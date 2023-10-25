Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/25/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Captain Marvel #1, Amazons Attack #1, and Gone #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1058 This might be one of the best arcs in Action Comics in a long time and as we're heading to the conclusion, this particular installment is especially good because it is as much about the story as it is about balance. The issue continues the cliffhanger from the previous issue, with Superman facing off with a doppelganger, but also deepens the threat that is Stone and Blue Earth while also expanding on the story of Osul and Otho — and in a way that makes them a significant part of the larger story. Coming out of Warworld, I had some major doubts about how all these pieces would fit together, but Johnson has done an incredible job of pulling it off. The two additional stories are great as well, offering a bit more insight into the Super family. Overall, this is very clearly one of DC's best books right and this issue is proof. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #1 After courting a fair amount of attention (and misinformation) in the time leading up to its release, the debut issue of Alan Scott: Green Lantern proves to be more than worthy of your time. This first chapter recontextualizes Alan Scott's past—both in his early days as a superhero, and long before that—through an intriguing and necessary new lens. Tim Sheridan's script takes a little bit of time to rev up, but proves to be an intriguing mystery, weaved together by Cian Tormey's seamless art. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 AMAZONS ATTACK #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Amazons Attack #1 is a wonderful start to a new chapter in tale of Wonder Woman's storied people. It has some room to grow moving forward, but it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if readers look back on this entry as the start of a brilliant new era for Queen Nubia and the Amazons. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #4 Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic has been superb through its first three issues, and while issue #4 is a different beast in some ways, it's no less compelling. Neo-Gothic #4 takes fans on a trippy journey through the minds, memories, and emotions of Terry and Kyle, one that is brilliantly brought to life by artists Max Dunbar, colorist Rain Breed, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Incredibly personal moments hit all the harder as a result of the stellar artwork and vivid colors, and the book keeps you on your toes with a switch-up in styles at unexpected times. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing keep you guessing as to what the could be, and while this particular journey can be a bit confusing at times, it results in a full circle moment between the book's two leads that felt earned and genuinely satisfying. I still have questions about how things have played out, but I'm willing to give the series the benefit of the doubt that those answers will come in time. Despite those small hangups, the series has yet to disappointment, and I'm eager to see where things go next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR – RED HOOD #2 To put things very bluntly, do not waste your time, intellectual energy, or money with this issue. The entire "Gotham War" event has been pretty disappointing overall, but as tie-ins go, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War Red – Hood #2 is somehow even more disappointing and more pointless than the main event. At the heart of the issue is its efforts to retroactively build a framework for the event, or at least Jason Todd's participation in it and while that is admirable, it's a case of too little too late. Everything here is rushed and while the flashback content is nice—seeing Jason and Rose Wilson is a treat—it begs the question of why now? There are also some story additions—hello, Joker, Scarecrow—that feel thrown in just to see what sticks at the last possible minute and it's cheap. Art wise, it's good for what it is, but it is a stylistic choice that feels messy when placed with the mess that this book—and by extension, the entire event—is. Everything here is just a disappointment which is unfortunate because Jason Todd is a character with great potential that deserves vastly better -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5 BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #6 The bookends of Batman: The Brave and The Bold #6 are all you need to concern yourself with. The issue ends with a new anchor in Guillem March's "Pygmalion" featuring an amnesiac Batman relearning his place in Gotham City. It's a story with a quality debut that could have launched a miniseries as an Elseworlds twist on a multitude of familiar Batman dynamics as March provides himself an abundance of excellent sequences in this reintroduction. The final black-and-white sequence set backstage at the theater and drawn by Javier Fernandez makes outstanding use of shadow and provides excellent pages in a familiar one-and-done routine that's designed to showcase a new artistic vision for Batman tropes. Yet the stories between these two are the sort of dull, bound to be collected in an unnecessary issue #0 if these concepts are remembered sort of things that no one cares to remember. They're staging uncertain events in a generic fashion that reads like marketing on the page. It's a clear fifty-fifty on quality, which is more disappointing than ambitious misses combined with strong anchors. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1075 Francesco Francavilla joins Ram V on the latest chapter of Batman's dark battle against himself and the Orgham family. While some sympathetic cops try to find Batman before he falls into the Orgham family's clutches, Batman tries to retain the last bit of his memories before falling into madness. Francavilla's art is much more grounded than the past surreal takes in past issues, but I think it's a good match with the standalone story that Ram V tells with this issue. Without spoiling the end of this issue, I think Ram V took the arc in a very interesting direction and I'm curious to see where Batman goes from here. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 THE FLASH #2 The Flash #2 narrows its focus to address the debut's cliffhanger action sequence and Wally's increasingly strange relationship with the ill-defined Speed Force. What's most impressive about the action sequences, which compose more than half of the issue's total page count, is how specifically it emphasizes artist Mike Deodato Jr.'s style. The appearance of eldritch horrors is complicated by bisected panels and odd geometry which make them appear simply wrong; it also affords some leeway in very gorey acts that won't worry librarians. It also serves to showcase Wally's evolving understanding of the Speed Force as he steps through time and space, which utilizes Deodato's characteristic void-like white grids to outstanding effect. Readers are able to clearly visualize terrifically complex concepts using the comic's space. It makes each step forward in this phase of Wally's first journey in a new series a joy, even if the cliffhanger is likely to leave new readers scratching their heads. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) GREEN ARROW #5 Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse, and the team continue to deliver another surprise-filled issue of Green Arrow. Just as we're about to find out what the deal is with Old Man Queen, another curveball is tossed at us with the Legion of Green Arrows. And what is Amanda Waller cooking up? There's a lot to like, including seeing the returns of Phil Hester and Ande Parks on Green Arrow. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #33 There is a lot going on in Harley Quinn #33 and while the previous arc was a mess at best, even with so much packed in this issue's pages, things come together so much better here. Harley finds herself dealing with someone picking off Harleys in various worlds in the multiverse so it becomes a detective mystery all jammed into Harley's already complicated life, dished up with a side of deep introspection for Harley that shows a deep understanding of the character's emotional core – something we haven't seen as much of recently. Art wise, it's loud and bright, but it works here and this just feels really refreshing. It's solid, if messy. It's a good read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE PENGUIN #3 Ever since I first encountered the superhero team Force of July in the 1980s Suicide Squad crossover "The Janus Directive," they've been one thing: Goons conveniently wrapped in a flag. The Penguin #3 digs these never-were's out of DC Comics' deep lore and puts them right back to work. By issue's end readers have a clear grasp on each individual's abilities, stakes, and personality defects, which is bound to pay dividends in future cruelty as they're run through whatever Oswald Cobblepot has planned. In this issue, they collectively contribute to a tiresome narrative device that grows past repetitive by its fifth iteration. Each member appears in a sequence where their thoughts (often temporally displaced) accompany a recruiting call from The Penguin; it demands readers review each page twice or pivot quickly between two tracks for little effect. Even though the issue saves its best sequence for last, before a cute denouement, it loses much of its effect coming at the end of a very familiar pattern. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 POWER GIRL #2 This iteration of Power Girl is just an absolute blast to spend time with. And Williams' take on her story does such a great job of creating big stakes and having a lot of fun, while never trying to piggyback onto Superman's adventures. Not to mention there is some awesome action in the final few pages that keeps you wanting more. A very solid outing from start to finish, and another chapter in a series that's shaping up to be a great one. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 STEELWORKS #5 I'm really rooting for Steelworks and issues like this are why. I think that Dorn has a fantastic handling on John Henry Irons, examining his place in Metropolis and what makes him unique within the DCU. This issue spends a lot of time focusing on the back stories of its villains and if you've been following my reviews of the series to this point, you know this is akin to walking a tight rope for the story of Steel. Walker as a main villain remains quite one dimensional but this is made up for in spades when it comes to the Silver Mist. Kerry's backstory is a tragic one and works well at showing how Irons was ultimately responsible for his "birth" in more ways than one. With this being the penultimate issue, here's to hoping that the mini-series is able to stick the landing and end strong. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 TALES OF THE TITANS #4 Tales of the Titans thrusts Beast Boy into the spotlight, giving readers a heartbreaking tale of self-doubt and discovery. Constant's script is about as powerful as they come as Gar deals with anxiety and other mental illnesses, making the hero as human as they come. Combined with brooding artwork from Brandt & Stein, and the whole package is a bittersweet story that's as dark as it is hopeful. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #7 I appreciate the quick recap regarding the Candlemaker's origin and history with the Doom Patrol. Definitely helps readers who aren't up to date on the latest happenings. There's a lot happening here, but the Doom Patrol proves themselves as a capable superhero team once again. Even the new recruits step up, and every character gets a moment in the spotlight to really shine. And who is this that shows up in what we can consider the epilogue? Color me intrigued. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #2 Wonder Woman #2, like the first issue, is stylish and beautiful. Daniel Sampere is a master of art here and it might be the finest thing about this book, particularly with how he uses the art to mirror two stories in a way that is absolutely gorgeous. Unfortunately, art alone does not make a story or a comic or a story and we are once again mired in wasted space and wasted time as Tom King drags on two battles that take too long and really offer nothing other than to display Diana's prowess – something that literally anyone who has ever heard the name "Wonder Woman" is already well aware of. Because of this fixation, nothing really moves forward. We get a little bit more of Steel being a caricature and this time, we get Steve Trevor being weirdly spineless. This still feels less like a Wonder Woman story and more like a Tom King story that looks elegant but lacks focus and lacks real heart or stakes. We still don't know what we're doing or where we're going for all the pages invested thus far and that's troublesome. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 ALPHA FLIGHT #3 There is so much going on in Alpha Flight #3 that I almost wish this particular issue had been divided into two parts or it had been paced a bit different, but that is more a hallmark of everything going on with all things "Fall of X." The issue continues the fight from the previous issue and sees Aurora, Nemesis, and Northstar get away from the Box Sentinels, but there are bigger issues with Nemesis being gravely injured while Department H is determined to take them down. The complexities of Alpha Flight's situation plays heavily into things and it delivers much of the tension of the issue—I do wish the title could decide if this were more action oriented or more political intrigue oriented since we get a bit of both and switching gears is complicated—but the cliffhanger reveal about the new Nemesis makes for a strong way to close the issue. It's solid. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 There's a lot to love about the newest run on Amazing Spider-Man, but Rek-Rap certainly rates as a top three takeaway. The absurd mirror of Peter Parker formed in Limbo during "Dark Web" was a highlight of the event – a good-natured Mad-style Spidey parody with the comedic timing of the best Bizarro comics. Centering him in the series still had the obvious potential to pay diminishing returns, but The Amazing Spider-Man #36 anchors Rek-Rap's truly ludicrous nature in harsh and certain stakes and allows Peter to functionally "save the cat." It's a great framework that allows readers to root for Rek-Rap whose humor is specifically applied to avoid overstaying its welcome. Ed McGuinness' style plays into Limbo's cartoonish and terrifying creations and writer Zeb Wells' plays off their hulking forms with a self-aware sense of humor. It's terrific fun to watch these monstrosities in action and mundane mimickry. It's a delight to see Rek-Rap back in action in The Amazing Spider-Man #36 in a story that feels significant to the series' ongoing concerns and plays off its creative teams' best qualities to tremendous effect. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 The first issue of this new Captain America run left a lot of room for the series to grow, but somehow its sophomore effort is even worse. We get to see some great Steve moments, as he stands up to Nazi's in his pre-super soldier days, but each of those great moments is followed up with several head-scratching pages. There's just nothing subtle about the way things are being handled in this series, making every element of the story come across clumsy and ham-fisted. More time is devoted to secret Nazi plans and a mysterious evil force trying to remove "Hope" from history than actually giving Steve a meaningful story to take part in. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] A new era begins in Captain Marvel #1, a series from writer Alyssa Wong, artist Jan Bazaldua, colorist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Ariana Maher, and it's off to quite the stellar start. The series begins with an arc titled "The Omen," sharing a name with the series' intriguing new antagonist, but that's not the only evident synergy. The first issue establishes a core plot concept that is incredibly similar to what's already been seen of The Marvels. Thankfully, the series doesn't seem to be utilizing that concept in the exact same way, and the introduction of another character has already introduced some welcome new energy into the mix. That individuality will be an important factor in future issues, as the ingredients for another adventure-filled run are all right here, and I can't wait to see what the series has in store from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK X-MEN #3 Dark X-Men certainly stands apart from the rest of Marvel's Fall of X line. By its very premise, it sells the sense of doom and gloom that the mutant world must be feeling at this point—emphasized nicely by Jonas Scharf and Frank Martin bringing that darkness into the visuals—and it doesn't use it to justify overusing certain political slogans. At three issues into this five-issue series, one must wonder if the cast is a bit bigger than writer Steve Foxe can rightly do justice to in such a short time frame. Readers are more than halfway through and only scratching the surface of what Azazel and Emplate's whole deal might be, while even Madelyne Pryor seems bored of her baggage. Add that the how it increasingly seems like Dark X-Men is a follow-up to the Dark Web crossover between the X-Men and Spider-Man and that's a lot to juggle, especially with a relatively new and undefined character, Feint, shouldering the lead role. The pacing is a bit on the slow side, but Foxe is still nailing that horror-tinged narration, and there's enough weird going on here to want to keep reading. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 HALLOWS' EVE: THE BIG NIGHT #1 Hallow's Eve is a character I haven't given much attention to, but all it took was seeing her slip on a Captain America mask to make me fall in love with her. The Halloween-themed one-shot is the perfect vehicle to showcase her abilities and personality, and we even get some heroics out of our protagonist. Maybe there's some redemption for Hallow's Eve after all. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 THE IMMORTAL THOR #3 Immortal Thor #3 finds Thor trapped by Loki, who has gone villain mode. Loki forces Thor to solve a riddle to escape, compelling the God of Thunder to rely on his wits rather than his hammer arm to prevail. Where Loki's heel turn felt like a return to form in the previous issue, it's interesting that they revert to their previous self by the end of this issue. For Loki, the role of the villain is exactly that, a role. It seems they're willing to turn themselves into whatever whetstone Thor most needs to sharpen himself against in the moment. It creates a fascinating new dynamic between the two, something more dangerous than the camaraderie of the past few years but from the tired archenemies trope. At one point, Loki refers to themselves as a jester, which reminds me of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo positioning the Joker as the twisted jester of Batman's court, there to help their liege be the best version of themselves. Ewing and Martín Cóccolo are playing it more subtly here, but it's the same principle, and it works beautifully for two characters with such a complex history. While it fits nicely into the overarching Immortal Thor story, Immortal Thor #3 also serves as a self-contained story done in the style of a Norse fable and it all works perfectly. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 JEAN GREY #3 In this week's issue of Jean Grey, it seems the heroine cannot win. Thrust into an apocalyptic timeline, Jean finds herself faced with every sort of villain before her time as the Phoenix comes to haunt her. So if you are eager in seeing Jean face her own multiverse, this issue will keep you hooked. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 MARVEL UNLEASHED #3 The biggest strike against this issue of Marvel Unleashed is the fact that its the penultimate issue, but I wish its impossibly earnest and weird story didn't have to be over. Kyle Starks' script continues to deliver genuinely good puns and heartfelt moments for the quasi-Pet Avengers, all while seeding a conflict that's going to be uniquely epic. Juan Gedeon's art does a pretty effective job of rendering all of the different animals (and humans) in the issue, especially as the escapades get more ridiculous. I'm excited, albeit also a little sad, to see how this story comes to a close. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE, & BLOOD #1 Did the world need any more Marvel Zombies? Probably not, but the latest spin on the Black, White & Red (now Black, White & Blood) gives it a good try. Garth Ennis and Rachael Stott has the best of the three installments from this opening issue, putting a zombified Matt Murdock inside of a twisted underground deathmatch circuit before being offered a way out from The Punisher. There's also a memorable short story involving Spider-Man, but for all that poor boy has suffered (including in previous Marvel Zombie titles) it feels like overkill to twist the knife one more time. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #3 The penultimate issue of Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant unfolds with an equal amount of cleverness and contrivedness, which lays the groundwork for an unpredictable final issue. As Kamala enters her dreamscape, and begins to confront her various identities firsthand, the end result is self-contained, but has moments of meaningfulness. Although Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham's art is not as seamless as in issues prior, the tapestry of the series still has potential – we'll just have to wait to see if the ending meets that potential. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE #2 The Predator vs. Wolverine series continues to hit the exact notes that readers want from a series with that title, with writer Benaj making sure to be both a satisfying story for both characters. If there's something that doesn't always work about the series it's the rotating door of artists. It makes sense for different artists to work on the different eras depicted in the story, Ken Lashley, Andrea Di Vito, and Hayden Sherman contribute to Predator vs. Wolverine #2, but their individual styles don't always align, some even sticking out as inferior. In any event though, Predator vs. Wolverine remains satisfying even with the hiccups at hand. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) REALM OF X #3 The penultimate issue of this X-series is perhaps the lightest of the bunch in terms of story and character evolution, but there's been plenty of that in the prior two issues for this to work as a proper finale primer. The action of the issue and the excitement for what the finale may bring is enough to carry this one. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD #2 In hopes of saving C-3PO, R2-D2 track down 0-0-0, and despite their homicidal nature, 0-0-0 agrees to help the astromech for the overall good of droids across the galaxy. BT-1, infested by the Scourge, has plans of their own, as do some other iconic droids that intervene in R2's rescue mission. The nature of the Dark Droids event allows Star Wars comics to put a new emphasis on the robotic creations, and while the crossover comics and showing the darker side of these characters, D-Squad is delivering examples of not only how heroic they can be, but how compelling of characters they can be on their own right when not relegated to merely being supporting characters. The stark contrast in R2-D2 and 0-0-0's personalities make for both hilarious and action-packed moments, as does the inclusion of other recognizable droids, as this issue delivers all the droid antics any Star Wars fan could be looking for. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #37 The Scourge is infecting droids in all corners of the galaxy, which prove to be direct threats to Aphra by way of violent attacks, but also in more subtle ways, such as attempting to infect her former love interest Magna Tolva. Since this Dark Droids event kicked off, it has offered up a pulpier take on the galaxy far, far away, and even if the Doctor Aphra book hasn't always been a flagship for Star Wars comics, this month's issue could prove to be the best way to utilize the crossover event. The nature of Aphra and her adventures lend themselves quite well to a more horror-inspired experience, both in the more overt and subversive ways in which the Scourge threatens the hero. The action keeps you engaged from one panel to the next, while also planting scenes for cataclysmic confrontations that don't have to factor into how the major characters of the original trilogy suffer from the fallout. This issue also features a thrilling tease of some permanent changes to the Aphra series going forward, leaving us even more invested in what's next for our heroes. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 UNCANNY AVENGERS #3 The latest issue of Uncanny Avengers feels less like the next chapter in this stor and more like a to-do list being checked off as we go. Writer Gerry Duggan clearly has a fun grasp on these characters, but issue #3 feels incredibly inconsequential, especially if readers were paying attention to this year's Hellfire Gala (which spurred the events of this entire story). Artist Emilio Laiso has some fun moments as well, but can't really make the quieter moments as visually engaging as the action beats, the latter of which are mostly still fun. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #2 There was clearly an element of compression present in Uncanny Spider-Man #1 as the issue succinctly expressed a new status quo while only suggesting at the story ahead. The plot arrives in Uncanny Spider-Man #2 and Nightcrawler's first battle against Orchis is an absolute delight to witness. There are a variety of players in this story introduced and the conflict serves to explicate their motivations while establishing stakes for the remainder of this miniseries. Throughout the action, there are opportunities for character development that occur naturally without slowing the pace of a cluster in Central Park that will delight Nightcrawler fans. The array of challenges posed and how his decisions reflect his character (and idiosyncratic array of abilities) make one extended action sequence a very satisfying read in a story that's just taking off. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #4 The past and future are bridged completely with the finale of Doomsday #4, an apt endcap for this prequel story. Already knowing how the story ends gives Guggenheim plenty of opportunities to flesh these characters out, giving plenty of reason to the choices they make. Over the course of four issues, this limited-series is packed to the brim with panels and sequences to take in but it never gets overbearing or redundant. It's not a groundbreaking X-Men series by any means, but at the very least, it's a faithful tribute to one of the most beloved X-Men stories ever told. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ALICE NEVER AFTER #4 Alice Never After continues this week with a riveting chapter that explores the complexities of a birth in wonderland. While Alice deals with a complicated political affair in her fantasy world, the topic of her swollen belly hardly comes to mind, but that couldn't be more opposite in the real world. Alice's shocking pregnancy has put a plot in the works, and it seems some shady characters are eager to cash in on the child. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: THE END #3 Black Hammer's familiar meta tone takes center stage in The End #3, giving readers a plot that's buried under what seems to be 20 layers of Black Hammer storytelling. With surprise cameos galore, this issue takes the title's tale a bit overboard, injecting too many comic book tropes into its pages. Even for longtime readers of this world, Black Hammer: The End #3 can be a bit too much. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #2 The Blackout Bombshell continues to tell its grungy story of two broken pals who find themselves pulled in several directions because one of them happens to be a unique private eye. This is a fun comic about two mess-ups that meanders a bit at times and occasionally feels indulgent, but I think it's a fun period piece that approaches noir gumshoes in an entirely different way. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLACK'S MYTH: THE KEY TO HIS HEART #5 Black's Myth ends strong, once again showing how the series is one of the best offerings that Ahoy Comics is currently putting on the market today. Readers get some fantastic insight into Strummer's character here as she attempts to talk down one of her comrades gone rogue. The final issue of The Key To His Heart also sets up a jaw dropping status quo should the series' characters make a comeback and as a fan of this series, I'm certainly hoping that this isn't the last that we've seen of Black's Myth and the supernatural stories that it weaves within its universe. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 BRYNMORE #4 Four issues in and Brynmore finally becomes the title it was hyped as, a horror tale perfect for the season. Both character work and story remain light here, but the pacing makes sense and provides a quick outing that needs neither of those. Instead, readers are given a featherweight comic that's spooky and moody, and this time around, that much is worth it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK SPACES: DUNGEON #1 The latest in Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces line for IDW, Dungeon, kicks off what could be a solid serial killer mystery plot. The titular dungeon is a fascinating creation, appearing unassuming at first but has the capabilities to just as gruesome and vile as any Jigsaw trap from the Saw franchise. Snyder also has the means to effortlessly inject characters with deep psychology in just a few lines of dialogue, immediately putting is in the heads of a tortured detective and an unassuming father. This is a strong recommendation from someone who usually doesn't click with Snyder's work. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DRIVE LIKE HELL #1 So you'll probably immediately think that this is some Ghost Rider/possessed-car story, and you may be right, but there are other interesting plot lines at play as well. Mixing demons and a bank heist gone wrong is a cool way to go about a storyline, but what I'm most interested in is seeing why this car is so important. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 EDENWOOD #1 Tony S. Daniel writes and draws this new series which clearly has an elaborate basis for everything happening. Only some of the story even makes sense in this first issue, and some precious real-estate is taken up by a prologue that is an incredibly clunky set-up for the larger world but once this one finds a groove it becomes a more fun read. Naturally Daniel's artwork, with help from colorist Jay David Ramos, is tremendous throughout with major splash pages and some gruesome demon sequences in its final pages. This could be one to keep an eye on even if it has a shaky start. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 THE EXPANSE: DRAGON TOOTH #6

