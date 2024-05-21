The Weekly Pull: Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, The Bat-Man: First Knight, White Boat, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook team highlights the new releases that excite us about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong and The Bat-Man: First Knight conclude at DC, while DSTLRY launches its latest series, White Boat. Also this week, Batman: The Black Mirror gets a new deluxe hardcover collection, the latest graphic novel from Kyle Starks, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #6 (Photo: David Talaski, DC) Written by Tim Sheridan

Art by Cian Tormey, Jordi Tarragona

Colors by Matt Herms

Lettering by Lucas Gattoni

Published by DC The New Golden Age experiment has definitely produced some interesting results, chief among them being the trio of solo series surrounding its various founding members. This week, Alan Scott's solo venture comes to a close, culminating in a six-issue arc recontextualizing the original Green Lantern's history, love life, and power set in some fascinating ways. Don't miss this one. — Jenna Anderson

The Bat-Man: First Knight #3 (Photo: Mike Perkins, DC) Written by Dan Jurgens

Art by Mike Perkins

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Simon Bowland

Published by DC I admit, I didn't know what to think of The Bat-Man: First Knight when DC announced it. A new Golden Age Batman story? Who asked for this? Well, It turns out that Dan Jurgens, Mike Perkins, and Mike Spicer may have sensed something in the wind. The upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series is bringing Batman back to his Golden Age roots, too, and now Jurgens, Perkins, Spicer, and company can say they got their first. More importantly, they got there in style. First Knight is easily one of the most gorgeously moody, atmospheric books I've read this year. Committing to the Golden Age setting – not just in vague aesthetics, but in the very nature of Batman as originally imagined – makes for a compelling and distinct departure from mainstream Batman comics, and one that doesn't shy away from brushing against the social issues of the early 20th century. I can't wait to see how this one ends. -- Jamie Lovett

Batman: Black Mirror The Deluxe Edition (Photo: Jock, DC) Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Jock, Francesco Francavilla

Colors by David Baron, Francesco Francavilla

Letters by Jared K. Fletcher, Sal Cipriano

Published by DC Through chance or planning, Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla's breakout work as a comic book creative duo is getting a brand-new hardcover deluxe edition the same week their latest project, White Boat at DSTLRY, is debuting. It's all the better for fans to check out one and then the other. Snyder teamed with alternating artists Francavilla and Jock (who has gone on to collaborate with Snyder on books like Wytches, and gone solo on stories like Batman: One Dark Knight and the DSTLRY-published miniseries Gone) to take the reins of Detective Comics in the shadow of Grant Morrison's Batman & Robin series. Beginning after Morrison's "Batman R.I.P." story, Snyder and Francavilla became two of only a handful of creators outside of Morrison and their collaborators to tell a tale of Dick Grayson's time as Batman; it's by far the most memorable outside of Morrison's saga (and likely landed Snyder the job of writing the New 52 Batman relaunch). In stark contrast to the sleek, stylish, action-heavy events of Batman & Robin, "The Black Mirror" is a dark and gritty tale that gives Dick a proper detective story to unwind. As one of the best Batman stories of the 21st century, "The Black Mirror" is essential reading for fans of the Batman family. -- Jamie Lovett

Deep Cuts (Photo: Chris Brunner, Rico Renzi) Written by Joe Clark, Kyle Higgins

Art by various

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Image Comics Comics about music are notoriously hard to make, and anthology comics are notoriously hard to sell. With that in mind, the creative team behind Deep Cuts deserves credit for even attempting to make this book happen. They deserve greater credit for it turning out so well. Thematically linked by a fixation with jazz music, Deep Cuts presents a series of standalone short stories focusing on people with different relationships to the music – musician, writer, critic – and tracking their human experiences as they navigate the 20th century. Any single issue of Deep Cuts is worth the time to pick up and read, with each beautifully realized by a different artist (Juni Ba, Ramon Perez, and others). Having them all collected into a single volume is an embarrassment of riches. -- Jamie Lovett

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7 (Photo: Drew Johnson, Romulo Fajardo Jr., DC) Written by Brian Buccellato

Art by Christian Duce

Colors by Luis Guerrero

Lettering by Jimmy Betancourt

Published by DC DC's Justice League has fought a deluge of different threats over the years, but nothing quite like the events of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. The seven-issue miniseries has pitted the heroes against Legendary's two iconic titans and has delivered some inspired and ridiculous moments along the way. Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong taps into what makes superhero comics so much fun, and you owe it to yourself to check out this finale. — Jenna Anderson

Karate Prom (Photo: Kyle Starks, First Second) Created by Kyle Starks

Published by First Second No one makes funny books as well as Kyle Starks today. Whether he's working on established properties like Peacemaker Tries Hard! or developing original stories with talented collaborators like I Hate This Place, Starks blends an inspired understanding of modern genre stories with a fast-paced, kinetic, and deeply funny approach to comics. The result is always exciting, consistently hilarious, and often surprisingly touching. There's a special thrill that comes when Starks' takes on every role of production as a consummate cartoonist in original stories like Sexcastle and Old Head, which makes the release of Karate Prom from First Second this week especially thrilling. Starks' newest volume tells the story of two ace fighters with deadly exes surviving prom and graduation – arriving just in time for graduation season. This exceptionally silly conceit promises to unleash Starks at his best with an abundance of fights and high school tropes to play upon in imaginative fashions only conceivable on a comics page. I wouldn't be shocked if readers find themselves getting choked up before this young romance ends, either. There are a lot of great comics coming out in May, but nothing has me as excited to visit my comic book store as Karate Prom. -- Chase Magnett