. In a lot of other scenarios, a character can be left to languish as background fodder, unable to stake their own claim in a particular conflict or event. The Outsiders, as a concept, has seemed to understand that since its inception, providing a haven for supporting or lesser-known superheroes to deal with conflicts – but with this week's relaunch, led by "Batfamily'' outcasts Batwoman and Luke Fox, that concept metamorphoses into something new. Outsiders #1 is an imperfect, but intriguing character study for its protagonists, as well as a potential turning point for the DC universe as a whole.

Outsiders #1 picks up on an unexpected meeting between Kate Kane and Luke Fox, as they both express their dissatisfaction with the recent Gotham War. Despite some initial reluctance from Kate, the duo gets pulled into a secret expedition with larger consequences across the DC Universe. They, joined by a revamped version of Wildstorm's Drummer, soon begin to realize the gravity and thrilling adventure of that expedition.

While neither Kate nor Luke have properly served on The Outsiders when it was a ragtag superhero roster, it is inspired seeing both characters be the focus of the title's new era. Both of them have blazed a new trail (even with editorial occasionally getting in the way) for LGBTQ+ and Black superheroes, respectively. Both of them have incredibly distinct points of view in regards to superhero conflicts, but have become something of an afterthought in recent DC canon. Across this first issue of Outsiders, all of that weight can be felt, but the story doesn't buckle beneath it. Instead, there's fun in seeing Kate and Luke exchange quips and attempt to reason with one another, and a sense of unspoken camaraderie that can only be further explored from here. That isn't always a guarantee in new team-up books like this, but it's a joy to see when done competently. (It's also worth noting that, despite both characters starring in a season of The CW's Batwoman together, their rapport is given space to develop anew, instead of trying to synergize what was already onscreen.)

The dynamic between Kate and Luke becomes one of the biggest joys of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's script and once the issue's other elements are folded in, that foundation becomes even more essential. Drummer is given space for her gimmick to be intriguing but mysterious, and it's safe to assume that her personality will be further fleshed out as the series continues. And without getting into spoilers, the core premise of Outsiders #1 is outlined in a manner that's both disorienting and promising, with reveals that will make eagle-eyed DC fans gasp.

Robert Carey's art keeps Outsiders within DC's house style, but with a slightly grittier flavor. The machinery and costuming of this issue is rendered in excellent detail, creating a sense of liminality at key moments. But some of the closer details of the issue, like facial expressions and movements in a fight scene, translates as being a little flat and awkward. That might be a byproduct of this issue's primary setting, or it might be a sense of scrappiness that sets the comic back in future issues. Either way, Valentine Taddeo's color work is understated, but gorgeous, especially in moments where Kate's mane of red hair or Luke's white three-piece suit need to stand out. Tom Napolitano's lettering also keeps the whole affair grounded, while still featuring larger-than-life moments.

Since the team's creation in the 1980s, The Outsiders have been a home for the overlooked and underestimated personalities at DC Comics. With this week's Outsiders #1, that mentality is taken into a new dichotomy, blending the grounded with the outrageous to a sufficiently successful capacity. While some stylistic choices and a lack of clarity get in the way of the comic's perfection, the promise of Kate Kane and Luke Fox's grand adventure is just enough to make this series promising.

Published by DC Comics

On November 14, 2023

Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Robert Carey

Colors by Valentine Taddeo

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Cover by Roger Cruz with Adriano Lucas