Thje Weekly Pull: DC's Future State, Star Wars: The High Republic, Eternals, and More

It is nearly the first new comic book day of 2021. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the new releases that we're are most excited about arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two publishers or a smaller press. They might be new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material. It might involve capes and cowls or it could be from any other genre. Whatever it is that's making us excited about comics this week, we're going to tell you all about it. This week, DC's Future State begins with Batman, Wonder Woman, and more. Star Wars: The High Republic also launches, as does Marvel Comics' new Eternals series. Plus, Spider-Woman, The Dreaming, and more new releases. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #6 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Javier Rodriguez

Published by DC Black Label For whatever reason, I honestly thought that The Dreaming: Waking Hours was a five-issue miniseries and that the release of its fifth issue would mark the end of DC Comics' underappreciated Sandman Universe line. I am delighted to report that I was incorrect and that The Dreaming: Waking Hours #6 goes on sale this week. G. Willow Wilson teams with brilliant artist Javier Rogriguez for a two-part tale focusing on the delightful new addition to the Sandman canon, the spellcaster Heather After. Even if you haven't read the previous issues, Rogriguez never disappoints with his artwork, making this an excellent chapter to sample. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Eternals #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Esad Ribic

Published by Marvel Comics Even as an enormous admirer of Jack Kirby, I can’t tell you that the Eternals have ever existed as much more than his fourth-best set of gods in superhero comics. However, Marvel Comics appears ready to set this eccentric collection of characters and universal mythology centerstage—no doubt because they’re receiving a Marvel Studios feature in the near future. The team attached to this relaunch is as impressive as they come. Writer Kieron Gillen excels at devising complex mythologies that serve greater purposes than presenting their own lore. Artist Esad Ribic is renowned for delivering epics that truly earn that title in their presentation. Together they are set to introduce readers to a collection of characters unlike anything readers may already know at the House of Ideas, even if Thanos also happens to be an Eternal. It’s an exciting opportunity pairing incredible talents with a concept that appears to have finally found its moment to shine after decades of cult fandom. This is a #1 issue that should appeal to comics readers of all stripes, especially if they’ve never read an issue of Eternals ever before. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Spider-Woman #8 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Karla Pacheco



Art by Pere Perez



Published by Marvel Comics Life has been rather rough for Spider-Woman lately, and it's likely going to keep getting more complicated. Jessica Drew finds herself teaming up with Octavia Vermis, and while they currently have the same goal, who knows when that will change, and Jessica Drew better have her head on a swivel. We've seen Jess go on quite the journey in this series, and if she can make it to the other side, she'll be all the better for it. Let's just hope she hasn't angered all her allies in the process. - Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Future State: Harley Quinn #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Simone Di Meo

Published by DC Comics Harley Quinn is arguably one of the most interesting and popular characters in the DC Universe which makes her places in Future State all the more intriguing. This is why Future State: Harley Quinn #1 makes my "must-read" list for the week. The premise of the title is itself interesting with the Magistrate imprisoning Harley, but the issue also plays on a common theme when it comes to this iconic character: people keep underestimating her. Poised for action and even a bit of intrigue with Stephanie Phillips' story, art from Simone Di Meo is sure to delight as well. You don't want to miss it. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Future State: Swamp Thing #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Ram V

Art by Mike Perkins

Published by DC Comics DC's Future State is here and while I would advocate for each of the Future State issues out this week to be on your list, I have to suggest Future State: Swamp Thing #1 specifically. The premise alone makes it worth checking out, set in a world in which from the ashes of war Swamp Thing is now what rules the planet. But there are humans who remain in hiding and when the new avatar of the Green discovers them, a conflict arises. There's something about that premise that is very off the moment, the idea of the Earth itself retaliating and taking things back from the humans who have devastated the world. The art in the issue is stunning as well. It's just straight up a must-read. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Future State: The Next Batman (Photo: DC Comics) Written by John Ridley, Ken Kristensen, Brandon Thomas, and Paul Jenkins

Art by Nick Derington, Sumit Kumar, and Jackson Herbert

Published by DC Comics One of the most anticipated titles from Future State, Future State: The Next Batman #1 is an exciting title that contains not just "The Next Batman" giving Gotham a Black Batman with Tim Fox, but there are also both a new Outsiders story as well as an Arkham Knights story, too. There is a lot here to enjoy here with these very distinct and very fresh stories. Ridley's incredible The Other History of the DC Universe #1 was a unique issue that reframed iconic DC moments through a different point of view and The Next Batman #1 has a good bit of that same energy and style and as we start looking at what's next for the DC Universe, this is a book you can't miss. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Future State: Wonder Woman #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Joelle Jones

Art by Joelle Jones

Published by DC Comics Without a doubt, one of the most significant players in DC’s Future State event is set to be Yara Flor, who will be taking on the mantle of Wonder Woman to great fanfare. There already has been a lot of hype surrounding Yara’s debut (especially with a TV adaptation of her story already in the works at The CW), and that only makes her debut appearance more and more of a must-read. With the promise of her origin being explored, and the always-fantastic Joelle Jones at the helm to both write and draw the series, this will undoubtedly be an issue that fans won't want to miss out on for a number of reasons. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

House of El Book One: The Shadow Threat Vol. 1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Claudia Gray

Art by Eric Zawadzki

Published by DC Comics After her stellar and emotionally-resonant work in the Star Wars universe, I would read anything and everything that Claudia Gray chooses to write. With this week’s House of El: The Shadow Threat, Gray puts her stamp on the DC Comics mythos, telling a star-crossed-lovers story set within the backdrop of Krypton’s galactic conflict. If this is anything like her Star Wars novel Lost Stars, it’s sure to be the perfect mix of illuminating and heartwrenching, with characters that you can’t help but love. When combined with Eric Zawadzki’s illustrations, House of El is setting an incredibly high bar for DC’s graphic novels in the new year. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Sengi and Tembo #1 (Photo: Scout Comics) Writing and art by Giuseppe Falco

Published by Scout Comics Scout Comics is a publisher that should be on more readers’ radar with each passing year. The new series they published in 2020 delivered a diverse array of concepts and creators with many notable successes, and there are no signs of that slowing in 2021. Sengi and Tembo is an all-ages launch featuring a young mouse and old elephant making their way together across the plains with an introductory first issue retailing at only $1.99 before the complete volume is released. This debut reveals the thoughtful character work and presentation of animals by Giuseppe Falco in a narrative that is familiar, but never cliched and one that takes the lives of animals seriously. Even as a comics reader without young children, I was drawn into this story from the first few pages and reminded that “all-ages” is a label that can truly mean what it says. Whatever your age, Sengi and Tembo presents a beautifully depicted and sincerely considered story of change and life beyond the confines of the human experience for any reader looking to discover something new. -- Chase Magnett prevnext