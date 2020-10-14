Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/14/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Valiant, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Rorschach #1, Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar #1, and Commanders in Crisis #1, and Dracula, Motherf**ker. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here. And with that, on to the reviews -- which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1 BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #17 Batman and the Outsiders #17 marks the end of things for this title and while the run is one that's been pretty uneven even at the best of times, this finale issue is a sobering reminder of how good it could be when it was "on". The issue deals with the aftermath of the team's battle with Ra's which while wholly unsatisfying did leave many of the characters on the team in unique positions. Issue #17 takes those positions and sets up new stories for the various heroes of the book, ultimately leaving Batman back where he always is, on some level: alone. It's a slightly too-tidy wrap up, but it delivers on the characters in a thoughtful way that serves as a "what might have been" while also serving as an adequate goodbye. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #11 The battle against Scorn marches forward, and while Scorn's status as "evil Batman" might be more than a little cliche at this point, Ellis and Hitch continue the high quality work they've been producing with this maxi-series. Some fantastic action scenes mixed with thought provoking character work makes The Batman's Grave a solid read for fans looking to dive further into the world of the Dark Knight. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #4 Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo continue to shoot for the stars in Death Metal #4, and for the most part, they manage to meet the high bar of their ambitions. Each of the various Crises is explored in interesting ways, especially Final and Infinite, and the exchange between Wonder Woman and Superboy Prime feels believable and still in keeping with his viewpoint during the original event. Robin King also gets a memorable spotlight in this issue, and honestly, he’s far more interesting (and thanks to Capullo disturbing) a villain than the Batman Who Laughs at this point. In fact, the only downside was the ending, and not so much as it didn’t work as a gut punch, but more so because it brings Batman Who Laughs back into the spotlight. This series has taken on some large concepts, but so far it’s hit most of them out of the park. Hopefully, it can do the same with that last page, and the good news is it certainly has momentum on its side. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DC: THE DOOMED AND THE DAMNED #1 There’s nothing quite like a collection of spooky stories compacted into brief tales from different minds, and with DC’s expansive roster of seedy locales and grittier characters, it’s got quite the foundation to take on such a task. The Doomed and the Damned does so with preciseness and brevity by never doting too long on one hero or villain and instead incorporating the iconic with the obscure to pull the curtain back ever so slightly on DC’s darker stories. Favorites within the collection included “The Shadow Over Coast City” featuring the delightful and cheesy team-up between Green Lantern and Etrigan along with Orphan and Orca’s “The Hunt” that delivers a deliciously short story of revenge with lingering imagery. “Follow the Water” starring Aquaman and Frankenstein and “Beast Boys to Men” starring Beast Boy and Klarion also do wonders to show just how diverse these sorts of stories can be by being quite literal bright spots among the other somber stories. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1028 Detective Comics is building towards a different kind of confrontation—a battle between Batman and public mistrust. In the aftermath of the Joker War, the series is seemingly shifting gears to focus on Batman's complex relationship with the police. While Batman and the GCPD are usually allies, the Joker War seems to have put them on shakier ground, and Batman quickly pushes some buttons when investigates the murder of dirty cops by a supposed ghost. While this isn't a really innovative story, it does seem to indicate a big change of pace for DC's oldest Batman book, and that's likely a good thing. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 THE FLASH #763 With Joshua Williamson's run on The Flash passing the finish line, the new creative team of Shinick and Henry give us a passable issue that doesn't manage to hit the same heights as their predecessor. This issue could have used from a "less is more" approach for the new creators' run, giving us a battle between Barry and The Trickster (though it almost seemed that the creators weren't sure which Trickster they were dealing with as he looks more like Jesse but is supposed to be the younger Axel). This first entry is fine, but it could have used a stronger start for the scarlet speedster. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #8 Sometimes a creative storytelling device can be a detriment, and that seems to be the case with The Green Lantern Season Two #8. Grant Morrison has delivered a story in the same backwards format in other instances (like Klaus for example), and in those stories, the reverse timeline allowed opportunities for new depth without convoluting the plot you were supposed to follow. That’s not the case here, and it doesn’t help that the time jumps are of different formats, like 10 minutes in one instance, an hour in another, and eventually 40 hours later on. The time jumps coupled with the overall confusing narrative just keeps the momentum from ever getting started, though it artist Liam Sharp and colorists Steve Oliff and Olyoptics creative some truly eye-catching visuals throughout, including some stunning Lantern battles and constructs. At the end of this, it feels like we went in a giant circle, and some of the blanks still feel like they need filling, resulting in an issue that I probably need to read again to fully comprehend but honestly don’t want to. