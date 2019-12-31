The Weekly Pull: Star Wars, Birds of Prey, Thor, and More

It’s that time again. New comics day is pushed back until Thursday this week on account of the New Year’s Day holiday, but as usual, ComicBook.com’s team is here to highlight some of the new releases we’re most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we’re going to let you know about it.

With this being another holiday week, there aren’t as many new books as most weeks, but there are still some quality comics to help you kick of 2020 right. These include new series featuring Hawkeye or Thor, a new era of Star Wars comics, and what may be the first big indie and creator-owned breakouts of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see this week’s pull, and check back next week for more recommendations.

Birds of Prey Huntress

Written by Greg Rucka

Illustrated by Rick Burchett

Published by DC Comics

We’re coming up on the release of Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and there’s still time to get acquainted with the film’s ensemble of characters. This trade paperback, which collects the 2000 storyline Batman/Huntress: Cry for Blood, provides a look at the world of Helena Bertinelli/Huntress. Even if you’ve already read the iconic storyline, the gorgeous new cover from Tula Lotay makes it worth purchasing and revisiting. — Jenna Anderson

Black Bolt

Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Christian Ward, Frazer Irving, Stephanie Hans

Published by Marvel Comics

In 2017, the Inhumans were at the height of their popularity and a larger percentage of Marvel’s publishing line was dedicated to its strangest heroes than ever before. By far, the best of these comics was Saldin Ahmed, Christian Ward, Frazer Irving, and Stephanie Hans’ Black Bolt. The series isolates the king fo the Inhumans from his people, putting him in a strange interstellar prison. Not only is it the most interesting, in-depth exploration of Black Bolt ever, it also turns Absorbing Man into a character you’ll love. Black Bolt is one of the best Marvel Comics series of the past decade, and this new complete collection (available in hardcover in print or via digital storefronts) is the perfect way to experience it for the first time or revisit its greatness. — Jamie Lovett

Diana: Princess of the Amazons

Written by Dean Hale and Shannon Hale

Art by Victoria Ying

Published by DC Comics

DC’s Middle Grade line of graphic novels has been one of the company’s shining stars in 2019, and it shows no signs of slowing down in 2020, kicking the year off with the delightful Diana: Princess of the Amazons. Writers Dean and Shannon Hale tell a sweet and endearing tale of a young Diana finding her place amongst the Amazon, and things change quite a bit when she meets a new friend that turns her world upside down. Diana’s adventure is brought to life by artist Victoria Ying’s charming and lush visual style, one that fits the book’s tone perfectly and makes this a story Wonder Woman fans of any age will absolutely love. — Matthew Aguilar

Hawkeye: Freefall #1

Written by Matthew Rosenberg

Art by Otto Schmidt

Published by Marvel Comics

I have been a fan of Hawkeye since I began reading comics. From his death in “Avengers Disassembled” through the critically-renowned Fraction and Aja era through today, Hawkeye comics have always been a must-buy and the marksman’s newest series Freefall is no exception. The inclusion of Otto Schmidt on art and a premise featuring a mysterious new Ronin promise that this series will be action-focused and fast-paced. Whether or not the question of who the new Ronin is grabs your attention, Schmidt’s depiction of Hawkeye trawling New York City streets and slinging arrows offers plenty of promise to sign up for this ride. — Chase Magnett

I Can Sell You a Body #1

Written by Ryan Ferrier

Art by George Kambadais

Published by IDW Publishing

Anyone who has read D4VE (or its sequel) knows that Ryan Ferrier has a keen eye for oddball premises, and the ability to make them lively and enjoyable on the comics page. This new conceit is much more closely connected to humanity, as it’s all about the human spirit, but not in a necessarily uplifting manner. I Can Sell You a Body tells the story of a disgraced psychic who can place souls into living human bodies, specifically how this talent gets him into trouble with the mob. It’s supernatural high concept combined with gutter-level crime tropes in a miniseries that can pay off both halves of that unexpected equation. With a talented set of creators and a top-notch premise, I Can Sell You a Body may be one of the first breakout comics successes of 2020. — Chase Magnett

Killadelphia #2

Written by Rodney Barnes

Art by Jason Shawn Alexander

Published by Image Comics

The second issue of Image’s Killadelphia by Rodney Barnes is one that wastes no time leaning into its vampire story, but don’t come to this book expecting just another horror comic. The series is one that promises a swirl of genres and themes, including gritty crime, historical thriller, and even something more intellectual as it examines the intersections of race with just about every aspect of the story. It’s a brilliant new series and it’s one that definitely deserves a spot on your pull. Get in on this one while the story’s still starting — you’ll be glad you did. — Nicole Drum

Star Wars #1

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Jesus Saiz

Published by Marvel Comics

The Star Wars franchise is going through some big changes. The Skywalker saga wrapped at the box office with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The franchise’s first live-action television series, The Mandalorian, just concluded its first season. Where’s a Star Wars fan to look for their adventures in a galaxy far, far away now?

Marvel Comics has you covered. In 2015, the publisher regained the rights to publish Star Wars comics after Disney purchased Lucasfilm. Their first wave of comics included ongoing Star Wars and Darth Vader series set right after the events of A New Hope.

Both of those series were stellar, but are now complete. With those series concluded, Marvel is relaunching its line with new series set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It begins with a new Star Wars #1. The series is written by Charles Soule, who’s responsible for popular Star Wars comics like Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith and the Lando miniseries. He’s teaming with artist Jesus Saiz to kick off what should be an exciting new era for Star Wars at Marvel. — Jamie Lovett

Thor #1

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Nic Klein

Published by Marvel Comics

After weaving together a massive cosmic story from Death of the Inhumans through his stint on Guardians of the Galaxy, Donny Cates takes on his biggest character yet. Judging by the preview art we’ve seen of this book, it’s going to be an all-new take on Marvel’s God of Thunder, certainly setting this run apart from what we’ve gotten from Jason Aaron over the past seven or so years. As with anything else from Cates, Thor will likely carry a much darker tone than it’s done in previous arcs — if that’s your cup of tea. — Adam Barnhardt