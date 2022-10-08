Marvel Reveals X-Men: Sins of Sinister Trailer

Straight from New York Comic Con even more new details about Marvel's upcoming X-Men event Sins of Sinister have been revealed alongside an official trailer for the comic book crossover. The event will kick off with a supersized one-shot by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck which will "witness the current Krakoan era crumble and enter a new Marvel Comics age brought about by Sinister's corrupt machinations." Marvel also confirmed three new X-Men titles that will be published as part of the line, and which of the Marvel Comics they'll be replacing when Sins of Sinister kicks off in January of 2023. "Sinister's lurked around, being sinister for all the Krakoan Age. Eventually, he was going to make a play. This is it, and it's bigger than you can imagine, stretching across 1000 years of nightmares," Gillen revealed. "Dystopic future stories are an X-Men classic. We wanted to find a new way to approach that, and give something we haven't seen before. I think we've pulled it off. Sinister gets exactly what he wants, and it's hell for everyone. Including Sinister." Marvel teased that that some things that occur in the Sins of Sinister event will actually pay off seeds planted as far back as Johnathan Hickman's groundbreaking House of X and Powers of X events. "Sinister has been planning all this since the beginning" as the publisher says. Check out the trailer and cover art below.

SINS OF SINISTER #1 (Photo: MARVEL) SINS OF SINISTER #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 (Photo: MARVEL) STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 (OF 3)

Written by AL EWING

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

In STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS, face the wrath of Arakko! Mars has been destroyed – and now Storm wants revenge! To get it, the New Brotherhood of Arakko will battle their way through hell to seek the greatest secret of the Sinister Age...but are they fighting to save the world⁠-or end it? And who is the new mutant hero called IRONFIRE?

NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 (Photo: MARVEL) NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 (OF 3)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Deadly powerful mutant chimeras are spliced and diced in NIGHTCRAWLERS! Mister Sinister unleashes his private army of assassins: THE LEGION OF THE NIGHT. Meet WAGNERINE, commanding this killer-crew of brainwashed hybrids, each one a genetic mix of Nightcrawler and one other of marvel's most murderous mutants!



Mysterious forces seek to break Sinister's control over these fatal fanatics-to turn them AGAINST HIM. But who are they? And what are their true motives...? Enter MOTHER RIGHTEOUS... and a meeting of the most powerful players in the Universe...

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 (Photo: MARVEL) IMMORAL X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by PACO MEDINA

