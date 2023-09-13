Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/13/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Daredevil #1, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1, and Hexagon Bridge #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN AND ROBIN #1 While some of the actual storytelling and art both leave something to be desired, Batman and Robin #1 shows a lot of promise. Bruce and Damian are trying to connect as father and son—and struggling—but there's also a mysterious conspiracy that requires them to work together. Finally delving into the father/son relationship after back to back events that have put the pair at odds, this is very refreshing and it is honestly a solid hook. The issues lie in that the writing almost over-relies on references to the current Gotham War to the point of being distracting, thus taking away from focus of the story. Art wise, Di Meo is great, but sequentially there are things that just don't click to the point it feels like there are things. missing. It's not enough to derail the issue, but it takes what could be really good opening issue and just makes it reasonably good. It's just okay, but has some promise. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham sets the stage for one of the most dynamic visions of its eponymous hero and Gotham City seen this century. Not only does it present the stunning linework and compositions Rafael Grampá is already renowned for, but it reveals new depths to their cartooning in how it shapes both character and theme throughout the issue in a tightly controlled work. Wherever this gothic murder mystery is heading, readers may rest assured knowing that they will experience a viscerally tense saga of vengeance and obsession only possible in the comics medium. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 BATMAN INCORPORATED #12 Batman Incorporated's finale is a lot like the issues that preceded it – loud, action-packed, and superficial. As Ghost-Maker and the rest of the team form their last-ditch plan against Joker Incorporated, the resolution is snappy, but predictable, as is what happens to the team itself after that. Still, the earnestness and artistry on display from Ed Brisson and John Timms to make this worthwhile for those who have been following the series thus far. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DANGER STREET #9 The familiar structure of Danger Street, established across 8 installments, is broken in issue #9 for a showdown between Manhunter and Codename: Assassin that consumes every page. If the cover speaks to a norm-shattering battle, the interior pages do not meet this promise. Both of the killers meet as equals beginning with swords and proceeding through a series of different tactics until their conflict reaches its conclusion, but little space is provided for artist Jorge Fornés to depict this. Rather, the constant 8-panel grids are filled with a dialogue between the assassins about their roles and expectations. While intended as a duel of words, it better resembles the (admittedly amusing) back-and-forth of slightly stoned philosophy students with nothing ultimately gained or revealed. Fornés does find opportunity wherever it is available to depict elements like acceleration or unanticipated new elements, but so little of value is to be found in this particular confrontation that it cannot help but stand as a disappointment when compared to the 8 issues preceding it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #3 In just two issues, writer Jeremy Adams has been able to extensively peel back the layers of both Hal Jordan and Sinestro and break through their extensive outer shells, and that work hits new highs in Green Lantern #3. Piercing through the charismatic armor of Hal seems to come naturally now, and the welcome relatability has in many ways reignited my affinity for the character. Sinestro has been the beneficiary of breakthroughs as well, but his arc is shifting in the opposite direction, and the upcoming collision is shaping up to be something special. Speaking of special, Xermanico and Romulo Fajardo Jr. are simply brilliant at creating a defining vision of a Green Lantern, as one should look no future than Hal playing a game of baseball in costume for proof. There's not a construct in sight, and yet all of the grandeur and presence is there on full display. Meanwhile Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Montos, and Adriano Lucas create an altogether different vision of the Green Lanterns in "Rise of the Revenant Queen" part three, and yet the story at hand is no less compelling. Johnson pivots on a dime from an epic battle with the power of Gods to a conversation between two friends about what the future holds and the struggles of letting the promise of the stars leave your grasp. Green Lantern #3 offers a brilliant one-two punch for Lantern fans of all kinds, and it's not something you should be missing. