DC's Nightwing Getting Second Printing and Teases New Character Heartless

Fans who checked out Nightwing #78 were introduced to a new status quo for the fan-favorite hero, including his new adorable canine companion. The pup will be getting an actual name (other than his Bitewing moniker) thanks to a DC Universe Infinite fan poll, but the issue will also be getting a second printing, as the first issue completely sold out. The second printing will get a slick new cover from series artist Bruno Redondo, which you can see below, though we also have a preview of Nightwing #79 which will introduce a new character who goes by the name of Heartless.

Fans of Nightwing's new pup have four choices to choose from, including Haley, Shadow, Blue, and Hope, and you can vote on the name right here. As for Heartless, we don't know much else about the character, though you can get a sense of what else is in store for Nightwing #79 from DC's description below.

"And coming up in Nightwing #79, in addition to the first appearance of new character Heartless, Dick Grayson has inherited Alfred’s fortune, a puppy, and a whole lot of questions. Who is Mayor Zucco, and what is her relation to the man who murdered Dick’s parents? What sinister plans does Blockbuster have for Blüdhaven? What kind of dog food is best for a three-legged puppy? To answer these questions, Dick’s going to need a little help from his friends—past and present."

You can find the official description for Nightwing #78 below.

"Nightwing is back-and his drive to keep Blüdhaven safe has never been stronger! But his adopted city has elected a new mayor with the last name Zucco. When Nightwing enlists Batgirl’s help in investigating the politician bearing the same name as the man who murdered his parents, she unearths details that will shock and fundamentally change the hero. The New York Times bestselling team of writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Injustice) and artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice, Suicide Squad) are about to take Nightwing to the next stage of his evolution as a hero!"

The second printing of Nightwing #78 hits comic stores on April 27th. Nightwing #79 hits comic stores on April 20th.

