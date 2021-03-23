The Weekly Pull: Alien, Harley Quinn, Guardians of the Galaxy, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, we have a triple scoop of Harley Quinn as her new Infinite Frontier era series launches, her Batman: White Knight spinoff ends, and Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey gets collected. Elsewhere, Marvel is launching a new era of Alien comics, while Boom Studios pushes readers further into Firefly's future. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Alien #1 (Photo: InHyuk Lee, Marvel Comics) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Salvador Larroca

Colors by Guru-eFX

Letters by Clayton Cowles

When The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox and its catalog of cinematic intellectual properties, it seemed only a matter of time before, like Star Wars before it, the Alien and Predator comics licenses jumped from Dark Horse to Marvel Comics. Alien #1 from Philip K. Johnson and Salvador Larroca is the first fruit of that transition. Johnson's name is on the rise in comics, having taken over the Superman titles with the most recent relaunch of DC's superhero line. Larroca is a Marvel mainstay who is best when drawing machines and monsters, like the dread Xenomorph. Given the highs and lows of the Alien franchise's film canon, there's any number of directions that Johnson and Larroca could take in this series. It should be exciting, especially for the franchise's longtime fans, to see what this new Marvel era brings. -- Jamie Lovett

Batman: White Knights Presents: Harley Quinn #6 (Photo: Sean Murphy, Matt Hollingsworth, DC Comics) Written by Sean Murphy and Katana Collins

Art by Matteo Scalera

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Andworld Design

I will shout from the rooftops how good Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn has been, and it's all been leading to a powerful conclusion that will not only reveal some painful memories for Harley but also shape what comes next for the former villain turned hero and her family, so buckle in for one thrilling and emotional rollercoaster ride. Katana Collins, Matteo Scalera, and Dave Stewart are ready to go out with a bang, and it should not be missed. — Matthew Aguilar

Detective Comics #1034 (Photo: Dan Mora, DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Mariko Tamaki's Future State: Dark Detective run was incredible, but it turns out that it was only a taste of what she has in store for Batman. Picking up roughly from the same narrative point in the Batman comic -- the post-Joker War Gotham with Bruce a bit more humbled than perhaps we've seen him before -- Tamaki's story dives right in with Bruce adapting to his new status quo and embarking on what might be the biggest mystery he's ever had to solve in terms of possible stakes for Gotham City. From the looks of things, it's raw and gritty, just like you'd expect from a Batman story, but with less flash and fury so that Batman can do what Batman does best: be the world's greatest detective. Also? The Robin backup story is great. - Nicole Drum

Firefly: Brand New 'Verse #1 (Photo: Qistina Khalidah, BOOM! Studios) Written by Josh Lee Gordon

Art by Fabiana Mascolo

Colors by Lucia DiGiamarino

Letters by Jim Campbell

BOOM! Studios recently chose to push its ongoing Firefly series into the future by jumping its story forward in time to after Serenity's events. New series Firefly: Brand New 'Verse sees writer Josh Lee Gordon, artist Fabiana Mascolo, colorist Lucia DiGiamarino, and letterer Jim Campbell taking the story even further. Set years after Serenity, Brand New 'Verse follows a new Serenity crew, including Zoe and Wash's daughter Emma, as they try to make their way in a universe changed by their forebears' actions and yet increasingly hostile to those in their line of work. Past members of the Serenity crew are still around -- as the Qistina Khalidah's cover suggests, Zoe is still watching over her daughter -- but it's mainly exciting to see how the series can evolve the Firefly concept with some distance from the original show's story. -- Jamie Lovett

Getting It Together (Photo: Jenny D. Fine, Image Comics) Written by Sina Grace and Omar Spahi

