The Weekly Pull: Daredevil, Superman: Son of Kal-El, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel launches a new volume of Daredevil, Sleeper teams up with Superman, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles make the opening moves of "The Armageddon Game." Plus, a new X-Men team debuts as Krakoa host its second annual Hellfire Gala, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Barbaric: The Harvest Blades #1 (Photo: Nathan Gooden, Vault Comics) Written by Michael Moreci

Art by Robert Wilson IV

Colors by Addison Duke with Andrew Misisco

Letters by Jim Campbell

The first round of Barbaric was an absolute blast and one of the strongest outings from impressive new publisher Vault Comics. So the return of Owen the Barbarian—a Conan-like bruiser cursed to do good with his sentient and bloodthirsty companion Axe—for this one-shot is very welcome nearly a year after the first series concluded. While the series will continue in September (in the pages of Axe to Grind), a one-shot promises a clear focus on the series' charms without the plot of it all and an opportunity to witness a guest artist tackle this setting. Nate Gooden's depiction of excessive violence and regular tumult made the series a must-read, but the addition of Robert Wilson IV in The Harvest Blades promises a continuation in excellence. Wilson is a master of embodying aesthetics and having him address the sword & sorcery style of Barbaric is very promising, indeed. Wherever Owen might roam and whatever havoc he may cause, it's bound to look nothing short of glorious in Wilson's hands. Combine that with the irreverent premises and humor from the first series, and The Harvest Blades is bound to provide readers either an excellent introduction or a much-needed return to the world of Barbaric. -- Chase Magnett

Batman: Urban Legends #17 (Photo: Jim Cheung, DC Comics) Written by Ryan Cady, Joey Esposito, Alex Paknadel, Dan Watters

ARt by Riley Rossmo, Amancay Nahuelpan, Serg Acuña, Gleb Melnikov

Inks by Scott Hanna

Colors by Trush Mulvihill, Jordie Bellaire, Luis Guerrero, Alex Guimarães

Letters by Pat Brosseau, Troy Peteri, AndWorld Design, Ariana Maher

Batman: Urban Legends #17 shakes things up a bit, delivering four self-contained one-shot stories as opposed to the longer form stories of past issues, and if you've been looking for a few fun team-ups, you will find a lot to love here. Whether he's teaming up with The Flash, Aquaman, or Mera or facing off against Black Adam, it's always fun seeing Batman interact with the broader DC Universe. If you prefer something a bit more classic Dark Knight instead, then the Riddler-focused "On His Worst Nights" will be right up your alley, so every Batman fan should be covered. -- Matthew Aguilar

Captain Marvel #39 (Photo: R.B. Silva, Jesus Aburtov, Marvel Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Juan Frigeri and Alvaro López

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Captain Marvel #38 had quite the cliffhanger, and we get some welcome answers in issue #39. More questions follow of course, but the mystery is building in some compelling ways. The gravity of Carol's situation is balanced by the hilarious scenes between Spider-Woman and Binary, though those scenes are still grounded in emotional growth that looks to take Binary as a character to new heights. Plus, vampires???? It's a wild ride, so don't miss out on all the fun. -- Matthew Aguilar

Daredevil #1 (Photo: Marco Checchetto, Matt Wilson, Marvel Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Marco Checchetto

Colors by Matthew Wilson

Letters by Clayton Cowles

The #1 attached to this Daredevil title is a bit misleading in that the creators attached to it also began and oversaw the impressive prior volume of the series. In the wake of Devil's Reign—with two Daredevils now in Hell's Kitchen, Wilson Fisk gone, and Luke Cage as mayor of New York City—it certainly provides a jumping-on point and fresh outlook for one of Marvel Comics' best series of the past few years. From the start, Zdarsky and Checchetto have utilized Daredevil to seriously consider the role and consequences of powerful individuals in society with Matt Murdock's (exceedingly Catholic) dedication to moral and ethical conduct navigating very difficult terrain. They've addressed topics ranging from police brutality to the carceral state while resisting the urge to settle complex issues with bromides. Instead, the story has utilized the superhero genre to frame essential themes in a new light and offer some excitement and humor amidst the darkness. Whatever they have in store for this new volume of Daredevil, their past work promises that this is a can't-miss debut from Marvel Comics. -- Chase Magnett

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Superman #1 (Photo: Chris Burnham, Adriano Lucas, DC Comics) Written by Tom King, Chuck Brown, and Brandon Thomas

Art by Fico Ossio and Chris Burnham

Colors by Sebastian Cheng and Adriano Lucas

Letters by Troy Peteri

DC's Dark Crisis event is continuing to defy expectations, with the "Death of the Justice League" clearly being much more than meets the eye. This week brings the first Worlds Without a Justice League one-shot, which chronicles the unexpected alternate realities that iconic DC heroes appear to have been thrown into. This stretch of one-shots is sure to be a significant one within the tapestry of Dark Crisis and the DC universe as a whole, and you'd be doing yourself a favor to check it out. — Jenna Anderson

Injustice: Year Zero - The Complete Collection (Photo: Julian Totino Tedesco, DC Comics) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Cian Tormey and Roge Antonio

The Injustice universe has become a unique component of DC Comics storytelling, chronicling the exploits of the violent, character-driven world of the beloved video game franchise. This week sees the release of the "Complete Collection" of Year Zero, the prequel miniseries that sets the groundwork for the various plot twists and betrayals that are ahead. Not only is this prequel a great jumping-on point for new Injustice readers, but it's a twist on the kind of JLA and JSA crossover story that DC hasn't told for a while, so that's a cause for celebration in and of itself. — Jenna Anderson

Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 (Photo: Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, DC Comics) Written by Tom Taylor and Nicole Maines

Art by Clayton Henry

Colors by Marcelo Maiolo and Matt Herms

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Supergirl's Dreamer makes her big DC Comics mainstream debut in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 and that by itself would be plenty of reason to read it this week but the issue also comes after the shocking accidental reveal of Jay's identity to the world it's also a major turning point in the quickly-arriving showdown between the heroes and Lex Luthor and President Bendix's forces. This is a HUGE issue and it's one you don't want to miss… but also Dreamer has arrived! And that's just the icing on the cake. Read this one. You'll be glad you did. -- Nicole Drum

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game - Opening Moves #1 (Photo: Fero Pe, IDW Publishing) Written by Tom Waltz

Art by Fero Pe

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Letters by Shawn Lee

After helping craft the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin miniseries, Tom Waltz returns to IDW Publishing's main Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continuity for the upcoming event story "The Armageddon Game." Before returning to the ongoing series he wrote for 100 issues (which Sophie Campbell has done a fantastic job of writing since he left), the two-part Opening Moves sets the stage for what's to come. The issue is a solid jumping-on point for anyone interested in diving into this excellent reimagining of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe, and it is sure to have longtime readers excited for what's next. -- Jamie Lovett