The Weekly Pull: X of Swords: Destruction, The Other History of the DC Universe, The Witcher, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, John Ridley sheds light on The Other History of the DC Universe, X of Swords reaches its finale, and Dune becomes a graphic novel. Plus, a new series examining the history of animation, and the end of Hellblazer. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #2 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Katana Collins

Art by Matteo Scalera

Published by DC Black Label Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn got off to an amazing start, and it shows no sign of slowing down Harley is determined to help the GCPD in tracking down the Starlet, but sometimes what is familiar is not always best, and Harley learns that the hard way. This Harley is no stranger to dusting herself off and putting her best foot forward though, and it's one of the things we love about the series from writer Katana Collins, artist Matteo Scalera, and colorist Dave Stewart, and we're sure Harley will bounce back just fine. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext

The Comic Book History of Animation #1 (Photo: IDW) Written by Fred Van Lente

Art by Ryan Dunlavy

Published by IDW Publishing The American comic book industry's roots intertwine with the animation industry's through shared talent, crossover characters, questionable business practices, and anti-labor tendencies. It makes sense then that Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavy, the same team behind the irreverent Comic Book History of Comics, would tackle the animation industry in this companion series. The Comic Book History of Animation begins in the earliest days of animation and promises to continue through to cover Disney, Pixar, Studio Ghibli, and more. If you've ever wanted to sit in on an animation history course, then this is your chance to get that info in comic book form. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

DUNE: The Graphic Novel (Photo: Abrams ComicsArts) Written by Frank Herbert, Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson

Art by Raul Allen and Patricia Martin

Published by Abrams ComicArts Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a lot longer to see Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie in all its glory, as the pandemic has delayed its theatrical release well into 2021. If you have yet to properly venture into the bizarre, beautiful sci-fi world, you might as well use that extra time to catch up — and Dune: The Graphic Novel, Book 1 is definitely one of the best ways to do so. This gorgeous adaptation stays true to what's great about Frank Herbert’s original novel, while the art by Raul Allen and Patricia Martin helps readers imagine the expansive and bizarre world of Arrakis. I definitely can’t recommend this adaptation enough, especially if you want to easily and effectively dive into the world of Dune. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

I Walk With Monsters #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Paul Cornell Art by Sally Cantrino Published by Vault Comics Don’t overlook I Walk With Monsters #1 when you pick up your new comics this week. It features some outstanding talents—both familiar faces and rising stars—who are creating some of the most compelling comics of today. The concept is perfect for the increasingly chilly fall season, one filled with monsters, mysterious figures, and larger-than-life curses that capture the flaws of family beautifully in metaphor. However, it’s the people involved that made me add this series to my own pull list. Paul Cornell is a multi-talented writer whose best work in comics has often gone overlooked, but ventures on television should leave no doubt about this raconteur’s abilities. Sally Cantrino is an artist those unfamiliar with the indie scene may not recognize, but she is an incredibly skillful storyteller perfectly suited to this story whose name should be gracing many more comic book stores in the immediate future. When you combine all three of these ingredients, you find a new must-read comic series. Don’t let this one fall below your radar. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

John Constantine: Hellblazer #12 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Aaron Campbell

Published by DC Black Label This one hurts. John Constantine: Hellblazer is the first series to capture the tone, style, and ideas that empowered this low-rent, British magician to play a leading role in comics for almost 40 years now. Not since the original Hellblazer ended has any work come close to meeting the standards set by the likes of Alan Moore, Jamie Delano, Garth Ennis, and so many others. Yet in a moment that feels not dissimilar from the era of the early 80s that spawned this con man and his cynical attitude, Constantine has returned in his best possible form to deliver some of the most horrifying and relevant comic books of 2020. It ends this week in the pages of John Constantine: Hellblazer #12 and the entire creative team behind this series—including Simon Spurrier, Aaron Campbell, Matias Bergara, Jordie Bellaire—has earned a standing ovation. They’ve delved into the ugliest aspects of classism, xenophobia, and Brexit and made these stories ludicrously entertaining without ever losing sight of the modern truths that lend them power. It has been a deeply impressive run and one that will not soon be forgotten. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Lois Lane: Enemy of the People (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Mike Perkins

Published by DC Comics Lois Lane is easily one of the most powerful characters in the DC Universe with her investigative and detective skills (Batman only thinks he’s the world’s greatest detective) but too often writers relegate the intrepid reporter to simply being a supporting player in her husband’s stories. Not the case here. Easily one of the best series of 2019, Greg Rucka’s story sees Lois tackling serious real-world issues, a threat to Superman, and an attack on her own life. A rare spotlight on this badass woman, this book is 100% not to be missed. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Monstress: Talk Stories #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

Published by Image Comics Sure, Monstress: Talk-Stories #1 is a gap-filler between the fifth and sixth parts of the epic Monstress series, but it’s presented in the most charming of ways: a fireside chat with one of the series’ most darling characters, Kippa, as she tells you a significant and defining moment from her childhood. In an overall series that is as expansive and wide as Monstress, this intimate miniseries (the book is one of two) is exactly the kind of detail and “humanity” one needs in the middle of the story’s brutality and war. Do not miss this. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

The Other History of the DC Universe #1 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by John Ridley

Art by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi

Published by DC Black Label It’s the concept of The Other History of the DC Universe that makes this new Black Label miniseries irresistible. It’s unclear how John Ridley’s prose will fare in comics form or how each issue’s focus on a specific character with a new artist will deliver on the series’ promise, but that promise is too potent to ignore. This is a reevaluation of a fictional history spun directly out of modern America’s very real story—ranging from the end of World War II through the modern day—and like that real story, the fictional one has also centered whiteness and the most powerful groups of citizens along the way. Having creators reassess the DC Universe and its essential moments from the perspective of the dispossessed isn’t simply a fascinating concept, it becomes a necessary one for DC Comics if the publisher is serious about developing multicultural comics that embrace the entire American experience. Let’s hope that The Other History of the DC Universe #1 provides a solid starting point. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Sex Criminals Vol. 6: Six Criminals (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Chip Zdarsky

Published by Image Comics I’m going to be honest — I’ve already read and waxed poetic about a lot of the final arc of Sex Criminals, as well as both its proper "finale" and its 69th issue epilogue. Even then, I don’t want to completely say goodbye to the series, which is one of the most irreverent, earnest tales that the comic world could ask for. This final stretch of issues brings the stories of Suzie, Jon, and those in their orbit to a conclusion, one that will continuously surprise fans along the way. Matt Fraction’s narrative and Chip Zdarsky’s artwork in a weird, beautiful harmony, creating a collection of issues that deserves to be on your shelf — even if they'll make you emotional after reading them. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The Witcher: Fading Memories #1 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Bartosz Sztybor

Art by Amad Mir

Dark Horse Comics The only problem with being a skilled monster hunter is that if you're good at your job you will eventually remove the need for it entirely. That's the unfortunate realization Geralt is having these days in The Witcher: Fading Memories #1, and while times have been bad before, they've never been quite like this. Writer Bartosz Sztybor and artist Amad Mir bring a desperate Geralt to the forefront, who jumps at the chance to dispose of some froglets in a small town, but he'll soon discover there's a lot more going on beneath the surface. -- Matthew Aguilar prevnext