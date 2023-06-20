The Weekly Pull: Incredible Hulk, Black Adam, The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a new Incredible Hulk series begins, Black Adam comes to an end, and the latest installment of the Bone Orchard Mythos. Plus, Marvel Comics returns to the Ultimate Universe, the latest issue of Hellcat, the Batman movie adaptation gets a new printing, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: The 1989 Movie Adaptation (Photo: Jerry Ordway, DC) Written by Dennis O'Neil

Art by Jerry Ordway

Colors by Steve Oliff

Letters by John Constanza

Batman: The 1989 Movie Adaptation (Photo: Jerry Ordway, DC) Written by Dennis O'Neil

Art by Jerry Ordway

Colors by Steve Oliff

Letters by John Constanza

Published by DC Now that The Flash movie has sped its way into theaters, the tenure of Michael Keaton's Batman is being talked about quite a bit. In addition to DC's recent and stellar Batman '89 tie-in comic, there was an official adaptation of the 1989 blockbuster, which finally gets reprinted this week. Honestly, the combination of Dennis O'Neil and Jerry Ordway collaborating together should be enough to make this a must-buy, but if you're still feeling even a smidge of Batmania, you should pick this up. — Jenna Anderson

Black Adam #12 (Photo: John Giang, DC) Written by Priest

Art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Willie Schubert

Black Adam #12 (Photo: John Giang, DC) Written by Priest

Art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Willie Schubert

Published by DC Priest's excellent reexamination of the anti-hero Teth Adam draws to a close in Black Adam #12 this week and the series' readers are prepared to witness the last chapter (for now) of the best work to center on this character in any medium. Although the possibility of more looms large in the minds of fans, that desire is seated in an outstanding year-long run that simultaneously reframed Black Adam's origins while laying out a potent framework for his present and future struggles. The potential was evident from Black Adam #1 which drew upon its protagonist's dark and complex history to consider the moral status of leadership and introduced Malik to contrast what was past with a new perspective on the world. Their interwoven narratives have proven to be remarkably rewarding on both a personal (i.e. struggling to connect with friends, family, and romance) and global (i.e. war and trade negotiations) scale. These many layers of narrative are reminiscent of Priest's best work, specifically Black Panther, as they provide a multi-faceted examination of many topics in a fashion uniquely curated for comics. For now, Malik and Adam's relationship is set to be redefined along with their struggle against old-world gods in the pages of Black Adam #12. No matter how that conflict turns out, it's apparent that Black Adam has never possessed more potential at DC Comics than he does at the end of this series. -- Chase Magnett

The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement #1 (Photo: Andrea Sorrentino, Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Steve Wands

The Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement #1 (Photo: Andrea Sorrentino, Image Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Steve Wands

Published by Image Comics Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's Bone Orchard comics present a "shared universe" that possesses more in common with The Twilight Zone than Marvel or DC. Rather than focusing on interwoven plots, characters, and timelines, they emphasize a central mood in the haunting confines of a world often torn by madness in the periphery of most individuals' vision. While individual stories vary greatly in their approach, Sorrentino's characteristic style and Lemire's experimental streak promise engaging tales of horror that are impossible to predict. Tenement may be their most ambitious effort yet as it details the stories of seven residents in a single building and how their individual arcs intertwine in twisted fashions. The over-sized first issue lays the groundwork for what's to come – introducing the cast and an initial murder that will tie them together. It's apparent that fans of horror comics ought to be paying attention to any title bearing The Bone Orchard Mythos and Tenement #1 is prepared to offer a perfect introduction as to why that is. -- Chase Magnett

Chilling Adventures Presents... Camp Pickens #1 (Photo: Matt Talbot, Archie Comics) Written by Tim Seeley, Blake Howard, Jordan Morrison

Art by Mike Norton, Carola Borelli, Diana Camero

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Jack Morelli

Published by Archie Comics Archie's latest horror-twinged one-shot is perfectly suited for the summer months, showcasing the Riverdale High gang in an unconventional — and deadly — summer camp. With a roster of creators that includes Tim Seeley, Mike Norton, and Jordan Morris, there's sure to be some spooky, but genuinely entertaining storytelling within these pages. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Essential Judge Anderson: Shamballa (Photo: Arthur Ranson, Rebellion)

Written by Alan Grant

Art by Arthur Ranson, Mick Austin

Essential Judge Anderson: Shamballa (Photo: Arthur Ranson, Rebellion)

Written by Alan Grant

Art by Arthur Ranson, Mick Austin

Published by Rebellion When I reviewed Best of 2000 AD Vol. 1 in July 2022, I named Anderson, Psi Division: Shamballa by writer Alan Grant and artist Arthur Ranson the standout inclusion in the volume. Best of 2000 AD is a stellar series, and readers would do well to seek it out, not least of which for Adam Karenina Sherif's excellent essay introducing Shamballa. Otherwise, this week's release of the first volume in Rebellion Publishing's Essential Judge Anderson collection offers another way to experience the compelling tale. Shamballa is a thoughtful story of Anderson reexamining her place in the world, specifically as a judge, and trying to figure out if there is any such thing as a greater good. These themes are all wrapped in a captivating thriller that uses Anderson's psychic abilities to explore a type of spiritual combat. It's a brilliant story that feels complete even as it serves as a fine introduction to Judge Anderson's world, making it pretty obvious why Rebellion chose Shamballa as the story the kick of the Essential series. If you're new to Judge Anderson's world, this is the perfect way to start to get familiar. -- Jamie Lovett

Hellcat #4 (Photo: Pere Perez, Marte Gracia, Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Alex Lins

Colors by Kike J Diaz

Letters by Ariana Maher

Hellcat #4 (Photo: Pere Perez, Marte Gracia, Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Alex Lins

Colors by Kike J Diaz

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics Every new issue of Hellcat has felt like a genuine breath of fresh air, reckoning with Patsy Walker's one-of-a-kind Marvel legacy in some beautiful ways. This penultimate issue of the miniseries will see Patsy pushed to her breaking point — and as the cover reveals, the result will be a little demonic. Christopher Cantwell, Alex Lins, and company have been consistently knocking it out of the park, and I'm excited to see what that looks like with this issue. — Jenna Anderson

The Incredible Hulk #1 (Photo: Nic Klein, Marvel Comics) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Nic Klein

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Cory Petit

The Incredible Hulk #1 (Photo: Nic Klein, Marvel Comics) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Nic Klein

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics If the last couple of years in Hulk comics have reminded us of anything, it's that it is very hard to follow a mega-hit in comics. The Immortal Hulk reshaped the character and provided many longtime fans with a definitive run. But after 60 years of having The Hulk in comics, we also know that there are lots of stories bound in that monstrous form. It appears that the next great one may be arriving this week as writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein take a back-to-basics approach in which Bruce Banner finds himself on the run to hide his inner monster from the world and inevitably encountering worse monsters along the road. Klein is very well suited to horror comics with a visceral style and detailed line work that invites readers to gawk at whatever terrors may emerge on the page. Johnson has shown a real knack for blurring the lines of morality and heroism in the superhero genre and is presented with a very different icon than Superman to experiment with in these pages. Together, they present readers with an all-star creative team primed to return Hulk to his proper place in the Marvel Comics pantheon with another must-read monthly series. -- Chase Magnett