The Weekly Pull: Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, Batman, The Good Asian, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, The War of the Bounty Hunters erupts in the Star Wars universe, Batman continues, and Image Comics launches The Good Asian. There are also new collections of Green Arrow/Black Canary, Tiny Titans, Deadpool, and We Live, plus Die enters its endgame and plenty more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman #108 (Photo: Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey, DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles While I don't necessarily always love Tynion's work on Batman -- especially the seemingly never-ending parade of gimmicky new characters -- Miracle Molly, who debuts in this week's Batman #108 is a fine creation and one that makes this issue a must-read. The pieces of the puzzle that lead to the grim Future State storyline are coming together in this issue, but Miracle Molly adds a bit of depth and humanity to the tale that's been missing for a while. It's a solid read and if you like new characters, this is a can't miss. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Die #16 (Photo: Stephanie Hans, Image Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Stephanie Hans

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Art by Image Comics Kieron Gillen is a creator known for writing about what he loves, be it pop music as religion in The Wicked + The Divine or the many contradicting Arthurian legends in Once and Future. In Die, he brings his love of tabletop roleplaying games. He examines the history of such games, fantasy genre norms, and what these games mean to the people who play them through the adventures of a handful of such gamers trapped inside the living version of one, forced to inhabit the characters they created. Die #16 begins the series' final arc, bringing more of Stephanie Hans' beautiful, haunting fantasy artwork. Anyone who has following the series thus far should be eager to see how the game ends. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Eve #1 (Photo: Ario Anindito, BOOM! Studios) Written by Victor LaValle

Art by Jo Mi-Gyeong

Colors by Brittany Peer

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by BOOM! Studios A post-apocalyptic story featuring a world decimated by climate change doesn't seem like something that would be an uplifting or even hopeful read, but Eve #1 by Victor LaValle with art by Jo Mi-Gyeong and colors by Brittany Peer is exactly that. The book, which follows the titular Eve who awakens after being raised in a virtual reality world and finds herself tasked with not only saving the world which has been destroyed by a disease released when the ice caps melted, but also saving her very real father. While the premise seems hopeless, even from the first page Eve is infused with a never-give-up sense of hope. It's a dystopia you definitely want to read. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

The Good Asian (Photo: Dave Johnson, Image Comics) Written by Pornsak Pichetshote

Art by Alexandre Tefengki

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Jeff Powell

Published by Image Comics Noir tales set in 1930s Chinatown are nothing new, but The Good Asian brings an essential, fresh perspective to that familiar arrangement. The first Edison Hark mystery follows a Chinese-American detective tracking a killer with all of the complications that would bring. Sinophobic sentiments permeate the United States resulting in a protagonist with a strong sense of self-loathing and plenty of enemies before he even begins to track the aforementioned killer. That premise blends the familiar rhythms of a classic American genre piece with an essential examination of racist systems that still exist today. Challenging and exciting in equal turns, The Good Asian #1 is beautifully drawn and colored in a fashion that summons the noir mood in perfect lighting. For fans of detective stories and those seeking to grapple with resurgent sinophobia in the United States through fiction, The Good Asian offers a lens to explore mysteries and terror alike. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Green Arrow/Black Canary: Till Death Do They Part (Photo: Cliff Chiang, DC Comics) Written by Judd Winick

Art by Amanda Conner, Cliff Chiang, and Mike Norton

Published by DC Comics Despite being romantically involved in the DC universe for decades, Green Arrow and Black Canary didn’t officially tie the knot until 2007 — and it was definitely an occasion to remember. This week’s new trade paperback properly reprints the couple's wedding special, as well as the first fourteen issues of the Green Arrow/Black Canary run that followed it. With Judd Winick crafting the narrative and artists like Amanda Conner, Cliff Chiang, and Mike Norton on board, this was a run that really began to strengthen who Dinah and Ollie are in the tapestry of the DC universe, all while being chock-full of action and heart. I basically already own the entirety of this in either single issues or existing trades, but this is still one of my must-buy collections for the immediate future. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

King Deadpool Vol. 2 (Photo: Chris Bachalo, Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Gerardo Sandoval

Ink sby Gerardo Sandoval, Victor Nava

Colors by Chris Sotomayor

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics Sadly one of my favorite runs on Deadpool came to an end earlier this year, and while it is a bummer that we had to say goodbye so soon, you can relive the good times with the new collection. King Deadpool Vol. 2 once again puts Wade’s run as ruler of Monster Island in the spotlight, and with Jeff the Shark at his side, he’s ready for any challenge…okay, that’s a lie. He’s clearly not, but it’s always entertaining watching him figure it out, and once you throw Elsa Bloodstone into the mix, well, you’ve got a delightful recipe that deserves to be in your Deadpool collection. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Squadron Supreme (Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics) Written by Mark Gruenwald

Art by Bob Hall and John Beatty

Colors by Christie Scheele

Lettering by Janice Chiang

Published by Marvel Comics The Squadron Supreme has been the source of a lot of speculation amongst Marvel fans recently, with many wondering if and when the team could make their live-action debut. Before that happens, you still have plenty of time to get acquainted or reacquainted with the team, and this week’s newly-released trade paperback is one of the best ways to do so. Collecting the first twelve issues of the Squadron’s solo run, as well as a key appearance in Captain America, this collection will help properly introduce you to the team and its various members — a lot of whom might bear similarities to another publisher’s key superhero team. It’s jam-packed with endearing pastiche, new canon, and some of the most eclectic touchstones of the Marvel universe. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 (Photo: Steve McNiven, Marvel Comics) Written by Charles Soule

Art by Steve McNiven

Colors by Laura Martin

Letters by Travis Lanham

Published by Marvel Comics Today is Star Wars Day, and we wouldn't let that go by without bringing up the latest big Star Wars comic from Marvel. This week, the publisher releases Star War: War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1, kicking off its Star Wars summer crossover event. Marvel's current Star Wars line occurs after The Empire Strikes Back, with Han Solo still encased in carbonite in Boba Fett's possession. But Boba Fett hasn't dropped Han off at Jabba's palace yet, and others have their eyes on his prize. The Rebel Alliance, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and the cast of Marvel's ongoing Star Wars: Bounty Hunters series are all involved in this event, meaning the stakes are high and anything could happen. Hopefully, War of the Bounty Hunters will breathe some life into an otherwise decent but relatively subdued era of Marvel's Star Wars line. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Tiny Titans Pet Club (Photo: Art Baltazar, DC Comics) Written by Art Baltazar and Franco Aureliani

Art by Art Baltazar

Published by DC Comics What’s more adorable than Baltazar and Aureliani’s Tiny Titans? Those same Tiny Titans interacting with animals, of course. Tiny Titans Pet Club collects a wide range of issues from the all-ages, evergreen series featuring elementary-age Titans getting into trouble with their furry best friends. The series itself should be a staple in any home with superhero fans and young readers—filled with gags that can delight adults and children alike. Without continuity, each issue (and almost every page) offers a charming new gag stuffed with familiar faces. Additions of Krypto, Streaky, Comet, and other famous super-pets only increase the delight. I’m personally looking forward to reading this volume with both of my nephews in the near future as the love of both superheroes and pets transcends generations. -- Chase Magnett prevnext