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: LOST #6 The spacefaring half of Superman: Lost is centered in issue #6 as Clark confronts the impending death of his newly adopted world alongside the mysterious death of his first ally there. It's a familiar build toward confrontation as the planet continues rejecting any form of assistance (in an often-cutting satire of humanity's response to climate change) and Hope seeks to comfort Clark. Yet the end result reveals an even larger mystery that prepares to set up the miniseries for its final act. Throughout this denouement of Superman: Lost #5's shocking cliffhanger, readers are left with a clear vision of what makes Superman a hero as he increasingly resembles the much more limited Golden Age vision of the character amidst depictions of space by Carlo Pagulayan that are stunning, including depictions of grand Green Lantern summonings and an event horizon. As the series barrels ahead and continues revealing new layers to itself, Lost remains a fascinating character study featuring the Man of Steel. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #3 Waller vs. Wildstorm #3 centers on the showdown between Deathstroke and Battalion as it sprawls across Gamorra, ranging between sea, land, and air. It's an effective set piece that ties into other key threads, including both Lois Lane's investigation and the women running black ops from behind a microphone. Reliance on spreads and explosive splashes result in some underwhelming moments as flat appearances and inconsistencies in vehicles and other elements make them less impactful than intended. Yet the highlights of the fight and Deathstroke's attitude, in particular, make for a gripping and bloody battle between the two men. Much of the conspiracy will require readers to review earlier issues with long gaps between installments making it difficult to track the wide array of codenames, connections, and internecine plotting. Yet the structure of issue #3 showcases an unexpected climax that's bound to pay dividends when read as part of a whole when Waller vs. Wildstorm is collected. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #3 Mark Waid's new story umbrella for the DC universe remains the most solid aspect of the comic book company to date, continuing to inject a fresh modern style into Silver Age stories. WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #3 Mark Waid's new story umbrella for the DC universe remains the most solid aspect of the comic book company to date, continuing to inject a fresh modern style into Silver Age stories. In the third issue of the Teen Titans that reside under this banner, Robin and company are given their most meta adventure to date wherein they attend a comic convention dedicated to themselves. Waid and Lupacchino do an excellent job of balancing superhero action while fleshing out these classic heroes in some surprising new ways. The story itself explores quite a few unique aspects of characters like Robin, Bumblebee, and Wonder Girl that are perfectly inline with the young heroes while also treading new ground at the same time. Whether it be through Batman/Superman or with the Titans, Waid's new imprint simply can't miss and remains a strong recommendation for those who are looking for one of the best superhero comics on the market today. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALLIGATOR LOKI #1 Alligator Loki #1 is perfect. A collection of the Infinity Comics series from Marvel Unlimited, the one-shot is packed with individual stories of the lovable Loki variant as he gets into adventures and mischief. What works here is that the book is done very sparingly in terms of written word and instead, its almost all action. After all, that's what one would expect from an alligator, but it's all perfectly done. Alyssa Wong sets up the mischief perfectly and Bob Quinn's art gives it life in such a charming and hilarious way – there are even nods to popular memes throughout that enhance the humor. Sometimes, comics should just be joyful and this one absolutely is that. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 ASTONISHING ICEMAN #2 Astonishing Iceman has served as a welcome reminder of how much there is to one of the X-Men's biggest fan favorites. Writer Steve Orlando continues to evoke the character's patented lightheartedness while also pushing past the banter and puns into more vulnerable and at times painful territory. Artist Vincenzo Carratu, colorist Java Tartaglia, and letterer Travis Lanham maximize Iceman's impressive power set throughout the issue, highlighting just how truly powerful and versatile he is in any given situation. The moments between Bobby and Romeo or Bobby and Madeline are the real stars though, as Bobby's heart and compassion can't help but shine through. And that last page hook certainly catches your attention and sets up some big things moving forward. All in all, Astonishing Iceman has highlighted the best aspects of the character while further expanding the man behind the powers, and I'm greatly looking forward to what's next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS INC. #1 If Avengers Inc. is anything, it's a mystery story. Al Ewing and Leonard Kirk are able to weave an interesting "who-done-it" by focusing on a number of deaths taking place in "The Raft," a maximum security prison established for super villains. This series trades in costumes to instead set up an Avengers style detective agency, which is an interesting approach that gives characters like The Wasp, "Victor Shade," Luke Cage, and the Ant-Men some fascinating new roles to explore. As first issues go, Avengers Inc. delivers and sets the stage for stories that think outside of the Avengers' box. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #3 Despite the general conceit of this series having potential, this issue is an aggravating chapter in Carol Danves' comic story. Ann Nocenti's dialogue is patronizing at a few too many places, both between Carol and the other protagonists and between the book and its readership. The awkward dialogue is only slightly improved by Paolo Villanelli's art, but it also gets cluttered and disappointing as the issue goes along. This far in, I'm still not entirely sure what the selling point is for Dark Tempest, and that's a problem. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 1.5 out of 5 CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #2 The buddy action flick vibes dominate Children of the Vault #2 as Cable and Bishop's tense pairing delivers an array of excellent one-liners, inventive applications of their abilities, and at least one excellently timed explosion. While following their two-man war against the children provides a fun romp, the titular antagonists of this series seem to lose their focus. Even as they are portrayed continuing to assist humankind with a poignant emphasis on developing nations devoured by centuries of colonialism and imperialism, there is an implicit understanding that the Children must possess an evil alternative agenda. Whenever that agenda is made text, there is a lack of definition about what exactly they are striving for; oftentimes the explicit statements of their philosophy are in direct contradiction to their threatening nature resulting in an ill-defined enemy whose actions still only suggest a savior-like nature. While this situation will almost doubtlessly become clear in the series' second half, here it results in a conflict where the heroes seem only like agents of a status quo that has only harmed their own people. This lack of clarity combined with dense text pages packed with lore that would likely be served better by more than four issues worth of space results in a middling second issue where the action is excellent but ideas struggle to present themselves. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ahmed manages to make this feel like a bona fide Daredevil story. He may have swapped legal proceedings for sheltering orphans, but he still nails Murdock's internal struggle between his moral code and his ceaseless desire to combat evil. Some adaptations lean a bit too heavily on Murdock's "Catholic guilt" and thus make him constantly question and regret his actions, but Ahmed seems to have found the right balance between Murdock's sense of justice and faith. The big villain of the issue is a demon possessing Elektra, forcing Matt to get back in the game even if his memories as Daredevil are only fragments. It's here that Aaron Kuder's artwork truly shines, showing off a wholly unique interpretation of demonic possession that is as creative as it is unsettling. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #4 At the end of Death of the Venomverse #3, I was pulling for Team Venom to get a win next time around, as the good guys have taken a beating so far. DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #4 At the end of Death of the Venomverse #3, I was pulling for Team Venom to get a win next time around, as the good guys have taken a beating so far. Issue #4 starts out promisingly enough, but by page 10, those hopes start to lose steam, and by issue's end, they are all but up in flames. Writer Cullen Bunn kicks things off with the team gaining some ground on Carnage, and the team of artist Gerardo Sandoval, Victor Olazaba, Jim Campbell, and Clayton Cowles create bombastic action sequences that are as colorful as they are brutal. But things sour when the same notes start to present themselves once again, with the issue yet again becoming a one sided blowout. That's just not as compelling overall, and while those last few pages feel rather abrupt, they do tease a major battle that could allow for the shake up the series needs, and my fingers are crossed. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Marvel #2 GHOST RIDER #18 Ghost Rider steps aside so that the spotlight can shine on Talia Warroad, finally giving readers an origin to the enigmatic mystic. As with previous issues in this title, Benjamin Percy refuses to pull any punches with his storytelling, giving Talia a heartbreakingly brutal origin on how she came to be. While the eponymous character is thrown to the backburner this issue, giving readers plenty of exposition on one of Marvel's new favorites is a welcome (and needed) change of pace. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #4 The Incredible Hulk grows darker and gnarlier with every issue, making it a must-read for anyone who loves both Marvel and horror. The body horror elements of the art are as creative as they are outstanding, making them feel different from what we've seen in the past. And the dynamic between Bruce, Hulk, and Charlie has created an emotional core to the story with staying invested in. The Incredible Hulk is firing on all cylinders. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #10 Miles Morales receives a much-needed breather from crossovers and events this week, but it reads like decompression overload as the hero unpacks his stacking troubles before and after a one-and-done showdown with the new anti-hero Hightail. The action sequence between speedster and webspinner is adequate in its presentation but never manages to deliver any big shocks or laughs. Meanwhile, therapy sessions and guest stars appear as much like filler as anything significantly meaningful. And the choice to include a breathing exercise in a comic book without any significant inclusion of visual elements is an exercise in gratuitous stretching of space. While it's nice to read about Miles' life between big showdowns, the sequences seen in this month's issue might be better served by better pacing between issues, rather than packing so much of Miles' more mundane life into a single shot. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 RED GOBLIN #8 The complicated and constantly evolving relationship between Normie Osborn and Rascal is at the heart of what makes Marvel's Red Goblin series so thoroughly compelling, and that is once again on display in Red Goblin #8. Writer Alex Paknadel has fleshed out Normie's supporting cast, especially on the Urich side of the equation, but Normie's realizations about himself and Rascal coming to terms with the relationship they will have moving forward simply steal the show at every turn. These sequences are heightened across the board thanks to the talented team of artist Chris Campana, David Muriel, Roberto Poggi, and Joe Caramagna, and that final Goblin form is pretty damn impressive. That said, I would've loved to see a bit more done with the Goblin Knight and her reaction to the previous betrayal, especially if one particular scene truly turns out to be the end. That feels rather abrupt and unresolved if that turns out to be true. Despite that one potential pitfall, Red Goblin continually discovers new layers in the central host and symbiote dynamic, and I simply can't get enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0 Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0 is a collection of the Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app and as such, it makes for a very hefty read that might have benefitted from being broken down into a few additional issues because reading it all in one sitting feels cramped and overwhelming at times but that isn't a commentary on the quality of the story. A horror story of sorts, Ahmed has created a pretty creepy tale that somehow feels a little fresh considering how overdone Spider-stories can be. What is truly outstanding about this issue, though, is the art. It has a hand-drawn with colored pencils feel that just looks so cool and is light and bright in contrast to the creepy nature of the story. It's an interesting juxtaposition that's really nice. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #38 Vader is trapped on the Executor with countless deadly droids, all overcome by the Scourge, as he uses the droids loyal to him to help him fight back. Luckily, Vader also has a few human allies, with the humanity of Imperials shining through, despite how cold and calculated they are expected to be in all of their movements. This "Dark Droids" event appears to be more action-oriented than a mythology-changing event, so this chapter of Star Wars: Darth Vader makes good on that promise, as Vader mows down threats of all shape and size in exciting ways. The book even manages to find ways to revive elements of Vader's past that help set the stage for how he would come to betray Palpatine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, so getting even a glimpse at a narrative is what pushes the book from passable pulp to something actually fulfilling to read. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1 An adaptation of the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, this first chapter covers the major points of the first episode, which see a young Princess Leia being kidnapped by pirates in hopes of drawing Obi-Wan out of hiding. For better or worse, their plan works, as he retrieves his lightsaber, even if he was too late to save a fellow Jedi from the Inquisitors. This chapter manages to hit the major points of the story's introduction, but ultimately condenses moments that were both good and frustrating to audiences. For example, the book only offers glimpses of Obi-Wan's life of solitude, which viewers got more hints of in the TV series, though we also got a much more condensed version of Leia's kidnapping, as the more nitpicky viewers took issue with a young girl being able to appear more agile than full-grown adults. The art style does inject new life into the story, as the overall look of the TV show was quite familiar to The Mandalorian, while the art in the book is softer and more dream-life, seemingly to match the peace that Obi-Wan has attempted to embrace. While we won't expect to be totally blown away by this adaptation, even being able to somewhat competently capture the charms of the TV show is a good start. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #25 Al Ewing's mega-sized issue is at its best when focusing on the hijinks that Doom and Venom encounter while tumbling across time and discovering what adventures await them in each new period, and less so when it's doing its best to untangle the larger "how" of its time travel provocations. Multiple artist are credited with pencils in this issue including Sergio Dávila & Sean Parsons, Ken Lashley, Cafu, and Julius Ohta, and their respective styles all combine into a unique tapestry that manages to capture the essence of the era's they're visualizing while also being fully "Venom" in style. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM ANNUAL #1 The task of creating a means for which Deadpool and Venom would fight each other in a comic doesn't get any more absurd than what is found in this Venom annual, but frankly writer Alyssa Wong knows both characters so well that it's actually interesting. Wong's ability to weave the two character's unique styles and stories together is done very well, in no small part thanks to artist Sergio Dávila who manages to capture both characters as fans know them. Dávila's ability to harness the respective chaos and calamity of both Marvel characters makes this a fun read, even if you haven't read the other "Contest of Chaos" issues. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone return to the Marvel mythos in this jam-packed one-shot, one that surprisingly overstays its welcome. Though both of the characters within have found a newfound popularity thanks to recent live-action debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Landy's script smells of something that was filled out to reach a page mandate, rather than telling of the best story at hand. The book haphazardly zips through scenes, moving at an incredibly brisk pace on moment before screeching to a halt the very next panel. Galán's switch between black-and-white and color does wonderful storytelling tricks for this tale, but it stops short of what it should be. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #44 X-Force is finally addressing the long-running subplot of the wolf in Krakoa's fold as they prepare to handle both Colossus and his brother Mikhail's Machiavellian manipulations. It provides a sense of how Russia plays into Orchis' global plans and what role X-Force serves in the wake of their sponsor country's collapse. Yet in the wake of Hellfire Gala 2023, it can't help but seem that all of these revelations have arrived too late and that X-Force remains as only a clean up crew having failed in their primary mission. The team seems to exist primarily for their to be a team titled X-Force and with middling action sequences to serve their ongoing quest for revenge, the central question of the series and one that remains unanswered in this issue is: What exactly is X-Force about now? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN: RED #15 X-Men: Red #15 delivers its story in a paired narrative exploring the Fisher King's history and tying it to the newest stage of the war on Arrako. Fisher King has loomed as one of the series' most intriguing characters and revelations about their past do not disappoint with significant notes of tragedy tied to the hard won wisdom he offers. It ties neatly into the newest twists of the war and a particularly daunting final sequence filled with fearsome imagery and the godlike powers that shape these battlefields. Threaded throughout both are expository elements that continue to shade Arrakii culture and the driving forces that are reshaping their new planet. While X-Men: Red #15 primarily serves to stage the next battle in a seemingly long war, it finds opportunities to develop characters within that staging and delivers another winning issue along the way. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 THE ALTERNATES #1 The Alternates is the rare comic spinoff that not only continues the magic of its flagship series, but manages to work as something unique and accessible. The first installment of this four-issue miniseries introduces a new crop of characters with various moody and tragic superhero backstories, and does so with an impossibly-effective and endearing ease. Unsurprisingly, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Tim Seeley all nail the script, hooking you into the characters and the narrative immediately. Coupled with Christopher Mitten and Tess Fowler's ambitious and scrappy art, this issue is great, plain and simple. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CAT FIGHT #3 Cat Fight #3 ramps up the intrigue considerably, offering up an array of unexpected twists and turns while the stellar work of artist Ilias Kyriazis, colorist Dennis Yatras, and inker Auguste pops with style and color on every page. Writer Andrew Wheeler pulls the curtain back on the Syndicate throughout the issue, and just when you think things are finally going Felix's way the rug is pulled out from under you. You never know quite who to trust, and that sense of paranoia is part of what makes the adventure and Felix's search for answers so compelling. The comic book's almost vintage heist vibe continues to impress, and after that last page surprise, Cat Fight #4 can't get here soon enough. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CODA #1 Coda #1 is a near perfect start to a brilliant follow-up to the original Coda series. Si Spurrier and Matias Bergara bring back to life Hum's Mad Max meets fantasy dystopian world in a way that not only keeps the integrity of the first series' conclusion, but also creates an opening for new readers who are perhaps not familiar with the first story at the same time. What works particularly well here is that the story is framed through a letter or journal entry addressed to a new character, Gap, whose identity is revealed at the end of the issue but serves as a beautiful way to tie back to the structure of the first series while also setting the framework for this one even as the real-time story—much of which deals with a new "True King" and the problems that is causing for Hum—plays out on the page and really pushes the story forward. It's a great balance that reestablishes the characters, addresses how things have evolved for Hum and Serka, and sets up what may just be the wildest adventure yet. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 CON & ON #3 The satirical leanings of Con & On continue to show themselves, and finally get to place that doesn't just feel like Old Man Yells at Cloud. Series writer Paul Cornell continues to evolve the characters here but much of it seems to happen between panels, reserving only his most scathing attempts at critique for the page. Artist Marika Cresta and colorist Paul Little bring their best work yet to the series here, though bringing texture and layers to the images that pop much more than the first two issues. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CREEPSHOW #1 The first story in this issue features a man whose past sins come back to haunt him, though whether they are literally haunting him or merely his own guilt feeding on his decisions aren't entirely clear. Almost immediately in this story, a man gets up off the toilet, sees a dead baby in the bowl, and exclaims expletives. In other words, writer Garth Ennis fully delivers everything you've come to expect from his works over the years, while art from Becky Cloonan both honors the past of horror comics while still keeping it contemporary. As if the horror story on its own isn't entertaining enough, the journey's conclusion reveals the morality tale being told, delivering everything audiences could want from a Creepshow story. The second storyline sees a paleontologist coming to grips with the death of his mother, whom he seemingly had an unhealthy connection to. This narrative is a bit more straightforward and, while it does have a twist ending, the journey isn't entirely gripping, even if it's still easy to invest in it. In fact, if the first story wasn't so strong, the backup story's effectiveness, or lack thereof, wouldn't seem like such a drop in quality, as any other book would see it still being a competent component. The first story alone makes the book worth reading, and the secondary story doesn't take away from its accomplishments while also being at least moderately entertaining in its own right. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE CULL #2 The art style gives plenty of uncanny valley vibes with its characters; they're just a little too lifelike for this book to be the fantastical journey it wants to be. In a vacuum, the work on these characters is excellent, just a strange fit for the story. Fortunately, the story and the personalities of these characters shine through any issues you might have with the illustrations. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DAMN THEM ALL #8 There's no such thing as a quiet issue of Damn Them All, but the latest installment is as close as the series comes to a breather, even as it features exploded corpses and horrific visions of bodiless monsters. As new mysteries are explored, readers are given perspectives into Ellie's past in a mix of Alfie's notes and dreams. Each new character or memory seems to expand the already daunting world filled with demons and angels, providing angles on creatures from folklore along with a sense of how they function. It's impressive to see how naturally lore is embedded into the ongoing narratives; there's never a purely expository sequence, but a great deal is learned by simply tracing Ellie's path through London. All of it is brilliantly composed by artist Charlie Adlard who is delivering career-best work in these pages. Grand illusions projected upon the London skyline and hideous imagery featuring monsters and murders alike reveal an artist capable of transforming familiar concepts into entirely new visions. Reading Damn Them All #8 it's impossible to resist the urge to continue down the rabbit hole, even as Ellie advises against it, because Damn Them All is a series with enough ideas, style, and heat to run for a very long time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DARK RIDE #8 The end of Dark Ride's second arc unfolds with an emotional gut-punch, effortlessly balancing grotesque action with poignant revelations. Joshua Williamson's script only finds ways to get even more compelling, reinventing itself without ever taking away from the core heart of the series. Andrei Bressan's art is as spooky as ever, with Adriano Lucas' colors going above and beyond to add to the ambiance of this issue. After this installment, I'm incredibly excited to see what's next for the book. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #2 Just when you think The Enfield Gang Massacre can't make you feel any more claustrophobic, it tightens the chokehold it has around your neck just a little tighter. For a script that has little movement in terms of progression, Condon manages to provide a masterclass in dialogue and setting a sense of urgency. Phillips' lineart is at its most vicious yet, helping craft this story into a beautifully brutal Western. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FENCE: REDEMPTION #4 Fence: Redemption continues its domination this week with another heartwarming issue. As training camp comes to an end, the sports series hones in on its athletes are they navigate the waters of love. Seiji and Nicholas take their bond to a new level while two other players find themselves in a complex triangle. But with a big tournament on the horizon, Fence: Redemption makes it clear sports and love are about to collide in a dramatic fashion. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 GARGOYLES #9 Gargoyles #9 is an issue that'd make Matt Murdock blush. Not only does Greg Weisman write a trial (or hearing) accurately, he manages to keep this low-octane issue. Kambadais' artwork is always best when the set pieces are large and moving, so the art in this one-scene issue runs stale very fast with many of the panels blurring into the next. Still, it's about as captivating as can be when dealing with a dialogue-heavy comic. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 HEXAGON BRIDGE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Richard Blake shines in the opening issue of Hexagon Bridge, a new five-issue miniseries published by Image Comics that should help establish the writer and artist as a new star in the direct market comics scene. Set in the distant future involving a dangerous exploration of a parallel universe, Blake leans into his strengths as a fantastic landscape and setting artist, providing a stunning visuals of worlds that seem frighteningly similar but also extraordinarily strange and different. The result is not only one of the better comics of 2023, but also one of the strongest Image Comics debuts published in the last decade. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 5 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 The sense of tension and unease found within House of Slaughter #17 is unreal, and the mystery at the center of this story and the lead trying to uncover it are both equally as compelling. Bait is turning out to be one of the franchise's brightest stars, and writer it's incredible to see so much of the story conveyed through Bait's interactions with the rest of the supporting cast without saying much of anything. Writer Sam Johns tells much of the story through the other children in the home and their reactions to Bait's quiet demeanor, and that goes double for Bait's Totem, which might just be one of the most unique in the series thus far. It's a unique relationship they share, and the team of artist Letizia Cadonici and colorist Francesco Segala bring out all the little eccentricities of that relationship throughout the issue, and yet have no issue pivoting to blood filled battles that don't feel like anything else we've seen before. I have so many questions and yet find myself willing to be patient to discover the answers, as it is shaping up to be more than worth the wait. If you find yourself sleeping on the series, you're missing out on some of the best comics around. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 I HATE FAIRYLAND #9 I Hate Fairyland continues with a new issue this week that is all about escape. After Gert locks herself in Fairyland, she must rely on some unlikely allies to return to her real world. But of course, familiar faces make the journey all the more difficult once Terribella gets involved. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 KILL MORE #1

