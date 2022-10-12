Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/12/2022

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Namor: Conquered Shores #1, Batman Incorporated #1, and Once & Future #30. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATGIRLS #11 Batgirls takes a major step back in terms of artwork this issue. While previous issues of the series were both penciled and inked Neil Googe, this issue turned to a pair of inkers to handle both inking and in some case finishes. As a result, the art is kindly... well, it's a mess. While I've enjoyed Googe's rather unique take on the Batgirls, this issue is just amateurish at best. Just really disappointing all around and makes the comic almost unreadable. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 1 out of 5 BATMAN INCORPORATED #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] For better or for worse, Batman Incorporated #1 is nowhere near as accessible of a comic book as it could be – but there are just enough elements to save it from being an absolute wash. The debut issue takes up too much real estate introducing its various characters and concepts, but its frantic way of doing so neglects key items in the process. That isn't to say that this new era of Batman Incorporated can't grow and become something epic, as its kinetic art and cast of characters possess potential, but this first issue is no guarantee. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #20 Batman: Urban Legends #20 kicks things off with a thrilling trip through an alternate world and then decides to switch gears and approaches with each and every story, and every single one found a way to deliver something distinctive and memorable. "Castle Arkham" by Jim Zub, Max Dunbar, Romulo Fajardo Jr, and Joshua Reed feels like the beginning of something special, bringing fans into a captivating alternate world that I hope we can return to sooner than later. Chris Burnham, Nathan Fairbairn, and Rus Wooton once again knock the next and sadly final chapter in "The Pennyworth Files" out of the park, and "My Son" by Nadia Shammas, Johnny Lindsay, and Becca Carey takes a minute to settle in but once it does it will definitely leave an impression, especially for fans of Bruce and Talia's unique dynamic. The issue closes out with part one of "The Murder Club" by Joey Esposito, Vasco Georgiev, Alex Guimaraes, and Carlos M. Mangual, and while it does feel just a bit long, I stayed locked in throughout, and that last page hook definitely did its work. Overall, I enjoyed this issue from beginning to end, and love how this series continues to find new avenues of the Dark Knight to explore and isn't afraid to take chances, and this issue is a perfect example of that in action. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN VS. ROBIN #2 Practically every single page of this issue had something that made me audibly gasp with delight. To an extent, it feels disingenuous to call this comic Batman vs. Robin, as it proves to be a clever and downright electrifying look at the larger landscape of magic in the DC universe. Mark Waid's script balances cameos galore and long-awaited answers to decades of canon with an emotional crux for Bruce and Damian, and Mahmud Asrar's art brilliantly renders it all to life. This issue is absolutely miraculous, turning the already-delightful crux of Batman vs. Robin into an absolute must-read. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE – GREEN ARROW #1 For better or for worse, this issue absolutely proves that Green Arrow and Black Canary are vital to the DC universe – and that we should be getting a lot more stories involving them and the "Arrowfam" than an offhand one-shot. The issue dives into Dinah and Oliver's new status quos in their Pariah-created corners of the multiverse, before subverting expectations and taking a larger look at their relationship overall. Stephanie Phillips and Dennis Culver weave their stories together in a rightfully-disorienting, but compelling way, and Clayton Henry and Nicole Virella add some exuberance to an array of new costumes, with one full-page illustration from Virella taking my breath away. Now, let's just hope this ends up being far from the last story told with Dinah and Ollie following Justice League #75. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DC'S TERRORS THROUGH TIME #1 DC's Terrors Through Time marks the latest Halloween-themed anthology from DC Comics, this time with the gimmick of setting various characters in different time periods. Most of the installments are admittedly skippable and a couple don't even really bother with the theme. But if you feel so inclined, read the Phantom Stranger's "The Longest Night," Super Sons' "Trick or Treat" and the Damian Wayne & Deadman team-up at the end. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Comics) THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #2 A promising upgrade from its debut issue last month, The Fastest Man Alive #2 injects some humor—and more importantly, character—into its protagonist. We get to see The Flash grow and begin to settle into his own in a well-paced and much-improved issue. Though the comic very-much has a movie tie-in vibe, it's still leaps and bounds better than it should be. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #18 Well, at least the art is better for at least part of this issue. It's still not especially refined (and, again, I know that's a stylistic thing), but it at least looks more professional this go around before abruptly shifting to a more standard, comic book style and format. It's… something. As for story, this final issue is honestly pretty bad. The big "villain" ends up being something that is both weird and very wtf, the resolution is half-baked, and then there's sort of a lazy "Batman-y ever after" of it all to wrap that doesn't fit any of the tone of the rest of the series at all, further underscoring how very bad this whole experience was. It's chaotic, it's weird, it's lazily put together, and I'm thankful it's over. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 I AM BATMAN #14 I Am Batman ends on a very weird note that I assume has something to do with Dark Crisis, otherwise Batman just assaulted and possibly killed an unarmed man. The rest of the issue is a bit better, with Jace's sister jumping into the vigilante fray and Batman and The Question finally solving Anarky's murder (which was also a bit a let down.) This is the worst I Am Batman issue in a hot minute, which is disappointing, as the comic seemed to finally be finding its footing. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 THE JURASSIC LEAGUE #6 In spite of shifts in artwork along the way, The Jurassic League #6 absolutely sticks the landing for this often deliriously dynamic and delightful take on the Justice League as dinosaurs. Their climactic battle against Daryloseid sprawls across the planet with plenty of opportunities for each member to showcase their fighting abilities in colorful fashion. Most of the action is focused upon the more personal battle between Batsaur and Jokerzard, and this offers the issue some much-needed grounding as Batsaur's shift in perspective forms the core of the story. Both dynamics collide for a set of final pages that are bound to delight readers with explosive action, the edge of comedy, and a few final standout moments. The Jurassic League remains true to its spirit and delivers a joyful finale with splendid artwork from Juan Gedeon and colorist Mike Spicer; if they wanted to explore this era again, it would be difficult to deny them. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #16 While getting Superman back and reuniting him with Jon has been something that readers have been looking forward to, Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 doesn't quite deliver on a solid reunion the way readers may have hoped it would in the wake of the challenges Jon has faced in this title as well as the "Warworld Saga" in Action Comics. Despite that lackluster reunion, the issue is a really lovely character portrait of Jon now that he's settled into his role in his father's absence as well as sets up the next big threat facing the heroes. Tom Taylor is at his best when digging into the heart and who of these characters, and that's on display here, even if the issue feels a little like a pause or a spacer as this series winds to a close. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #792 Wonder Woman #792 is kind of a mixed bag. The art in the main story (done by Marguerite Sauvage) is very well done and the actual main story is interesting as well, but there doesn't seem to be much heart behind it. The connections to the previous story with Dr. Cizko feel tenuous at best and while there feels like a real direction, we've seen fairly frequently that Cloonan and Conrad lose the thread a bit. The backup story, however, is top notch as always, to the point that I wish that were the main story on this title. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #3 For Death to the Mutants to be a tie-in to Judgment Day, a lot of significant events take place in this issue. It picks up after Judgment Day #5, while also revealing new scenes that dance between its various spinoffs. The witty Machine that is Earth is basically a major supporting player in Death to the Mutants, and what happens to it by the end of issue #3 will have a ripple effect going forward. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1 A.X.E: Eternals #1 completes the trilogy of one-shot issues focusing on the away team burrowing to find the heart of a Celestial and possibly kill a god. The final step of their progress is charted from Ajak's perspective, but still provides highlights for Iron Man, Sersi, and Jean Grey making it feel essential to the overall event. That feeling stems from Ajak's role as a Celestial priestess as she transforms a relatively straightforward quest into a meditation on faith as her judgment is continued from the pages of A.X.E.. Kieron Gillen carries themes and motifs directly from the series into this issue and uses the extra space to allow the potent material of this event to breathe. Pasqual Ferry's loose linework is a fine fit for the abstract interiors of a Celestial although his characters lack some degree of expressiveness essential to such an introspective issue. There's never a moment of doubt and the odyssey further down this divine rabbithole remains thrilling; A.X.E.: Eternals is another excellent offering from Marvel's best event in years. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1 Like most other entries in this Marvel event, A.X.E.: Iron Fist #1 exists to help bolster a central title and make it bigger than it really is. As such, this Iron Fist tale largely focuses on Loki rather than its title character, taking both of them on a trip through space and time while placing an emphasis on the Asgardian trickster rather than the Immortal Iron Fist. That said, the book surprisingly does a good job at picking up the pieces left by Wong and Yg's Iron Fist title and setting it on a new path, no matter how shallow it is as of this point in time. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 ALL-OUT AVENGERS #2 The call of Doctor Doom wielding both Mjolnir and Captain America's shield alongside the Avengers is enough to draw any fan of the franchise's attention, but be wary: This issue isn't worth the effort it takes to read. While the story sets out at full speed in media res, as promised by the title, it introduces a banal plot of Doom's light and dark selves being separated to create a far more dangerous Doom. Setting aside how this device undermines many of the essential aspects of Doom's stature, it offers nothing of interest in the battle that follows. Events move quickly with the surety that they will be resolved in 22 pages by a series of similarly familiar plot devices, and that is exactly what occurs. Vic and Dark-Doom are only contrasted in name; the issue's only humor occurs in dated references to The Big Lebowski. The entire affair is a bore – one made interminable by Greg Land's rigid figures and mid-coitus-rigor-mortis faces inducing cringes from the page. Leave it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 When the Hobgoblin returns to the cover of Amazing Spider-Man, fans know they're in for an identity guessing game and The Amazing Spider-Man #11 plays into expectations with brilliant style. Identity is the issue's core theme as it questions Peter's romantic nature and Norman Osborn's recovery with interesting revelations made along the way; it also reintroduces the two most iconic men to wear the Hobgoblin mask and cloaks the orange fiend's return with plenty of intriguing questions. It's simply a thrill to see Romita tackle this particular villain in two spectacular splashes and a story that acknowledges less is more… until it isn't. All of these surprising motivations and new identities develop a plot that builds to a perfectly terrible catastrophe that reads like the best Spider-Man adventures without ever seeming predictable. It's another home run from the creative team of The Amazing Spider-Man. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #10 The two-part story "Range Wars" comes to an end with Black Panther finding a new ally while in the midst of battle. The Buffalo Soldier is working with the alien-invading Colonialist, but he and T'Challa spark up a conversation on what it means to be truly free. Some of the other lingering plot lines from Black Panther are also addressed, displaying how T'Challa is in free-fall mode personally and professionally. He's an outcast from Wakanda and he's holding onto his chairmanship of the Avengers by a thin thread. It's one loss after another, and at some point Black Panther will reach a breaking point. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #42 Captain Marvel #42 definitely feels like a tie-in to A.X.E., but it has some fun with the larger premise and keeps the focus on the delightful series cast. Writer Kelly Thompson keeps the whole Celestial judgery thing in the background and directly alludes to it but the bulk of the issue is really just focused on Carol and Lauri-Ell's lovely dynamic and the adorable problem solver that is Chewie. Artist Andrea Di Vito and colorist Nolan Woodard maximize these moments throughout, and this version of Chewie might just be the cutest ever. That's what makes his little adventures through the building so fun, as you bounce from Chewie porting a pissy boyfriend to a dumpster to a sweet scene where Chewie is comforting a frightened Kit, and then the team is dishing out thrilling action sequences with big pops of color at the same time. Now, this doesn't really move Carol's individual story or arc further, and aside from learning if someone is worthy or not, it doesn't greatly affect A.X.E. either. Despite that forward movement I greatly enjoyed this fun trip down Chewie lane, and any major fans of the character will find a lot of fun to be had if they decide to pick this up. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #4 Detective Cole North narrates Daredevil #4 and contrasts the typical environs of Daredevil-related stories with the epic lore and colorful menagerie composing "The Red Fist Saga." It serves well to highlight what makes this narrative unique while tying it to the characters, concepts, and themes that made Zdarsky and Checchetto's work on Daredevil instantly recognizable and sure to become beloved. After three issues of adjustment, Daredevil #4 feels confidently a part of Matt Murdock's often-iconic serialized narrative. That comes across in the wide array of settings and sequences covered by Rafael De LaTorre's confident work with lines thin enough to capture Matt's essential smirk. This connection with the familiar elements of the series allows this issue to offer unique surprises and provide a shocking degree of forward momentum even as readers become adjusted to the new headquarters of the Daredevils' Fist. Daredevil #4 is a splendidly constructed issue that will leave readers wanting a lot more of Daredevil-does-epic-fantasy. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 FANTASTIC FOUR #48 It's a strange idea to wrap a 40+ issue run of Fantastic Four with a couple of issues that don't have anything to do with what came before, nor what's coming next, but seem determined to try and connect to both. Reed's inner monologue is sincere and relatable, but it's the only thing interesting about the issue as a whole. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 GAMBIT #4 It took Gambit a bit to get going, but it feels like this series is really starting to hit its stride. The current storyline that is being told is much smaller in scale than a number of other ongoing X-Men comics, which I find to be greatly enjoyable. And while some of the narrative groundwork from earlier issues seems to have completely fallen by the wayside for the time being, I'm finding this shift to be for the betterment of the series overall. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #4 The return of Peter David to his version of Captain Marvel continues with this latest issue slowing things down when it comes to the Rick Jones-Genis-Vell reunion. There's not a lot new here but the pieces on the board are being set up for the grand finale of the mini-series. This feels like the weakest issue, mostly thanks to the overall lack of characterization, as the dialogue seems to take a back seat to the events that need to fall in a specific order. Hopefully, Genis' return can stick the landing. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #7 As metal as this book as been through six issues, Ghost Rider #7 might be its grimiest yet, introducing one of the wildest villains the Spirit of Vengeance has ever seen. Here, Percy and Smith take readers on a journey to fill in some of the blank spaces that have been avoided the first six months on this project. That provides a well-rounded comic book that almost serves as its own arc or a "1.5" of sorts, serving as a major connective tissue between this comic's first two stories. Smith, Inker Oren Junior, and colorist Bryan Valenza turn out some of the most brutal pages this book has seen to date – including some sequences that will leave you wondering how Marvel snuck them into a T+ comic. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #7 Nightcrawler is undergoing a renaissance as a character in books like Way of X and Legion of X, where he's developed a new mutant religion. However, Immortal X-Men #7 might be the single issue that best depicts why Nightcrawler has long been beloved by X-Men fans. The issue ties into Judgment Day, and writer Kieron Gillen leverages that to jump from one big moment to the next, allowing the issue to show multiple facets of Kurt's conviction to his ideals. All of it is rooted in his compassionate worldview, whether his willingness to forgive or to sacrifice. Perhaps most striking is his capacity for anger, shown not as a failing of compassion but as its necessary byproduct. "Sometimes good people have to get angry," he muses. "Sometimes good people forget that." The issue suffers only slightly from having to dwell on other events related to Judgment Day, pulling focus away from Nightcrawler a bit. Yet, Gillen creates some stunning situations in which Kurt can reveal himself, and Lucas Werneck proves up to the challenge of building those moments on the page. Other stories often focus on one side of Nightcrawler or pit his multifaceted personality against itself. Immortal X-Men #7 succinctly shows Kurt's roguishness and devoutness come from the same place, which may make this issue the definitive Nightcrawler story. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LEGION OF X #6 Legion of X #6 ties into A.X.E. and serves to clarify where Legion's godlike powers were occupied during Uranos' annihilation of Arrako and provide one more heart-wringing eulogy for Magneto; it serves admirably in both roles. While the total explanation of Legion's occupation becomes a bit muddled, it offers readers plenty of spectacle that highlights the genuinely awesome power wielded by these beings with excellent stylistic flourishes. Legion accepting his own limitations and acting in accordance with his will ultimately highlights long running themes in the character's story and ties into Spurrier's earlier work brilliantly. Read as part of this series, Legion of X #6 focuses its emotional climax on Legion's connection to Magneto's death. While some readers may be left seeking No-Prizes, the interaction between these two storied X-Men figures plays to both of their strengths and offers readers a blockbuster style reunion before the climax takes place. It's a moving tribute both to Legion's immense growth across more than a decade of recent comics and Magneto's own across many decades; Legion of X delivers another stirring tribute to sincere notions of heroism. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Namor: Conquered Shores #1 reads like the start of an incredible story and is easily one of the best Namor stories so far in a long history. By honoring the character's history and roots, Cantwell and Ferry are bringing this beloved character to life in a manner that is accessible and thoughtful all in the furtherance of a story possessing real questions about the human condition, reflection, and compassion. To put it briefly, Ferry and Cantwell are giving readers Namor in his purest form – and this first issue is an absolute gem. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER #1 I've been enjoying these Punisher War Journal one-shots quite a bit lately. The latest installment sees Frank duking it back out with not only Jigsaw, but a number of other mercenaries that are out for blood. The resulting story can be a bit chaotic at times and the stakes are considerably lowered once this bloodbath is brought to a resolution. Still, there's some great Punisher storytelling here, especially as it relates to Jigsaw. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS #28 With the Crimson Dawn spies having crashed on Coruscant, Luke Skywalker knows the importance of rescuing them in order to get integral intel about the Galactic Empire, as he springs into action. This chapter largely just serves as a demonstration of Luke's skills during a rescue mission, almost feeling like one of the many youth-oriented Star Wars books being released through other publishers, but that isn't to say it is any less engaging. He goes on his mission, uses his Jedi skills and quick-thinking to help him survive the encounter, while also teasing the discovery by the Rebellion about the Death Star II. While it might not be an outstanding excursion, it's an exciting glimpse into an untold chapter in Luke's many heroic moments. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 This is an absolutely fascinating direction for The High Republic. Not only does this new series move further back on the timeline, it also spreads into different corners of space, allowing for more interesting characters and locales than we're used to. This first issue is packed with intrigue and delivers a wallop of a twist that makes you want the next chapter as soon as possible. This is the most intriguing debut issue of a Star Wars comic in a long time. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: VISIONS #1 Much like the Star Wars: Visions series of shorts, what is striking about this comic book story is its visuals as opposed to its complex narrative. Mostly in black, white, and grey, this story of Ronin is given burst of excitement and fear with its splashes of red and blue lightsaber blades, shattering the stoicism of the solitary tale. From a story perspective, there's not much for readers to invest in, but the visuals more than make up for any lack of complexity, resulting in a gorgeous and evocative ancillary Star Wars tale with plenty of style in lieu of substance. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #11 Knowing full well that the best thing about Bryan Hitch's artwork within this series is when he gets to draw Venom and other symbiotes in wild positions, writer Ram V has crafted one of the best single narratives in the arc that is suited exclusively to that. Hitch's ability to overcrowd a panel isn't a detriment but a feature for this series, plus Ram V gets to continue spreading the Venom story into wild and unique sci-fi arenas. It's kind of a shame that this new run on the character hasn't caught on to the same effect that Cates' had, it's far more inventive without pandering to expectations in any way. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 WAKANDA #1 Just as we're a month away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel debuts its newest Black Panther spinoff. Wakanda takes the focus off of T'Challa and puts other franchise characters in the spotlight, with the first issue featuring Shuri. However, the highlight comes from the "History of the Black Panthers" backup. Even the biggest Black Panther fans will find key information to learn from the story, and the addition of annotations allows readers to search out the original comics they appeared in. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #25 The latest Wolverine tie-in to the ongoing A.X.E.: Judgment Day event sees Logan and Solem battle their way through the arctic to eventually fight The Progenitor. There's a dangling plot thread from the last issue that sticks around for a little bit, but don't get too excited. And while the writing is fine, Federico Vincentini's artwork is so cluttered that it's often hard to make out what's happening in each panel. At least the extra short story at the end is well done. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 X-FORCE #32 This is a plot that inevitably makes Kraven (the clone) look admirable, if only because of how incredibly outmanned he is on the island of Krakoa surrounded by Beast, Black Tom, Omega Red, Sage, and many more, although his excessive killing spree across the island certainly avoids mistaking his bravado with heroism. It's outlandish how this plot built for Arcade is foisted onto both Kraven and the general events of A.X.E. – with two distinct points in time shown to occur simultaneously here. There are some clever strokes of plot with Deadpool's horrific dedication to his team taking interesting turns and Omega Red's unique worldview providing the team's most interesting new character by far. And while the action sequences and one (again, excessive) splash portray the grisly action in fine detail, X-Force #32 is too busy forcing a contrived scenario in the final page to invest in its own narrative. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 007 #3 While 007 #3 is a slower paced issue, a ton of information is provided to the reader. We're introduced to the leader of the group that kidnapped James Bond, and how they're setting out to reshape the world. Myrmidon and its leader claim to have a close associate of Bond on their side, and the super spy is strongly considering an offer from them. It's fun to see Bond unsure on who exactly he should trust, which is a stark contrast from the cool, calm demeanor fans are accustomed to. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 THE APPROACH #1 In the middle of a blizzard, an airport crew is initially attempting to care for passengers of a plane making an unexpected landing, only for an entirely mysterious plane to crash land and seemingly kill who's on board. Unfortunately, the blizzard is just the beginning of the crew's problems, as the discovery of the plane's origins are more frightening than the unknown. For much of the issue, we're given a relatively broad premise with generic characters, as nothing about the narrative necessarily stands out. We're reminded of stories like Stephen King's Storm of the Century, depicting characters merely trying to prepare for an incoming weather abberation. Even if the characters are one-dimensional, readers will know something isn't quite right about the scenario, making for an intriguing read, though the final page shows off a bit more than was necessary and destroys some of the book's mystique. Still, only being the first issue, there's a lot of exciting places the narrative could potentially go, so long as it doesn't go places that are too expected. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 CHICKEN DEVIL II #1 One of my favorite Aftershock mini-series roars back into the spotlight with Chicken Devil II, following our chicken suit-wearing, gun-toting protagonist as he attempts to pick up the pieces following his initial adventure. While writer Brian Buccellato is joined by a new artist in Mattia Monaco, the first issue doesn't miss a beat when it comes to continuing this bizarre and endearing crime story. What the series brings to the table is the promise of going bigger than what came before and it works well in terms of setting up the pieces while also journeying through some pivotal characters. It's a strong start to the sequel of a strong series and definitely worth your time. --Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SALEM #1 Chilling Adventures of Salem is, in spooky comic form, an interesting tale of "don't mess with pets". Written by Cullen Bunn, the issue sees Salem taken by a magician who foolishly is up to no good using other lost pets – and as one might expect, when you mess with magic, it sometimes backfires. The story itself is interesting enough, though it feels like it resolves too easily so there are no real stakes even for a one-shot. The real standout here, however, is the art. Dan Schoening and Ben Galvan, along with Matt Herms' coloring, do a fantastic job of evoking vintage Halloween vibes. It's just the right amount of horror for this time of year and a pretty fun comic at that. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DARK SPACES: WILDFIRE #4 Dark Spaces: Wildfire #4 reads faster than the previous three. That may be because, as the metaphorical fire running parallel to this story reaches the "high heat" phase, there's not much left to do but step on the gas with action and twists. It makes the story feel slightly thinner. For example, the fantasies that have been a staple of each issue thus far feel more frivolous here, like flights of fancy. Still, it's a stellar issue. Scott Snyder's narration and characterization remain strong. The twist here may be predictable, but the action is perfectly paced thanks to great layouts from Sherman and hit with force thanks to Pattison's coloring choices. The attention to detail is commendable as well. There's a standout layout in which all four prisoners are bound with zip ties on the upper half, contrasted against flashbacks of their original rests. Pattison colors the panels brightly, as she does all the story's flashbacks, and Sherman could have leaned on that as background. Instead, there are backgrounds in these panels, shadowy silhouettes that outline people or construction sites, but it's enough to help remind readers who these characters are and make where they came from tangible. It is a microcosmic representation of the masterful craft that has made Dark Spaces: Wildfire an outstanding comic book reading experience. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 DO A POWERBOMB #5 If there was any worry that Do A Powerbomb #5 would fall off in the slightest from issue #4, you can put those worries to rest. Writer and artist Daniel Warren Johnson, Colorist Mike Spicer, and letterer Rus Wooton continue to make this series feel unlike anything else on the shelves while still embodying what fans love about the world of professional wrestling. Not only does the issue hit you with a few key swerves, but it effectively conveys the brutal physicality of a real hardcore match without losing the heart and loss that powers this entire journey. And that ending? Yeah, didn't see that coming, and you will feel every punch and knock with a barbed wire bat as if you were watching a pay-per-view. Do A Powerbomb is as compelling as ever, and thankfully it still has even more tricks up its sleeve -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 GODZILLA: MONSTERS & PROTECTORS – ALL HAIL THE KING #1 Monsters & Protectors doesn't offer much in the way of Godzilla, or any other kaiju for that matter. It's very light on the action, but the story it spins with its adolescent leads makes it a great comic for younger readers. It plays a lot like an anime and certainly has a lot of fun with its tone. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 HALLOWEEN PARTY #1 Halloween Party #1 is a wild ride from start to finish this week. Filled with violent artwork and irreverent humor, this unpredictable holiday special will make you rethink some of Halloween's best tropes. And of course, the ending will get you looking forward to Christmas in the most unexpected of ways. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 HITOMI #1 I really enjoyed this inaugural issue of Hitomi. Writer HS Tak does a fantastic job of setting up this world and its characters in a manner that quickly pulled me in. The most engaging part of this comic though is its stunning art from Isabella Mazzanti. While it clearly is based on artwork from Ancient Japan, Mazzanti is still able to give it a modern flair which makes for a unique style. It remains to be seen how Hitomi develops, but it's off to a great start. -- Logan Moore Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE LEAST WE CAN DO #2 The Least We Can Do continues Uriel's quest to activate her Medium and join the Rebels looking to overthrow Eden's rule. However, she struggles to activate her powers, which makes her seem more like an interloper or a hobbyist rather than someone truly dedicated to the cause. It's an interesting dichotomy, one that the comic struggles at times to convey. The comic still feels too busy at times and the lettering is a mess, but I'm at least intrigued to see how the comic moves forward. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 LOVE EVERLASTING #3 Love Everlasting continues to play upon reader expectations with increasing effect. The third issue again extends its narrative focused on the 1950s in the midst of suburban Americana and a young woman's choice to stay with her boyfriend or flee to college. It's familiar, but the differences made by new connections and family history create a mystery that allows the entire scenario to be fresh. Charretier's character design is essential to the unfolding secrets of the series, and tie this issue together in a very satisfying third act. It also begins addressing the lack of character by both developing at least one slightly-more-than-two-dimensional figure here and delivering some key dialogue that speaks to motivation and history by the end. Love Everlasting may not possess an unlimited runway, but the continuing investigation and rearrangement of its pieces is bound to keep readers on the hook for now. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MASKERADE #2 Maskerade takes a few more dark turns with its second issue, and while its writing remains just as punchy it's starting to dip into the mean-spirited territory. There are also a couple of visuals that will likely haunt you. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext