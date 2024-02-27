The Weekly Pull: Green Arrow, The Immortal Thor, The Savage Sword of Conan, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases we're most excited about releasing during this week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, the latest installment of DC's Green Arrow series, a new chapter of Marvel's The Immortal Thor, and the latest iteration of The Savage Sword of Conan launches. Plus, Giant-Size Fantastic Four, Star Trek: Defiant, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Deep Cuts #5 (Photo: Chris Brunner, Image Comics) Written by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark

Art by Juni Ba

Colors by Igor Monti

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Deep Cuts #5 (Photo: Chris Brunner, Image Comics) Written by Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark
Art by Juni Ba
Colors by Igor Monti
Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou
Published by Image Comics Deep Cuts has quietly been one of the most interesting comic book series coming out of the direct market. It's a doubly unusual premise in that it is a series of one-shots, where each issue tells a complete, standalone story, and also in that those stories revolve around music, which is notoriously difficult to create comic book stories about. However, Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark have managed to do so successfully by being sure to focus on the humans who create and appreciate the songs. Deep Cuts #5 focuses on the type of person with a rare point of view on music, a professional critic who feels himself aging out of the modern sound. Each issue of the series also has a different artist, and for this outing, it's the award-winning Juni Ba, contributing the visuals. As mentioned, each issue of Deep Cuts stands alone, so even if you haven't given the series a shot yet there's no reason to let this installment pass you by. -- Jamie Lovett

Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1 (Photo: Bryan Hitch, Alex Sinclair, Marvel Comcis) Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Creees Lee

Colors by Creees Lee

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1 (Photo: Bryan Hitch, Alex Sinclair, Marvel Comcis) Written by Fabian Nicieza
Art by Creees Lee
Colors by Creees Lee
Letters by Joe Caramagna
Published by Marvel Comics Whether it's the genuinely transformative nature of Giant-Size X-Men or the adolescent comedy of Giant-Size Man-Thing, Marvel Comics' Giant-Size titles have long been a source of innovation and interest for readers. This week's Giant-Size Fantastic Four appears to be no exception. The oversized one-shot prepares to examine Namor's current status quo as a prisoner with the Fantastic Four being drawn to Atlantis as a new undersea threat arises. Whether this leads to rising romantic tensions or imperial intrigues, Atlantis and Namor have long been a source of many of the Fantastic Four's strongest and strangest conflicts. Veteran writer Fabian Nicieza promises to deliver a classic appreciation for all of the characters involved framed within Marvel's current status quo, while artist Creees Lee brings digital innovations and a new vision to those familiar elements. Fans of the current Fantastic Four and those looking for an excuse to catch up on Marvel's first family alike should find plenty to appreciate in the newest Giant-Size addition to this classic comics line. -- Chase Magnett

The Immortal Thor #7 (Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing

Art by Martin Coccolo

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Joe Sabino

The Immortal Thor #7 (Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics) Written by Al Ewing
Art by Martin Coccolo
Colors by Matthew Wilson
Letters by Joe Sabino
Published by Marvel Comics While the first story arc of Immortal Thor displayed plenty of ambition as it summoned tremendously powerful new antagonists in the form of Utgard rivals and portrayed an iconic collection of Thor's greatest allies, it's this second story that reveals the storytelling ambitions that have defined Al Ewing as one of Marvel's brightest stars. Immortal Thor #6 revealed the meta-trickery of Utgard Loki at play in a story playing with the story logic of superhero comics and Norse gods alike. Immortal Thor #7 is set to explore just how deep that rabbit hole goes in a bona fide journey into mystery. In addition to Utgard Loki, Thor is also facing off against a corporate rival in the Minotaur who threatens to shatter the fourth wall as he uses Thor's own comics against him. The exact shape and nature of these threats may remain unclear but discovering how they will unfold poses one of the most exciting new adventures at Marvel Comics in 2024. That's what makes Immortal Thor #7 the can't-miss comic of this week. -- Chase Magnett

Green Arrow #9 (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Izaakse

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Letters by Troy Peteri

Green Arrow #9 (Photo: Sean Izaakse, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Joshua Williamson
Art by Sean Izaakse
Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.
Letters by Troy Peteri
Published by DC With DC's Absolute Power event on the horizon, the ArrowFam's conflict with Amanda Waller is finally about to come to a head. This week's Green Arrow installment ups the ante in some meaningful and unexpected ways, showcasing that Joshua Williamson, Sean Izaakse, and company's stamp on the series has really hit its groove. As we're nearing the end of the first year of Green Arrow, this issue illustrates how much of a gem this series is becoming in DC's arsenal. — Jenna Anderson

Marvel-Verse: Mary Jane (Photo: John Romita Sr., Marvel Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

Marvel-Verse: Mary Jane (Photo: John Romita Sr., Marvel Comics) Written by Various
Art by Various
Published by Marvel Comics I am always a fan of the concept of the Marvel-Verse trade paperbacks, which allow readers a cost-effective way to dive into the history of a particular character. It's about time that Mary Jane Watson got her own showcase in this line, especially after her decades-long tenure as one of Marvel's most unique heroines. From her relationship with Spider-Man to her tenure as an actress, I'm definitely excited to collect some of the highlights of MJ's world. — Jenna Anderson

The Savage Sword of Conan #1 (Photo: Joe Jusko, Titan Comics) Written by John Arcudi, Patch Zircher, Jim Zub

Art by Max Von Fafner, Patch Zircher

The Savage Sword of Conan #1 (Photo: Joe Jusko, Titan Comics) Written by John Arcudi, Patch Zircher, Jim Zub
Art by Max Von Fafner, Patch Zircher
Published by Titan Comics I didn't expect to care about Conan comics after growing tired of Marvel Comics' attempts at integrating the character into its superhero universe, to varied results. However, I've been impressed with Titan Comics' handling of the character since relaunching Conan the Barbarian in 2023. Under the Titan banner, Conan's adventures have been a loving throwback to his original Bronze Age adventures, which made the character a comic book icon. With that in mind, I approach Titan's relaunch of The Savage Sword of Conan with optimistic expectations. As the black-and-white, magazine-format companion to Conan's colorful comic book adventure, The Savage Sword of Conan typically had a darker, grimmer edge that appealed to older readers. Titan is reviving the title in all its black-and-white glory and leveraging it to revive some other Robert E. Howard characters. This first issue features a Conan story by John Arcudi and Max von Fafner, a Solomon Kane tale by Patch Zircher, a prose story by Jim Zub (the writer of Titan's Conan the Barbarian), and has some bonus pinup art as well. It all sounds like a feast for fans of pulpy, sword-and-sorcery adventure. -- Jamie Lovett