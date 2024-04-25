Outlander Prequel Blood of My Blood Adds Six to Cast

Starz's Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has added six more members to its ever-growing cast. On Wednesday the series had added the six new actors, starting to fill out key figures from Jamie Fraser's clan. Production on the series is currently underway in Scotland.

Joining the cast are Sally Messham (A Small Light, The Hunt For Raoul Moat) as "Mrs. Fitz," Ellen's maid at Castle Leoch and Murtagh's aunt. Terence Rae (The Cyclops, Black Dog) plays "Arch Bug," who's working as a bodyguard to Clan Grant; Sadhbh Malin (Conversations with Friends, Love Rosie) plays "Jocasta Cameron," the youngest child of the MacKenzie clan, and Ailsa Davidson (Heathers, Halo) will be playing her sister "Janet MacKenzie," the fifth MacKenzie sibling. Two additional characters were also cast for the 20th century portion of the story. Annabelle Dowler (The Reckoning, It Takes Two) will play "Lizbeth," Julia's boss at the War Department; and Harry Eaton (Extraordinary, Eastenders) as "Private Charlton," a fellow soldier and friend of Henry Beauchamp.

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood About?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will tell the story of Jamie's father and mother (Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie) as well as Claire's parents (Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp). Per the official description, "The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie's parents in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands and Claire's parents in WWI England."

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts is signed on to write Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer of the prequel series. In addition to Roberts, Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce the prequel along with Maril Davis. Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. STARZ's Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, will oversee the prequel on behalf of STARZ.