What happens when a city goes to pot thanks to an eruption in the serial killer population? Well you get a story like Kill More, IDW's latest series from writer Scott Bryan Wilson and artist Max Alan Fuchs. Kill More is a strong premiere issue, as the story introduces some interesting killers that are degrading the city of Colonia into a wasteland. While the premise and villains are strong, the detectives that are leading the charge could use a little work when it comes to their characterization. Taking a page from police procedurals, there isn't enough meat on the bone here to make you feel like you can step in the cops' shoes. It's not a perfect opening salvo, but it's captivating enough to warrant sticking with the series to see where Colonia is headed. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE MADNESS #2 The Madness reminds me of JMS's Supreme Power in a lot of ways – it embraces superheroics and powers, but also tries to use them to explore the darkness within humanity. Unfortunately, The Madness (and Supreme Power before it) never really excelled at using the edginess to be poignant. This comic, while fantastically drawn by ACO, doesn't really have a strong hook to it beyond its surface level shock and seriousness. The character work doesn't really live up to JMS's standards and the story isn't anything particularly inventive. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 MECH CADETS #2 Fans of old school Green Lantern comics will likely appreciate Mech Cadets #2, in which the main cast becomes a small group who find themselves pitted against the world—including their own chain of command—in order to do the right thing and leave no man (or adorable alien) behind. As always, Tak Miyazawa's visual storytelling and expressive body language is key to selling the issue, which is pretty action heavy (especially in the first half), which means lots of eyeless aliens and expressionless robots. Greg Pak's ear for dialogue is key to keeping the story moving by differentiating the voices of the large cast – something especially important in an installment like this one, where there's a lot of exposition to dump, and you have to keep that compelling. It also ends on a cliffhanger that relies on the emotional investment of the reader, so all that character work from the first two issues is key in sending the audience into issue #3 with a sense of the stakes. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #5

MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #5

If you're already on the United States of Murder Inc. train, this latest issue from Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming is what you expect in every regard, which is to say good. I want to spend this review however singing the praises of letterer Carlos Mangual. It takes a special talen to be able to get across the lengthy words from Bendis without disrupting the flow of art from Oeming, and Mangual manages it perfectly. This issue is the penultimate of the series too, so major reveals not only take place, but expansive splash pages occur throughout, and the lettering is always in the right spot. Vast images that push the story visually need the air of that side of the narrative, and Mangual makes it look easy. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NEGADUCK #1 Dynamite's latest comic series following St. Canard's Caped Crusader has had its ups and downs, but its clear that the comic company is going all-in on the Darkwing Duck universe. Negaduck, the Bizarre iteration of Drake Mallard, gets his own spin-off series here, is brought back thanks to the creative team of Jeff Parker and Ciro Cangialosi. Luckily, the creators are able to inject a hilarious premise, along with some eye-catching art, to show a new side to Darkwing's greatest foe. Aside from the strong premise, which sees Negaduck taking down other criminals while attempting to launch a master plan of his own, Parker gives the premiere issue plenty of witty humor throughout. Whether you're a fan of Darkwing Duck or not, this first issue has enough to enjoy when focusing on one of St. Canard's greatest villains, even if you haven't been keeping up with the main series. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 PANYA: THE MUMMY'S CURSE #3 Panya continues her trek across the desert to discover the forces that are guiding her, which sees her meeting a variety of figures who are all on similarly divine missions. Whether her destination will ever emerge is yet to be seen, but those forces guided her might reveal themselves before she finds what she thinks she's looking for. Rather than necessarily being a fulfilling narrative in its own right, this chapter similarly showcases how writer Mike Mignola has a mastery of mythology, injecting each encounter with lore and gravitas that makes every character Panya meets worthy of their own book. Both readers and Panya are still largely unaware of who – or what – is pulling the strings, so as we all wait for some sort of meaning to become clearer, it's difficult to invest in the excursion, even if we're enjoy the journey more than anticipating a destination. However, were that destination to emerge, it would feel like an oasis in this story's seas of sand. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 SAINT JOHN #1 Saint John makes its debut this week with a homegrown message. As a writer from New York heads to Portland, we find ourselves face to face with a neighborhood do-gooder known as Saint John. This first busy issue focuses on building the man's mysterious aura, and his humble dreams will no doubt endear fans from all over. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5