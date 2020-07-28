The Weekly Pull: Wonder Woman, X-Factor, Lost Soldiers and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Wonder Woman enters a new era with a new creative team and DC celebrates a cybernetic summer. The latest Dawn of X series launches at Marvel, while Carol Danvers returns to her Kree roots. And elsewhere, Image is putting out Ales Kot's latest and an exciting sci-fi one-shot, while R. Sikoryak illustrates the constitution. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Captain Marvel #18 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Cory Smith

Published by Marvel Comics The Empyre tie-in series you’ve been waiting for is finally here, as Captain Marvel becomes Emperor Hulking’s new Accuser and assembles her own crack team of favorites to help her out. With the Universal Weapon in hand, Carol sets out to do what she does best, but her newest mission for the Emperor is not what it seems at first glance, and might end up affecting Carol in a huge way when this is all over. This is going to be a wild ride, and you do not want to miss out. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Constitution Illustrated (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by R. Sikoryak

Published by Drawn and Quarterly If there were any skeptics in America who doubted the importance of understanding our constitution, 2020 is the year that put those doubts to bed. This historical document and its many amendments remain at the center of our politics, providing both the systems, rights, and philosophy that guides an incredibly complex federal system. R. Sikoryak, master of the comics pastiche who previously rendered dozens of different styles to lay bare Apple’s onerous terms and conditions, now brings his multifaceted eye to this seminal text. Every page delivers a new segment of the US Constitution with a new style that delivers a subtle commentary and entertaining edge when parsing the often-dense text. Sikoryak summons everything from modern hits like Rick and Morty and Adventure Time to comics’ classics like Bone and Krazy Kat in order to provide a consistently stimulating experience to accompany this pocket-sized production of a truly essential document. It’s proof that comics can make just about everything a little bit better. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

DC Cybernetic Summer #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Stephanie Nicole Phillips, Corinna Sara Bechko, Max Bemis, Andrew Constant, Heath Corson, Liz Erickson, Che Grayson, Gabriel Hardman, Stuart Moore. Steve Orlando, Joshua Williamson

Art by Leila del Duca, Gabriel Hardman, Scott Koblish, Darko Lafuente, Stuart Moore, Paul Pelletier, Marguerite Sauvage, Nicola Scott, Greg Smallwood, Nik Virella

Published by DC Comics I always look forward to DC’s holiday-themed anthologies, and DC Cybernetic Summer looks like it might be one of the most delightful yet. The 80-page one-shot unites an array of DC creators to tell summer-themed stories, each of which revolves around different cyborgs and other technologically-enhanced beings in the DC universe. With stories that range from Harley and Sy Borgman conquering a massive water slide, to Wonder Woman and the Metal Men dealing with the bizarre repercussions of fandom, to the return of Midnighter and Apollo, this collection truly has something for everyone. Few other comics out this week will provide you with this much bang for your buck, and also help get you perfectly in the summer spirit. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Giant Days Vol. 13 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by John Allison

Art by Max Sarin

Published by Boom! Studios If you're already a Giant Days fan then Giant Days Vol. 13 is a no-brainer of a choice, collecting issues #49 through #52 of the beloved series. But if you happen to be unfamiliar, then you definitely want to check this one out. While the book collects issues near the end of the series' run, it's a story that you can hop into at any time and deeply enjoy -- in fact, that's how I came to the story initially. It is, at its core, a story about life and friendship that has so much heart, emotion, and experiences that one can easily identify with and deeply enjoy. It's a fantastic series and these collected issues are particularly enjoyable so do yourself a favor and check it out. You may just want to go back and read it all. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Grit #1 (Photo: Scout Comics) Written by Brian Wickman

Art by Kevin Castaniero

Published by Scout Comics Scout Comics has a brand new series making its debut this week by the name of Grit, and if you love brutal action with a dose of fantasy and the supernatural, you’re in luck. Writer Brian Wickman and artist Kevin Castaniero are delivering a series that is equal parts The Witcher and Southern Bastards, featuring Old Man Barrow attempting to make his way through a doomsday cult by whatever means necessary, and from the cover, it would appear that the ax is going to be put to good use. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Hedra (Photo: Image Comics) Writing and art by John Lonergan

Published by Image Comics I do love a good sci-fi story, and Hedra from Jesse Lonergan looks to deliver just that. The 56-page one-shot claims lofty inspiration, including classic sci-fi movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, and harkens back to older space adventure films that made the final frontier feel expansive and mysterious. Lonergan is working in an intricate artistic mode, taking the 37-panel grid as his starting point on each page as he chronicles the adventures of a lone astronaut who leaves the Earth, ravaged by nuclear warfare, behind. If you're looking for the comic book in the style of a classic sci-fi novella, then Hedra sounds like it will be your jam as much as it seems like it is mine. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Lost Soldiers #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Ales Kot

Art by Luca Casalanguida

Published by Image Comics I will never miss a new comic written by Ales Kot, a writer whose work is always challenging, no matter what plots or themes it pursues. The new miniseries Lost Soldiers, created with artist Luca Casalanguida, taps into some of Kot’s core interests as it examines a group of three soldiers who met during the Vietnam War and drawn back together by a new conflict in modern Juarez. In addition to its fascination with war, it also lays out an exploration of the long-term consequences upon those who wage it framed against an increasingly global society. The promise is clear and brilliantly realized both in the artwork and Tom Muller’s tactical design work. The overall effect is an immersive debut that brings readers into the darkest corners of modern human history in an effort to discover humanity’s place in the midst of such titanic tragedies and horrors. Readers may not find themselves smiling when they set down Lost Soldiers #1, but they will also be left with plenty of time to consider ideas that are essential to understanding both our past and present. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Charles Soule

Art by Will Sliney

Published by Marvel Comics Regardless of how you feel about Kylo Ren's endgame in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you definitely need to experience The Rise of Kylo Ren. As the name suggests, the prequel comic miniseries chronicles Ben Solo’s turn to the Dark Side in a complex, Easter-egg filled way that fans weren’t expecting. The narrative - and particularly young Ben’s time being trained by Luke - is stellar, the art is gorgeous, and you’ll also get a handful of teases for the upcoming “High Republic" era of storytelling. This is absolutely an essential purchase for Star Wars fans. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Wonder Woman #759 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Mikel Janin

Published by DC Comics If you're looking for a moment to get into Wonder Woman comics, now is the time. This week the main Wonder Woman title shifts into its new creative team with Wonder Woman #759 with writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Mikel Janin and while team shifts are usually a good chance to jump into an ongoing title, Wonder Woman #759 is that rare moment where you don't need to be current to drop into the adventure. There's a lot new for Diana in the issue which makes it a great time to join in and go on the journey with one of comics' most iconic and beloved characters. The issue is fun, beautiful, and packed with heart. it's a must-read. -- Nicole Drum prevnext