Art by Jenny D. Fine

Colors by Mx. Struble

Lettering by Sean Konot

Slice-of-life storytelling has been part of comics almost since the medium initially began, but the genre has taken many opportunities to evolve in the decades since. Getting It Together, which made its debut from Image over the past year, brings the concept squarely into the 2020s with delightful and moving results. When the series opens, it follows a group of Bay Area friends whose status quo is turned upside down by a change in a relationship status. What devolves from there is a quintessentially millennial take on identity, love, sexuality, and creativity — one that doesn't always hit the mark, but tells its story in a way that is profoundly admirable and engrossing. — Jenna Anderson

Guardians of the Galaxy #12 (Photo: Rafael Albuquerque, Marcelo Maiolo, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Juann Cabal

Colors by Frederico Blee

Letters by Cory Petit

Since it launched, this volume of Guardians of the Galaxy has been building towards great things, laying the groundwork for an expansive team of space-bound heroes confronting impossible challenges (like genocidal Greek pantheons). Guardians of the Galaxy #12 represents a transition for the series as it concludes the team's battle against Hercules' kin and prepares for a triumphant relaunch of 3 distinct teams in the pages of Guardians of the Galaxy #13. Whatever the future may bring, the past year of cosmic Marvel comics has provided readers with every confidence that the future for this eclectic crew of heroes is bright indeed. Issue #12 provides both an ending and a beginning with increasing ambition preparing for a relaunch that can honestly be described as "out of this world." However, readers shouldn't miss what led to this moment either in one of the most engaging, exciting, and imaginative runs on Guardians of the Galaxy ever published by Marvel Comics. -- Chase Magnett

Harley Quinn #1 (Photo: Riley Rossmo, DC Comics) Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Riley Rossmo

Colors by Ivan Plascencia

Letters by Deron Bennett

If you were sad to see the previous Harley Quinn solo series come to an end and were equally as excited by Harley's Future State adventures, then this week's Harley Quinn #1 is a book you absolutely cannot miss. With a new creative team in Stephanie Phillips and Riley Rossmo, the new series takes the fan-favorite character back to Gotham to deal with her past sins. In classic Harley style, her timing couldn't be worse with the city dealing with the aftermath of The Joker War. Watching Harley be, well, Harley, as she takes on her apology tour feels like a strong return to the core of the character that harkens back to her Batman: The Animated Series debut. The bottom line is if you love Harley, you can't miss this, and if you haven't fallen in love with Harley just yet, here's your chance. -- Nicole Drum

Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey: The Hunt For Harley (Photo: Amanda Conner, Alex Sinclair, DC Comics) Written by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner

Art by Amanda Conner

Colors by Paul Mounts

Letters by John J. Hill

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) made its debut over a year ago, bringing about a new take on some of the DC universe's coolest and most beloved female characters. Prior to the film's release, that specific roster of characters hadn't traditionally teamed up in the comics until Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner's Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey miniseries. The four-issue run collected in this week's hardcover reprint takes the candy-colored gonzo energy of Palmiotti and Conner's Harley Quinn series and weaves in the rest of the Birds in some delightful ways. Fans of the film — or just of genuinely fun storytelling — won't want to miss this. — Jenna Anderson

Mutts Go Green (Photo: Patrick McDonnell, Andrews McMeel Publishing) Written and art by Patrick McDonnell

Patrick McDonnell's Mutts has provided fans of comic strips more than 25 years of excellence. Collections of the series have provided adults and children alike a delightful refuge in suburban New Jersey to spend time with the many animals who populate American neighborhoods, including the likes of Earl the dog and Mooch the cat. McDonnell has also used the series characters and popularity to draw readers' attention to important humanitarian issues in the past, specifically the benefits of rescuing animals and supporting shelters. So it's no surprise to see this special collection of Mutts comics with lessons on protecting the environment in the face of an ever-worsening climate crisis. It's not an easy or light subject to address with young people, but it is certainly a necessary one, and McDonnell's work provides a friendly invitation to engage and assist in efforts to protect all living things on our planet. I, for one, can't wait to read more green-adventures with these iconic comics characters and then share them with my own students in our classroom library. Long live Mutts! -- Chase Magnett