A straightforward murder mystery provides The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #6 with a neat structure and the series thrives on this increased focus. In the wake of discovering a corpse in their drive cone (along with a frightening final message), each member of the crew shifts into a familiar role that effectively lay out both the mystery and its stakes. While the investigation offers few opportunities for action or even intriguing spacebound settings beyond the dull confines of a rudimentary station, it develops suspense well and offers an undeniable hook by the final page. The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #6 may not be mandatory reading for fans of The Expanse, but it offers an accessible take on the characters that works well within the serialized comics format. If the series continues to develop itself with this approach, then readers can expect a more concentrated and effective second half to Dragon Tooth. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FRIDAY #8 The penultimate installment of Friday is primarily focused on connecting the pieces of its mystery, whether they be related to Lance's murder, time travel, or newly emerged monsters, to frame the final chapter. And I suspect only that final chapter will be able to inform the success of this connective tissue. Every step of Friday's journey retracing her steps from that fateful first night back in town is gorgeously depicted and colored; readers will have their high expectations for thrilling action and detail-laden settings thoroughly satisfied. Those pieces serve primarily to resolve long-lingering questions from the series' first few issues and, while it does so in a satisfying manner for a time-travel tale, it also raises much bigger questions. Will the series be able to address a cliffhanger that seemingly upends baseline assumptions about the nature of Friday in its finale? That's a very big question, but it confidently connects the dots and sets the stage for that finale in Friday #8. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GARGOYLES #10 Unless it's on a Netflix docuseries or the trial of the century, there's rarely anything exciting about a standard court hearing. However, Greg Weisman not only made one exciting, but downright enthralling at points over the past few issues of Gargoyles. As has been said before Kambadais is always best when action is at the forefront, but his simple and light lines help propel this story forward at a brisk pace. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #1 One might think that a comic based exclusively on one of Mike Mignola's quarantine drawings wouldn't have much of a basis, but you just need to have more faith in the man. Giant Robot Hellboy not only reunites Mignola with one of the franchise's best artists, Duncan Fegredo, but infuses the character into a story that is wholly new for him, 60s era espionage and kaiju movies. A perfect blend of team-spy films and giant monsters, this is an easy comic for newcomers to read and one that long-time fans will find incredibly fresh. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 GONE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While Gone #1's visuals are as strong as anyone familiar with Jock's work would expect, its vagaries fail to build a setting readers can believe in, leaving much of the issue's narrative scaffolding feeling like half-formed thoughts in Jock's mind. However, digging deeper into the issue, there's potential in that. Abi exists in the eye of a stormy swirl of conflict, and following her as she works her way through it all, assuming the narrative doesn't shy away from the thornier implications, may yet prove to be worthwhile reading. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 I HATE FAIRYLAND #10 I Hate Fairyland is back to its old tricks in this week's issue, so fans of the long-standing series will feast on their usual order. Gert is still in trouble as always in her bid to escape Fairyland and her multiverse clones. So of course, she finds herself covered in blood, guts, and gore as she navigates another monotonous adventure this week. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 ICE CREAM MAN #37 Ice Cream Man #37 introduces the Figglybumps, a collection of innocuously adorable furry children's characters sent to war in "The Flight of the Figglybumps." It's the sort of concept that could quickly grow wearisome across 20+ pages, but when contrasted with the suicide of their creator it makes for a bittersweet pairing that grounds colorful cartoons within the very real human beings who create them. While the Figglybumps portion of the story leans heavily into Ice Cream Man's characteristic black humor with every horror countered by some cutesy dialogue or overwhelming sense of oddity, the human half is all too relatable. Dialogue between two surviving family members resembles the circular and often ungrounded reasoning that consumes survivors of a suicide. There are no grand revelations or essential truths to be found, only questions left unanswered and a counterpart story lacking a clear conclusion. It's honest, even when the Figglybumps charge out of their trenches with marshmallow-firing guns – a sincerely unprecedented achievement. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #3 The crux of the conflict in Kaptara: Universal Truths arrives in issue #3 as Keith learns key truths about his arrival on and the origins of Kaptara just as the planet's power structure is about to be fundamentally altered. It begins with a sprawling battle including lots of familiar faces and plenty of opportunities for the absurdist humor that drives this series; puns related to a stained-glass-themed antagonist are a highlight from an action sequence with plenty of gags. There's an unanticipated strain of sincerity which emerges to counter-balance that goofiness and present Universal Truths #3 as the most balanced and enticing issue of Kaptara's return. Keith's emotional response and the reactions of Orb make for an excellent sequence which serves to set up a big change in Kaptara. If this issue's momentum is indicative of where the series is headed, then the long wait for more Kaptara will prove well worth the time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 KILL MORE #2

