Did The Boys Season 4 Just Tease the Comic's Biggest Twist?

The Boys season 4 trailer has arrived and fans are already eager to see where the next batch of episodes will take their favorite characters. One thing that The Boys had already confirmed ahead of season 4's debut was that a surprising character would be coming back from the dead, the mysterious Black Noir is back. Despite having died in season 3, the supe played by Nathan Mitchell will be back and is clearly seen in The Boys season 4 trailer not only with his fellow members of The Seven but in a huge fight with Billy Butcher.

With the reveal that Black Noir is back though? Is The Boys TV series finally confirming that they're adaptating one of the comic's biggest storyline twists? Spoilers for The Boys comics will follow!

The unmasking of Black Noir comes late in to the run of The Boys comics, revealing that the entire time the character has actually been a clone of Homelander, albeit one that is somehow even more insane than the real guy. Black Noir was created as a clone of Homelander by Vought as an insurance policy, in the event that Homelander went rogue and needed to be put down. One thing they didn't count on however was the clone exploiting his true identity and committing heinous acts while posing as Homelander, driving the original Homelander crazy because he couldn't remember doing any of this stuff. It became a snake eating its own tail in a way for the comics, as the crazier Homelander got the more likely it would be that Black Noir would need to put him down.

In previous seasons of The Boys however, the TV series made it clear that they were doing something else with Black Noir. The character, played by Nathan Mitchell, was revealed to have his own tragic backstory as a young black superhero that wanted to become "the Eddie Murphy of supes," he was abused by Soldier Boy in the 1980s and disfigured to the point that he was forced to hide his face for good and resume his job as a lap dog for Vought's clean-up.

As The Boys season trailer revealed, Black Noir is back, and he seems more aggressive than ever. Not only does he appear on screen with A-Train and The Deep as Homelander himself demands his teammates become "wrathful gods," and then again facing off with Billy Butcher in the office of The Boys. Not only does Black Noir being back on The Boys seem to indicate that the TV Series is headed toward a more comic book-accurate version of the character, but his appearances in the season 4 trailer nearly cements it.

To add fuel to the fire, Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell previously had a tease about playing a different version of the character. Speaking with The Movie Dweeb, he said: "If we were going to play and remix the character, I think that everyone's seen a very stoic version of Black Noir. So if they were going to do something new, I think it would be fun to go in the opposite direction."

Time will tell, and The Boys season 4 is closer than ever. The Boys season 4 will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, June 13, 2024 on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting weekly until The Boys season 4 finale premieres on Thursday, July 18. Prime Video describes the new season as follows: