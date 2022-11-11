Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look At Namor





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained the core themes of the film in the interview with Total Film. He says that Wakanda Forever is about pressing on in times of crisis.

"I hope so!" @TenochHuerta says when TF asks if audiences will gravitate to Namor like they did to Killmonger. "He made a great antagonist, and people loved him. I loved that character when I saw the first #BlackPanther. I hope that people engage in the same way with Namor." pic.twitter.com/pXmPf09n9i — Total Film (@totalfilm) October 11, 2022

Feige began, "How do you continue moving forward in the face of great loss and great tragedy, and in the face of a new threat, when all you want to do is maybe hide from the world, and process your grief, and a new, gigantic threat arrives that must be confronted? Which, of course, is Namor."

This all echoes what director Ryan Coogler said about the biggest question that his movie addresses. Namely, how do you press on in the face of insurmountable odds.

"Unfortunately, that question became more and more relevant. Both for humanity as a whole, but also for the people in our production who were coming back for this one," Coogler told Empire Magazine.

"Maturity is about being faced with impossible questions, and still making a choice and moving forward," he continued. "This unique group is more like a band than it is a group of actors, and Chad was our lead singer. So for me, it was like, 'How do I figure out a song that they can still get up there and sing?', in light of what we were dealing with."

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming blockbuster: "In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

