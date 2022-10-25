The Weekly Pull: A.X.E.: Judgment Day, Riddler: Year One, Damn Them All, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marve's A.X.E.: Judgement Day event comes to its close, Paul Dano writes a prequel to The Batman focusing on The Riddler, and Si Spurrier and Charlie Adlard launch Damn Them All at Boom Studios. Plus, a new era of Star Trek comics begins, Zeb Wells' Hellions gets a hardcover collection and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

A.X.E.: Judgment Day #6 (Photo: Mark Brooks, Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Valerio Schiti

Colors by Marte Gracia

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics I was initially skeptical of A.X.E.: Judgment Day's opening, but it has proven to be one of the most impressive events in Marvel Comics history. The core miniseries has been a genuinely astounding spectacle that delivers titanic consequences, a narrative filled with genuinely surprising (and constant) shifts, and a means to examine characters and significant themes. Combine that with tie-ins and miniseries that (for the most part) have only added to the series' core successes and you have the prototype for a modern superhero event. Given what the story has accomplished across three franchises and dozens of consequential characters, expectations for the final chapter must be high. While the solicit questions whether anything will exist, future solicits already offer that answer. A.X.E. is an event that plays upon reader expectations, which is a large part of why it has been such a thrilling read, so there's little doubt this chapter will provide readers with plenty to remark on. Let's hope that Marvel learns all of the right lessons from the excellence that has surrounded A.X.E.: Judgment Day. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Catwoman: Lonely City #4 (Photo: Cliff Chiang, DC) Created by Cliff Chiang

Published by DC Catwoman: Lonely City has been unlike any DC book I've ever read, or probably will ever read. Cliff Chiang's take on a Selina Kyle approaching her twilight years — and the various heroes, villains, and more in her orbit in a very different Gotham City — has been an absolute joy to read through and through. I'm not at all emotionally prepared for this week's final issue, but I'm absolutely ready to experience the brilliance and sheer artistry of it. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Damn Them All #1 (Photo: Charlie Adlard, Boom Studios) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Charlie Adlard

Colors by Sofie Dodgson with Shayne Hannah Cui

Letters by Jim Campbell

Published by Boom Studios Even when I held no interest in whatever new backroad of misery Robert Kirkman was plotting, I retained an interest in The Walking Dead for Charlie Adlard's astoundingly consistent cartooning. His characters were ever-expressive and the action continued to surprise even when the story itself never could. The man possesses an incredible storytelling capacity and output matched by very few modern comics artists. So to see him paired with a writer as consistently compelling and innovative as Simon Spurrier is an invitation for any comics snob like myself to become very invested. Boom Studios' Damn Them All introduces readers to Ellie Hawthorne, an "occultist-for-hire" who can't help but evoke John Constantine whose best 21st-century appearances were penned by Spurrier himself. Given Adlard's shared bona fides in the horror genre, the series doesn't need to offer any more detail to let anyone in the know know that it means business. Readers couldn't ask for a better comics debut just as Halloween arrives. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Hellion by Zeb Wells (Photo: Stephen Segovia, Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Various

Published by Marvel Comics If you're like me, you probably thoroughly enjoyed Zeb Wells' contributions to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, including the instantly-iconic wellness retreat episode. If you want to experience Wells' take on another madcap group of Marvel heroes and villains, Hellions is the absolute perfect place to turn. The title quickly went from being one of the most bizarre spinoffs in the Dawn of X and Reign of X imprint to one of the most wonderful ones, delivering a wide-ranging, weird, and emotional take on a motley crew of characters. Don't miss out on this series, trust me. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The Riddler: Year One (Photo: Bill Sienkiewicz, DC) Written by Paul Dano

Art by Stevan Subic

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC As tie-in comics go, they're usually a mixed bag for me but this week's The Riddler: Year One #1 is an issue at the top of my list. As the villain of Matt Reeves' The Batman, Edward Nashton was a disturbing and chilling figure, one that actor Paul Dano brought to life with eerie resonance. Now that Dano is picking up the pen and writing Nashton his own origin story for DC, it will be interesting to see what he brings to the character's early days and how he traces the story from Edward to The Riddler. The art for this one, by Stevan Subic, also looks like it will be an interesting and engaging experience as well. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Rogues' Gallery #4 (Photo: Declan Shalvey) Written by Hanna Rose May

Art by Justin Mason

Colors by Triona Farrell

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Published by Image Comics It seems wild to be talking about the finale of Rogues' Gallery after just four short issues, but it's a series that packs a huge punch in its brief story and with its unflinching look at how toxic fandom can be — as well as the vicious cycle of entertainment news and gossip. The finale issue is one that doesn't hold back with its point and asks the reader to think a bit about things more critically and it's easily been one of my most-anticipated issues this fall. It's definitely worth checking out — as is the entire series. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Star Trek #1 (Photo: Ramon Rosana, IDW Publishing) Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Art by Ramon Rosanas

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by IDW Publishing IDW Publishing is entering a bold new era with its Star Trek comics line. For years, the company has put out stellar Star Trek comics, but this new Star Trek #1 represents an attempt to redefine what Star Trek comics are in a way similar to how House of X/Power of X instantly modernized Marvel Comics' X-Men line. Hot off of the success of Star Trek: Year Five, writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing are swinging big, teaming with artist Ramon Rosanas to tell a Ben Sisko story set in canon after the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine finale. The series looks to set a new standard for Star Trek comics, with spinoffs already set for publication as IDW seeks to elevate its Star Trek line in terms of quality, prestige, and canonicity. With a cast of Star Trek icons pulled from across series and eras, this looks like perhaps the first Star Trek comic that every fan, regardless of their favorite take on the franchise, should have good reason to read. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext