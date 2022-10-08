New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X

Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.

According to Marvel, Avengers Assemble is described as follows: "Visionary writer Jason Aaron brings his nearly five year run on Avengers to an incredible end. Joined by artists Bryan Hitch, Javier Garron, and Aaron Kuder, Aaron will tie together his work on Avengers, Avengers Forever, and the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC in a Multiverse-spanning saga that sees the Avengers go to war against an unprecedented army of villains and prove why they're the Mightiest Heroes of All Earths!"

#MarvelComics maps out its biggest upcoming stories at #MarvelNYCC! Here are the events to look out for in the months ahead: https://t.co/JRyn4vX92D pic.twitter.com/bJmahSwKbh — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 8, 2022

In Dark Web, "the two spurned clones of the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, team up as Goblin Queen and Chasm to unleash their revenge in this Spider-Man and X-Men crossover that pays off decades of comic book storytelling! The dramatic event will fan the flames of the classic Inferno crossover and impact Spider-Man, the X-Men, Venom, Ms. Marvel, and more in a series of tie-in issues and limited series."

For Sins of Sinister, "Mister Sinister's devious machinations yield the darkest Marvel Comics future to date in this universe-melting X-Men event. Immortal X-Men, X-Men Red, and Legion of X will be transformed into Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers as this overarching saga propels further and further into an unforgiving universe where all things are Sinister!" The series will kick off with a supersized one-shot by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck. Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants will be written by Al Ewing with art by Paco Medina. Nightcrawlers will be written by Si Spurrier with art by Paco Medina. Immoral X-Men will be written by Kieron Gillen with art by Paco Medina.

Captain America: Cold War is described as "Currently sharing the mantle of Captain America, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson's current adventures collide in this crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth. A pivotal chapter in the 80-year history of Captain America, this espionage-fueled action thriller will be a culmination of various plot threads in this acclaimed new era including the rise of the Outer Circle, Nomad's return, the brewing conflict with Wakanda and White Wolf, and Bucky's new persona and mission…"

In Summer of Symbiotes, "Sun's out, tongue's out! Spinning out of titles like Venom, Carnage, and Red Goblin comes a slew of new symbiotic stories. Get ready for the return of old faces, the debut of new symbiote heroes, and exciting shifts for iconic symbiote stars. It's a season of symbiote insanity!"

And in Fall of X, "The X-Men hoped Krakoa would last forever. Time to find out if they were right."

