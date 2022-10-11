The Weekly Pull: Once & Future, Dark Crisis: Green Arrow, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Once & Future comes to its epic conclusion, Green Arrow gets the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths spotlight and a new Namor the Sub-Mariner series launches. Plus, a new volume fo Reckless, the first issue of Wakanda, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

ATOM: The Beginning Vol. 1 (Photo: Tetsuro Kasahara, Titan Books) Written by Masami Yuuki

Art by Tetsuro Kasahara

Written by Masami Yuuki

Art by Tetsuro Kasahara

Published by Titan Books While I've never read Osamu Tezuka's seminal Astro Boy manga (it's on my list), I spent some time not long ago reading Naoki Urasawa's incredible riff on the story in Pluto. It proved a masterful sci-fi comic that was impossible to put down and enjoyable even with little to no knowledge of the source material. ATOM: The Beginning from Masami Yuuki and Tetsuro Kasahara is another story that uses Astro Boy as a jumping-off point, beginning as a prequel to the original manga before veering off in a new direction. While Pluto is a tough act to follow, ATOM: The Beginning has crisp and clean linework that readers will appreciate and seems a stellar start to a new take on a sci-fi classic. -- Jamie Lovett

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League: Green Arrow #1 (Photo: Clayton Henry, DC) Written by Stephanie Phillips and Dennis Culver

Art by Clayton Henry and Nicole Virella

Written by Stephanie Phillips and Dennis Culver

Art by Clayton Henry and Nicole Virella

Published by DC There are clearly multiple goals of the Worlds Without a Justice League one-shots – not only to prove how significant each character is to the DC universe but to dive into what alternate reality they were thrown into during the fight with Pariah months ago. This week's Green Arrow and Black Canary-centric issue takes on both of those concepts to an interesting degree, while also proving just how much we're missing by not having Dinah and Oliver's solo adventures published more often. Come for the Robin Hood and cyberpunk-themed Elseworlds concepts that the pair are thrown into, and stay for a cosmic but compelling examination of the pair's decades-old love story. -- Jenna Anderson

DC's Terrors Through Time (Photo: John McCrea, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC I'm always a champion of DC's seasonal 80-page giants, especially the ones that spotlight characters who are a little underrepresented in the DC universe. DC's Terrors Through Time is the latest to deliver on both accounts, with eight stories traversing the multiverse and the past near-century of the publisher's history. The end result absolutely has something for everyone, from a charming throwback with the Justice Society of America to a gorgeous romp with the Gotham City Sirens. Terrors Through Time will give you the most bang for your buck with regard to DC titles this week. — Jenna Anderson

Namor the Sub-Mariner #1 (Photo: Pasqual Ferry, Matt Hollingsworth, Marvel Comics) Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Pasqual Ferry

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Pasqual Ferry

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics Namor is having a moment. Thanks to the character entering the MCU next month in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there seems to be a whole new interest in one of Marvel's very first characters. And it's that interest that makes "Namor: Conquered Shores" a must-read this week, both for those intrigued by the comic book version of the character and those who have long been fans of this iconic undersea king. The series kicks off with an aged Namor who is still very much a man in charge more than a century into the future and of a world that has been reclaimed by the sea due to catastrophes of both human and other origins. The setting allows for a new exploration of Namor and his conflicted relationship with the surface while also opening up plenty of questions about the human condition — both within the remaining human survivors and within Namor himself. If you love Namor, you need to read this. If you've never met Namor, you need to read this. — Nicole Drum

Once & Future #30 (Photo: Dan More, Boom Studios) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Dan Mora

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by Boom Studios There's only one downside to picking up Once & Future #30 this week: Once you read it, the story is over. It's a bittersweet affair to reach the conclusion for one of comics' greatest original tales to spin out of the last few years – a guaranteed "Best of" selection at the end of the 2020s. Writer Kieron Gillen's examination of Arthurian lore, alongside a few other related selections, has delivered a powerful epic exploring both the nature of mythology and an enthralling family bound up in those myths. Every page has felt like a gift given the tremendous skill and imagination displayed by artist Dan Mora and colorist Tamra Bonvillain throughout, a testament to their current placement as two of the best working artists in the medium today. While the final issue is oversized and set to wrap up all of the essential loose ends, it's difficult to imagine finding everything readers might want with fewer than 40 pages left to be read. However, Once & Future has yet to let its readers down, and the grand finale seems bound to deliver both spectacle and meaning as it closes out one of comics' modern classics. -- Chase Magnett

Reckless: Follow Me Down (Photo: Sean Phillips, Image Comics) Written by Ed Brubaker

Art by Sean Phillips

Colors by Jacob Phillips

Written by Ed Brubaker

Art by Sean Phillips

Colors by Jacob Phillips

Published by Image Comics Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips doing killer noir comics is nothing new. They've been knocking that particular ball out of the park for years. That doesn't make it any less thrilling to behold. While Criminal tends to be the duo's most lauded project, there's something I love about Reckless. Maybe it's the fascinating protagonist, Ethan Reckless, the neo-noir period piece setting, or the fast-paced, pulpy vibe, as each issue delivers plenty of action to accompany the mystery, always reaching a satisfying conclusion by the end of the volume. Maybe it's all of that combined. Whatever the case may be, Follow Me Down is the latest installment of the series and promises to offer more of that potent mixture. With six months having passed since the previous volume was released, we're more than ready for it. -- Jamie Lovett