The Weekly Pull: X-Men Annual, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Catwoman: Lonely City, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, the X-Men get an annual, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes to comics, and Catwoman: Lonely City, one of the best comics of the year, gets collected. Plus, IDW Originals launches Dead Seas, Mary Jane teams up with Black Cat, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: Killing Time (Photo: David Marquez, DC) Written by Tom King

Art by David Marquez

Colors by Alejandro Sanchez

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Tom King and Batman are a divisive pairing in the world of comics, but readers of all opinions may find themselves surprised upon taking a look at the writer's singular Black Label outing Killing Time. The miniseries functions as a rebuke to criticisms of the long-running introspection of Batman as it tells a thrilling plot filled with villains and neatly balances itself between mystery and action thriller. It delivers a singular Batman showcase accessible to any reader that doesn't hesitate to add the stylistic flourishes King's Batman was renowned for. It's an excellent Batman story that relies on an outstanding art team led by the detailed work of David Marquez whose neatly sequenced pages make each issue an enthralling read and promises the collected volume could consume an entire evening. Marquez's vision of Gotham at night, especially in chase sequences, will leave readers hungering for more. Batman: Killing Time is a thesis statement about all of the excitement accessible even within the typical confines of a Batman story. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Catwoman: Lonely City (Photo: Cliff Chiang, DC) Created by Cliff Chiang

Published by DC I will never get tired of writing about Catwoman: Lonely City, the four-issue epic that DC has published across the past year. The miniseries imagines Selina Kyle and her allies, adversaries, and more on the cusp of their twilight years, and in a version of Gotham City and the larger DC universe that's both familiar and chillingly foreign. Cliff Chiang's work on this series is absolutely sensational, with an approach to aesthetics and emotion that will stick with readers long after they reach the finale. You owe it to yourself to check out Lonely City, and this collection provides the best opportunity yet to do so. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Dead Seas #1 (Photo: Nick Brokenshire, IDW Publishing) Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Nick Brokenshire

Letters by Shawn Lee

Published by IDW Publishing Who needs a haunted house when you can have a haunted prison ship? Dead Seas is the latest new series from IDW Publishing's recently founded IDW Originals imprint, which has produced some quality books. The series hails from writer Cavan Scott, who's well known for his work on Star Wars and has been expanding beyond ith several original comics ideas, and artist Nick Brokenshire, who has also been impressive on licensed titles. The story takes place in a world where ghosts are real, and their ectoplasm can be harvested and put to good use. But it's dangerous work, which leads prisoner Gus Ortiz to volunteer to do it in exchange for a reduced sentence that will allow him to reunite with his daughter sooner. It's a solid premise, and we look forward to seeing the execution. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 (Photo: J. Scott Campbell, Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Vincenzo Carratu and Michael Dowling

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Ariana Maher

Published by Marvel Comics Writer Jed MacKay has become one of the most inventive writers at Marvel Comics transforming B-list figures at the publisher into leading roles in series like Moon Knight and Strange, most recently. However, MacKay's work on Black Cat is what marked him as a writer to watch out for in this superhero universe as it updated Felicia Hardy's narrative to wide acclaim. A combination of thrilling heist tropes and newfound pathos for the anti-heroine served to move a supporting member of Spider-Man's cast out of their eight-legged shadow. Even after the end of multiple Black Cat volumes, MacKay continues to push Hardy's story along in new miniseries and one-shots, with Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond proving to be a high-water mark. Now he reteams the two Parker paramours turned stars unto themselves and, along with artists Vincenzo Carratu and Michael Dowling tosses them into Marvel Comics' new event, "Dark Web." The promise of any sequel to Mary Jane & Black Cat is promising, but having them occupy Manhattan-turned-Hell at Christmas makes this title seems like a present come early. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Rogues (Photo: Sam Wolfe Connelly, DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Leomacs

Published by DC Joshua Williamson has undoubtedly put his stamp on The Flash's mythos, penning a lengthy run for the Scarlet Speedster during DC Rebirth. But with Rogues, Williamson's understanding of what makes the character's world so special is able to truly thrive – in the weirdest ways possible. Picking up on The Flash's villains past their prime, the four-issue miniseries chronicles their efforts to pull off one last heist... in Gorilla City, no less. What evolves from there is a gonzo, but gratifying thrill ride, with LeoMacs bringing to life some of the wildest visuals I've seen in DC as of late. Don't sleep on this collection, trust me. -- Jenna Anderson prevnext

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma #1 (Photo: Megan Levens, Charlie Kirchoff, IDW Publishing) Written by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson

Art by Megan Levens

Colors by Charlie Kirchoff

Letters by Neil Uyetake

Published by IDW Publishing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest addition to Paramount+'s expanding Star Trek universe, took Star Trek fans by storm, becoming the highest-rated Star Trek series of all time on Rotten Tomatoes and garnering further critical acclaim. It was only a matter of time before the crew made it into IDW Publishing's line of Star Trek tie-in comics, and that time has come. The modern incarnations of Capt. Christopher Pike, Number One, and Mr. Spock did appear previously in the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 follow-up comic Star Trek: Discovery -- Aftermath. However, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma marks the first time the entire Enterprise crew from Strange New Worlds will appear in comics. Even more exciting is that it's picking up where Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season left off, with the crew still reeling from Una's arrest and determined to investigate further in the hopes of swaying the Federation's feelings about augments in Starfleet. With veteran Star Trek comics writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson at the helm, and Megan Levens on art, The Illyrian Enigma should deliver a quality story to tide fans over until Strange New Worlds' return for its second season. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext