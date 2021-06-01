The Weekly Pull: Batman, Spider-Woman, Chainsaw Man, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC offers a double dose of YA graphic novels with Catwoman: Soulstealer and Poison Ivy: Thorns, DC Black Label launches a promising new horror title in The Nice House on the Lake. There's also plenty of Batman goodness in Batman #109 and Batman/Catwoman #5, an exciting new volume of Chainsaw Man, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman #109 (Photo: Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey, DC Comcis) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Written by James Tynion IV
Art by Jorge Jimenez
Colors by Tomeu Morey
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by DC Comics While Tynion's Batman run is far from my favorite and the current arc "The Cowardly Lot" is definitely one of my least favorite even at that, Batman #109 gets a rec from me this week because this issue finally makes use of one of the series' newest characters -- the Gardner -- and it's visually one of the better issues of the arc overall. This is a rare instance where all of the words and dialogue could be removed from the issue and there still be a lot to offer as Batman goes up against Peacekeeper-01 and things really start to get interesting. -- Nicole Drum

Batman/Catwoman #5 (Photo: Clay Mann, Tomeu Morey, DC Comics) Written by Tom King

Art by Clay Mann

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Written by Tom King
Art by Clay Mann
Colors by Tomeu Morey
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by DC Comics Another series that isn't necessarily the best it could be, Batman/Catwoman #5 gets a nod from me this week for how outstanding the art is -- Clay Mann has delivered on every issue of this series thus far and continues to do so here just at a spectacular new level on some pages -- but also for how the story digs into Catwoman. This book really is, at its core, about her more than Batman and this issue is one that leans into that. Whatever considerations you have about the series, on the whole, this issue is one that is worth the time to sit with it. It's a must-read for me this week. -- Nicole Drum

Catwoman: Soulstealer (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Sarah J. Mass, Louise Simonson

Art by Samantha Dodge

Written by Sarah J. Mass, Louise Simonson
Art by Samantha Dodge
Published by DC Comics Sarah J. Maas delivered a fresh take on Catwoman and the Batman mythos in her YA novel Catwoman: Soulstealer, and now the new adventure has been adapted into a stylish graphic novel courtesy of writer Louise Simonson and artist Samantha Dodge. Batman is gone, but Gotham still needs a protector, and Batwing is trying his best to fill that void. Unfortunately, he isn't off to a great start, but the city could be in luck, as Selina Kyle makes her grand return to Gotham as a number of high-profile heists start taking place. What follows is a thrilling adventure that has Catwoman attempting to get to the bottom of the mystery while confronting her own personal demons, and fans of the Cat will not want to miss out. -- Matthew Aguilar

Chainsaw Man Vol. 5: Minor (Photo: Viz Media) Writing and art by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Published by Viz Media I only recently discovered Chainsaw Man and proceeded to burn through the current publications in less than a week, so the impending release of volume five is a genuine relief. This series has everything I want in shonen manga—ludicrously fast pacing, constant escalations in drama and violence, and a genuine appreciation for blue-collar humor. Combine that with a class-conscious narrative and classic boy-and-his-dog tropes and I'm 100% in. The fifth volume is set to ratchet up the stakes and tension of Chainsaw Man even further as Denji (the eponymous anti-hero) battles another demon with similar attributes in a chainsaw vs. sword battle. Given the series' current trajectory, it's safe to assume that more bodies will hit the floor before they're done and things will only get worse from there. Chainsaw Man is a thrill ride and one that delivers in each new installment; bring on volume five. -- Chase Magnett

The City of Belgium (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Brecht Evens

Published by Drawn & Quarterly When just flipping through pages in The City of Belgium, you will be struck by the sheer beauty of what cartoonist Brecht Evens has constructed. The use of color and form build the sensation of a city alive at night with bright neon lights and shadowy hubs alike creating a lush, memory-like landscape perfect for the meditations contained within it. Evens' story focuses on three individuals—temporary castaways in their own lives—seeking some escape for a single night in the titular city. The personal becomes universal as the specificity of their challenges and concerns reflect the moods of isolation, uncertainty, and risk that can be found even in the midst of a major metropolitan area's nightlife with so many people and potential escapes present. The City of Belgium delivers its readers an entrancing one-night stand in a city of wondrous beauty and lonely people. Astonishing and moving in equal turns, this is a comic not to be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Crush & Lobo #1 (Photo: Kris Anka, DC Comics) Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Amancay Nahuelpan

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Lettering by Ariana Maher

Published by DC Comics I've loved the very idea of Crush since she first debuted years ago, and seeing her carve out her own punk-rock corner for herself in the DC universe has been a delight. She's sure to further prove her own storytelling power in this week's Crush & Lobo #1, the first in an eight-issue miniseries surrounding her and her Czarnian father. After quitting the Teen Titans and being on the rocks with her girlfriend, Crush is going to confront her identity and her legacy head-on, and the end result is sure to be a frenetic and entertaining journey. I could not trust Mariko Tamaki and company more to tell the weird and wonderful coming-of-age story of Crush, and I'm sure this issue — and all of the ones that follow it — are sure to be a delight. — Jenna Anderson

The Nice House on the Lake #1 (Photo: Alvaro Martinez, DC Comics) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Alvaro Martinez

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Andworld Design

Published by DC Black Label James Tynion IV is one of the hottest writers in comics right now between his run on Batman, his horror tale Something Is Killing the Children, and his conspiracy-thriller Department of Truth. Now he's reteaming with Alvaro Martinez Bueno, whom he worked with during a well-received Detective Comics run, to launch a new horror series, The Nice House on the Lake, via DC Comics' Black Label imprint. Tynion is a talented storyteller, Bueno is a gifted artist, and Jordie Bellaire is a master colorist. Working together to redefine modern anxieties via the language of horror stories should attract any comics reader. [Read our The Nice House on the Lake #1 review] -- Jamie Lovett

Out of Body #1 (Photo: Inaki Miranda, Aftershock Comics) Written by Peter Milligan

Art by Inaki Miranda

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Letters by Sal Cipriano

Published by Aftershock Comics Peter Milligan is a writer known for juggling high concepts in his story. He's sticking to his guns while teaming up with artist Inaki Miranda for the new AfterShock Comics series Out of Body. It's a murder mystery where the victim tries to solve their own murder by astral projecting while on their death bed but encounters a mysterious mystic who takes a keen interest in him and also a demon who might be Dorian Gray. That's a pretty wild pitch even from someone as known for wild pitches as Peter Milligan, and we're excited to see where it goes. -- Jamie Lovett

Poison Ivy: Thorns (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Kody Keplinger

Art by Sara Kipin

Published by DC Comics DC’s line of young-adult graphic novels has had a near-perfect track record thus far, and I can safely assume that Poison Ivy: Thorns will soon be among that. The graphic novel will take a unique approach to Pamela Isley’s origin story, as the deep secrets of her life and her family conflict with Ivy’s attempt at finding love. This seems like the kind of emotional, queer, gothic-horror-inspired story that a number of readers are going to resonate with, especially with The DUFF author Kody Keplinger at the helm and Sara Kipin providing gorgeous art. Thorns is definitely going to be a must-read for me, and hopefully, it will be for you as well. — Jenna Anderson prevnext