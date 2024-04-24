The Wild Robot Delays Release Thanks to Transformers

The war featuring the Autobots and the Decepticons is one of the biggest robot battles taking place in the world of pop culture, but it's not the only robot war taking place. This September, Transformers: One will chronicle the early days of Cybertron, showing Optimus Prime and Megatron when they were friends rather than bitter enemies. Unfortunately, Dreamworks' The Wild Robot has changed its release date so that the movie landscape doesn't see automatons fighting on the same weekend.

The Wild Robot is based on a book from writer Peter Brown, with filmmakers stating earlier this year that the animated movie will have the same spirit as Studio Ghibli films and classic Disney animated tales. The cast of the movie, much like Transformers: One, is jam-packed with Hollywood talent. The cast currently includes Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years A Slave, Black Panther) as Roz, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us) as Fink the fox, Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill, and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy) as Vontra.

(Photo: Dreamworks & Paramount)

The Wild Robot: One

According to Deadline, The Wild Robot is specifically moving its release date from September 20th to September 27th. This is a direct response to Transformers: One moving from September 13th to September 20th. While both movies feature robots front and center, the Wild Robot appears far different from the denizens of Cybertron.

If this is your first time hearing about The Wild Robot, here's how Dreamworks describes the upcoming animated film, "From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, 'Roz' for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling."

Which movie focusing on robots this September do you think will come out on top? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on all animated robots across the board and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cybertron.

Via Deadline