Kill More has an extremely interesting premise, following a city that has become something of a breeding ground for serial killers. While reading the IDW series from Wilson and Fuchs, I somewhat thought of this seeming like a more brutal iteration of DC's Gotham City, minus a Dark Knight. There are some interesting characters at play when it comes to the killers themselves, but the majority of the series focuses on the two main detectives, which can often be a weakness. Some of the creepiest scenes make for some great horror fare, but it feels like Kill More has a few too many cooks in the kitchen to deliver a salient blow in the spooky season. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 THE LONESOME HUNTERS: THE WOLF CHILD #4

Ever wanted to see a sword-wielding wolf slash its way through a group of hunters with gooey depictions straight out of a splatter film? Then you're in luck with The Wolf Child #4! If not, there's sadly not much else besides setting the table for the next series. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #113 Things have rarely been worse for the Rangers than they happen to be in "Darkest Hour," and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #113 seems to stack the deck even further against the heroes, at least at first. Writer Melissa Flores finds a welcome balance between exploring the desperation of our heroes while also allowing them small victories that keep them in the fight just enough. The inclusion of the Drakkon Rangers and the HyperForce Rangers creates some delightful moments throughout the issue, and the new team lineup opportunities they present help keep things fresh. Artist Simona Di Gianfelice, colorist Raul Angelo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire know how to create an action pack battle, and we get several here, though their work on the villains result in some of the most impressive pages of the issue. "Darkest Hour" has lived up to its name through and through, and Power Rangers fans should absolutely take notice. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 NEGADUCK #2 Darkwing Duck's evil twin continues to explore the seedy underbelly of the Disney Afternoon universe, creating some hilarious and breezy storytelling for fans of St. Canard. Negaduck doesn't break the wheel, but it works well at playing on the strengths of the villain and having a lot of fun along the way. This second issue specifically sees Negaduck interacting with Drake Mallard's beau, Morgana, with the back and forth revealing a hilarious "you scratch my back, I scratch yours" scenario play out. While I wish they went into a bit more detail about Negaduck's character and backstory, Parker and Cangialosi have carved out a fun part of the Darkwing universe for themselves. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NEWBURN #12 Newburn #12 operates in the same mode as every prior issue as it presents a singular mystery to be solved, but attentive readers will recognize the shift in tone and small details that distinguish this issue as a very different mystery before the critical cliffhanger arrives. It is a fabulously well composed mystery that allows the reader to recognize what is occurring alongside its protagonists, which makes the inevitable twist so much more satisfying. Zdarsky weaves new mundane elements into ongoing dynamics built across the series and earns both the set up and the start of its fallout with a plot that possesses the messiness of the best crime stories reflecting our cruel world. Phillips' depiction of small emotional interactions offer depth for new relationships with a long history and helps to carry readers past early red flags. Newburn #12 delivers the most satisfying sort of single-issue mystery and sets the stage for a series that's about to dramatically turn up the heat on its characters (and readers). -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #10 Throughout the concluding half of Once Upon a Time at the End of the World's the division of metaphor and literal plot with Mezzy and Maceo becoming one another's imagined beast as their utopia collapses upon itself has been unclear; issue #10 does nothing to resolve this issue. Both character's narrate their experiences as Del Duca's imagery portrays their terrifying perception of one another. Is it figurative imagery for how those we love can also become what we hate? Is it a literal effect of madness-inducing gasses from deep within the earth? It doesn't seem to matter as everything developed in this story is wiped away and a break up is delivered without anyone actually breaking up. Leaning so heavily on the metaphorical elements results in a story that's never quite told and a destination that doesn't feel earned. It doesn't help that the detail-resplendent imagery that first defined Golgonooza gives way to rushed splashes in the final pages which makes its fall anticlimactic, at best. While Nick Dragotta's brief return to picture Maceo and Mezzy as hardened, post-apocalyptic warriors is still enticing, it offers little to balance a conclusion that's talked about but never portrayed on the page. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 PALADIN OF AXES #1 How can one even explain what Gerry Duggan and David O'Sullivan's new series is about without totally ruining the entire narrative? Suffice to say the series seems aimless, almost like it shouldn't even be a comic, until this pivotal moment occurs and then it's full speed ahead and some of the wildest storytelling that you can really only find in comics. David O'Sullivan's artwork is tremendous as well, sticking within whatever the tone of any given sequence calls for but also taking the reader totally by surprise when the story calls for it. If you're a fan of big swings, or horror-comedies, Paladin of Axes needs to be on the pull list. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 PURR EVIL #3 Purr Evil #3 is more of the same this week. With supernatural forces running amok, our leads must find their role in this mess, but the path forward is hardly a simple one. Bloated with dialogue, this latest issue of Purr Evil keeps the series at a crawl, but cat lovers might have enough stock in this Image title to stick around for now. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 RADIANT BLACK #26

