The Weekly Pull: Moon Knight, Danger Street, Masterpiece, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Marvel brings us the death of Moon Knight, DC ends Danger Street, and Brian Michael Bendis reteams with Alex Maleev on a new series called Masterpiece. Plus, DC gets into the Christmas spirit, Space Usagi returns for a new adventure, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Danger Street #12 (Photo: Jorge Fornes, Dave Stewart, DC) Written by Tom King

Art by Jorge Fornes

Colors by Dave Stewart

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Just in terms of concept, there will never be anything quite like Danger Street — a moody, genre-bending ensemble made up entirely of characters published in DC's 1st Issue Special decades ago. In execution, Tom King and Jorge Fornes have crafted something bizarre and beautiful, showcasing what the DCU is capable of in some of the weirdest ways possible. With this week's finale, I'm incredibly curious to see how the book sticks the landing. — Jenna Anderson

DC's 'Twas the Mite Before Christmas #1 (Photo: Ben Caldwell, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Without fail, DC's holiday-themed anthologies always manage to be a highlight of my comic-reading year. This year's winter-themed escapade, 'Twas the Mite Before Christmas, promises to deliver even more joy and mischief this holiday season. With a crop of stories featuring everyone from well-known heroes like Harley Quinn and Superman, to more-obscure characters like Amethyst and Bunker, this is sure to be a delightful menagerie of the DCU's winter cheer. — Jenna Anderson

Masterpiece #1 (Photo: Alex Maleev, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Alex Maleev

Colors by Ian herring

Letters by Josh Reed

Published by Dark Horse Comics The creative partnership between Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev is one of those pairings that always deserves readers' attention. While Bendis became a polarizing figure during his time as the biggest writer in superheroes, his Daredevil run with Maleev that launched him to that status remains a classic. Bendis and Maleev have reteamed previously on the creator-owned series Scarlet, and now they're back again and returning to the genre that they may be most comfortable in, crime fiction. Masterpiece combines Bendis' penchant for noir with his reputation for creating compelling young characters (see his Ultimate Spider-Man run, and the creation of Miles Morales and Riri Williams) by focusing on a 16-year-old genius who discovers they're the child of two master criminals. The pitch sounds equal parts Ironheart and Runaways, but with Maleev providing much moodier and more atmospheric artwork than either of those series had, it's sure to be a tale that stands out from the crowd. -- Jamie Lovett

Moon Knight #30 (Photo: Stephen Segovia, Rachelle Rosenberg, Marvel Comics) Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Alessandro Cappuccio

Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics Writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio's run on Moon Knight spanning the last two and a half years of Marvel Comics has added a new peak amongst the heights of this title's already storied history. Twenty-nine issues and various miniseries have redefined one of the most recognizable silhouettes of Marvel's New York City skyline with new settings and supporting characters bound to stick around for years to come. The accomplishment of this series is already apparent, but the series' final issue still suggests that the best is yet to come. This final arc traces its roots to the very first issue and has presented readers with a countdown of the final days, hours, and now "The Final Moments of Moon Knight." Given that Moon Knight has continually grappled with mortality and purpose, it only seems fitting that it may provide a (brief) period on this beloved cult character's story. If it really is time for Marc Spector to slip off of Marvel's mortal coil for a few years, fans could not ask for a better creative team to compose that ending. -- Chase Magnett

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Holiday Special #1 (Photo: Veronica Fish, Archie Comics) Written by Kelly Thompson and Danielle Paige

Art by Andy and Veronica Fish and Veronica Johnson

Colors by Matt Herms

Letters by Jack Morelli

Published by Archie Comics The prospect of seeing Kelly Thompson, Andy and Veronica Fish, and company return to Sabrina the Teenage Witch is more than enough for me to pick up this week's holiday special. But even beyond that, this looks to be a charming and unexpected encapsulation of what stories can still be told with Sabrina, and I'm very excited to see what that entails. — Jenna Anderson

Space Usagi: Death and Honor #1 (Photo: Stan Sakaii, Emi Fujii, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Stan Sakai

Art by Stan Sakai

Colors by Emi Fujii

Letters by Stan Sakai

Published by Dark Horse Comics I admit that I was a little disappointed to discover that the Space Usagi: Yokai Hunter one-shot that shipped earlier this year was a Usagi Yojimbo story in all but name, with only its ending occurring in the spacefaring future. Don't get me wrong, I'm always happy to have more Usagi Yojimbo, but I had my hopes up for more of the spinoff's interstellar adventures. Space Usagi: Death and Honor doesn't feature a new story either, but instead reprints the original Space Usagi stories in color for the first time. I'm still eagerly anticipating new Space Usagi adventures. In the meantime, it'll be fun to revisit his earliest exploits in a new way via this miniseries, which also offers the perfect starting point for the uninitiated. -- Jamie Lovett

Underheist #1 (Photo: David Lapham, Boom Studios) Written by Maria & David Lapham

Art by David Lapham

Colors by Hilary Jenkins

Letters by David Lapham

Published by Boom Studios There are really only two words required to pitch readers on Boom Studios' newest crime series Underheist: David Lapham. The creator, writer, and artist of Stray Bullets—perhaps the most essential crime comic of the 21st century—simply doesn't miss. However, if you need more convincing, consider this. Lapham's approach to storytelling perfectly captures the mood and pacing of crime fiction, utilizing regular grids to set his characters and readers up for punches that consistently land like the very best noir twists. Lapham's violence is sudden, brutal, and unforgiving; his protagonists are desperate, sympathetic, and always running out of luck; his narratives are filled with twists and intersections. Now take all of that proven talent and apply it to the story of a gambler with one desperate shot to make everything right in a heist deep below the streets of New York City. Oh, and there's a supernatural twist. How could you miss Underheist #1 knowing all of that? -- Chase Magnett