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) HAWKMAN #28 This Hawkman run roars to his conclusion and as you might expect from this team, the penultimate issue is as good as they come. Though the past few issues have hinted at it slightly, Hawkman #28 dives in headfirst to the existential crisis Carter has been suffering through after being reduced to just one life to live. While a bit cliche, the plot device creates an incredible vulnerability for our titular hero, one which introduces plenty of suffering and internal conflict. It's unclear if Carter (or Shay, for that matter) will make it out alive but this series is setting up to stick the landing...in fact, it's already halfway there. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #25 Justice League Odyssey ends with plenty of sacrifice, as Jessica Cruz's team of misfits makes one final stand against Darkseid as he prepares to re-write all of time. This issue is a pretty satisfying conclusion to a great Justice League storyline, one filled with great little moments and major character building. Although the series snuck under the radar these past few months, it established a new status quo for the cosmic side of the DC Universe that could be really interesting if followed up upon. This was certainly the best Justice League book of the last year and I will miss it. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 RORSCHACH #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Rorschach #1 is an underwhelming first issue, one that really struggles to provide any sort of message or even justify its usage of the Watchmen property. The comic falters under any real scrutiny and spends so much of its space struggling to build atmosphere that it fails to actually provide anything of actual substance. It's just another entry in a string of mediocre Watchmen knockoff comics that only serves to remind readers of the relative importance (and brilliance) of the original series in comparison. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 STRANGE ADVENTURES #6 Strange Adventures #6 reveals much of Adam Strange's war against the Pykkts, and in doing so reveals its own oddly detached perspective on war. In conversations with Mister Terrific, Alanna discusses tragedies and abuses, but the battles themselves are rendered remote. Adam and Alanna move through panels with little attention paid to the harm being inflicted all around them. A spread near the issue's end revels in its scale, but any sense of devastation is abstracted in the distance and removed by glowing hues. Only the forced narration of radio chatter reveals a mounting body count, while readers are still able to enjoy the tone of an adventure story in Shaner's work. If this is intended as commentary, it fails as Strange Adventures fails to provide any clear perspective on the sort of events it claims to depict. Instead, it leaves itself open to endless interpretation as it stumbles through some vague thesis about the horrors of war without ever bothering to confront them. I suppose someone could read it as an alright pulp sci-fi riff, though. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SUPERMAN #26 This issue of Superman answers some very important questions about Superman's new status quo, such as how he can justify working for the Daily Planet now that his greatest enemies knows where he works and how Superman hasn't had a mental break from everything that's happened to him and his family since the beginning of Bendis's run. We also see Superman's newest enemy attack, although his motives are unknown. This is another fun, but not exactly groundbreaking issue of Superman that continues a string of solid issues. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #764 This new arc for Wonder Woman may see our heroine and Maxwell Lord head off to Miami, but this isn't a beach vacation. The story feels a little tonally off considering the most recent arc of the story and while it's clear that Tamaki knows where she's going, the rest of us could use a bit of a map. Wonder Woman #764 feels a great deal like a filler issue and while the story is setting up for bigger things, nothing here feels particularly special. It's just okay—but even Tamaki's "okay" is pretty good, even when bland. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 The Amazing Spider-Man #50 pushes forward with a meaty chapter that plays with the fate of Peter Parker and the world. The issue shakes things up as Kindred starts making some real moves that devastate Peter and his friend. With Doctor Strange making a cameo, this trippy chapter dives into some of the Marvel Universe's darkest sins, and things come to a head at the end when Norman Osborn makes a shocking revelation about his ties to the baddie. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS #37 "The Age of Khonshu" started with a bang but unfortunately ended with a bit of a whimper. Don’t get me wrong, there are some impressive moments in the big finale, including a Starbrand baby that has been one of the series’ highlights thus far and a delightful power swap. Jason Aaron knows how to make a story feel epic in scope, and the action itself is well done by artist Javier Garron and colorist Jason Keith. Those great moments though are fleeting, and we never really get to see the promise fulfilled on any of them. Starbrand baby is merely a footnote, and the power swap is relegated to one page. Meanwhile, Moon Knight’s time as the Phoenix feels like it’s nothing but a few short panels, and by the time you’re used to the idea he’s already done with it, not to mention Khonshu being taken down relatively easily. It just doesn’t live up to all the potential it had, though if you’re just looking for a fun brawl you’ll still find plenty to like. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 CABLE #5 Reviewing a "Part 8" of a 22 part mega-epic can be a tough task, but Cable #5 does well at not just moving along the main story, but also giving us a stand alone story that can be enjoyed while knowing nothing else about the "X of Swords" X-Men arc. The normal creative team of Duggan and Noto return for this one, giving us a good opportunity to seeing the family dynamic between this younger Nathan Summer and his folks. An enjoyable issue as a part of a larger half and a stand alone! -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #24 If you've read my previous reviews for Captain America, you'd know that I thought the art wasn't up to par with translating Coates epic story line, but with the writer joined by the art of Daniel Acuña for this issue, the arc is firing on all cylinders. With Agent Carter finally given her youthful vigor once again, the true aspect of the story that shines the most is Aleksander Lukin and the horror he has for sharing his body with the Red Skull. A fantastic installment for a new arc. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 Well, I did not see that coming, but that’s far from a bad thing. Writer Kelly Thompson shocked the hell out of me in Captain Marvel #22, tying into a one-shot that revealed a much harsher yet incredibly intriguing future that Cap managed to help. Bringing our Cap back into this world reveals so many interesting relationships and new possibilities, and it’s clear Thompson is having fun fleshing this new world out. Artist Lee Garbett and colorist Tamra Bonvillain also seem to be having a delightful time, though they don’t really hit their stride until things shift from the present into the future. That said, the whole opening sequence is worth it for the banter alone. Thompson is already planting new seeds and expanding this world in exciting ways, but it only matters if it can leave a lasting impression and mark on Carol when she eventually returns to the present. Thompson hasn’t steered the ship wrong yet though, so I’m betting it ultimately will. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 HELLIONS #5 The Hellions are going on a side quest! This is the sort of tie-in that can pay dividends in the midst of a much grander event—fitting some oddball characters into a specific story niche that also unleashes the potential of their standard premise. Issue #5 puts all of the pieces into motion as a plot to undermine Arrako’s fighters summons a set of increasing stakes for this violent bunch. In the midst of this very engaging first chapter, the usual suspects receive all of the standard attention readers could hope for as they deliver dry humor and abundant betrayals while walking on the wild side. It’s both a great addition to “X of Swords” and Hellions. While it’s unclear whether this set up will pay off, the promise is enough to leave readers of this increasingly uncanny series ready to read the next chapter of both stories. Hellions #5 is a truly excellent introduction to two very different stories and that highwire act deserves some applause (and maybe a cape). -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) THE IMMORTAL HULK #38 Issue #37 read like a climax as the full extent of The Leader's plan was revealed, which is why the escalation found in The Immortal Hulk #38 is simply shocking. This turn of events reads as being true to The Leader's character and arc of the series so far meaning that, rather than playing as a fake out, it is an epiphany—and a particularly terrifying one by the final page. Things fall apart in these pages with each new twist in the story delivering new horror and surprises. The narrative dances between different landscapes (reality, hell, and Banner's mindscape) as The Leader provides a clear connection in Ewing's new Hulk cosmology. It's a fascinating series of connections that returns to the most imposing form introduced in the series to date. Defining a central antagonist for The Immortal Hulk may be difficult, but the series' sense of scale has always been clear and that means the cliffhanger for issue #38 is somehow even more imposing than the stunner readers discovered last month. Prepare for trouble because events only become more uncertain and dangerous in these pages. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #3 Spider-Man and company's investigations into Atlantis bring with it a number of unexpected surprises, most of them deadly in nature, which includes them walking right into a trap by the Brood. Peter Parker might not be known for backing down from insurmountable odds, but he might be presented with the reunion he's been desperate for if he succumbs to the hunger. With only one issue left in the series, the pace and stakes are unrelenting, making the book a real page-turner. From images of hordes of undead heroes to shocking revelations, each page is more engaging than the next, leaving us not only satisfied by this issue but also excited for how the whole story will conclude with the upcoming final installment. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #13 Doug Ramsey has always been the odd one in the New Mutants lineup because are mutant power isn't useful in combat in any obvious way. That makes choosing him as one of Krakoa's 10 champions in the battle against Arakko a little awkward. Still, he's never going to let anyone else wield self-friend Warlock in battle. Ed Brisson gets into Cypher's mindset going into this battle as he does his best to prepare, however futile it may seem. Rod Reis' lush artwork is, as it has been, right at home on the island of Krakoa. "X of Swords" continues to be stellar throughout. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6 To kick off an all-new arc, we see the wrath that Emperor Palpatine is willing to administer to Darth Vader, punishing him not only for failing to persuade Luke Skywalker, but also go gallivanting on his own mission to learn more about Padmé. As if tearing his limbs apart and leaving him alone on Mustafar isn't enough punishment, Palpatine puts Vader in the crosshairs of a treacherous foe. A strong start to a new storyline, most of the punishment we've seen the Emperor enact on Vader has been of the emotional variety, with this issue being one of the most extreme displays of the torment he's willing to demonstrate on his "apprentice" to keep him in line. For as emotionally engaging as Vader's previous story was, we expect this one to be even darker, potentially bringing with it a taste of what Vader ultimately does to his "master" in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar never confuses nihilism with meaning. Its protagonist is neither hero nor anti-hero, but a force who captures the tone of a world whose inertia ensures only endless suffering. This may not be appealing to many new readers, but it is succinct and accurate in its definition. No novice to the concept will walk away with misconceptions about what they are reading and, while many of Burrows' sequences are thrilling, they should not leave readers smiling. Whether Burrows and Gillen can craft this world into a meaningful statement remains an open question, but they successfully introduce it here and make enough sense of its unique horrors to encourage readers to continue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ATLANTIS WASN'T BUILT FOR TOURISTS #2 The second installment in this series feels much more familiar than the first. Where last month read like an exploration as a stranger comes to town, each sequence in this issue is focused on laying out the plot and characters. Conversations describe existing relationships and origins—recapping information rather than finding ways to naturally introduce it. A bar-based conversation specifically stands out as being a forced moment. None of which is to say that Atlantis Wasn’t Built for Tourists has lost its charm entirely. The small town setting and pervading sense of monstrous mystery maintains a curious backdrop, but the momentum established at the end of issue #1 is lost. Now that so much exposition has been dumped, let’s just hope that issue #3 picks up the pace again. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BILL & TED ARE DOOMED #2 Bill and Ted set off on a Wyld Stallyns world tour in hopes of finding inspiration to write the song that will unite the world, only to be faced with a severe case of writers' block, along with a number of roadblocks, that make the chances of completing their mission seem all the less likely. Additionally, a European metal band sets their sights on destroying the Wyld Stallyns for being false metal, which could end their tour once and for all. After a strong debut issue, this second installment in the series offers less of the charm of the titular duo in order to give them more narrative momentum, a necessary step in the journey that keeps the audiences entertained without entirely exciting us. While this issue might not have quite as much of Bill and Ted's antics, the actual storyline begins to take shape, making for a necessary installment that's not quite as satisfying, but is still far from being a failure. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 BLOODSHOT #9 We’ve reached the climax of this arc surrounding The Burned. And for all the bluster and speeches the recent issues have been loaded with, this wound up being a lot of fun. We see Bloodshot and Eidolon battle two giant monsters in Russia, then pull a fast one in order to set up the long-awaited final confrontation with Nix. It’s brief (feels like this whole arc could’ve gone for much longer) but satisfying. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: WILLOW #4 The tension in Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Willow finally builds to its breaking point in this issue. Mariko Tamaki dives into Willow's psyche, exploring how it feels to realize there is more to her than who she was in Sunnydale. Still, the issue doesn't cover much ground that wasn't touched on earlier in the series. Natacha Bustos continues to deliver the visual goods, and this issue has some of her best pages yet. This issue feels like a chapter we could skip and head straight to the story's end. It isn't bad, but it may leave readers feeling a little unfulfilled by the end. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Commanders in Crisis #1 is an interesting debut, trying to establish an Earth-shattering crossover event with an entirely new setting and collection of characters. That act of putting the cart before the horse is undeniably gutsy, but the first issue falls short of delivering a must-read new series. It doesn't convey the stakes and drama of the event books it's emulating, nor does it deconstruct the intersection between superheroes and our cultural empathy as strongly as works like Watchmen or The Boys. But there's just enough here to pique the interest of readers, between the new characters, facets of the art, and unanswered questions surrounding this world. Commanders in Crisis #1 doesn't do enough to reinvent how readers see event books, but the series to follow just might. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 CONCRETE JUNGLE #1 Writer Sheldon Allen and artist Karl Mostert have created a unique blend of sci-fi and fantasy tropes with real-world big city stakes and topical social issues. The first half of the narrative does a better job of developing the setting and revealing the plot, with Mostert’s artwork coming to life and feeling electric throughout an extended chase scene. Afterwards the series’ intensely unlikable main character and a dump truck of exposition come to the forefront and slow things down considerably, almost making it seem like two entirely different books. Overall there’s enough of an interesting set up to keep reading but it has a Mark Millar like nastiness to the tone that doesn’t always land. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 ELFQUEST: STARGAZER'S HUNT #4 Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 LUMBERJANES #74 Lumberjanes takes another step towards its finale with a lovely chapter filled with love, insecurity, and a banging cliffhanger. Fans follow several of our heroines has their fulfilll their last wish for summer camp, but all is not as it seems in the forest. A dark force has been secretly plotting to ruin the girls' wishlists, and time is running out for the Lumberjanes to fix whatever omen is spreading through the forest like a sickness. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 ONCE AND FUTURE #12 Grendel's mother has never looked as horrifying as she does in Once & Future #12, but then again that really shouldn't be a surprise at this point in the series. Artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain have been putting together some absolutely stellar work throughout the series, and this issue full of bloodthirsty monsters, double-crosses, and legendary sword-wielding is just another fine example of what we've come to expect. Throughout it all writer Kieron Gillen dives deeper into the Arthurian mythology but keeps things just short of becoming overwhelmed in myth and legend with a mix of chainsaws, romance, and bloody action. We are going bigger with the legends and myths fueling this whole thing, but hopefully, that means the payoffs will be that much larger as well. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE RED MOTHER #9 Nine issues deep into The Red Mother and there are somehow even fewer answers than what we started with and while that sounds like something that should be a red flag that the story isn't going anywhere, it's the opposite that's true. Jeremy Haun continues craft a story that works more like a puzzle than a narrative and this one may be one of the most puzzling. What appeared to be a horrifying twist last issue almost doesn't exist in this one. What's become of Ian remains a mystery to readers and puts Daisy in a painful position one that leaves her more vulnerable than ever right in time for another stunning turn. Every chapter unwinds and twists a bit further and paird with Danny Luckert's always stunning art creates a complex and hearbreaking issue that continues to surprise while also keeping Daisy's horror story rooted in reality. It's a fine balance, but this issue does it well. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 REDNECK #28 Waiting a month or longer between issues of this book is honestly the worst part about it. Even when it takes a second to gather your bearings once again, the tale of the Bartlett family draws you right in as if it's your first time reading it. The art and script both excel at leaving out just enough detail to hook your imagination, while simultaneously using its mystery to paint a beautiful picture. Donny Cates continues to do his best work when he's telling stories about vampires in Texas. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 SEVEN SECRETS #3 The biggest secret to Seven Secrets' success is its at times brutal honesty, and there's no better example of this than Seven Secrets #3. Sigurd's death hits everyone hard, but it's Caspar's words at the funeral that hit the hardest, words that aren't mean to be hurtful but reveal a raw and genuine pain of a young man robbed of his parents love by circumstances out of his and his parent's control. This paves the way for a reveal that sets the book's two leads on a promising new path, and artist Daniele Di Niculo and colorists Walter Baiamonte and Katia Ranalli allow those heartfelt exchanges and moments to soar off the page. The great plot of Amon and his hunt for the secrets is still a rather slow burn, but it's the compelling dynamic between a mother and father torn between their duty to safeguard the world's secrets and loving their son that really makes this book one not to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #33 A new adventure begins and, while it offers a familiar mode of story, there's plenty to love about the first chapter. Sonic and an eclectic collection of his compatriots head out to investigate misdeeds occurring around a Chao racing circuit. It is framed as a heist story, and offers an excellent introduction for young readers who may be unfamiliar with the tropes. After running through introductions, Sonic The Hedgehog #33 quickly cuts to the action. A chao race unfolds with plenty of exciting beats that require no narration to enjoy, while Rouge brings plenty of intrigue to the quickly evolving plot. It's an adorable presentation of lies, thievery, and conspiracy that transforms those typically grimdark concepts into a delightful all-ages caper. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5