There's no turning back after Radiant Black #26, as Marshall and Nathan don't really get much of a chance to take a breath after deciding Marshall will take the mantle before complete chaos breaks loose. Writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark bring the grander story of the Radiant mythos into focus in issue #26, and if you were looking for massive robot battles you've come to the right place. The intrigue of the Premiere and the Trials is balanced out brilliantly with the frenzied aerial dogfight happening at the same time. Artist Eduardo Ferigato, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Becca Carey outdid themselves, with every page being that much grander than the last. The surprise appearances don't disappoint either, and by the end I couldn't help but cheer for the post office (if you know you know). Radiant Black just stomped on the gas pedal and left everything in the dust, so if you haven't jumped on yet you have some catching up to do. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 RARE FLAVOURS #2

Rare Flavours #2 sets the miniseries' formula without dragging out too many elements introduced in its debut. Before the issue's end, several factors of intensifying tension are confronted while the method of introducing a new recipe (and corresponding murder) are continued. It makes for a sense of pacing that is familiar but enticing. There's also a shift in perspective as this issue's recipe emphasizes the nature of spice and contrasts a specific chili with its place of origin. The expansive appreciation of food, including the channels through which it flows suggests to readers that Rare Flavours has much to say about its subject matter beyond the cycle of growth shared by demon and director at the center of its plot. Given the ways in Rare Flavours #2 both reaffirms the series' interests and expands its concept, readers ought to expect both delicious variations on this story and many more surprises ahead in one of 2023's best original new concepts. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE RIBBON QUEEN #4 Ennis and Burrows continue to follow the horrific police procedural that sees its deserving victims suffer some truly gruesome fates. In this latest issue, we get an in-depth breakdown of how the Ribbon Queen came to be and the events that set our characters on their respective paths in the series. A lot of exposition is used in issue four and while it does suffer a little bit thanks to that,The Ribbon Queen remains a disturbing story that is able to adeptly weave horror into its pages. Ennis and Burrows remain made for one another, and while Ribbon Queen isn't their strongest offering, it makes for a nice, creepy read. With the series now halfway through, here's to hoping that The Ribbon Queen is able to continue to push the boundaries and lean further into its strong horror strengths when all is said and done. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY #10 As we near the end of this Rick and Morty ongoing, this final arc kicks off in a sanguine, but unhinged way. Alex Firer's script and Marc Ellerby's art do work in harmony to tell a story that fits into the Rick and Morty oeuvre, but features gags and moments that perfectly excel in the medium of comics. While this issue isn't particularly groundbreaking, it does have its moments of charm. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 SAVAGE SQUAD 6 #4 Savage Squad ends as it lived, unable to truly find a hook that is able to convey its post-apocalyptic world in a compelling fashion. Ultimately, you can get a general idea of what Venditti and McKinney were going for, eliciting to the days of 80s action blockbusters. Unfortunately, Savage Squad 6 was never able to make readers care for its leads or elicit a sense of danger when placing them against giant radioactive wolves. Savage Squad 6 had the bones of a solid enough action story, but unfortunately never told a story to drag readers kicking and screaming into its world. The story of the 6 is one best forgotten. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE SCHLUB #3 Three issues in, The Schlub manages to double down on its core gimmick without it possibly getting old, introducing some wild new callenges for its two protagonists to face. The end result, across this particular issue, becomes a fun rumination on self-esteem, romance, and family, withh some sprinkles of new lore and some reverential-but-fresh art from Tyrell Cannon. If The Sclub keeps this momentum, it might prove to be one of the better superhero pastiches being published right now. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 SLOW BURN #1 Slow Burn #1 is a rich, interesting read that couples one of the more interesting enduring American mysteries—the Centralia mine fire in Pennsylvania—and a haunting story of not just the ghost town but the junkie who has happened upon it as she and her dying partner flee a botched robbery. There's a lot to take in in the first issue and Ollie Masters does a really fantastic job of not only crafting a story with a good hook, but presenting Roxane in a way that feels as unsettled as she is but still makes you care about her. The art here is also fantastic and between the two things, the story flies by and feels like it has real stakes on a rich and human level. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #34 Good lord this comic book is fantastic. Not kidding in the least either, and you know a book has your attention when you get to the end and expect to find 10 more pages. Something Is Killing the Children #34 went by a rocket's pace, as all the pieces on the board are starting to converge on each other, signifying the true fireworks are about to begin. Writer James Tynion IV packs each and every moment with tension, and though the fight is still in the early going, the rollercoaster ride of emotions and intrigue is already moving at full speed. Artist Werther Dell'Edera and colorist Miquel Muerto shine as brightly as always, and their work on Cutter is especially impressive, which is something when you consider there's a creep stomach-eyed monster stomping towards you at any given moment. This issue was captivating from beginning to end, and the wait for issue 35 is going to be excruciating. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext